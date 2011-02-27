Castañeda claims penultimate stage
Gil remains atop general classification
|1
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|3:11:45
|2
|Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team
|3
|Mickael Clarico (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|4
|Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega
|5
|Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|0:00:06
|6
|Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|7
|Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:01:03
|8
|Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Mexico
|9
|Naud Pierrick (Can) Arco Iris
|10
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) 1% for the Planet
|11
|Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|12
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) 1% for the Planet
|13
|Harman Van Der Sanden (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|14
|Duban Agudelo (Col) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|15
|Ramon Checo (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|16
|Cristian Medina (Mex) Mexico
|17
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|18
|Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela
|19
|Wes Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|20
|Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela
|21
|Earmon Franck (USA) US U23 National Team
|22
|Karl Legrand (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|23
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
|24
|Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|25
|Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) Venezuela
|26
|Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team
|27
|Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|28
|Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela
|29
|Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|30
|Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE
|31
|Ismael Collado (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|32
|Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|33
|Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|34
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|35
|Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador
|36
|Lawrence Werbasse (USA) US U23 National Team
|37
|Wade Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|38
|Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
|39
|Nils Penton (Swe) 1% for the Planet
|40
|Anthony Rodriguez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|41
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|42
|Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|43
|Maxat Ayazbaev (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|44
|Kevyn Pujols (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|45
|Luis Pilido (Mex) Mexico
|46
|Manuel Sanchez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|47
|Jorge Luis Martinez (Dom) La Vega
|48
|Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Venezuela
|49
|Hiram Perez (Mex) Mexico
|50
|Braulio De Jesus (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|51
|Ivan Tsissaruk (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|52
|Marco Antonio Arriagada (Chi) Mauricio Báez
|53
|Antonio Quintero (USA) Sun Cycling
|54
|Freddy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
|55
|Norlandy Tavera (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|56
|Diego Yepez (Mex) Mexico
|57
|Erizon Peña (Dom) Areperos
|58
|Stefan Rothe (Ger) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|59
|Maxwell Durschi (USA) US U23 National Team
|60
|Geert Dijkshoom (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|61
|Miguel Babilonia (PuR) Areperos
|62
|Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|63
|Julien Fillion (Can) 1% for the Planet
|64
|Anders Newbury (USA) US U23 National Team
|65
|Nelson Ismael Sanchez (Dom) La Vega
|66
|Charlie Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|67
|Joel Capellan (Dom) Arco Iris
|68
|Juan Felix Salvador (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|69
|Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|70
|Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|71
|Martijn Knol (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|72
|Efren Ortega (PuR) Sun Cycling
|73
|Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|74
|Manuel Antonides (Fra) Guadalupe
|75
|Pedro Nelson Torrez (Col) La Vega
|76
|Gustavo Ernesto Payano (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
|0:01:31
|77
|Luis Calipsa (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:01:35
|78
|Frederic Theobald (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|79
|Jorge Perez (Dom) La Vega
|0:01:43
|80
|Wilbin Felix (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|81
|Ludwig Losy (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|0:01:46
|82
|Martial Gene (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|0:02:00
|83
|Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|0:01:03
|84
|Jordalis Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|85
|Rafael German (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|86
|Rodney Minier (Dom) Areperos
|0:05:51
|87
|Deivi Valdez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:06:00
|88
|Julio C. Peralta (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|0:06:05
|89
|Kolt Bates (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|0:06:21
|90
|Zach Bergh (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|91
|Robinson Santos (Dom) Areperos
|92
|Eriberto Peña (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
|93
|Alejandro Guzman (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|94
|Manuel Felix Guerrero (Dom) La Romana
|95
|Wilmi Gil (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|96
|Victor Rojas (Dom) Areperos
|97
|Carlos Lorenzo (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|98
|Jean Carlos Gonzalez (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
|99
|Juan Jose Rodriguez (Dom) La Vega
|100
|Franklin Bencosme (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|101
|William Guzman (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|0:06:26
|102
|Edwin Nicolson (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|0:06:29
|103
|William Bondot (Fra) Guadalupe
|104
|Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela
|105
|Rolf M. Vieten (Ger) San Pedro de Macorís
|106
|Robert Perez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|0:06:32
|107
|Kerane Barolin (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|0:06:36
|108
|Emmanuel Fernandez (Fra) Guadalupe
|0:22:38
|109
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:01:03
|DNF
|Jonathan Reynoso (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|DNF
|Rodolfo Ivan Garcia (Mex) Mexico
|DNF
|Erik Kullgren (Swe) 1% for the Planet
|DNF
|Ramon Diaz (Dom) Sun Cycling
|DNF
|Melvin M. Soliman (Dom) La Romana
|DNS
|Manuel Peña (Dom) Arco Iris
|DNS
|Eric Barillet (Fra) San Pedro de Macorís
|DNS
|Edward Oritiz (Col) EPM-UNE
|1
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|25
|pts
|2
|Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team
|20
|3
|Mickael Clarico (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|16
|4
|Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega
|14
|5
|Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|12
|6
|Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|9
|8
|Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Mexico
|8
|9
|Naud Pierrick (Can) Arco Iris
|7
|10
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) 1% for the Planet
|6
|11
|Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|5
|12
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) 1% for the Planet
|4
|13
|Harman Van Der Sanden (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Duban Agudelo (Col) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|2
|15
|Ramon Checo (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|1
|1
|Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega
|5
|pts
|2
|Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|3
|3
|Mickael Clarico (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|2
|4
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|1
|1
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|5
|pts
|2
|Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega
|3
|3
|Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|2
|4
|Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team
|1
|1
|Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega
|5
|pts
|2
|Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|3
|3
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|2
|4
|Mickael Clarico (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|1
|1
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|5
|pts
|2
|Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega
|4
|3
|Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|3
|4
|Mickael Clarico (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|2
|5
|Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team
|1
|1
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|5
|pts
|2
|Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega
|4
|3
|Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team
|3
|4
|Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|2
|5
|Mickael Clarico (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|1
|1
|US U23 National Team
|9:37:21
|2
|EPM-UNE
|3
|La Vega
|4
|ODO-Astana
|0:00:06
|5
|Global Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|6
|1% for the Planet
|0:01:03
|7
|Venezuela
|8
|Mexico
|9
|Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|10
|Kazakhstan
|11
|Mauricio Báez
|12
|Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|13
|Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|14
|León Ureña (Moca)
|15
|Region Guadalupe
|0:01:29
|16
|Ecuador
|0:01:35
|17
|Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:01:43
|18
|Areperos
|0:05:51
|19
|Gillette Fusion
|0:07:12
|20
|San Pedro de Macorís
|0:12:07
|21
|Guadalupe
|0:28:04
|1
|Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela
|22:56:57
|2
|Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela
|0:00:26
|3
|Marco Antonio Arriagada (Chi) Mauricio Báez
|0:00:35
|4
|Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Venezuela
|0:01:27
|5
|Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|0:01:43
|6
|Nelson Ismael Sanchez (Dom) La Vega
|0:02:32
|7
|Freddy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:02:46
|8
|Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela
|0:02:54
|9
|Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team
|0:02:57
|10
|Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) Venezuela
|0:03:04
|11
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:03:17
|12
|Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|0:03:40
|13
|Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:03:49
|14
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:03:58
|15
|Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:04:32
|16
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|0:04:40
|17
|Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:05:05
|18
|Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:05:12
|19
|Rafael German (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|0:05:23
|20
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
|21
|Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:05:24
|22
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:05:37
|23
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:05:46
|24
|Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:05:50
|25
|Maxat Ayazbaev (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|0:05:53
|26
|Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|0:06:19
|27
|Luis Pilido (Mex) Mexico
|0:06:21
|28
|Braulio De Jesus (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|0:06:45
|29
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) 1% for the Planet
|0:06:47
|30
|Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|0:07:01
|31
|Juan Felix Salvador (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|0:07:53
|32
|Nils Penton (Swe) 1% for the Planet
|0:07:55
|33
|Jordalis Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|0:08:05
|34
|Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|0:08:09
|35
|Karl Legrand (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|0:08:15
|36
|Cristian Medina (Mex) Mexico
|0:11:38
|37
|Ismael Collado (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|0:12:25
|38
|Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:13:27
|39
|Efren Ortega (PuR) Sun Cycling
|0:13:42
|40
|Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega
|0:13:59
|41
|Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|0:16:03
|42
|Lawrence Werbasse (USA) US U23 National Team
|0:16:14
|43
|Harman Van Der Sanden (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|0:16:18
|44
|Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Mexico
|0:16:41
|45
|Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|0:16:45
|46
|Pedro Nelson Torrez (Col) La Vega
|0:17:04
|47
|Wade Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|0:17:05
|48
|Ivan Tsissaruk (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:17:15
|49
|Stefan Rothe (Ger) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|0:17:37
|50
|Ramon Checo (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|0:17:45
|51
|Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|0:18:00
|52
|Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|0:18:16
|53
|Norlandy Tavera (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|0:18:31
|54
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) 1% for the Planet
|0:20:00
|55
|Mickael Clarico (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|0:20:25
|56
|Miguel Babilonia (PuR) Areperos
|0:20:53
|57
|Charlie Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|0:21:34
|58
|Earmon Franck (USA) US U23 National Team
|0:22:09
|59
|Geert Dijkshoom (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|0:22:34
|60
|Maxwell Durschi (USA) US U23 National Team
|0:22:47
|61
|Manuel Sanchez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:23:15
|62
|Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team
|0:23:22
|63
|Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|0:24:55
|64
|Hiram Perez (Mex) Mexico
|0:25:42
|65
|Joel Capellan (Dom) Arco Iris
|0:25:44
|66
|Duban Agudelo (Col) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|0:25:55
|67
|Anthony Rodriguez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|0:27:56
|68
|Kevyn Pujols (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|69
|Eriberto Peña (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
|0:27:57
|70
|Diego Yepez (Mex) Mexico
|0:28:43
|71
|Naud Pierrick (Can) Arco Iris
|0:29:00
|72
|Jorge Luis Martinez (Dom) La Vega
|0:29:24
|73
|Martijn Knol (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|0:29:27
|74
|Martial Gene (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|0:31:50
|75
|Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|0:32:50
|76
|Julien Fillion (Can) 1% for the Planet
|0:33:50
|77
|William Bondot (Fra) Guadalupe
|0:36:08
|78
|Anders Newbury (USA) US U23 National Team
|0:37:07
|79
|Manuel Antonides (Fra) Guadalupe
|0:37:26
|80
|Wilmi Gil (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|0:39:10
|81
|Rolf M. Vieten (Ger) San Pedro de Macorís
|0:39:40
|82
|Edwin Nicolson (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|0:39:48
|83
|Frederic Theobald (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|0:40:01
|84
|Antonio Quintero (USA) Sun Cycling
|0:40:29
|85
|Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela
|0:41:02
|86
|Juan Jose Rodriguez (Dom) La Vega
|0:41:30
|87
|Ludwig Losy (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|0:42:13
|88
|Wes Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|0:42:46
|89
|Gustavo Ernesto Payano (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
|0:44:14
|90
|Robinson Santos (Dom) Areperos
|0:44:18
|91
|Wilbin Felix (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:46:23
|92
|Manuel Felix Guerrero (Dom) La Romana
|0:48:14
|93
|Luis Calipsa (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:49:03
|94
|Kolt Bates (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|0:49:41
|95
|Jean Carlos Gonzalez (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
|0:53:58
|96
|Rodney Minier (Dom) Areperos
|0:55:04
|97
|Carlos Lorenzo (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:56:21
|98
|William Guzman (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|0:57:57
|99
|Kerane Barolin (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|0:58:12
|100
|Erizon Peña (Dom) Areperos
|0:58:36
|101
|Robert Perez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|0:58:51
|102
|Franklin Bencosme (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|1:05:40
|103
|Alejandro Guzman (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|1:06:16
|104
|Julio C. Peralta (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|1:11:27
|105
|Zach Bergh (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|1:13:12
|106
|Jorge Perez (Dom) La Vega
|1:13:22
|107
|Victor Rojas (Dom) Areperos
|1:21:33
|108
|Deivi Valdez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|1:29:28
|109
|Emmanuel Fernandez (Fra) Guadalupe
|2:00:51
|1
|Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|100
|pts
|2
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|83
|3
|Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|70
|4
|Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|66
|5
|Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela
|60
|6
|Harman Van Der Sanden (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|48
|7
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|48
|8
|Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Mexico
|46
|9
|Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela
|42
|10
|Marco Antonio Arriagada (Chi) Mauricio Báez
|41
|11
|Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team
|41
|12
|Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela
|39
|13
|Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE
|37
|14
|Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team
|36
|15
|Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela
|30
|1
|Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|32
|pts
|2
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|20
|3
|Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|18
|4
|Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|16
|5
|Stefan Rothe (Ger) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|15
|6
|Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela
|14
|7
|Maxat Ayazbaev (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|13
|8
|Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega
|13
|1
|Marco Antonio Arriagada (Chi) Mauricio Báez
|25
|pts
|2
|Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela
|20
|3
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|10
|4
|Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela
|10
|5
|Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Venezuela
|10
|6
|Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega
|8
|7
|Freddy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
|7
|8
|Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|5
|1
|Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team
|22:59:54
|2
|Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) Venezuela
|0:00:07
|3
|Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|0:00:43
|4
|Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:01:35
|5
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|0:01:43
|6
|Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:02:08
|7
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:02:40
|8
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:02:49
|1
|Venezuela
|68:52:09
|2
|EPM-UNE
|0:06:17
|3
|Mauricio Báez
|0:09:15
|4
|ODO-Astana
|0:11:39
|5
|Kazakhstan
|0:12:30
|6
|Ecuador
|0:17:48
|7
|Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|0:25:11
|8
|1% for the Planet
|0:25:12
|9
|US U23 National Team
|0:26:54
|10
|La Vega
|0:30:25
|11
|Mexico
|0:31:37
|12
|Global Cycling Team
|0:33:08
|13
|Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|0:45:48
|14
|León Ureña (Moca)
|0:55:12
|15
|Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|1:05:54
|16
|Region Guadalupe
|1:13:45
|17
|Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|1:14:52
|18
|Gillette Fusion
|1:17:48
|19
|Areperos
|1:38:08
|20
|San Pedro de Macorís
|1:46:13
|21
|Guadalupe
|2:31:07
