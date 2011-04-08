Trending

Vinther victorious in opening stage

Dane assumes GC lead

Image 1 of 22

All the efforts were futile as the peloton eventually came together for a bunch sprint

All the efforts were futile as the peloton eventually came together for a bunch sprint
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 2 of 22

Armindo Fonseca (Bretagne Schuller) off the front.

Armindo Fonseca (Bretagne Schuller) off the front.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 3 of 22

The hills do some damage on the opening stage

The hills do some damage on the opening stage
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 4 of 22

A break goes on the hill

A break goes on the hill
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 5 of 22

The riders suffer in the winds on stage 1

The riders suffer in the winds on stage 1
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 22

The peloton on stage 1

The peloton on stage 1
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 7 of 22

Sojasun's espoir team leads the bunch.

Sojasun's espoir team leads the bunch.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 8 of 22

The leading duo on stage 1

The leading duo on stage 1
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 9 of 22

Dries Beatse (Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo) and Thomas Lebas (AVC Aix En Provence) in the breakaway

Dries Beatse (Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo) and Thomas Lebas (AVC Aix En Provence) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 10 of 22

The peloton streams over the rolling hills of the Ardennes.

The peloton streams over the rolling hills of the Ardennes.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 11 of 22

FDJ sets the pace in the peloton

FDJ sets the pace in the peloton
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 12 of 22

Gianni Meersman also claimed the combination classification

Gianni Meersman also claimed the combination classification
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 13 of 22

Justin Jules (Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille) took the sprint jersery

Justin Jules (Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille) took the sprint jersery
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 14 of 22

Gianni Meersman (FDJ)

Gianni Meersman (FDJ)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 15 of 22

Gianni Meersman (FDJ) won the mountains jersey

Gianni Meersman (FDJ) won the mountains jersey
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 16 of 22

Troels Ronning Vinther (Glud & Marstrand - LRO) in yellow after stage 1

Troels Ronning Vinther (Glud & Marstrand - LRO) in yellow after stage 1
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 17 of 22

Troels Ronning Vinther (Glud & Marstrand - LRO) had plenty of time to work on his victory salute.

Troels Ronning Vinther (Glud & Marstrand - LRO) had plenty of time to work on his victory salute.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 18 of 22

Troels Ronning Vinther (Glud & Marstrand - LRO) wins stage 1 of Circuit Ardennes

Troels Ronning Vinther (Glud & Marstrand - LRO) wins stage 1 of Circuit Ardennes
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 19 of 22

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 20 of 22

Troels Ronning Vinther (Glud & Marstrand - LRO) had the peloton by several bike lengths

Troels Ronning Vinther (Glud & Marstrand - LRO) had the peloton by several bike lengths
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 21 of 22

Troels Ronning Vinther (Glud & Marstrand - LRO) took the sprint on stage 1

Troels Ronning Vinther (Glud & Marstrand - LRO) took the sprint on stage 1
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 22 of 22

The jerseys after stage 1 - Justin Jules (Sprints) Troels Ronning Vinther (Overall) and Gianni Meersman (Mountains)

The jerseys after stage 1 - Justin Jules (Sprints) Troels Ronning Vinther (Overall) and Gianni Meersman (Mountains)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Full Results
1Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO3:50:10
2Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:00:01
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
4Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
5Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
6David Kopp (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
7David Skrzypczak (Fra) ESEG Douai
8Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
9Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
10Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
11Pierre Garson (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
12Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
13Stefan Ganser (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
14Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
15Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
16Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
17Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
18Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
19Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
20Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
21Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
22Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
23Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
24Emilien Clere (Fra) UV Aube
25Sean Vandewaeter (Bel) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
26Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
27Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
28Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
29Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
30Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
31Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
32Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
33Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
34Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
35Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
36Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
37Ludovic Mottet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
38Irwin Gras (Fra) CC Etupes
39Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
40Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
41Laurent Denonfoux (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence
42Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
43Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
44Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
45Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
46Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
47Fabrice Seigneur (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
48Evan Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) CC Etupes
49Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
50David Dvorsky (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
51Pierre Drancourt (Fra) ESEG Douai
52Julien Rabaud (Fra) UV Aube
53Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
54Tomas Danacik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
55Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
56Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
57Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
58Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity
59Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
60Bastien Delrot (Fra) ESEG Douai
61Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
62Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
63Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
64Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
65Jeroen Desmet (Bel) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
66Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
67Haavard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
68Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
69Matija Kvasina (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
70Thomas Lebas (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence
71Dries Beatse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
72Leo Fortin (Fra) ESEG Douai
73Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
74Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
75Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
76Aurelien Perry (Fra) CC Etupes
77Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Cykelcity
78Johan Lindgren (Swe) Team Cykelcity
79Romain Ramier (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence
80Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
81Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
82Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
83Stéphane Lebreton (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
84Baptiste Pecheul (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
85Daniel Diaz (Arg) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
86Cédric Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
87Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing
88Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
89Johan Ziesler (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
90Kirill Baranov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
91Romain Villa (Fra) UV Aube
92Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
93Dmitriy Ignatiev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
94Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
95Reinbert Cornelis Wielinga (Ned) Itera - Katusha
96Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
97Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
98Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
99Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
100James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
101Aurélien Ribet (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence
102Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
103Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
104Anthony Picard (Fra) UV Aube
105Brian Bulgac (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
106Frederik Verkindere (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
107Jiri Hudecek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
108Tim Wellens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
109Romain Lejeune (Fra) UV Aube
110Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) AVC Aix En Provence
111Jonas Bjelkmark (Swe) Team Cykelcity
112Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
113Thomas Rostollan (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence
114Geoffrey Venel (Fra) ESEG Douai
115John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing
116Nicolas Boisson (Fra) CC Etupes
117Kenny Elissonde (Fra) CC Etupes
118Thibaut Villa (Fra) UV Aube
119Rudy Molard (Fra) CC Etupes
120Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
121Niels Nachtergaele (Bel) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
122Jens Wallays (Bel) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
123Sam Spokes (Aus) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
124Remi Delmarquette (Bel) ESEG Douai0:02:24
125Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO0:04:30
126Jimmy Ronn (Swe) Team Cykelcity0:12:16
127Johan Landstrom (Swe) Team Cykelcity
128Erwann Corbel (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
HDNicolas Bonnet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNSDirk Finders (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland

Points
1Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO20pts
2Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille16
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ13
4Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 9311
5Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole9
6David Kopp (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland7
7David Skrzypczak (Fra) ESEG Douai6
8Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole5
9Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller4
10Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille3

Sprint 1 - Challerange, 62km
1Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille6pts
2Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille4
3Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing2

Sprint 2 - Grandpré, 79km
1Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole6pts
2Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team4
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ2

Sprint 3 - Buzancy, 109km
1Dries Beatse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo6pts
2Thomas Lebas (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence4
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ2

Mountain 1 - Côte de Termes, 75km
1Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ8pts
2Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley5
3Tomas Danacik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author3
4Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ2

Mountain 2 - Butte de Stonne, 130km
1Thomas Lebas (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence8pts
2Dries Beatse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo5
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ3
4Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing2

Young riders
1Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole3:50:11
2Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
3Pierre Garson (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
4Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
5Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
6Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
7Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
8Sean Vandewaeter (Bel) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
9Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
10Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
11Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
12Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
13Irwin Gras (Fra) CC Etupes
14Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
15Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team

Teams
1Glud & Marstrand - LRO11:30:32
2Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:00:01
3Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
4Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
5Bretagne - Schuller
6FDJ
7Roubaix Lille Metropole
8Rabobank Continental Team
9Big Mat - Auber 93
10Endura Racing
11Loborika Favorit Team
12ESEG Douai
13Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
14Sojasun Espoir ACNC
15PSK Whirlpool - Author
16CC Etupes
17UV Aube
18Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
19Itera - Katusha
20AVC Aix En Provence
21EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
22Team Cykelcity

General classification after stage 1
1Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO3:50:00
2Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:00:02
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ0:00:05
4Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:08
5Dries Beatse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
6Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:00:09
7Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
8Thomas Lebas (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence
9Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing0:00:10
10Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:00:11
11Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
12David Kopp (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
13David Skrzypczak (Fra) ESEG Douai
14Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
15Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
16Pierre Garson (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
17Stefan Ganser (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
18Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
19Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
20Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
21Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
22Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
23Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
24Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
25Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
26Emilien Clere (Fra) UV Aube
27Sean Vandewaeter (Bel) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
28Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
29Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
30Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
31Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
32Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
33Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
34Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
35Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
36Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
37Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
38Ludovic Mottet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
39Irwin Gras (Fra) CC Etupes
40Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
41Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
42Laurent Denonfoux (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence
43Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
44Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
45Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
46Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
47Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
48Fabrice Seigneur (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
49Evan Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) CC Etupes
50Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
51David Dvorsky (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
52Pierre Drancourt (Fra) ESEG Douai
53Julien Rabaud (Fra) UV Aube
54Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
55Tomas Danacik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
56Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
57Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
58Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
59Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity
60Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
61Bastien Delrot (Fra) ESEG Douai
62Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
63Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
64Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
65Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
66Jeroen Desmet (Bel) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
67Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
68Haavard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
69Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
70Matija Kvasina (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
71Leo Fortin (Fra) ESEG Douai
72Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
73Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
74Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
75Aurelien Perry (Fra) CC Etupes
76Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Cykelcity
77Johan Lindgren (Swe) Team Cykelcity
78Romain Ramier (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence
79Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
80Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
81Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
82Stéphane Lebreton (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
83Baptiste Pecheul (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
84Daniel Diaz (Arg) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
85Cédric Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
86Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing
87Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
88Johan Ziesler (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
89Kirill Baranov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
90Romain Villa (Fra) UV Aube
91Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
92Dmitriy Ignatiev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
93Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
94Reinbert Cornelis Wielinga (Ned) Itera - Katusha
95Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
96Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
97Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
98Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
99James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
100Aurélien Ribet (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence
101Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
102Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
103Anthony Picard (Fra) UV Aube
104Brian Bulgac (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
105Frederik Verkindere (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
106Jiri Hudecek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
107Tim Wellens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
108Romain Lejeune (Fra) UV Aube
109Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) AVC Aix En Provence
110Jonas Bjelkmark (Swe) Team Cykelcity
111Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
112Thomas Rostollan (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence
113Geoffrey Venel (Fra) ESEG Douai
114John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing
115Nicolas Boisson (Fra) CC Etupes
116Kenny Elissonde (Fra) CC Etupes
117Thibaut Villa (Fra) UV Aube
118Rudy Molard (Fra) CC Etupes
119Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
120Niels Nachtergaele (Bel) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
121Jens Wallays (Bel) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
122Sam Spokes (Aus) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
123Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland0:00:31
124Remi Delmarquette (Bel) ESEG Douai0:02:34
125Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO0:04:40
126Jimmy Ronn (Swe) Team Cykelcity0:12:26
127Johan Landstrom (Swe) Team Cykelcity
128Erwann Corbel (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC

Points classification
1Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille22pts
2Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO20
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ17
4Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 9311
5Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole9
6Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille7
7David Kopp (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland7
8Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole6
9Dries Beatse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo6
10David Skrzypczak (Fra) ESEG Douai6
11Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole5
12Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team4
13Thomas Lebas (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence4
14Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller4
15Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing2

Mountains classification
1Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ11pts
2Thomas Lebas (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence8
3Dries Beatse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo5
4Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley5
5Tomas Danacik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author3
6Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing2
7Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ2

Young riders classification
1Dries Beatse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo3:50:08
2Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:00:03
3Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
4Pierre Garson (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
5Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
6Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
7Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
8Sean Vandewaeter (Bel) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
9Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
10Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
11Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
12Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
13Irwin Gras (Fra) CC Etupes
14Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
15Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team

Teams classification
1Glud & Marstrand - LRO11:30:32
2Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:00:01
3Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
4Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
5Bretagne - Schuller
6FDJ
7Roubaix Lille Metropole
8Rabobank Continental Team
9Big Mat - Auber 93
10Endura Racing
11Loborika Favorit Team
12ESEG Douai
13Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
14Sojasun Espoir ACNC
15PSK Whirlpool - Author
16CC Etupes
17UV Aube
18Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
19Itera - Katusha
20AVC Aix En Provence
21EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
22Team Cykelcity

