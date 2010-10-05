Müller and Graf win 3 Jours d'Aigle
Austrians take narrow victory over Lampater and Imhof
|1
|Andreas Müller / Andreas Graf (Aut)
|55
|pts
|2
|Leif Lampater / Claudio Imhof (Ger/Swi)
|53
|3
|Alex Aeschbach / Jan Keller (Swi)
|27
|4
|Christian Grasmann / Kilian Moser (Ger/Swi)
|25
|5
|Marcel Barth / Dominik Stucki (Ger/Swi)
|11
|-1lap
|6
|Franco Marvulli / Dominique Stark (Swi)
|2
|7
|Tristan Marguet / Loic Perizzolo (Swi)
|2
|8
|Ralf Matzka / Cyrille Thièry (Ger/Swi)
|0
|-2laps
|9
|Angelo Ciccone / Damien Corthèsy (Ita/Swi)
|8
|-3laps
|10
|Maxime Bally / Bernard Oberholzer (Swi)
|2
|-4laps
|11
|Fabio Masotti / Grégory Hugentobler (Ita/Swi)
|2
|12
|Amir Zagari / Tanha Saeidi (IRI)
|0
|-5laps
|13
|Jules Pijourlet / Kévin Fouache (Fra)
|0
|-6laps
