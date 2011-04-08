Vinther victorious in opening stage
Dane assumes GC lead
Image 1 of 22
Image 2 of 22
Image 3 of 22
Image 4 of 22
Image 5 of 22
Image 6 of 22
Image 7 of 22
Image 8 of 22
Image 9 of 22
Image 10 of 22
Image 11 of 22
Image 12 of 22
Image 13 of 22
Image 14 of 22
Image 15 of 22
Image 16 of 22
Image 17 of 22
Image 18 of 22
Image 19 of 22
Image 20 of 22
Image 21 of 22
Image 22 of 22
|1
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|3:50:10
|2
|Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:01
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|4
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|5
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|6
|David Kopp (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|7
|David Skrzypczak (Fra) ESEG Douai
|8
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|9
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|10
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|11
|Pierre Garson (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
|12
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|13
|Stefan Ganser (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|14
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|15
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|16
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|17
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|18
|Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|19
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|20
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|21
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|22
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|23
|Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|24
|Emilien Clere (Fra) UV Aube
|25
|Sean Vandewaeter (Bel) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
|26
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|27
|Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|28
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|29
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|30
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|31
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
|32
|Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|33
|Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|34
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|35
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
|36
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|37
|Ludovic Mottet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|38
|Irwin Gras (Fra) CC Etupes
|39
|Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|40
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|41
|Laurent Denonfoux (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence
|42
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|43
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|44
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|45
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|46
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|47
|Fabrice Seigneur (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
|48
|Evan Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) CC Etupes
|49
|Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|50
|David Dvorsky (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|51
|Pierre Drancourt (Fra) ESEG Douai
|52
|Julien Rabaud (Fra) UV Aube
|53
|Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|54
|Tomas Danacik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|55
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|56
|Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|57
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|58
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|59
|Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|60
|Bastien Delrot (Fra) ESEG Douai
|61
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|62
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|63
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|64
|Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|65
|Jeroen Desmet (Bel) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
|66
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|67
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|68
|Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|69
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|70
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence
|71
|Dries Beatse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
|72
|Leo Fortin (Fra) ESEG Douai
|73
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|74
|Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|75
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|76
|Aurelien Perry (Fra) CC Etupes
|77
|Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|78
|Johan Lindgren (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|79
|Romain Ramier (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence
|80
|Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|81
|Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|82
|Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|83
|Stéphane Lebreton (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
|84
|Baptiste Pecheul (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
|85
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|86
|Cédric Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
|87
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing
|88
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|89
|Johan Ziesler (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|90
|Kirill Baranov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|91
|Romain Villa (Fra) UV Aube
|92
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|93
|Dmitriy Ignatiev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|94
|Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|95
|Reinbert Cornelis Wielinga (Ned) Itera - Katusha
|96
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|97
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|98
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|99
|Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|100
|James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
|101
|Aurélien Ribet (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence
|102
|Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|103
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|104
|Anthony Picard (Fra) UV Aube
|105
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
|106
|Frederik Verkindere (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
|107
|Jiri Hudecek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|108
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
|109
|Romain Lejeune (Fra) UV Aube
|110
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) AVC Aix En Provence
|111
|Jonas Bjelkmark (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|112
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|113
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence
|114
|Geoffrey Venel (Fra) ESEG Douai
|115
|John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing
|116
|Nicolas Boisson (Fra) CC Etupes
|117
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) CC Etupes
|118
|Thibaut Villa (Fra) UV Aube
|119
|Rudy Molard (Fra) CC Etupes
|120
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|121
|Niels Nachtergaele (Bel) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
|122
|Jens Wallays (Bel) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
|123
|Sam Spokes (Aus) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
|124
|Remi Delmarquette (Bel) ESEG Douai
|0:02:24
|125
|Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|0:04:30
|126
|Jimmy Ronn (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|0:12:16
|127
|Johan Landstrom (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|128
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
|HD
|Nicolas Bonnet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNS
|Dirk Finders (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|1
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|20
|pts
|2
|Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|16
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|13
|4
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|11
|5
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|9
|6
|David Kopp (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|7
|7
|David Skrzypczak (Fra) ESEG Douai
|6
|8
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|5
|9
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|4
|10
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|3
|1
|Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|6
|pts
|2
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|4
|3
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|2
|1
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|6
|pts
|2
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|4
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|2
|1
|Dries Beatse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
|6
|pts
|2
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence
|4
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|2
|1
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|8
|pts
|2
|Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|5
|3
|Tomas Danacik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|3
|4
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|2
|1
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence
|8
|pts
|2
|Dries Beatse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
|5
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|3
|4
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|2
|1
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|3:50:11
|2
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|3
|Pierre Garson (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
|4
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|5
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|6
|Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|7
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|8
|Sean Vandewaeter (Bel) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
|9
|Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|10
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
|11
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
|12
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|13
|Irwin Gras (Fra) CC Etupes
|14
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|15
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|1
|Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|11:30:32
|2
|Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:01
|3
|Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|4
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|5
|Bretagne - Schuller
|6
|FDJ
|7
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|8
|Rabobank Continental Team
|9
|Big Mat - Auber 93
|10
|Endura Racing
|11
|Loborika Favorit Team
|12
|ESEG Douai
|13
|Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
|14
|Sojasun Espoir ACNC
|15
|PSK Whirlpool - Author
|16
|CC Etupes
|17
|UV Aube
|18
|Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|19
|Itera - Katusha
|20
|AVC Aix En Provence
|21
|EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
|22
|Team Cykelcity
|1
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|3:50:00
|2
|Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:02
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|0:00:05
|4
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:08
|5
|Dries Beatse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
|6
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:09
|7
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|8
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence
|9
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|0:00:10
|10
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:00:11
|11
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|12
|David Kopp (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|13
|David Skrzypczak (Fra) ESEG Douai
|14
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|15
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|16
|Pierre Garson (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
|17
|Stefan Ganser (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|18
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|19
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|20
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|21
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|22
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|23
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|24
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|25
|Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|26
|Emilien Clere (Fra) UV Aube
|27
|Sean Vandewaeter (Bel) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
|28
|Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|29
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|30
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|31
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|32
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
|33
|Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|34
|Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|35
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|36
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
|37
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|38
|Ludovic Mottet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|39
|Irwin Gras (Fra) CC Etupes
|40
|Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|41
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|42
|Laurent Denonfoux (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence
|43
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|44
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|45
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|46
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|47
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|48
|Fabrice Seigneur (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
|49
|Evan Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) CC Etupes
|50
|Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|51
|David Dvorsky (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|52
|Pierre Drancourt (Fra) ESEG Douai
|53
|Julien Rabaud (Fra) UV Aube
|54
|Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|55
|Tomas Danacik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|56
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|57
|Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|58
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|59
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|60
|Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|61
|Bastien Delrot (Fra) ESEG Douai
|62
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|63
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|64
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|65
|Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|66
|Jeroen Desmet (Bel) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
|67
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|68
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|69
|Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|70
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|71
|Leo Fortin (Fra) ESEG Douai
|72
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|73
|Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|74
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|75
|Aurelien Perry (Fra) CC Etupes
|76
|Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|77
|Johan Lindgren (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|78
|Romain Ramier (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence
|79
|Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|80
|Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|81
|Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|82
|Stéphane Lebreton (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
|83
|Baptiste Pecheul (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
|84
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|85
|Cédric Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
|86
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing
|87
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|88
|Johan Ziesler (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|89
|Kirill Baranov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|90
|Romain Villa (Fra) UV Aube
|91
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|92
|Dmitriy Ignatiev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|93
|Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|94
|Reinbert Cornelis Wielinga (Ned) Itera - Katusha
|95
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|96
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|97
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|98
|Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|99
|James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
|100
|Aurélien Ribet (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence
|101
|Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|102
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|103
|Anthony Picard (Fra) UV Aube
|104
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
|105
|Frederik Verkindere (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
|106
|Jiri Hudecek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|107
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
|108
|Romain Lejeune (Fra) UV Aube
|109
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) AVC Aix En Provence
|110
|Jonas Bjelkmark (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|111
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|112
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence
|113
|Geoffrey Venel (Fra) ESEG Douai
|114
|John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing
|115
|Nicolas Boisson (Fra) CC Etupes
|116
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) CC Etupes
|117
|Thibaut Villa (Fra) UV Aube
|118
|Rudy Molard (Fra) CC Etupes
|119
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|120
|Niels Nachtergaele (Bel) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
|121
|Jens Wallays (Bel) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
|122
|Sam Spokes (Aus) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
|123
|Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|0:00:31
|124
|Remi Delmarquette (Bel) ESEG Douai
|0:02:34
|125
|Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|0:04:40
|126
|Jimmy Ronn (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|0:12:26
|127
|Johan Landstrom (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|128
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
|1
|Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|22
|pts
|2
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|20
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|17
|4
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|11
|5
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|9
|6
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|7
|7
|David Kopp (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|7
|8
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|6
|9
|Dries Beatse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
|6
|10
|David Skrzypczak (Fra) ESEG Douai
|6
|11
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|5
|12
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|4
|13
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence
|4
|14
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|4
|15
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|2
|1
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|11
|pts
|2
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence
|8
|3
|Dries Beatse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
|5
|4
|Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|5
|5
|Tomas Danacik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|3
|6
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|2
|7
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|2
|1
|Dries Beatse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
|3:50:08
|2
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:00:03
|3
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|4
|Pierre Garson (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
|5
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|6
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|7
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|8
|Sean Vandewaeter (Bel) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
|9
|Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|10
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
|11
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
|12
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|13
|Irwin Gras (Fra) CC Etupes
|14
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|15
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|1
|Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|11:30:32
|2
|Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:01
|3
|Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|4
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|5
|Bretagne - Schuller
|6
|FDJ
|7
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|8
|Rabobank Continental Team
|9
|Big Mat - Auber 93
|10
|Endura Racing
|11
|Loborika Favorit Team
|12
|ESEG Douai
|13
|Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
|14
|Sojasun Espoir ACNC
|15
|PSK Whirlpool - Author
|16
|CC Etupes
|17
|UV Aube
|18
|Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|19
|Itera - Katusha
|20
|AVC Aix En Provence
|21
|EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
|22
|Team Cykelcity
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy