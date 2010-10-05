Trending

Grasmann and Moser take the lead

German-Swiss duo steal a lap

Standings after day 2
1Christian Grasmann / Kilian Moser (Ger/Swi)16pts
2Andreas Müller / Andreas Graf (Aut)36-1lap
3Leif Lampater / Claudio Imhof (Ger/Swi)34
4Alex Aeschbach / Jan Keller (Swi)16
5Marcel Barth / Dominik Stucki (Ger/Swi)10-2laps
6Angelo Ciccone / Damien Corthèsy (Ita/Swi)5
7Tristan Marguet / Loic Perizzolo (Swi)1
8Ralf Matzka / Cyrille Thièry (Ger/Swi)0
9Franco Marvulli / Dominique Stark (Swi)0
10Fabio Masotti / Grégory Hugentobler (Ita/Swi)2-3laps
11Maxime Bally / Bernard Oberholzer (Swi)1
12Amir Zagari / Tanha Saeidi (IRI)0
13Jules Pijourlet / Kévin Fouache (Fra)0-5laps

