Frantisek Rabon (HTC-Columbia) won the 22km individual time trial stage at the Tour of Murcia on Saturday and took the overall race lead.

The time trial specialist from the Czech Republic set a time of 25:10 for the flat 22km course, beating all the other big name favourites to earn his team's 10th win of the season and the leader’s yellow jersey.

Denis Menchov (Rabobank) was 33 seconds slower, Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) was third at 48 seconds and Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) was fourth at 52 seconds.

Rabon started the time trial with a five second advantage on most of his rivals and so leads Menchov by 38 seconds with only Sunday’s flat stage remaining.

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) finished eighth in the time trial, 1:18 slower than Rabon and so is now seventh overall. Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Transitions) was tenth at 1:23 on the stage.

Rabon also won the time trial stage in last year's Tour of Murcia and said, "My performance was pretty similar, but I think the big difference overall is that last year after winning the time trial I got dropped on the mountains the following day. This time we've already had the race's most mountainous stage and I got through fine.

"I was feeling confident because I'd done pretty well in my previous race, the Tour of the Algarve [in Portugal], where I was seventh overall. I was third last rider to start, which was an advantage because I had time references on my rivals and knew when I had to go faster."

Rabon is optimistic about defending the leader's jersey on Sunday's final stage. "Some of the other teams will try to attack me on the last stage, and of course it can be dangerous, but I've already shown I'm pretty strong in the climbs," said Rabon. "We've got a good team here, so if everything goes well I'll be able to hold on."

The Tour of Murcia finishes with a 121km stage from Redyser to Murcia. The stage includes two climbs but is expected to end in a sprint.

Full Results 1 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 0:25:10 2 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:00:33 3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:48 4 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 0:00:52 5 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:03 6 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:11 7 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:18 8 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 9 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 0:01:21 10 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:23 11 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 0:01:34 12 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 0:01:38 13 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack 0:01:39 14 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:41 15 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 0:01:42 16 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 0:01:51 17 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:52 18 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:59 19 Robert Bengsch (Ger) German National Team 20 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:09 21 Lukasz Bodnart (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 22 José Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural 0:02:10 23 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 0:02:11 24 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 0:02:12 25 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:02:14 26 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 0:02:15 27 Robert Bartko (Ger) German National Team 0:02:16 28 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 29 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 0:02:19 30 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:02:20 31 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 0:02:24 32 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:25 33 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack 34 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:31 35 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam 0:02:33 36 Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Team Milram 0:02:35 37 José Luis Rubiera (Spa) Team Radioshack 0:02:37 38 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:38 39 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo TestTeam 0:02:44 40 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Team Sky 0:02:45 41 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 0:02:46 42 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 0:02:50 43 Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:02:52 44 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:53 45 Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:02:56 46 Sergey Shilov (Rus) Russian National Team 0:03:01 47 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 0:03:04 48 Ian Wilkilson (GBr) Endura Racing 0:03:09 49 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam 0:03:10 50 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 51 Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 0:03:11 52 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 53 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 54 Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam 0:03:14 55 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:03:16 56 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 57 Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Russian National Team 0:03:17 58 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 0:03:25 59 Adan Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:03:28 60 Nico Keinath (Ger) Team Netapp 0:03:32 61 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:03:33 62 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:35 63 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:03:39 64 Joao Correia (Por) Cervélo TestTeam 0:03:42 65 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo TestTeam 0:03:43 66 Artur Ershow (Rus) Russian National Team 0:03:44 67 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 0:03:50 68 Egor Korolev (Rus) Russian National Team 0:03:51 69 Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana 0:03:54 70 Víctor Cabedo (Spa) Spanish National Team 0:03:55 71 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural 0:03:56 72 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 0:03:57 73 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack 0:03:58 74 Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky 0:04:01 75 Arturo Mora (Spa) Caja Rural 0:04:05 76 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam 77 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:04:07 78 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 79 Morris Possoni (Ita) Team Sky 0:04:10 80 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 81 Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural 0:04:12 82 Krzystof Jezowsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:04:16 83 Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 0:04:18 84 José Carlos Lara (Spa) Spanish National Team 0:04:23 85 Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural 0:04:26 86 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 0:04:29 87 Henning Bommel (Ger) German National Team 0:04:37 88 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 0:04:38 89 Antonio Cabello (Spa) Spanish National Team 0:04:39 90 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:04:42 91 Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Spanish National Team 0:04:48 92 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing 0:04:51 93 Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Spanish National Team 0:05:09 94 Vitor Rodrigues (Por) Caja Rural 0:05:10 95 James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing 0:05:16 96 Stefan Schafer (Ger) German National Team 97 Marcel Barth (Ger) German National Team 0:05:18 98 Manuel Anton (Spa) Spanish National Team 0:05:20 99 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 0:05:26 100 Ross Creber (GBr) Endura Racing 0:05:33 101 Erik Mohs (Ger) German National Team 0:06:05 102 Maxim Kozyrev (Rus) Russian National Team 0:06:58 103 Alexander Sokolov (Rus) Russian National Team 0:07:04 DNS Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Russian National Team

Points 1 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 25 pts 2 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 20 3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 16 4 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 14 5 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 12 6 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 7 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank 9 8 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 8 9 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 7 10 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 6 11 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 5 12 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 4 13 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack 3 14 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 2 15 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 1

Teams 1 Team HTC - Columbia 1:18:25 2 Rabobank 0:00:37 3 Team Radioshack 0:00:54 4 Astana 0:02:53 5 Team Milram 0:03:02 6 Garmin - Transitions 7 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:03:12 8 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:04:05 9 Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:13 10 Team Netapp 0:04:15 11 Endura Racing 0:04:33 12 Cervélo TestTeam 0:05:32 13 German National Team 0:05:57 14 Russian National Team 0:07:07 15 Caja Rural 0:07:08 16 Spanish National Team 0:10:02

General classification after stage 4 1 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 13:17:49 2 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:00:38 3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:53 4 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 0:00:57 5 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 0:01:21 6 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:23 7 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 8 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:41 9 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 0:01:42 10 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:59 11 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:14 12 José Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural 0:02:15 13 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:21 14 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 0:02:24 15 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:30 16 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack 17 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:31 18 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:38 19 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 0:02:41 20 José Luis Rubiera (Spa) Team Radioshack 0:02:42 21 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 0:02:55 22 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 0:03:10 23 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam 0:03:16 24 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:04:42 25 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:05:13 26 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam 0:05:14 27 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo TestTeam 0:05:37 28 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:06:00 29 Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 0:06:52 30 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 31 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:07:02 32 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:07:20 33 Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural 0:07:58 34 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 0:08:17 35 Morris Possoni (Ita) Team Sky 0:08:33 36 Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Russian National Team 0:08:45 37 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:09:35 38 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 0:09:45 39 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 0:10:06 40 Vitor Rodrigues (Por) Caja Rural 0:10:38 41 Ian Wilkilson (GBr) Endura Racing 0:11:16 42 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 0:11:22 43 Egor Korolev (Rus) Russian National Team 0:11:58 44 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo TestTeam 0:12:33 45 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack 0:13:16 46 Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Spanish National Team 0:13:59 47 Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam 0:14:14 48 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:14:25 49 Artur Ershow (Rus) Russian National Team 0:15:26 50 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 0:15:27 51 Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 0:16:00 52 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 0:16:11 53 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing 0:17:11 54 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 0:17:16 55 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:18:03 56 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:21:53 57 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:22:16 58 Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana 0:22:57 59 Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural 0:23:54 60 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:25:36 61 Sergey Shilov (Rus) Russian National Team 0:26:54 62 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 0:26:57 63 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 0:27:18 64 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack 0:27:56 65 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 0:28:03 66 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:29:39 67 Nico Keinath (Ger) Team Netapp 0:30:26 68 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 0:31:51 69 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Team Sky 0:32:31 70 Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky 0:33:47 71 José Carlos Lara (Spa) Spanish National Team 0:34:01 72 Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Team Milram 0:34:13 73 Arturo Mora (Spa) Caja Rural 0:34:24 74 Henning Bommel (Ger) German National Team 0:36:21 75 Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:36:46 76 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 0:37:05 77 James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing 0:37:16 78 Stefan Schafer (Ger) German National Team 0:38:27 79 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 0:39:33 80 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 0:39:34 81 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 0:41:02 82 Víctor Cabedo (Spa) Spanish National Team 0:41:33 83 Krzystof Jezowsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:46:18 84 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam 0:46:20 85 Erik Mohs (Ger) German National Team 0:46:35 86 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 0:46:37 87 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 0:46:58 88 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 0:47:40 89 Joao Correia (Por) Cervélo TestTeam 0:49:06 90 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural 0:49:20 91 Manuel Anton (Spa) Spanish National Team 0:50:45 92 Marcel Barth (Ger) German National Team 0:50:46 93 Robert Bengsch (Ger) German National Team 0:51:47 94 Lukasz Bodnart (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:51:57 95 Robert Bartko (Ger) German National Team 0:52:04 96 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 0:52:12 97 Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:52:40 98 Ross Creber (GBr) Endura Racing 0:55:21 99 Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Spanish National Team 0:55:25 100 Maxim Kozyrev (Rus) Russian National Team 0:56:46 101 Alexander Sokolov (Rus) Russian National Team 0:56:52 102 Adan Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:59:44 103 Antonio Cabello (Spa) Spanish National Team 1:02:20

Points classification 1 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 40 pts 2 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 35 3 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 34 4 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 32 5 Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 32 6 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 28 7 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 26 8 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 23 9 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 23 10 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack 21 11 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 20 12 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 19 13 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 17 14 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 15 15 Ian Wilkilson (GBr) Endura Racing 14 16 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 14 17 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 13 18 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 12 19 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank 11 20 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 10 21 Krzystof Jezowsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 22 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam 9 23 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 8 24 Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky 8 25 José Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural 6 26 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 6 27 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 6 28 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 5 29 Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana 5 30 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 5 31 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 5 32 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 4 33 Víctor Cabedo (Spa) Spanish National Team 4 34 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 3 35 Egor Korolev (Rus) Russian National Team 3 36 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 3 37 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 2 38 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 2 39 José Luis Rubiera (Spa) Team Radioshack 2 40 Sergey Shilov (Rus) Russian National Team 2 41 Marcel Barth (Ger) German National Team 2 42 Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural 1 43 Erik Mohs (Ger) German National Team 1 44 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural 1

Sprints classification 1 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 6 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 3 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 4 Marcel Barth (Ger) German National Team 2 5 José Luis Rubiera (Spa) Team Radioshack 2 6 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank 2 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural 1 8 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 1 9 Erik Mohs (Ger) German National Team 1 10 Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Mountains classification 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 30 pts 2 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 22 3 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam 22 4 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 20 5 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 8 6 José Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural 8 7 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 8 8 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 7 9 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 4 10 Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural 4 11 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 2 12 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 2 13 Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam 2 14 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 2 15 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 2 16 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 1 17 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank 1 18 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam 1 19 Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 1 20 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural 1