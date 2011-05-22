Mayer prevails on opening stage
German assumes overall lead
|1
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) German National Team
|3:21:12
|2
|Thomas Welter (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|3
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|4
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) CR4C Roanne
|5
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokomitiv
|6
|Martijn Debaene (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog CT
|7
|Jacob Rathe (USA) US National Team
|8
|Bastien Damiens (Fra) GSC Blagnac
|9
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|10
|Sergey Belykh (Rus) Lokomitiv
|11
|Pierre Bonnet (Fra) CC Etupes-Le Doubs
|12
|John Bennett (USA) US National Team
|13
|Evgeny Sholunov (Rus) Lokomitiv
|14
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|0:00:04
|15
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vendee U Pays de la Loire
|0:00:10
|16
|Christopher De Souza (Fra) Comite de Normandie
|17
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental
|18
|Michel Koch (Ger) German National Team
|19
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Lokomitiv
|20
|Boris Zimine (Fra) CC Etupes-Le Doubs
|21
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Trek Livestrong U23
|22
|Matthias Allegaert (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog CT
|23
|Anthony Perez (Fra) GSC Blagnac
|24
|Axel Domont (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|25
|Florian Dumourier (Fra) CR4C Roanne
|26
|Arthur Vanoverbergue (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog CT
|27
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog CT
|28
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht
|29
|Quentin Bernier (Fra) CR4C Roanne
|30
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental
|31
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
|32
|Evan Ferrand Prevot (Fra) CC Etupes-Le Doubs
|33
|George Bennett (NZl) Trek Livestrong U23
|34
|Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Lokomitiv
|35
|Maxime Renault (Fra) Sojasun Espoir-ACNC
|36
|Richard Vanoverberghe (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog CT
|37
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht
|38
|David Bartl (Ger) German National Team
|39
|Rob Squire (USA) US National Team
|40
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht
|41
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|42
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea Continental
|43
|Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht
|44
|Larry Warbasse (USA) US National Team
|45
|Dale Parker (Aus) Trek Livestrong U23
|46
|Rémi Laffitte (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
|47
|Mickael Queiroz (Fra) GSC Blagnac
|48
|Maxwel Durtschi (USA) US National Team
|49
|Florian Taillefer (Fra) Comite de Normandie
|50
|Maxime Le Lavandier (Fra) Sojasun Espoir-ACNC
|51
|Sten Sarv (Est) CC Etupes-Le Doubs
|52
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) German National Team
|53
|Julian Kern (Ger) German National Team
|54
|Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental
|55
|Alexis Romeder (Fra) CR4C Roanne
|56
|Mathieu Le Lavandier (Fra) Sojasun Espoir-ACNC
|57
|Maksim Kozyrev (Rus) Lokomitiv
|58
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Trek Livestrong U23
|59
|Clément Saint Martin (Fra) Comite de Normandie
|DSQ
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|61
|Stuart Wight (Can) CR4C Roanne
|62
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) CC Etupes-Le Doubs
|63
|Julien Ballion (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
|64
|Anthony Soares (Fra) CR4C Roanne
|65
|Floris Smeyers (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog CT
|66
|Quentin Have (Fra) Comite de Normandie
|DSQ
|Arnaud Van Den Abeele (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht
|68
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|69
|Nicolas Lubat (Fra) GSC Blagnac
|70
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental
|71
|Mathieu Teychenne Coutet (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|72
|Peter Loubineaud (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
|73
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendee U Pays de la Loire
|74
|Mario Vogt (Ger) German National Team
|75
|Jauffrey Betouigt Suire (Fra) GSC Blagnac
|76
|Anders Newbury (USA) US National Team
|77
|Corentin Mauge (Fra) Vendee U Pays de la Loire
|78
|Aurélien Perry (Fra) CC Etupes-Le Doubs
|0:00:21
|79
|Pierre Comet (Fra) GSC Blagnac
|0:00:22
|80
|Romain Guyot (Fra) Vendee U Pays de la Loire
|81
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Vendee U Pays de la Loire
|82
|Joshua Atkins (NZl) Trek Livestrong U23
|0:00:24
|83
|Edouard Louyest (Fra) Sojasun Espoir-ACNC
|84
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|85
|Sylvain Lamarque (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
|86
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vendee U Pays de la Loire
|0:00:26
|87
|Steven Sutherland (Fra) Comite de Normandie
|88
|Dorian Lebeau (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
|89
|Baptiste Pecheul (Fra) Sojasun Espoir-ACNC
|0:00:28
|90
|Vincent Colas (Fra) Sojasun Espoir-ACNC
|91
|Carter Jones (USA) Trek Livestrong U23
|92
|Kevin Fouache (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|0:01:30
|93
|Frédéric Rangee (Fra) Comite de Normandie
|94
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht
|0:08:41
|0:09:11
