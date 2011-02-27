Trending

Infantino tops Gil for victory

Medina remains in leader's jersey

Full Results
1Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE2:25:41
2Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela
3Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE0:00:39
4Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Mexico
5Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
6Harman Van Der Sanden (Ned) Global Cycling Team
7Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team
8Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
9Ludwig Losy (Fra) Gillette Fusion
10Jordalis Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
11Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela
12Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
13Diego Yepez (Mex) Mexico
14Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela
15Earmon Franck (USA) US U23 National Team
16Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) Venezuela
17Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team
18Hiram Perez (Mex) Mexico
19Jorge Luis Martinez (Dom) La Vega
20Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega
21Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
22Manuel Sanchez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
23Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
24Cristian Medina (Mex) Mexico
25Anthony Rodriguez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
26Ramon Checo (Dom) Mauricio Báez
27Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
28Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
29Antonio Quintero (USA) Sun Cycling
30Freddy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
31Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
32Wes Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
33Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
34Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
35Marco Antonio Arriagada (Chi) Mauricio Báez
36Rafael German (Dom) Mauricio Báez
37Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador
38Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela
39Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan
40Nils Penton (Swe) 1% for the Planet
41Anders Newbury (USA) US U23 National Team
42Stefan Rothe (Ger) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
43Antoine Duchesne (Can) 1% for the Planet
44Ismael Collado (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
45Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Venezuela
46Karl Legrand (Fra) Gillette Fusion
47Maxwell Durschi (USA) US U23 National Team
48Kevyn Pujols (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
49Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
50Duban Agudelo (Col) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
51Erizon Peña (Dom) Areperos
52Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) 1% for the Planet
53Deivi Valdez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
54Lawrence Werbasse (USA) US U23 National Team
55Juan Felix Salvador (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
56Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team
57Braulio De Jesus (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
58Nelson Ismael Sanchez (Dom) La Vega
59Juan Jose Rodriguez (Dom) La Vega
60Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Mauricio Báez
61Franklin Bencosme (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
62Wade Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
63Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
64Maxat Ayazbaev (Kaz) Odo-Astana
65Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
66Joel Capellan (Dom) Arco Iris
67Robinson Santos (Dom) Areperos
68Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez
69Erik Kullgren (Swe) 1% for the Planet
70Miguel Babilonia (PuR) Areperos
71Geert Dijkshoom (Ned) Global Cycling Team
72Manuel Peña (Dom) Arco Iris
73Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling Team
74Gustavo Ernesto Payano (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
75Jean Carlos Gonzalez (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
76Mickael Clarico (Fra) Region Guadalupe
77Edward Oritiz (Col) EPM-UNE
78Alejandro Guzman (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
79Julien Fillion (Can) 1% for the Planet
80Norlandy Tavera (Dom) Mauricio Báez
81Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:00:53
82Charlie Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
83Luis Pilido (Mex) Mexico
84Frederic Theobald (Fra) Region Guadalupe
85Robert Perez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
86Efren Ortega (PuR) Sun Cycling
87Pedro Nelson Torrez (Col) La Vega
88Jorge Perez (Dom) La Vega
89William Bondot (Fra) Guadalupe
90Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Odo-Astana0:01:00
91Manuel Antonides (Fra) Guadalupe0:01:06
92Eriberto Peña (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís0:01:10
93Zach Bergh (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team0:01:22
94Martial Gene (Fra) Region Guadalupe0:00:39
95Kerane Barolin (Fra) Gillette Fusion
96Ramon Diaz (Dom) Sun Cycling0:02:19
97Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
98Luis Calipsa (Ecu) Ecuador
99Carlos Lorenzo (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
100Julio C. Peralta (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo0:03:16
101Victor Rojas (Dom) Areperos
102Jonathan Reynoso (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
103Wilmi Gil (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
104William Guzman (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
105Rolf M. Vieten (Ger) San Pedro de Macorís
106Manuel Felix Guerrero (Dom) La Romana
107Melvin M. Soliman (Dom) La Romana
108Rodolfo Ivan Garcia (Mex) Mexico0:03:40
109Naud Pierrick (Can) Arco Iris
110Kolt Bates (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team0:03:49
111Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Odo-Astana0:04:44
112Rodney Minier (Dom) Areperos0:05:26
113Edwin Nicolson (Fra) Gillette Fusion
114Wilbin Felix (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
115Martijn Knol (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:05:56
116Ivan Tsissaruk (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:06:10
117Eric Barillet (Fra) San Pedro de Macorís0:16:06
118Emmanuel Fernandez (Fra) Guadalupe0:17:57
DNFRonald Zaldivar (Dom) Arco Iris
DNFJavier Cuevas (Dom) Arco Iris
DNFJoel Barros (USA) Sun Cycling
DNFNathaniel Beams (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
DNSLismardis Reyes (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo

Points
1Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE25pts
2Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela20
3Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE16
4Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Mexico14
5Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan12
6Harman Van Der Sanden (Ned) Global Cycling Team10
7Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team9
8Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja8
9Ludwig Losy (Fra) Gillette Fusion7
10Jordalis Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)6
11Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela5
12Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja4
13Diego Yepez (Mex) Mexico3
14Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela2
15Earmon Franck (USA) US U23 National Team1

Sprint 1 - Pl. Jacaranda, 34km
1Diego Yepez (Mex) Mexico5pts
2Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja3
3Jordalis Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)2
4Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez1

Sprint 2 - Piedra Blanca, 53km
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan5pts
2Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal3
3Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez2
4Jordalis Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)1

Sprint 3 - Villa Altagracia, 76km
1Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) 1% for the Planet5pts
2Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE3
3Maxat Ayazbaev (Kaz) Odo-Astana2
4Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela1

Teams
1Venezuela7:18:21
2EPM-UNE
3Mexico0:00:39
4US U23 National Team
5Kazakhstan
6Aro & Pedal/Inteja
7León Ureña (Moca)
8MEDERIC-LA VEGA
9Mauricio Báez
10ODO-Astana
11Ecuador
12Global Cycling Team
131% for the Planet
14Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
15Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
16Gillette Fusion
17Areperos
18Region Guadalupe0:00:53
19San Pedro de Macorís0:01:10
20Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:02:19
21Sun Cycling0:02:33
22Arco Iris0:03:40
23Guadalupe0:18:38

General classification after stage 6a
1Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela19:31:37
2Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela0:00:10
3Marco Antonio Arriagada (Chi) Mauricio Báez0:00:42
4Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Venezuela0:00:49
5Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela0:01:50
6Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja0:01:51
7Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) Venezuela0:02:05
8Freddy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
9Nelson Ismael Sanchez (Dom) La Vega0:02:18
10Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team0:02:39
11Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE0:03:14
12Edward Oritiz (Col) EPM-UNE0:03:16
13Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Odo-Astana0:03:40
14Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE0:03:52
15Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana0:03:54
16Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:04:00
17Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:04:13
18Rafael German (Dom) Mauricio Báez0:04:14
19Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador0:04:19
20Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador0:04:22
21Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:04:24
22Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE0:04:33
23Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:04:37
24Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
25Braulio De Jesus (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
26Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:04:39
27Maxat Ayazbaev (Kaz) Odo-Astana0:05:07
28Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:05:10
29Luis Pilido (Mex) Mexico0:05:27
30Juan Felix Salvador (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja0:05:33
31Antoine Duchesne (Can) 1% for the Planet0:05:57
32Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
33Nils Penton (Swe) 1% for the Planet0:06:08
34Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador0:06:13
35Jordalis Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)0:06:23
36Karl Legrand (Fra) Gillette Fusion0:06:28
37Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Odo-Astana0:08:14
38Cristian Medina (Mex) Mexico0:10:20
39Ismael Collado (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo0:10:29
40Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:11:30
41Efren Ortega (PuR) Sun Cycling0:12:56
42Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega0:13:36
43Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Odo-Astana0:14:03
44Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Mauricio Báez0:14:09
45Harman Van Der Sanden (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:14:18
46Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja0:15:16
47Wade Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team0:15:19
48Ramon Checo (Dom) Mauricio Báez0:15:34
49Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Mexico0:15:36
50Pedro Nelson Torrez (Col) La Vega0:15:48
51Ivan Tsissaruk (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:16:00
52Norlandy Tavera (Dom) Mauricio Báez0:16:01
53Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:16:19
54Lawrence Werbasse (USA) US U23 National Team
55Stefan Rothe (Ger) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team0:17:12
56Miguel Babilonia (PuR) Areperos0:18:15
57Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) 1% for the Planet0:18:28
58Charlie Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)0:18:45
59Mickael Clarico (Fra) Region Guadalupe0:20:11
60Geert Dijkshoom (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:20:39
61Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez0:21:19
62Earmon Franck (USA) US U23 National Team0:21:23
63Maxwell Durschi (USA) US U23 National Team0:21:28
64Manuel Sanchez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:21:31
65Joel Capellan (Dom) Arco Iris
66Eriberto Peña (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís0:21:39
67Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team0:22:14
68Duban Agudelo (Col) Aro & Pedal/Inteja0:23:35
69Hiram Perez (Mex) Mexico0:24:23
70Anthony Rodriguez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)0:25:07
71Naud Pierrick (Can) Arco Iris0:25:41
72Jorge Luis Martinez (Dom) La Vega0:25:50
73Kevyn Pujols (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo0:26:13
74Martijn Knol (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:26:53
75William Bondot (Fra) Guadalupe0:27:28
76Diego Yepez (Mex) Mexico0:27:59
77Martial Gene (Fra) Region Guadalupe0:29:01
78Edwin Nicolson (Fra) Gillette Fusion0:30:44
79Wilmi Gil (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja0:30:53
80Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:31:10
81Julien Fillion (Can) 1% for the Planet0:31:46
82Rolf M. Vieten (Ger) San Pedro de Macorís0:31:53
83Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela0:33:00
84Juan Jose Rodriguez (Dom) La Vega0:33:49
85Manuel Antonides (Fra) Guadalupe0:34:38
86Anders Newbury (USA) US U23 National Team0:35:10
87Robinson Santos (Dom) Areperos0:36:12
88Frederic Theobald (Fra) Region Guadalupe0:37:02
89Manuel Peña (Dom) Arco Iris0:37:55
90Ludwig Losy (Fra) Gillette Fusion0:38:03
91Antonio Quintero (USA) Sun Cycling0:38:24
92Manuel Felix Guerrero (Dom) La Romana0:39:08
93Erik Kullgren (Swe) 1% for the Planet0:40:17
94Wes Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team0:40:44
95Gustavo Ernesto Payano (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís0:41:49
96Kolt Bates (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team0:42:14
97Wilbin Felix (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:42:36
98Ramon Diaz (Dom) Sun Cycling0:43:09
99Jonathan Reynoso (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:44:19
100Jean Carlos Gonzalez (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís0:45:38
101Luis Calipsa (Ecu) Ecuador0:45:50
102Carlos Lorenzo (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:47:25
103Rodney Minier (Dom) Areperos0:47:39
104Kerane Barolin (Fra) Gillette Fusion0:48:41
105William Guzman (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)0:50:36
106Robert Perez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja0:50:56
107Erizon Peña (Dom) Areperos0:56:07
108Franklin Bencosme (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)0:56:51
109Alejandro Guzman (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo0:57:41
110Rodolfo Ivan Garcia (Mex) Mexico0:57:49
111Julio C. Peralta (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo1:03:24
112Melvin M. Soliman (Dom) La Romana1:04:20
113Zach Bergh (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team1:04:31
114Jorge Perez (Dom) La Vega1:11:14
115Victor Rojas (Dom) Areperos1:13:59
116Deivi Valdez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal1:20:48
117Emmanuel Fernandez (Fra) Guadalupe1:36:17
118Eric Barillet (Fra) San Pedro de Macorís1:56:31

Points classification
1Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja80pts
2Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana61
3Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal61
4Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE58
5Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan48
6Harman Van Der Sanden (Ned) Global Cycling Team45
7Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela42
8Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela39
9Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Mexico38
10Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela35
11Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team28
12Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Odo-Astana26
13Rafael German (Dom) Mauricio Báez26
14Marco Antonio Arriagada (Chi) Mauricio Báez25
15Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE25

Sprint classification
1Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal32pts
2Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan20
3Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja18
4Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez16
5Stefan Rothe (Ger) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team15
6Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela14
7Maxat Ayazbaev (Kaz) Odo-Astana13
8Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela12

Mountains classification
1Marco Antonio Arriagada (Chi) Mauricio Báez25pts
2Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela20
3Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela10
4Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Venezuela10
5Freddy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE7
6Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan2
7Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) Venezuela1

Teams classification
1Venezuela58:35:15
2Mauricio Báez0:07:13
3EPM-UNE0:07:33
4ODO-Astana0:11:01
5Kazakhstan0:11:11
6Ecuador0:13:35
7Aro & Pedal/Inteja0:21:33
81% for the Planet0:21:57
9US U23 National Team0:27:52
10Global Cycling Team0:29:18
11La Vega0:29:24
12Mexico0:30:32
13Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo0:40:55
14León Ureña (Moca)0:49:37
15Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team1:02:35
16Gillette Fusion1:03:41
17Refidomsa - San Cristobal1:08:18
18Region Guadalupe1:08:32
19Sun Cycling1:09:00
20Arco Iris1:23:21
21Areperos1:26:52
22San Pedro de Macorís1:30:45
23Guadalupe1:56:14

