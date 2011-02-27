Infantino tops Gil for victory
Medina remains in leader's jersey
|1
|Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE
|2:25:41
|2
|Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela
|3
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:00:39
|4
|Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Mexico
|5
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|6
|Harman Van Der Sanden (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|7
|Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team
|8
|Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|9
|Ludwig Losy (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|10
|Jordalis Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|11
|Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela
|12
|Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|13
|Diego Yepez (Mex) Mexico
|14
|Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela
|15
|Earmon Franck (USA) US U23 National Team
|16
|Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) Venezuela
|17
|Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team
|18
|Hiram Perez (Mex) Mexico
|19
|Jorge Luis Martinez (Dom) La Vega
|20
|Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega
|21
|Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|22
|Manuel Sanchez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|23
|Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|24
|Cristian Medina (Mex) Mexico
|25
|Anthony Rodriguez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|26
|Ramon Checo (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|27
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
|28
|Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
|29
|Antonio Quintero (USA) Sun Cycling
|30
|Freddy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
|31
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|32
|Wes Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|33
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|34
|Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|35
|Marco Antonio Arriagada (Chi) Mauricio Báez
|36
|Rafael German (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|37
|Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador
|38
|Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela
|39
|Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|40
|Nils Penton (Swe) 1% for the Planet
|41
|Anders Newbury (USA) US U23 National Team
|42
|Stefan Rothe (Ger) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|43
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) 1% for the Planet
|44
|Ismael Collado (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|45
|Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Venezuela
|46
|Karl Legrand (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|47
|Maxwell Durschi (USA) US U23 National Team
|48
|Kevyn Pujols (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|49
|Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|50
|Duban Agudelo (Col) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|51
|Erizon Peña (Dom) Areperos
|52
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) 1% for the Planet
|53
|Deivi Valdez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|54
|Lawrence Werbasse (USA) US U23 National Team
|55
|Juan Felix Salvador (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|56
|Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|57
|Braulio De Jesus (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|58
|Nelson Ismael Sanchez (Dom) La Vega
|59
|Juan Jose Rodriguez (Dom) La Vega
|60
|Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|61
|Franklin Bencosme (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|62
|Wade Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|63
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
|64
|Maxat Ayazbaev (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|65
|Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|66
|Joel Capellan (Dom) Arco Iris
|67
|Robinson Santos (Dom) Areperos
|68
|Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|69
|Erik Kullgren (Swe) 1% for the Planet
|70
|Miguel Babilonia (PuR) Areperos
|71
|Geert Dijkshoom (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|72
|Manuel Peña (Dom) Arco Iris
|73
|Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|74
|Gustavo Ernesto Payano (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
|75
|Jean Carlos Gonzalez (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
|76
|Mickael Clarico (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|77
|Edward Oritiz (Col) EPM-UNE
|78
|Alejandro Guzman (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|79
|Julien Fillion (Can) 1% for the Planet
|80
|Norlandy Tavera (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|81
|Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|82
|Charlie Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|83
|Luis Pilido (Mex) Mexico
|84
|Frederic Theobald (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|85
|Robert Perez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|86
|Efren Ortega (PuR) Sun Cycling
|87
|Pedro Nelson Torrez (Col) La Vega
|88
|Jorge Perez (Dom) La Vega
|89
|William Bondot (Fra) Guadalupe
|90
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|0:01:00
|91
|Manuel Antonides (Fra) Guadalupe
|0:01:06
|92
|Eriberto Peña (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
|0:01:10
|93
|Zach Bergh (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|94
|Martial Gene (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|0:00:39
|95
|Kerane Barolin (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|96
|Ramon Diaz (Dom) Sun Cycling
|0:02:19
|97
|Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|98
|Luis Calipsa (Ecu) Ecuador
|99
|Carlos Lorenzo (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|100
|Julio C. Peralta (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|0:03:16
|101
|Victor Rojas (Dom) Areperos
|102
|Jonathan Reynoso (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|103
|Wilmi Gil (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|104
|William Guzman (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|105
|Rolf M. Vieten (Ger) San Pedro de Macorís
|106
|Manuel Felix Guerrero (Dom) La Romana
|107
|Melvin M. Soliman (Dom) La Romana
|108
|Rodolfo Ivan Garcia (Mex) Mexico
|0:03:40
|109
|Naud Pierrick (Can) Arco Iris
|110
|Kolt Bates (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|0:03:49
|111
|Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|0:04:44
|112
|Rodney Minier (Dom) Areperos
|0:05:26
|113
|Edwin Nicolson (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|114
|Wilbin Felix (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|115
|Martijn Knol (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|0:05:56
|116
|Ivan Tsissaruk (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:06:10
|117
|Eric Barillet (Fra) San Pedro de Macorís
|0:16:06
|118
|Emmanuel Fernandez (Fra) Guadalupe
|0:17:57
|DNF
|Ronald Zaldivar (Dom) Arco Iris
|DNF
|Javier Cuevas (Dom) Arco Iris
|DNF
|Joel Barros (USA) Sun Cycling
|DNF
|Nathaniel Beams (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|DNS
|Lismardis Reyes (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|1
|Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE
|25
|pts
|2
|Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela
|20
|3
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|16
|4
|Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Mexico
|14
|5
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|12
|6
|Harman Van Der Sanden (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team
|9
|8
|Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|8
|9
|Ludwig Losy (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|7
|10
|Jordalis Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|6
|11
|Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela
|5
|12
|Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|4
|13
|Diego Yepez (Mex) Mexico
|3
|14
|Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela
|2
|15
|Earmon Franck (USA) US U23 National Team
|1
|1
|Diego Yepez (Mex) Mexico
|5
|pts
|2
|Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|3
|3
|Jordalis Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|2
|4
|Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|1
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|5
|pts
|2
|Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|3
|3
|Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|2
|4
|Jordalis Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|1
|1
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) 1% for the Planet
|5
|pts
|2
|Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE
|3
|3
|Maxat Ayazbaev (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|2
|4
|Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela
|1
|1
|Venezuela
|7:18:21
|2
|EPM-UNE
|3
|Mexico
|0:00:39
|4
|US U23 National Team
|5
|Kazakhstan
|6
|Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|7
|León Ureña (Moca)
|8
|MEDERIC-LA VEGA
|9
|Mauricio Báez
|10
|ODO-Astana
|11
|Ecuador
|12
|Global Cycling Team
|13
|1% for the Planet
|14
|Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|15
|Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|16
|Gillette Fusion
|17
|Areperos
|18
|Region Guadalupe
|0:00:53
|19
|San Pedro de Macorís
|0:01:10
|20
|Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:02:19
|21
|Sun Cycling
|0:02:33
|22
|Arco Iris
|0:03:40
|23
|Guadalupe
|0:18:38
|1
|Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela
|19:31:37
|2
|Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela
|0:00:10
|3
|Marco Antonio Arriagada (Chi) Mauricio Báez
|0:00:42
|4
|Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Venezuela
|0:00:49
|5
|Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela
|0:01:50
|6
|Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|0:01:51
|7
|Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) Venezuela
|0:02:05
|8
|Freddy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
|9
|Nelson Ismael Sanchez (Dom) La Vega
|0:02:18
|10
|Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team
|0:02:39
|11
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:03:14
|12
|Edward Oritiz (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:03:16
|13
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|0:03:40
|14
|Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:03:52
|15
|Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|0:03:54
|16
|Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:04:00
|17
|Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:04:13
|18
|Rafael German (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|0:04:14
|19
|Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:04:19
|20
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:04:22
|21
|Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:04:24
|22
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:04:33
|23
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:04:37
|24
|Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
|25
|Braulio De Jesus (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|26
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:04:39
|27
|Maxat Ayazbaev (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|0:05:07
|28
|Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|0:05:10
|29
|Luis Pilido (Mex) Mexico
|0:05:27
|30
|Juan Felix Salvador (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|0:05:33
|31
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) 1% for the Planet
|0:05:57
|32
|Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|33
|Nils Penton (Swe) 1% for the Planet
|0:06:08
|34
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:06:13
|35
|Jordalis Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|0:06:23
|36
|Karl Legrand (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|0:06:28
|37
|Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|0:08:14
|38
|Cristian Medina (Mex) Mexico
|0:10:20
|39
|Ismael Collado (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|0:10:29
|40
|Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:11:30
|41
|Efren Ortega (PuR) Sun Cycling
|0:12:56
|42
|Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega
|0:13:36
|43
|Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|0:14:03
|44
|Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|0:14:09
|45
|Harman Van Der Sanden (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|0:14:18
|46
|Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|0:15:16
|47
|Wade Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|0:15:19
|48
|Ramon Checo (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|0:15:34
|49
|Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Mexico
|0:15:36
|50
|Pedro Nelson Torrez (Col) La Vega
|0:15:48
|51
|Ivan Tsissaruk (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:16:00
|52
|Norlandy Tavera (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|0:16:01
|53
|Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|0:16:19
|54
|Lawrence Werbasse (USA) US U23 National Team
|55
|Stefan Rothe (Ger) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|0:17:12
|56
|Miguel Babilonia (PuR) Areperos
|0:18:15
|57
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) 1% for the Planet
|0:18:28
|58
|Charlie Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|0:18:45
|59
|Mickael Clarico (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|0:20:11
|60
|Geert Dijkshoom (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|0:20:39
|61
|Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|0:21:19
|62
|Earmon Franck (USA) US U23 National Team
|0:21:23
|63
|Maxwell Durschi (USA) US U23 National Team
|0:21:28
|64
|Manuel Sanchez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:21:31
|65
|Joel Capellan (Dom) Arco Iris
|66
|Eriberto Peña (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
|0:21:39
|67
|Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team
|0:22:14
|68
|Duban Agudelo (Col) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|0:23:35
|69
|Hiram Perez (Mex) Mexico
|0:24:23
|70
|Anthony Rodriguez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|0:25:07
|71
|Naud Pierrick (Can) Arco Iris
|0:25:41
|72
|Jorge Luis Martinez (Dom) La Vega
|0:25:50
|73
|Kevyn Pujols (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|0:26:13
|74
|Martijn Knol (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|0:26:53
|75
|William Bondot (Fra) Guadalupe
|0:27:28
|76
|Diego Yepez (Mex) Mexico
|0:27:59
|77
|Martial Gene (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|0:29:01
|78
|Edwin Nicolson (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|0:30:44
|79
|Wilmi Gil (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|0:30:53
|80
|Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|0:31:10
|81
|Julien Fillion (Can) 1% for the Planet
|0:31:46
|82
|Rolf M. Vieten (Ger) San Pedro de Macorís
|0:31:53
|83
|Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela
|0:33:00
|84
|Juan Jose Rodriguez (Dom) La Vega
|0:33:49
|85
|Manuel Antonides (Fra) Guadalupe
|0:34:38
|86
|Anders Newbury (USA) US U23 National Team
|0:35:10
|87
|Robinson Santos (Dom) Areperos
|0:36:12
|88
|Frederic Theobald (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|0:37:02
|89
|Manuel Peña (Dom) Arco Iris
|0:37:55
|90
|Ludwig Losy (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|0:38:03
|91
|Antonio Quintero (USA) Sun Cycling
|0:38:24
|92
|Manuel Felix Guerrero (Dom) La Romana
|0:39:08
|93
|Erik Kullgren (Swe) 1% for the Planet
|0:40:17
|94
|Wes Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|0:40:44
|95
|Gustavo Ernesto Payano (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
|0:41:49
|96
|Kolt Bates (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|0:42:14
|97
|Wilbin Felix (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:42:36
|98
|Ramon Diaz (Dom) Sun Cycling
|0:43:09
|99
|Jonathan Reynoso (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:44:19
|100
|Jean Carlos Gonzalez (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
|0:45:38
|101
|Luis Calipsa (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:45:50
|102
|Carlos Lorenzo (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:47:25
|103
|Rodney Minier (Dom) Areperos
|0:47:39
|104
|Kerane Barolin (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|0:48:41
|105
|William Guzman (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|0:50:36
|106
|Robert Perez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|0:50:56
|107
|Erizon Peña (Dom) Areperos
|0:56:07
|108
|Franklin Bencosme (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|0:56:51
|109
|Alejandro Guzman (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|0:57:41
|110
|Rodolfo Ivan Garcia (Mex) Mexico
|0:57:49
|111
|Julio C. Peralta (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|1:03:24
|112
|Melvin M. Soliman (Dom) La Romana
|1:04:20
|113
|Zach Bergh (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|1:04:31
|114
|Jorge Perez (Dom) La Vega
|1:11:14
|115
|Victor Rojas (Dom) Areperos
|1:13:59
|116
|Deivi Valdez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|1:20:48
|117
|Emmanuel Fernandez (Fra) Guadalupe
|1:36:17
|118
|Eric Barillet (Fra) San Pedro de Macorís
|1:56:31
|1
|Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|80
|pts
|2
|Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|61
|3
|Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|61
|4
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|58
|5
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|48
|6
|Harman Van Der Sanden (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|45
|7
|Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela
|42
|8
|Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela
|39
|9
|Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Mexico
|38
|10
|Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela
|35
|11
|Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team
|28
|12
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|26
|13
|Rafael German (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|26
|14
|Marco Antonio Arriagada (Chi) Mauricio Báez
|25
|15
|Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE
|25
|1
|Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|32
|pts
|2
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|20
|3
|Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|18
|4
|Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|16
|5
|Stefan Rothe (Ger) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|15
|6
|Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela
|14
|7
|Maxat Ayazbaev (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|13
|8
|Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela
|12
|1
|Marco Antonio Arriagada (Chi) Mauricio Báez
|25
|pts
|2
|Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela
|20
|3
|Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela
|10
|4
|Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Venezuela
|10
|5
|Freddy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
|7
|6
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|2
|7
|Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) Venezuela
|1
|1
|Venezuela
|58:35:15
|2
|Mauricio Báez
|0:07:13
|3
|EPM-UNE
|0:07:33
|4
|ODO-Astana
|0:11:01
|5
|Kazakhstan
|0:11:11
|6
|Ecuador
|0:13:35
|7
|Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|0:21:33
|8
|1% for the Planet
|0:21:57
|9
|US U23 National Team
|0:27:52
|10
|Global Cycling Team
|0:29:18
|11
|La Vega
|0:29:24
|12
|Mexico
|0:30:32
|13
|Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|0:40:55
|14
|León Ureña (Moca)
|0:49:37
|15
|Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|1:02:35
|16
|Gillette Fusion
|1:03:41
|17
|Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|1:08:18
|18
|Region Guadalupe
|1:08:32
|19
|Sun Cycling
|1:09:00
|20
|Arco Iris
|1:23:21
|21
|Areperos
|1:26:52
|22
|San Pedro de Macorís
|1:30:45
|23
|Guadalupe
|1:56:14
