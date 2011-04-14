Two in a row for Ventoso
Spaniard remains atop GC
It was a case of déjà vu in stage two of the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon as the Sky lead-out train once again dominated the race finale only to have Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) come flying past in the final 200m to claim victory. The 28-year-old Spaniard outkicked Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Barbot-Efapel) and Russell Downing (Sky) to claim his second consecutive win and the sixth of his career in the Spanish stage race.
"I was very doubtful yesterday because I have gone through a difficult period, with some colds and crashes, but I was really confident today," said Ventoso. "The team was waiting me on hand and foot all day, giving me all their confidence and that makes things way easier.
"We controlled at the beginning until we saw the break had a five-minute gap and then we pulled off, because otherwise a 200km stage would become a tremendous load of work for us. With 20 kilometers to go we got on front again and the team made another great effort.
"Pablo Lastras left me on the Sky riders' wheel in the finale; they hadn't spent energy and came into the finish with five riders. But in the final straight, when I saw I was on my sprinting distance, I did not hesitate to jump and I won."
Ventoso remains in the general classification lead with the top 34 riders all tied on time. Downing holds second overall while stage one runner-up Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) drops down one position to third. With a hard day of climbing tomorrow, Ventoso expects to work for his teammates who have overall ambitions.
"I'll have to help my teammates battling for the GC as much as possible tomorrow, and I might get another opportunity on Sunday. Still, I'd prefer to work in the final stage if that means we have a rider in the leader's jersey by then."
Just as in the opening day's action, an early break remained off the front for nearly the entire stage only to be swept up inside of the final 10km. Today's break included Daniel Sesma (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Javier Ramirez Abeja (Andalucia Caja Granada), Víctor De La Parte (Caja Rural), Beñat Urain (Orbea Continental) and Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Burgos 2016-Castilla y León).
Whereas yesterday's seven-man break pushed out an advantage of 12 minutes, the peloton today kept the escapees on a tighter leash which was only extended out to 5:30. Saxo Bank-Sungard, the team of defending champion Alberto Contador, set tempo in the peloton for much of the 213km stage from Valladolid to Salamanca, the longest day in the saddle in this year's edition.
"It was an exact copy of yesterday's stage where we did what we had to do," said Saxo Bank-Sungard sports director Philippe Maudiot. "A break went away and we took the responsibility to close the gap in order to neutralize the stage before tomorrow's mountain battle. Here, we will try to put some pressure on our opponents and there's a fair chance of witnessing Alberto [Contador] on an attack. The morale is superb and we're looking forward to tomorrow's challenges."
Once the break was neutralised the teams of the sprinters took control in the race finale. Team Sky stretched out the peloton in one long line over the closing kilometres trying to set up Downing, but Ventoso knew the finish well, having previously won in Salamanca, and powered to a commanding stage victory.
|1
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|5:06:23
|2
|Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|3
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|5
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|7
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|8
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE
|10
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|11
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
|12
|Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
|13
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|14
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|15
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|16
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|17
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|18
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Camilo Andres Suarez Albarracin (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|20
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|21
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|22
|Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|23
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|24
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|25
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|26
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|27
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|28
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|29
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|30
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|31
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE
|32
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|34
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|35
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|36
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|37
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|38
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|39
|Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|40
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|41
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|42
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|43
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|44
|Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|45
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|46
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|47
|Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|48
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling
|49
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|50
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|51
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|52
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|53
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|54
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental
|55
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|56
|Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|57
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|58
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|59
|John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|60
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|61
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|62
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|63
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|64
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|65
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|66
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|67
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|68
|Ivan Ramiro Parra Pinto (Col) EPM - UNE
|69
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|70
|Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE
|71
|Pascual Orengo Lopez (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|72
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|73
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental
|74
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|75
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|76
|Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE
|77
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|78
|Giovanni Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|79
|Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental
|80
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|81
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|82
|Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
|83
|Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Movistar Team
|84
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|85
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|86
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|87
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|88
|Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|89
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|90
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|91
|Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) EPM - UNE
|92
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:00:18
|93
|Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
|94
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
|0:00:21
|95
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:35
|96
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|0:00:42
|97
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:00:51
|98
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:08
|99
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|100
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:32
|101
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|102
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|103
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|104
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:36
|105
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:37
|106
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:02:00
|107
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|108
|Carlos Baltazar (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|109
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural
|110
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental
|111
|Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental
|112
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:02:32
|113
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:52
|114
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:05
|115
|Beñat Urain Epelde (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:04:13
|116
|Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|DNF
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|DNF
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|20
|3
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16
|4
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|14
|5
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|6
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|10
|7
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|9
|8
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|9
|Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE
|7
|10
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|6
|11
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
|5
|12
|Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
|4
|13
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|14
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|15
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|1
|Caja Rural
|15:19:09
|2
|Movistar Team
|3
|Barbot - Efapel
|4
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|Sky Procycling
|6
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|7
|Saur - Sojasun
|8
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|EPM - UNE
|10
|Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|11
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|12
|Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|13
|Geox - TMC
|14
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|15
|Orbea Continental
|1
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|9:19:20
|2
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|6
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
|7
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|9
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|10
|Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
|11
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|Camilo Andres Suarez Albarracin (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|14
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|15
|Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|16
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|17
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE
|18
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|19
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|21
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|22
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|23
|Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|24
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|25
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental
|26
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|28
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|29
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|30
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|31
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|32
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental
|33
|Pascual Orengo Lopez (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|34
|Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental
|35
|Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:00:06
|36
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|38
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|39
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|40
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|41
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|42
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|43
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|44
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling
|45
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|46
|Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|47
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|48
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|49
|Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|50
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|51
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|52
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|53
|Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|54
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|55
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|56
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|57
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|58
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|59
|John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|60
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|61
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|62
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|63
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|64
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|65
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|66
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|67
|Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|68
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|69
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|70
|Ivan Ramiro Parra Pinto (Col) EPM - UNE
|71
|Giovanni Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|72
|Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE
|73
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|74
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|75
|Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE
|76
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|77
|Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) EPM - UNE
|78
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|79
|Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:00:17
|80
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:26
|81
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
|0:00:47
|82
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|0:00:48
|83
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:00:52
|84
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:01:14
|85
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:28
|86
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:38
|87
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|88
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|0:01:40
|89
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|90
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|91
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|92
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|93
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|94
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:42
|95
|Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:58
|96
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:02:06
|97
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural
|98
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|99
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:02:21
|100
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:02:31
|101
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:02
|102
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:03:04
|103
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|104
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|105
|Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Movistar Team
|106
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:03:12
|107
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:03:40
|108
|Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental
|109
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:50
|110
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:04:12
|111
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:36
|112
|Carlos Baltazar (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:05:04
|113
|Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|0:05:53
|114
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:56
|115
|Beñat Urain Epelde (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:06:07
|116
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:09
|1
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|50
|pts
|2
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|28
|3
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|26
|4
|Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|20
|5
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|18
|6
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|16
|7
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|15
|8
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|14
|9
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
|12
|10
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|11
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|10
|12
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|10
|13
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|9
|14
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|15
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental
|8
|16
|Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE
|7
|17
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental
|5
|18
|Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
|4
|19
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|4
|20
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|21
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE
|3
|22
|Camilo Andres Suarez Albarracin (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|2
|1
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
|9
|pts
|2
|Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE
|4
|3
|Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental
|3
|4
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|5
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|1
|1
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE
|3
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|6
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|8
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
|9
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|10
|Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|11
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental
|2
|Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|3
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|4
|Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|1
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
|4
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|5
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|6
|Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
|7
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|10
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental
|11
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|Barbot - Efapel
|27:58:00
|2
|Movistar Team
|3
|Orbea Continental
|4
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|Saur - Sojasun
|6
|Caja Rural
|0:00:06
|7
|Sky Procycling
|8
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|10
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|11
|Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|12
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|13
|EPM - UNE
|14
|Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|15
|Geox-TMC
