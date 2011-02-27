Trending

Castañeda claims penultimate stage

Gil remains atop general classification

Full Results
1Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE3:11:45
2Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team
3Mickael Clarico (Fra) Region Guadalupe
4Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega
5Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Odo-Astana0:00:06
6Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:00:58
7Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:01:03
8Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Mexico
9Naud Pierrick (Can) Arco Iris
10Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) 1% for the Planet
11Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
12Antoine Duchesne (Can) 1% for the Planet
13Harman Van Der Sanden (Ned) Global Cycling Team
14Duban Agudelo (Col) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
15Ramon Checo (Dom) Mauricio Báez
16Cristian Medina (Mex) Mexico
17Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Odo-Astana
18Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela
19Wes Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
20Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela
21Earmon Franck (USA) US U23 National Team
22Karl Legrand (Fra) Gillette Fusion
23Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
24Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
25Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) Venezuela
26Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team
27Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
28Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela
29Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Mauricio Báez
30Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE
31Ismael Collado (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
32Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan
33Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
34Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
35Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador
36Lawrence Werbasse (USA) US U23 National Team
37Wade Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
38Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
39Nils Penton (Swe) 1% for the Planet
40Anthony Rodriguez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
41Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
42Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
43Maxat Ayazbaev (Kaz) Odo-Astana
44Kevyn Pujols (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
45Luis Pilido (Mex) Mexico
46Manuel Sanchez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
47Jorge Luis Martinez (Dom) La Vega
48Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Venezuela
49Hiram Perez (Mex) Mexico
50Braulio De Jesus (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
51Ivan Tsissaruk (Kaz) Kazakhstan
52Marco Antonio Arriagada (Chi) Mauricio Báez
53Antonio Quintero (USA) Sun Cycling
54Freddy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
55Norlandy Tavera (Dom) Mauricio Báez
56Diego Yepez (Mex) Mexico
57Erizon Peña (Dom) Areperos
58Stefan Rothe (Ger) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
59Maxwell Durschi (USA) US U23 National Team
60Geert Dijkshoom (Ned) Global Cycling Team
61Miguel Babilonia (PuR) Areperos
62Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
63Julien Fillion (Can) 1% for the Planet
64Anders Newbury (USA) US U23 National Team
65Nelson Ismael Sanchez (Dom) La Vega
66Charlie Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
67Joel Capellan (Dom) Arco Iris
68Juan Felix Salvador (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
69Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling Team
70Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling Team
71Martijn Knol (Ned) Global Cycling Team
72Efren Ortega (PuR) Sun Cycling
73Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
74Manuel Antonides (Fra) Guadalupe
75Pedro Nelson Torrez (Col) La Vega
76Gustavo Ernesto Payano (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís0:01:31
77Luis Calipsa (Ecu) Ecuador0:01:35
78Frederic Theobald (Fra) Region Guadalupe
79Jorge Perez (Dom) La Vega0:01:43
80Wilbin Felix (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
81Ludwig Losy (Fra) Gillette Fusion0:01:46
82Martial Gene (Fra) Region Guadalupe0:02:00
83Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez0:01:03
84Jordalis Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
85Rafael German (Dom) Mauricio Báez
86Rodney Minier (Dom) Areperos0:05:51
87Deivi Valdez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:06:00
88Julio C. Peralta (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo0:06:05
89Kolt Bates (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team0:06:21
90Zach Bergh (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
91Robinson Santos (Dom) Areperos
92Eriberto Peña (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
93Alejandro Guzman (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
94Manuel Felix Guerrero (Dom) La Romana
95Wilmi Gil (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
96Victor Rojas (Dom) Areperos
97Carlos Lorenzo (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
98Jean Carlos Gonzalez (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
99Juan Jose Rodriguez (Dom) La Vega
100Franklin Bencosme (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
101William Guzman (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)0:06:26
102Edwin Nicolson (Fra) Gillette Fusion0:06:29
103William Bondot (Fra) Guadalupe
104Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela
105Rolf M. Vieten (Ger) San Pedro de Macorís
106Robert Perez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja0:06:32
107Kerane Barolin (Fra) Gillette Fusion0:06:36
108Emmanuel Fernandez (Fra) Guadalupe0:22:38
109Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:01:03
DNFJonathan Reynoso (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
DNFRodolfo Ivan Garcia (Mex) Mexico
DNFErik Kullgren (Swe) 1% for the Planet
DNFRamon Diaz (Dom) Sun Cycling
DNFMelvin M. Soliman (Dom) La Romana
DNSManuel Peña (Dom) Arco Iris
DNSEric Barillet (Fra) San Pedro de Macorís
DNSEdward Oritiz (Col) EPM-UNE

Points
1Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE25pts
2Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team20
3Mickael Clarico (Fra) Region Guadalupe16
4Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega14
5Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Odo-Astana12
6Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team10
7Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal9
8Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Mexico8
9Naud Pierrick (Can) Arco Iris7
10Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) 1% for the Planet6
11Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana5
12Antoine Duchesne (Can) 1% for the Planet4
13Harman Van Der Sanden (Ned) Global Cycling Team3
14Duban Agudelo (Col) Aro & Pedal/Inteja2
15Ramon Checo (Dom) Mauricio Báez1

Sprint 1 - Bani, 35km
1Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega5pts
2Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Odo-Astana3
3Mickael Clarico (Fra) Region Guadalupe2
4Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE1

Sprint 2 - Cruce Ocoa, 53km
1Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE5pts
2Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega3
3Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Odo-Astana2
4Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team1

Sprint 3 - Azua, 88km
1Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega5pts
2Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Odo-Astana3
3Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE2
4Mickael Clarico (Fra) Region Guadalupe1

Mountain 1 - La Virgen (Cat. 3) 60km
1Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE5pts
2Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega4
3Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Odo-Astana3
4Mickael Clarico (Fra) Region Guadalupe2
5Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team1

Mountain 2 - La Virgen (Cat. 3) 116km
1Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE5pts
2Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega4
3Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team3
4Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Odo-Astana2
5Mickael Clarico (Fra) Region Guadalupe1

Teams
1US U23 National Team9:37:21
2EPM-UNE
3La Vega
4ODO-Astana0:00:06
5Global Cycling Team0:00:58
61% for the Planet0:01:03
7Venezuela
8Mexico
9Aro & Pedal/Inteja
10Kazakhstan
11Mauricio Báez
12Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
13Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
14León Ureña (Moca)
15Region Guadalupe0:01:29
16Ecuador0:01:35
17Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:01:43
18Areperos0:05:51
19Gillette Fusion0:07:12
20San Pedro de Macorís0:12:07
21Guadalupe0:28:04

General classification after stage 7
1Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela22:56:57
2Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela0:00:26
3Marco Antonio Arriagada (Chi) Mauricio Báez0:00:35
4Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Venezuela0:01:27
5Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja0:01:43
6Nelson Ismael Sanchez (Dom) La Vega0:02:32
7Freddy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE0:02:46
8Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela0:02:54
9Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team0:02:57
10Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) Venezuela0:03:04
11Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE0:03:17
12Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana0:03:40
13Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE0:03:49
14Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE0:03:58
15Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:04:32
16Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Odo-Astana0:04:40
17Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:05:05
18Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador0:05:12
19Rafael German (Dom) Mauricio Báez0:05:23
20Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
21Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE0:05:24
22Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:05:37
23Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:05:46
24Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:05:50
25Maxat Ayazbaev (Kaz) Odo-Astana0:05:53
26Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:06:19
27Luis Pilido (Mex) Mexico0:06:21
28Braulio De Jesus (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo0:06:45
29Antoine Duchesne (Can) 1% for the Planet0:06:47
30Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana0:07:01
31Juan Felix Salvador (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja0:07:53
32Nils Penton (Swe) 1% for the Planet0:07:55
33Jordalis Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)0:08:05
34Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Odo-Astana0:08:09
35Karl Legrand (Fra) Gillette Fusion0:08:15
36Cristian Medina (Mex) Mexico0:11:38
37Ismael Collado (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo0:12:25
38Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:13:27
39Efren Ortega (PuR) Sun Cycling0:13:42
40Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega0:13:59
41Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Mauricio Báez0:16:03
42Lawrence Werbasse (USA) US U23 National Team0:16:14
43Harman Van Der Sanden (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:16:18
44Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Mexico0:16:41
45Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Odo-Astana0:16:45
46Pedro Nelson Torrez (Col) La Vega0:17:04
47Wade Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team0:17:05
48Ivan Tsissaruk (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:17:15
49Stefan Rothe (Ger) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team0:17:37
50Ramon Checo (Dom) Mauricio Báez0:17:45
51Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja0:18:00
52Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:18:16
53Norlandy Tavera (Dom) Mauricio Báez0:18:31
54Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) 1% for the Planet0:20:00
55Mickael Clarico (Fra) Region Guadalupe0:20:25
56Miguel Babilonia (PuR) Areperos0:20:53
57Charlie Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)0:21:34
58Earmon Franck (USA) US U23 National Team0:22:09
59Geert Dijkshoom (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:22:34
60Maxwell Durschi (USA) US U23 National Team0:22:47
61Manuel Sanchez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:23:15
62Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team0:23:22
63Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez0:24:55
64Hiram Perez (Mex) Mexico0:25:42
65Joel Capellan (Dom) Arco Iris0:25:44
66Duban Agudelo (Col) Aro & Pedal/Inteja0:25:55
67Anthony Rodriguez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)0:27:56
68Kevyn Pujols (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
69Eriberto Peña (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís0:27:57
70Diego Yepez (Mex) Mexico0:28:43
71Naud Pierrick (Can) Arco Iris0:29:00
72Jorge Luis Martinez (Dom) La Vega0:29:24
73Martijn Knol (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:29:27
74Martial Gene (Fra) Region Guadalupe0:31:50
75Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:32:50
76Julien Fillion (Can) 1% for the Planet0:33:50
77William Bondot (Fra) Guadalupe0:36:08
78Anders Newbury (USA) US U23 National Team0:37:07
79Manuel Antonides (Fra) Guadalupe0:37:26
80Wilmi Gil (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja0:39:10
81Rolf M. Vieten (Ger) San Pedro de Macorís0:39:40
82Edwin Nicolson (Fra) Gillette Fusion0:39:48
83Frederic Theobald (Fra) Region Guadalupe0:40:01
84Antonio Quintero (USA) Sun Cycling0:40:29
85Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela0:41:02
86Juan Jose Rodriguez (Dom) La Vega0:41:30
87Ludwig Losy (Fra) Gillette Fusion0:42:13
88Wes Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team0:42:46
89Gustavo Ernesto Payano (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís0:44:14
90Robinson Santos (Dom) Areperos0:44:18
91Wilbin Felix (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:46:23
92Manuel Felix Guerrero (Dom) La Romana0:48:14
93Luis Calipsa (Ecu) Ecuador0:49:03
94Kolt Bates (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team0:49:41
95Jean Carlos Gonzalez (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís0:53:58
96Rodney Minier (Dom) Areperos0:55:04
97Carlos Lorenzo (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:56:21
98William Guzman (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)0:57:57
99Kerane Barolin (Fra) Gillette Fusion0:58:12
100Erizon Peña (Dom) Areperos0:58:36
101Robert Perez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja0:58:51
102Franklin Bencosme (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)1:05:40
103Alejandro Guzman (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo1:06:16
104Julio C. Peralta (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo1:11:27
105Zach Bergh (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team1:13:12
106Jorge Perez (Dom) La Vega1:13:22
107Victor Rojas (Dom) Areperos1:21:33
108Deivi Valdez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal1:29:28
109Emmanuel Fernandez (Fra) Guadalupe2:00:51

Points classification
1Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja100pts
2Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE83
3Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal70
4Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana66
5Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela60
6Harman Van Der Sanden (Ned) Global Cycling Team48
7Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan48
8Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Mexico46
9Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela42
10Marco Antonio Arriagada (Chi) Mauricio Báez41
11Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team41
12Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela39
13Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE37
14Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team36
15Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela30

Sprint classification
1Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal32pts
2Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan20
3Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja18
4Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez16
5Stefan Rothe (Ger) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team15
6Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela14
7Maxat Ayazbaev (Kaz) Odo-Astana13
8Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega13

Mountain classification
1Marco Antonio Arriagada (Chi) Mauricio Báez25pts
2Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela20
3Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE10
4Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela10
5Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Venezuela10
6Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega8
7Freddy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE7
8Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Odo-Astana5

U23 rider classification
1Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team22:59:54
2Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) Venezuela0:00:07
3Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana0:00:43
4Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:01:35
5Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Odo-Astana0:01:43
6Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:02:08
7Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:02:40
8Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:02:49

Teams classification
1Venezuela68:52:09
2EPM-UNE0:06:17
3Mauricio Báez0:09:15
4ODO-Astana0:11:39
5Kazakhstan0:12:30
6Ecuador0:17:48
7Aro & Pedal/Inteja0:25:11
81% for the Planet0:25:12
9US U23 National Team0:26:54
10La Vega0:30:25
11Mexico0:31:37
12Global Cycling Team0:33:08
13Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo0:45:48
14León Ureña (Moca)0:55:12
15Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team1:05:54
16Region Guadalupe1:13:45
17Refidomsa - San Cristobal1:14:52
18Gillette Fusion1:17:48
19Areperos1:38:08
20San Pedro de Macorís1:46:13
21Guadalupe2:31:07

