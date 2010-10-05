Trending

Müller and Graf win 3 Jours d'Aigle

Austrians take narrow victory over Lampater and Imhof

Final standings after day 3
1Andreas Müller / Andreas Graf (Aut)55pts
2Leif Lampater / Claudio Imhof (Ger/Swi)53
3Alex Aeschbach / Jan Keller (Swi)27
4Christian Grasmann / Kilian Moser (Ger/Swi)25
5Marcel Barth / Dominik Stucki (Ger/Swi)11-1lap
6Franco Marvulli / Dominique Stark (Swi)2
7Tristan Marguet / Loic Perizzolo (Swi)2
8Ralf Matzka / Cyrille Thièry (Ger/Swi)0-2laps
9Angelo Ciccone / Damien Corthèsy (Ita/Swi)8-3laps
10Maxime Bally / Bernard Oberholzer (Swi)2-4laps
11Fabio Masotti / Grégory Hugentobler (Ita/Swi)2
12Amir Zagari / Tanha Saeidi (IRI)0-5laps
13Jules Pijourlet / Kévin Fouache (Fra)0-6laps

