Mayer prevails on opening stage

German assumes overall lead

Full Results
1Yannick Mayer (Ger) German National Team3:21:12
2Thomas Welter (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
3Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
4Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) CR4C Roanne
5Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokomitiv
6Martijn Debaene (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog CT
7Jacob Rathe (USA) US National Team
8Bastien Damiens (Fra) GSC Blagnac
9Clément Chevrier (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
10Sergey Belykh (Rus) Lokomitiv
11Pierre Bonnet (Fra) CC Etupes-Le Doubs
12John Bennett (USA) US National Team
13Evgeny Sholunov (Rus) Lokomitiv
14Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:00:04
15Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vendee U Pays de la Loire0:00:10
16Christopher De Souza (Fra) Comite de Normandie
17Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental
18Michel Koch (Ger) German National Team
19Artur Ershov (Rus) Lokomitiv
20Boris Zimine (Fra) CC Etupes-Le Doubs
21Joseph Lewis (Aus) Trek Livestrong U23
22Matthias Allegaert (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog CT
23Anthony Perez (Fra) GSC Blagnac
24Axel Domont (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
25Florian Dumourier (Fra) CR4C Roanne
26Arthur Vanoverbergue (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog CT
27Stig Broeckx (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog CT
28Stijn Steels (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht
29Quentin Bernier (Fra) CR4C Roanne
30Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental
31Quentin Pacher (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
32Evan Ferrand Prevot (Fra) CC Etupes-Le Doubs
33George Bennett (NZl) Trek Livestrong U23
34Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Lokomitiv
35Maxime Renault (Fra) Sojasun Espoir-ACNC
36Richard Vanoverberghe (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog CT
37Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht
38David Bartl (Ger) German National Team
39Rob Squire (USA) US National Team
40Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht
41Romain Bardet (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
42Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea Continental
43Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht
44Larry Warbasse (USA) US National Team
45Dale Parker (Aus) Trek Livestrong U23
46Rémi Laffitte (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
47Mickael Queiroz (Fra) GSC Blagnac
48Maxwel Durtschi (USA) US National Team
49Florian Taillefer (Fra) Comite de Normandie
50Maxime Le Lavandier (Fra) Sojasun Espoir-ACNC
51Sten Sarv (Est) CC Etupes-Le Doubs
52Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) German National Team
53Julian Kern (Ger) German National Team
54Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental
55Alexis Romeder (Fra) CR4C Roanne
56Mathieu Le Lavandier (Fra) Sojasun Espoir-ACNC
57Maksim Kozyrev (Rus) Lokomitiv
58Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Trek Livestrong U23
59Clément Saint Martin (Fra) Comite de Normandie
DSQJordan Kerby (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
61Stuart Wight (Can) CR4C Roanne
62Kenny Elissonde (Fra) CC Etupes-Le Doubs
63Julien Ballion (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
64Anthony Soares (Fra) CR4C Roanne
65Floris Smeyers (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog CT
66Quentin Have (Fra) Comite de Normandie
DSQArnaud Van Den Abeele (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht
68Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
69Nicolas Lubat (Fra) GSC Blagnac
70Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental
71Mathieu Teychenne Coutet (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
72Peter Loubineaud (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
73Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendee U Pays de la Loire
74Mario Vogt (Ger) German National Team
75Jauffrey Betouigt Suire (Fra) GSC Blagnac
76Anders Newbury (USA) US National Team
77Corentin Mauge (Fra) Vendee U Pays de la Loire
78Aurélien Perry (Fra) CC Etupes-Le Doubs0:00:21
79Pierre Comet (Fra) GSC Blagnac0:00:22
80Romain Guyot (Fra) Vendee U Pays de la Loire
81Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Vendee U Pays de la Loire
82Joshua Atkins (NZl) Trek Livestrong U230:00:24
83Edouard Louyest (Fra) Sojasun Espoir-ACNC
84Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
85Sylvain Lamarque (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
86Julien Morice (Fra) Vendee U Pays de la Loire0:00:26
87Steven Sutherland (Fra) Comite de Normandie
88Dorian Lebeau (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
89Baptiste Pecheul (Fra) Sojasun Espoir-ACNC0:00:28
90Vincent Colas (Fra) Sojasun Espoir-ACNC
91Carter Jones (USA) Trek Livestrong U23
92Kevin Fouache (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation0:01:30
93Frédéric Rangee (Fra) Comite de Normandie
94Dylan Teuns (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht0:08:41

Points
1Yannick Mayer (Ger) German National Team25pts
2Thomas Welter (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation20
3Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS16
4Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) CR4C Roanne14
5Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokomitiv12
6Martijn Debaene (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog CT10
7Jacob Rathe (USA) US National Team9
8Bastien Damiens (Fra) GSC Blagnac8
9Clément Chevrier (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation7
10Sergey Belykh (Rus) Lokomitiv6
11Pierre Bonnet (Fra) CC Etupes-Le Doubs5
12John Bennett (USA) US National Team4
13Evgeny Sholunov (Rus) Lokomitiv3
14Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS2
15Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vendee U Pays de la Loire1

Intermediate sprint
1Yannick Mayer (Ger) German National Team5pts
2Jacob Rathe (USA) US National Team3
3Thomas Welter (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Lara
1Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokomitiv7pts
2Sergey Belykh (Rus) Lokomitiv5
3Yannick Mayer (Ger) German National Team3
4Pierre Bonnet (Fra) CC Etupes-Le Doubs2
5Larry Warbasse (USA) US National Team1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Lahitere
1Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokomitiv4pts
2Pierre Bonnet (Fra) CC Etupes-Le Doubs2
3Sergey Belykh (Rus) Lokomitiv1

Teams
1Lokomotiv10:03:36
2Chambery Cyclisme Formation0:00:10
3US National Team
4Team Jayco-AIS0:00:14
5Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog CT0:00:20
6German National Team
7CR4C Roanne
8CC Etupes-Le Doubs
9GSC Blagnac
10Orbea Continental0:00:30
11Trek Livestrong U23
12Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht
13Comite de Normandie
14Entente Sud Gascogne
15Sojasun Espoir - ACNC
16Vendee U Pays de La Loire

General classification after stage 1
Points classification
Mountains classification
Best young rider classification
1Yannick Mayer (Ger) German National Team3:21:02
2Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:00:06
3Jacob Rathe (USA) US National Team0:00:08
4Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) CR4C Roanne0:00:10
5Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokomitiv
6Martijn Debaene (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog CT
7Clément Chevrier (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
8Evgeny Sholunov (Rus) Lokomitiv
9Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:00:14
10Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vendee U Pays de la Loire0:00:20
11Michel Koch (Ger) German National Team
12Anthony Perez (Fra) GSC Blagnac
13Florian Dumourier (Fra) CR4C Roanne
14Quentin Pacher (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
15Richard Vanoverberghe (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog CT
16David Bartl (Ger) German National Team
17Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht
18Dale Parker (Aus) Trek Livestrong U23
19Maxwel Durtschi (USA) US National Team
20Maxime Le Lavandier (Fra) Sojasun Espoir-ACNC
21Sten Sarv (Est) CC Etupes-Le Doubs
22Mathieu Le Lavandier (Fra) Sojasun Espoir-ACNC
23Maksim Kozyrev (Rus) Lokomitiv
24Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Trek Livestrong U23
25Clément Saint Martin (Fra) Comite de Normandie
26Stuart Wight (Can) CR4C Roanne
27Kenny Elissonde (Fra) CC Etupes-Le Doubs
28Peter Loubineaud (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
29Mario Vogt (Ger) German National Team
30Jauffrey Betouigt Suire (Fra) GSC Blagnac
31Anders Newbury (USA) US National Team
32Aurélien Perry (Fra) CC Etupes-Le Doubs0:00:31
33Pierre Comet (Fra) GSC Blagnac0:00:32
34Romain Guyot (Fra) Vendee U Pays de la Loire
35Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Vendee U Pays de la Loire
36Joshua Atkins (NZl) Trek Livestrong U230:00:34
37Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
38Sylvain Lamarque (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
39Julien Morice (Fra) Vendee U Pays de la Loire0:00:36
40Steven Sutherland (Fra) Comite de Normandie
41Dorian Lebeau (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
42Baptiste Pecheul (Fra) Sojasun Espoir-ACNC0:00:38
43Vincent Colas (Fra) Sojasun Espoir-ACNC
44Dylan Teuns (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht0:09:11

Teams classification
