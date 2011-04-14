Trending

Two in a row for Ventoso

Spaniard remains atop GC

Race leader Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) wins for the second straight day.

Race leader Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) wins for the second straight day.
(Image credit: Team Movistar)

It was a case of déjà vu in stage two of the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon as the Sky lead-out train once again dominated the race finale only to have Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) come flying past in the final 200m to claim victory. The 28-year-old Spaniard outkicked Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Barbot-Efapel) and Russell Downing (Sky) to claim his second consecutive win and the sixth of his career in the Spanish stage race.

"I was very doubtful yesterday because I have gone through a difficult period, with some colds and crashes, but I was really confident today," said Ventoso. "The team was waiting me on hand and foot all day, giving me all their confidence and that makes things way easier.

"We controlled at the beginning until we saw the break had a five-minute gap and then we pulled off, because otherwise a 200km stage would become a tremendous load of work for us. With 20 kilometers to go we got on front again and the team made another great effort.

"Pablo Lastras left me on the Sky riders' wheel in the finale; they hadn't spent energy and came into the finish with five riders. But in the final straight, when I saw I was on my sprinting distance, I did not hesitate to jump and I won."

Ventoso remains in the general classification lead with the top 34 riders all tied on time. Downing holds second overall while stage one runner-up Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) drops down one position to third. With a hard day of climbing tomorrow, Ventoso expects to work for his teammates who have overall ambitions.

"I'll have to help my teammates battling for the GC as much as possible tomorrow, and I might get another opportunity on Sunday. Still, I'd prefer to work in the final stage if that means we have a rider in the leader's jersey by then."

Just as in the opening day's action, an early break remained off the front for nearly the entire stage only to be swept up inside of the final 10km. Today's break included Daniel Sesma (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Javier Ramirez Abeja (Andalucia Caja Granada), Víctor De La Parte (Caja Rural), Beñat Urain (Orbea Continental) and Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Burgos 2016-Castilla y León).

Whereas yesterday's seven-man break pushed out an advantage of 12 minutes, the peloton today kept the escapees on a tighter leash which was only extended out to 5:30. Saxo Bank-Sungard, the team of defending champion Alberto Contador, set tempo in the peloton for much of the 213km stage from Valladolid to Salamanca, the longest day in the saddle in this year's edition.

"It was an exact copy of yesterday's stage where we did what we had to do," said Saxo Bank-Sungard sports director Philippe Maudiot. "A break went away and we took the responsibility to close the gap in order to neutralize the stage before tomorrow's mountain battle. Here, we will try to put some pressure on our opponents and there's a fair chance of witnessing Alberto [Contador] on an attack. The morale is superb and we're looking forward to tomorrow's challenges."

Once the break was neutralised the teams of the sprinters took control in the race finale. Team Sky stretched out the peloton in one long line over the closing kilometres trying to set up Downing, but Ventoso knew the finish well, having previously won in Salamanca, and powered to a commanding stage victory.

Full Results
1Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team5:06:23
2Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel
3Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
4Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
5Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
6Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
7Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
8Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
9Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE
10Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
11Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
12Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
13Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
14Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
15Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
16Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
17Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
18Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
19Camilo Andres Suarez Albarracin (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
20Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
21Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel
22Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel
23Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
24Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
25Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
26Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
27Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
28Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
29Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
30Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
31Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE
32Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
33Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
34Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
35Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
36Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
37Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
38Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
39Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
40Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
41Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
42Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
43Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
44Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
45Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
46Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
47Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
48Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling
49José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
50Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
51Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
52Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
53Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
54Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental
55Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
56Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
57Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
58Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
59John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
60Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
61Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
62Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
63Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
64Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
65David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
66Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
67Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
68Ivan Ramiro Parra Pinto (Col) EPM - UNE
69Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
70Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE
71Pascual Orengo Lopez (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
72Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
73Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental
74Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
75Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
76Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE
77Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
78Giovanni Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE
79Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental
80Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
81Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
82Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
83Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Movistar Team
84Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
85Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
86Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
87Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
88Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
89Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
90Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
91Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) EPM - UNE
92Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental0:00:18
93Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
94Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel0:00:21
95Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:35
96Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León0:00:42
97Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental0:00:51
98Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:08
99Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
100Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:32
101Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
102Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
103Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
104Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:36
105Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:37
106Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:02:00
107Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
108Carlos Baltazar (Por) Barbot - Efapel
109Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural
110Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental
111Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental
112David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:02:32
113Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:52
114Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:05
115Beñat Urain Epelde (Spa) Orbea Continental0:04:13
116Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
DNFDavid Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
DNFCyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun

Points
1Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team25pts
2Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel20
3Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling16
4Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural14
5Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi12
6Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC10
7Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural9
8Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team8
9Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE7
10Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox6
11Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural5
12Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel4
13Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
14Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard2
15Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard1

Teams
1Caja Rural15:19:09
2Movistar Team
3Barbot - Efapel
4Euskaltel-Euskadi
5Sky Procycling
6Saxo Bank Sungard
7Saur - Sojasun
8Rabobank Cycling Team
9EPM - UNE
10Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
11Colnago - CSF Inox
12Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
13Geox - TMC
14Andalucia Caja Granada
15Orbea Continental

General classification after stage 2
1Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team9:19:20
2Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
3Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
4Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
5Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
6Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
7Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
8Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
9Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
10Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
11Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
12Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
13Camilo Andres Suarez Albarracin (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
14Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel
15Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel
16Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
17Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE
18Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
19Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
20Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel
21Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
22Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
23Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
24Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
25Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental
26Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
27Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
28Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
29Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
30Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
31Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
32Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental
33Pascual Orengo Lopez (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
34Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental
35Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE0:00:06
36Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
37Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
38Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
39Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
40Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
41Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
42Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
43Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
44Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling
45José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
46Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
47Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
48Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
49Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
50Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
51Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
52Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
53Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
54Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
55Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
56Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
57Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
58Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
59John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
60Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
61David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
62Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
63Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
64Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
65Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
66Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
67Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
68Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
69Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
70Ivan Ramiro Parra Pinto (Col) EPM - UNE
71Giovanni Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE
72Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE
73Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
74Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
75Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE
76Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
77Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) EPM - UNE
78Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
79Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural0:00:17
80Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:26
81Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel0:00:47
82Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León0:00:48
83Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural0:00:52
84Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:01:14
85Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:28
86Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:38
87Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
88Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León0:01:40
89Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
90Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
91Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
92Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
93Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
94Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:42
95Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:58
96Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:02:06
97Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural
98Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
99Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental0:02:21
100Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental0:02:31
101Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:02
102Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC0:03:04
103Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
104Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
105Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Movistar Team
106Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:03:12
107Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental0:03:40
108Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental
109Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:50
110David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:04:12
111Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:36
112Carlos Baltazar (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:05:04
113Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León0:05:53
114Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:56
115Beñat Urain Epelde (Spa) Orbea Continental0:06:07
116Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:09

Points classification
1Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team50pts
2Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling28
3Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox26
4Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel20
5Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi18
6Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC16
7Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard15
8Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural14
9Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural12
10Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun12
11Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada10
12Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC10
13Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural9
14Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team8
15Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental8
16Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE7
17Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental5
18Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel4
19Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel4
20Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard3
21Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE3
22Camilo Andres Suarez Albarracin (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia2

Mountains classification
1Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel9pts
2Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE4
3Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental3
4Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1
5Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León1

Combination classification
1Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
2Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE
3Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
4Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
5Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
6Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
7Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
8Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
9Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
10Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel
11Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural

Local rider classification
1Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental
2Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
3Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
4Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León

Spanish rider classification
1Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
2Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
3Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
4Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
5Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
6Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
7Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
8Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
9Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
10Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental
11Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team

Teams classification
1Barbot - Efapel27:58:00
2Movistar Team
3Orbea Continental
4Euskaltel-Euskadi
5Saur - Sojasun
6Caja Rural0:00:06
7Sky Procycling
8Colnago - CSF Inox
9Saxo Bank Sungard
10Andalucia Caja Granada
11Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
12Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:12
13EPM - UNE
14Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
15Geox-TMC

Latest on Cyclingnews