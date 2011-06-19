Trending

Tuft wins solo in Tour de Beauce finale

Mancebo crowned overall race winner

Final Overall: Bernardo Colex, Francisco Mancebo, Svein Tuft

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Svein Tuft (SpiderTech p/b C10) celebrates his victory in the final stage of the Tour de Beauce.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Spidertech powered by C10, top team

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Tour de Neauce, commemorative bells

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Francisco Mancebo's checklist

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Fran

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
RealCyclist.com works to limit the gap

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) is down to one helper

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Amore & Vita sent a rider up to help with the chase

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
SpiderTech was glued to Francisco Mancebo all day

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Svein Tuft (Spidertech powered by C10) driving the break

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Howes kept the Red Jersey but lost third overall

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Christian Meier (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Bernardo Colex pushes the pace with two to go

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) easily won the field sprint for second

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Svein Tuft and Bernardo Colex relax after the race

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Stage podium: Andrew Pinfold, Svein Tuft, Brett Tivers

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Women

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) Top Climber

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) Points overall

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
SpiderTech p/b C10 riders won the team classification at the Tour de Beauce.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Svein Tuft (SpiderTech p/b C10) won the sixth and final stage of the Tour de Beauce on the streets of Saint-Georges in Quebec on Sunday. The Canadian time trial champion won the race by 18 seconds ahead of a chase group sprint won by Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare) who placed second on the day with Brett Tivers (Garneau Club Chassures) rounding out the top three.

"We really wanted to break it apart today and see what we could do and we put everything into the first half," Tuft said. "In the end I just had to think about how I was going to win the stage. I'm happy with this week, we had high hopes to take the overall but, hey, it doesn't always pan out."

Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) won the overall title after a suspenseful finale in Saint-Georges. The Spaniard finished the race 25 seconds ahead of Bernardo Colex (Amore & Vita) in second while Tuft moved into the third spot on the podium ahead of Alex Howes (Chipotle Development), who placed fourth.

"I'm happy to have this win today," Mancebo said. "The team always had faith in me and they worked for me this whole race. This is sort of like a gift to them."

Mancebo also won the Points classification, Howes rode away with the event's Best Young Rider jersey and Scott Lyttle (PureBlack Racing) secured the King of the Mountains jersey. SpiderTech p/b C10 won the Best Overall Team competition.

Saint-Georges circuits offer exciting finale

The riders lined up for the sixth and final stage of the Tour de Beauce under cooler temperatures and overcast cloud cover. The field contested 10 laps of a 12.5km circuit for a total of 125km.

Mancebo started the day in the race lead with a 25-second advantage on Colex and 1:11 to Howes. One team that was prepared to risk it all to win the overall classification was SpiderTech p/b C10 who had three riders in the top ten with Tuft in sixth, Francois Parisien in ninth and Pat McCarty in tenth.

Howes earned a second place in the first intermediate time bonus and moved himself two seconds closer to the overall race lead. After several highly active opening laps, a breakaway emerged on the fourth lap. The move included Howes along with Tuft, Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia) and Philip Mamos (Amore & Vita).

"We really thought that we were going to crack ‘em," Tuft said. "We had Bernard riding really well and we were fully committed because it was our last crack at the race and the overall. We set out to put pressure on the race and that was a good move because if you can have other guys that are as motivated as you are..."

Howes won the second intermediate sprint and earned an additional three seconds toward the overall classification. Sulzberger placed second and earned two seconds and Tuft placed third for one second.

Mid-race, Howes became the virtual leader on the road when the four-man breakaway gained over one minute on the peloton that included Mancebo.

"The time bonuses were an extra bonus today, just in case," Howes said. "I wanted to win the overall. I was leader on the road for a while and I put everything out there. In the end I lost one place in the overall, to Svein, but if you don't try then you don't win. I figured Mancebo's team would turn it on eventually and I didn't have the legs that I needed to. Svein Tuft was really awesome today."

Back in the field, Mancebo's teammates did the bulk of the work in a desperate attempt to manage the time gap. However, on the sixth lap he only had one teammate left, Thomas Rabou, who helped him chase at the front of the field.

"Thomas was so impressive today," Mancebo said. "I'm sure that I could not have won this race today without him. He did so much work for me today, the whole team did, but he was really incredible today."

Mancebo and Rabou brought the time margin to the breakaway down to 50 seconds over the next two laps. Mancebo orbited the circuits with a fast-paced tempo to keep the breakaway in check. He further reduced the margin down to a mere 10 seconds on the circuit's climb with two and half laps to go.

Mancebo attacked at the top of the ascent and was followed by Bernardo Colex (Amore & Vita), Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare), Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy) and the riders bridged across to Howes, Tuft, Mamos and Sulzberger.

The diminished peloton was all back together, however, at the start of the ninth lap. Howes won the third intermediate sprint for time bonuses and gained an additional three seconds, for a total of eight seconds during the stage. He reduced his time in the overall to 1:03 minutes behind Mancebo.

The field still remained together with one lap to go with Rabou burying himself on the front of the field through the flat start-finish and onto the base of the ascent. Mancebo set a quick tempo over the climb and was followed by Colex and Arnaud Papillon (Garneau Club Chaussures).

The trio were then joined on the descent by Brett Tivers (Garneau Club Chaussures), Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development), Taylor Sheldon (V Australia), Chris Jones and Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare), Mike Northey (PureBlack Racing) Svein Tuft (SpiderTech p/b C10) and Liam Holohan (Raleigh).

Tuft attacked the group on the descent and gained a sizeable lead, winning the stage by nearly 20 seconds ahead of the chase group. Pinfold won the group sprint for second place ahead of Tivers in third.

"I know the top section of the course suited be and if there was any opportunity to attack it was there," Tuft said. "I jumped after the feedzone and I knew that if I hit them there and got a gap, it was downhill the rest of the way."

Full Results
1Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C103:02:05
2Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:18
3Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures
4Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing
5Arnaud Papillon (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
6Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
7Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team
8Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
9Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia
10Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita
11Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System
12Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
13Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
14Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
15Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
16Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:39
17Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada0:00:49
18Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
19Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
20Hayden Brooks (Aus) V Australia
21Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
22Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System0:00:57
23Robert Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:01:23
24Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
25Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
26William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
27Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia
28Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team
29Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita
30Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia
31Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh
32James Williamson (NZl) PureBlack Racing
33Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
34Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
35Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:04:52
36Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team0:07:36
37Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:09:56
38Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
39Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
40Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
41Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team
42David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
43Benjamin Martel (Can) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com0:14:47
44Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
45Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Rocky Mountain
HDOwen Harrison (Can) H&R Block0:16:45
HDPierrick Naud (Can) Rocky Mountain
HDJamie Riggs (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
HDYutaka Omura (Jpn) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
HDVladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita
HDShaun Mccarthy (Aus) Garneau Club Chaussures
DNFJames Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
DNFShawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
DNFRoman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
DNFZachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
DNFFrancois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
DNFAndrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
DNFAndrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
DNFAlexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
DNFMartijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
DNFCharles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFAdam Thuss (Can) Canada
DNFCody Canning (Can) Canada
DNFMichael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia
DNFAaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia
DNFGlen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing
DNFTimothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing
DNFDaniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing
DNFShem Rodger (NZl) PureBlack Racing
DNFEdgar Nohales Nieto
DNFRigo Raim (Est) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
DNFWu Kin San (HKg) Champion System
DNFSerhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita
DNFPatrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita
DNFJames Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh
DNFRichard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
DNFTommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
DNFFrank Travieso (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
DNFCole House (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
DNFYosvany Falcon (Cub) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
DNFIan Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
DNFMaxwell Stuart Durtschi (USA) Chipotle Development Team
DNFSebastian Salas (Can) H&R Block
DNFZack Garland (Can) H&R Block
DNFRémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
DNFAntoine Matteau (Can) Gaspésien

Points
1Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C1015pts
2Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling14
3Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures13
4Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing12
5Arnaud Papillon (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures11
6Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh10
7Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team9
8Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team8
9Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia7
10Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita6
11Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System5
12Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh4
13Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis3
14Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team2
15Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder1

Sprint 1
1Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis3pts
2Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team2
3Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures1

Sprint 2
1Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team3pts
2Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia2
3Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder1

Sprint 3
1Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team3pts
2Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis2
3Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C101

Mountain 1
1Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C107pts
2Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team5
3Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia3
4Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita2
5Robert Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder1

Mountain 2
1Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team7pts
2Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia5
3Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C103
4Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita2
5Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team1

Mountain 3
1Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C107pts
2Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia5
3Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team3
4Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita2
5Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team1

Teams
1Garneau Club Chaussures9:07:40
2V Australia0:00:31
3Chipotle Development Team0:00:34
4Team Raleigh
5UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:55
6Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:01:05
7Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:05:08
8Team Spidertech P/B C100:09:54
9PureBlack Racing0:10:12

Final general classification
1Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team18:31:18
2Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita0:00:25
3Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:49
4Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:01:03
5Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:01:11
6Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:01:15
7Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures0:01:18
8Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh0:03:02
9Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:03:04
10Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System0:03:39
11Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:03:53
12Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia0:07:14
13Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada0:07:49
14Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:08:13
15Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:11:07
16Robert Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:11:30
17Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:16:53
18Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:21:50
19Arnaud Papillon (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures0:22:06
20William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:25:55
21Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures0:26:01
22Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team0:27:44
23Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh0:28:17
24Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia0:28:46
25Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh0:28:59
26Hayden Brooks (Aus) V Australia0:29:14
27Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:32:47
28Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:32:48
29Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita0:33:16
30Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia0:34:19
31James Williamson (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:34:28
32Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:35:18
33Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:37:57
34Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:38:56
35Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:39:18
36Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia0:39:35
37David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:39:46
38Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:40:07
39Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System0:41:20
40Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:43:19
41Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:46:20
42Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:48:11
43Benjamin Martel (Can) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com0:48:56
44Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:50:25
45Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Rocky Mountain0:50:57

Points classification
1Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team50pts
2Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team39
3Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures39
4Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C1038
5Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita34
6Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing25
7Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis25
8Arnaud Papillon (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures25
9Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team22
10Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team21
11Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C1021
12Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder21
13Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling21
14Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C1020
15Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis18
16Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada17
17Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder17
18Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling17
19Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia17
20Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System17
21Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder16
22Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita15
23Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia15
24Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing15
25Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh15
26David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C1014
27Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling13
28Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing13
29Sebastian Salas (Can) H&R Block13
30Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing13
31Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia12
32Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis11
33Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team10
34Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis10
35Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh10
36Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8
37Robert Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder8
38Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System8
39Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh8
40Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder7
41William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis7
42Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System6
43Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis6
44Yosvany Falcon (Cub) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team5
45Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures4
46Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
47Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia3
48Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita3
49Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C102
50Adam Thuss (Can) Canada2
51Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C102
52Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada2
53Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team1
54Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita1
55Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh1

Mountains classification
1Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing40pts
2Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team38
3Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita20
4Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing20
5Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita19
6Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team19
7Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia18
8Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis17
9Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C1017
10Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh14
11Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C1014
12Sebastian Salas (Can) H&R Block13
13Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling13
14Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis11
15Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team10
16Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis8
17Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada8
18Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team7
19Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures6
20Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team6
21Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder6
22Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C105
23Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C105
24Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita5
25Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
26Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System3
27Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder3
28Shem Rodger (NZl) PureBlack Racing3
29Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System2
30James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder2
31Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder2
32Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing2
33Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia2
34Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia2
35Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis1
36Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia1
37Yutaka Omura (Jpn) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com1
38Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh1
39David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C101

Teams classification
1Team Spidertech P/B C1055:42:37
2Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:06:55
3Chipotle Development Team0:26:47
4V Australia0:27:46
5PureBlack Racing0:30:08
6Garneau Club Chaussures0:39:30
7UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:43:39
8Team Raleigh0:43:55
9Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis0:45:12

