It was a case of déjà vu in stage two of the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon as the Sky lead-out train once again dominated the race finale only to have Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) come flying past in the final 200m to claim victory. The 28-year-old Spaniard outkicked Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Barbot-Efapel) and Russell Downing (Sky) to claim his second consecutive win and the sixth of his career in the Spanish stage race.

"I was very doubtful yesterday because I have gone through a difficult period, with some colds and crashes, but I was really confident today," said Ventoso. "The team was waiting me on hand and foot all day, giving me all their confidence and that makes things way easier.

"We controlled at the beginning until we saw the break had a five-minute gap and then we pulled off, because otherwise a 200km stage would become a tremendous load of work for us. With 20 kilometers to go we got on front again and the team made another great effort.

"Pablo Lastras left me on the Sky riders' wheel in the finale; they hadn't spent energy and came into the finish with five riders. But in the final straight, when I saw I was on my sprinting distance, I did not hesitate to jump and I won."

Ventoso remains in the general classification lead with the top 34 riders all tied on time. Downing holds second overall while stage one runner-up Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) drops down one position to third. With a hard day of climbing tomorrow, Ventoso expects to work for his teammates who have overall ambitions.

"I'll have to help my teammates battling for the GC as much as possible tomorrow, and I might get another opportunity on Sunday. Still, I'd prefer to work in the final stage if that means we have a rider in the leader's jersey by then."

Just as in the opening day's action, an early break remained off the front for nearly the entire stage only to be swept up inside of the final 10km. Today's break included Daniel Sesma (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Javier Ramirez Abeja (Andalucia Caja Granada), Víctor De La Parte (Caja Rural), Beñat Urain (Orbea Continental) and Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Burgos 2016-Castilla y León).

Whereas yesterday's seven-man break pushed out an advantage of 12 minutes, the peloton today kept the escapees on a tighter leash which was only extended out to 5:30. Saxo Bank-Sungard, the team of defending champion Alberto Contador, set tempo in the peloton for much of the 213km stage from Valladolid to Salamanca, the longest day in the saddle in this year's edition.

"It was an exact copy of yesterday's stage where we did what we had to do," said Saxo Bank-Sungard sports director Philippe Maudiot. "A break went away and we took the responsibility to close the gap in order to neutralize the stage before tomorrow's mountain battle. Here, we will try to put some pressure on our opponents and there's a fair chance of witnessing Alberto [Contador] on an attack. The morale is superb and we're looking forward to tomorrow's challenges."

Once the break was neutralised the teams of the sprinters took control in the race finale. Team Sky stretched out the peloton in one long line over the closing kilometres trying to set up Downing, but Ventoso knew the finish well, having previously won in Salamanca, and powered to a commanding stage victory.

Full Results 1 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 5:06:23 2 Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel 3 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 5 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 7 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 8 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE 10 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 11 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural 12 Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel 13 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 14 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 15 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 16 Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 17 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 18 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Camilo Andres Suarez Albarracin (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 20 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 21 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel 22 Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel 23 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 24 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 25 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 26 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 27 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 28 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 29 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 30 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 31 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE 32 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 33 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 34 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 35 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 36 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 37 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 38 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 39 Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 40 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 41 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 42 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 43 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 44 Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 45 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 46 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 47 Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 48 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling 49 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 50 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 51 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 52 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 53 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 54 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental 55 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 56 Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 57 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 58 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 59 John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 60 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 61 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 62 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 63 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 64 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 65 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 66 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 67 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 68 Ivan Ramiro Parra Pinto (Col) EPM - UNE 69 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 70 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE 71 Pascual Orengo Lopez (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 72 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 73 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental 74 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 75 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 76 Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE 77 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 78 Giovanni Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE 79 Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental 80 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 81 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 82 Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural 83 Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Movistar Team 84 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 85 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 86 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 87 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 88 Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 89 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 90 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 91 Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) EPM - UNE 92 Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:00:18 93 Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural 94 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel 0:00:21 95 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:35 96 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 0:00:42 97 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:00:51 98 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:08 99 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 100 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:32 101 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 102 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 103 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 104 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:36 105 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:37 106 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:02:00 107 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 108 Carlos Baltazar (Por) Barbot - Efapel 109 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural 110 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental 111 Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental 112 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:02:32 113 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:52 114 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:05 115 Beñat Urain Epelde (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:04:13 116 Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León DNF David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León DNF Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun

Points 1 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 25 pts 2 Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel 20 3 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 16 4 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 14 5 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 6 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 10 7 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 9 8 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 8 9 Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE 7 10 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 6 11 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural 5 12 Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel 4 13 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 14 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 15 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 1

Teams 1 Caja Rural 15:19:09 2 Movistar Team 3 Barbot - Efapel 4 Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 Sky Procycling 6 Saxo Bank Sungard 7 Saur - Sojasun 8 Rabobank Cycling Team 9 EPM - UNE 10 Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 11 Colnago - CSF Inox 12 Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 13 Geox - TMC 14 Andalucia Caja Granada 15 Orbea Continental

General classification after stage 2 1 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 9:19:20 2 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 6 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural 7 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 8 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 9 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 10 Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel 11 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 Camilo Andres Suarez Albarracin (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 14 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel 15 Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel 16 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 17 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE 18 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 19 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel 21 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 22 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 23 Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 24 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 25 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental 26 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 28 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 29 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 30 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 31 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 32 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental 33 Pascual Orengo Lopez (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 34 Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental 35 Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE 0:00:06 36 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 37 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 38 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 39 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 40 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 41 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 42 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 43 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 44 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling 45 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 46 Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 47 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 48 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 49 Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 50 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 51 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 52 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 53 Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 54 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 55 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 56 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 57 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 58 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 59 John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 60 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 61 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 62 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 63 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 64 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 65 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 66 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 67 Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 68 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 69 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 70 Ivan Ramiro Parra Pinto (Col) EPM - UNE 71 Giovanni Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE 72 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE 73 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 74 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 75 Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE 76 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 77 Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) EPM - UNE 78 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 79 Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:00:17 80 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:26 81 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel 0:00:47 82 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 0:00:48 83 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 0:00:52 84 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:01:14 85 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:28 86 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:38 87 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 88 Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 0:01:40 89 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 90 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 91 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 92 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 93 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 94 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:42 95 Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:58 96 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:02:06 97 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural 98 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 99 Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:02:21 100 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:02:31 101 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:03:02 102 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:03:04 103 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 104 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 105 Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Movistar Team 106 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:03:12 107 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:03:40 108 Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental 109 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:50 110 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:04:12 111 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:36 112 Carlos Baltazar (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:05:04 113 Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 0:05:53 114 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:56 115 Beñat Urain Epelde (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:06:07 116 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:09

Points classification 1 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 50 pts 2 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 28 3 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 26 4 Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel 20 5 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 18 6 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 16 7 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 15 8 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 14 9 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural 12 10 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12 11 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 10 12 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 10 13 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 9 14 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 8 15 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental 8 16 Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE 7 17 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental 5 18 Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel 4 19 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel 4 20 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 3 21 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE 3 22 Camilo Andres Suarez Albarracin (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 2

Mountains classification 1 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel 9 pts 2 Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE 4 3 Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental 3 4 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1 5 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 1

Combination classification 1 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 2 Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE 3 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 6 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 8 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural 9 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 10 Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel 11 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural

Local rider classification 1 Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental 2 Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 3 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 4 Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León

Spanish rider classification 1 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 2 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural 4 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 5 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 6 Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel 7 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 10 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental 11 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team