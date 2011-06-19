Tuft wins solo in Tour de Beauce finale
Mancebo crowned overall race winner
Svein Tuft (SpiderTech p/b C10) won the sixth and final stage of the Tour de Beauce on the streets of Saint-Georges in Quebec on Sunday. The Canadian time trial champion won the race by 18 seconds ahead of a chase group sprint won by Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare) who placed second on the day with Brett Tivers (Garneau Club Chassures) rounding out the top three.
"We really wanted to break it apart today and see what we could do and we put everything into the first half," Tuft said. "In the end I just had to think about how I was going to win the stage. I'm happy with this week, we had high hopes to take the overall but, hey, it doesn't always pan out."
Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) won the overall title after a suspenseful finale in Saint-Georges. The Spaniard finished the race 25 seconds ahead of Bernardo Colex (Amore & Vita) in second while Tuft moved into the third spot on the podium ahead of Alex Howes (Chipotle Development), who placed fourth.
"I'm happy to have this win today," Mancebo said. "The team always had faith in me and they worked for me this whole race. This is sort of like a gift to them."
Mancebo also won the Points classification, Howes rode away with the event's Best Young Rider jersey and Scott Lyttle (PureBlack Racing) secured the King of the Mountains jersey. SpiderTech p/b C10 won the Best Overall Team competition.
Saint-Georges circuits offer exciting finale
The riders lined up for the sixth and final stage of the Tour de Beauce under cooler temperatures and overcast cloud cover. The field contested 10 laps of a 12.5km circuit for a total of 125km.
Mancebo started the day in the race lead with a 25-second advantage on Colex and 1:11 to Howes. One team that was prepared to risk it all to win the overall classification was SpiderTech p/b C10 who had three riders in the top ten with Tuft in sixth, Francois Parisien in ninth and Pat McCarty in tenth.
Howes earned a second place in the first intermediate time bonus and moved himself two seconds closer to the overall race lead. After several highly active opening laps, a breakaway emerged on the fourth lap. The move included Howes along with Tuft, Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia) and Philip Mamos (Amore & Vita).
"We really thought that we were going to crack ‘em," Tuft said. "We had Bernard riding really well and we were fully committed because it was our last crack at the race and the overall. We set out to put pressure on the race and that was a good move because if you can have other guys that are as motivated as you are..."
Howes won the second intermediate sprint and earned an additional three seconds toward the overall classification. Sulzberger placed second and earned two seconds and Tuft placed third for one second.
Mid-race, Howes became the virtual leader on the road when the four-man breakaway gained over one minute on the peloton that included Mancebo.
"The time bonuses were an extra bonus today, just in case," Howes said. "I wanted to win the overall. I was leader on the road for a while and I put everything out there. In the end I lost one place in the overall, to Svein, but if you don't try then you don't win. I figured Mancebo's team would turn it on eventually and I didn't have the legs that I needed to. Svein Tuft was really awesome today."
Back in the field, Mancebo's teammates did the bulk of the work in a desperate attempt to manage the time gap. However, on the sixth lap he only had one teammate left, Thomas Rabou, who helped him chase at the front of the field.
"Thomas was so impressive today," Mancebo said. "I'm sure that I could not have won this race today without him. He did so much work for me today, the whole team did, but he was really incredible today."
Mancebo and Rabou brought the time margin to the breakaway down to 50 seconds over the next two laps. Mancebo orbited the circuits with a fast-paced tempo to keep the breakaway in check. He further reduced the margin down to a mere 10 seconds on the circuit's climb with two and half laps to go.
Mancebo attacked at the top of the ascent and was followed by Bernardo Colex (Amore & Vita), Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare), Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy) and the riders bridged across to Howes, Tuft, Mamos and Sulzberger.
The diminished peloton was all back together, however, at the start of the ninth lap. Howes won the third intermediate sprint for time bonuses and gained an additional three seconds, for a total of eight seconds during the stage. He reduced his time in the overall to 1:03 minutes behind Mancebo.
The field still remained together with one lap to go with Rabou burying himself on the front of the field through the flat start-finish and onto the base of the ascent. Mancebo set a quick tempo over the climb and was followed by Colex and Arnaud Papillon (Garneau Club Chaussures).
The trio were then joined on the descent by Brett Tivers (Garneau Club Chaussures), Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development), Taylor Sheldon (V Australia), Chris Jones and Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare), Mike Northey (PureBlack Racing) Svein Tuft (SpiderTech p/b C10) and Liam Holohan (Raleigh).
Tuft attacked the group on the descent and gained a sizeable lead, winning the stage by nearly 20 seconds ahead of the chase group. Pinfold won the group sprint for second place ahead of Tivers in third.
"I know the top section of the course suited be and if there was any opportunity to attack it was there," Tuft said. "I jumped after the feedzone and I knew that if I hit them there and got a gap, it was downhill the rest of the way."
|1
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|3:02:05
|2
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:18
|3
|Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures
|4
|Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|5
|Arnaud Papillon (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|6
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
|7
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|8
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|9
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia
|10
|Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita
|11
|Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System
|12
|Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
|13
|Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|14
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|15
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|16
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:39
|17
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada
|0:00:49
|18
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|19
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|20
|Hayden Brooks (Aus) V Australia
|21
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
|22
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System
|0:00:57
|23
|Robert Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:01:23
|24
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|25
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|26
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|27
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia
|28
|Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|29
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita
|30
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia
|31
|Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh
|32
|James Williamson (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|33
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|34
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|35
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:04:52
|36
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|0:07:36
|37
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:09:56
|38
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|39
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|40
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|41
|Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|42
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|43
|Benjamin Martel (Can) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
|0:14:47
|44
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|45
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Rocky Mountain
|HD
|Owen Harrison (Can) H&R Block
|0:16:45
|HD
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rocky Mountain
|HD
|Jamie Riggs (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|HD
|Yutaka Omura (Jpn) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
|HD
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita
|HD
|Shaun Mccarthy (Aus) Garneau Club Chaussures
|DNF
|James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|DNF
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|DNF
|Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|DNF
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|DNF
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|DNF
|Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|DNF
|Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|DNF
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|DNF
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|DNF
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Adam Thuss (Can) Canada
|DNF
|Cody Canning (Can) Canada
|DNF
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia
|DNF
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia
|DNF
|Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|DNF
|Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|DNF
|Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|DNF
|Shem Rodger (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|DNF
|Edgar Nohales Nieto
|DNF
|Rigo Raim (Est) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
|DNF
|Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System
|DNF
|Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|DNF
|Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita
|DNF
|James Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh
|DNF
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|DNF
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|DNF
|Frank Travieso (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|DNF
|Cole House (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|DNF
|Yosvany Falcon (Cub) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|DNF
|Maxwell Stuart Durtschi (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|DNF
|Sebastian Salas (Can) H&R Block
|DNF
|Zack Garland (Can) H&R Block
|DNF
|Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|DNF
|Antoine Matteau (Can) Gaspésien
|1
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|15
|pts
|2
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|14
|3
|Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures
|13
|4
|Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|12
|5
|Arnaud Papillon (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|11
|6
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
|10
|7
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|9
|8
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia
|7
|10
|Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita
|6
|11
|Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System
|5
|12
|Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
|4
|13
|Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|3
|14
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|2
|15
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|1
|1
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|3
|pts
|2
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|2
|3
|Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures
|1
|1
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia
|2
|3
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|1
|1
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|2
|3
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|1
|1
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|7
|pts
|2
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|5
|3
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia
|3
|4
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita
|2
|5
|Robert Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|1
|1
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia
|5
|3
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|3
|4
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita
|2
|5
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|7
|pts
|2
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia
|5
|3
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|3
|4
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita
|2
|5
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Garneau Club Chaussures
|9:07:40
|2
|V Australia
|0:00:31
|3
|Chipotle Development Team
|0:00:34
|4
|Team Raleigh
|5
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:55
|6
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:01:05
|7
|Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:05:08
|8
|Team Spidertech P/B C10
|0:09:54
|9
|PureBlack Racing
|0:10:12
|1
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|18:31:18
|2
|Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita
|0:00:25
|3
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:49
|4
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:01:03
|5
|Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:01:11
|6
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:01:15
|7
|Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures
|0:01:18
|8
|Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:03:02
|9
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:03:04
|10
|Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System
|0:03:39
|11
|Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:03:53
|12
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia
|0:07:14
|13
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada
|0:07:49
|14
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:08:13
|15
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:11:07
|16
|Robert Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:11:30
|17
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:16:53
|18
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:21:50
|19
|Arnaud Papillon (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|0:22:06
|20
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:25:55
|21
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|0:26:01
|22
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|0:27:44
|23
|Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh
|0:28:17
|24
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia
|0:28:46
|25
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:28:59
|26
|Hayden Brooks (Aus) V Australia
|0:29:14
|27
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:32:47
|28
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:32:48
|29
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita
|0:33:16
|30
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
|0:34:19
|31
|James Williamson (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:34:28
|32
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:35:18
|33
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:37:57
|34
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:38:56
|35
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:39:18
|36
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia
|0:39:35
|37
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:39:46
|38
|Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:40:07
|39
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System
|0:41:20
|40
|Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:43:19
|41
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:46:20
|42
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:48:11
|43
|Benjamin Martel (Can) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
|0:48:56
|44
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:50:25
|45
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Rocky Mountain
|0:50:57
|1
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|50
|pts
|2
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|39
|3
|Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures
|39
|4
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|38
|5
|Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita
|34
|6
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|25
|7
|Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|25
|8
|Arnaud Papillon (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|25
|9
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|22
|10
|Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|21
|11
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|21
|12
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|21
|13
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|21
|14
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|20
|15
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|18
|16
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada
|17
|17
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|17
|18
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|17
|19
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia
|17
|20
|Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System
|17
|21
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|16
|22
|Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|15
|23
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia
|15
|24
|Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|15
|25
|Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
|15
|26
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|14
|27
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|13
|28
|Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|13
|29
|Sebastian Salas (Can) H&R Block
|13
|30
|Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|13
|31
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia
|12
|32
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|11
|33
|Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|10
|34
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|10
|35
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
|10
|36
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|37
|Robert Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|8
|38
|Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System
|8
|39
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|8
|40
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|7
|41
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|7
|42
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System
|6
|43
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|6
|44
|Yosvany Falcon (Cub) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|5
|45
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|4
|46
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|47
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia
|3
|48
|Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita
|3
|49
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|2
|50
|Adam Thuss (Can) Canada
|2
|51
|Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|2
|52
|Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada
|2
|53
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|1
|54
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita
|1
|55
|Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh
|1
|1
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|40
|pts
|2
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|38
|3
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita
|20
|4
|Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|20
|5
|Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita
|19
|6
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|19
|7
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia
|18
|8
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|17
|9
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|17
|10
|Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
|14
|11
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|14
|12
|Sebastian Salas (Can) H&R Block
|13
|13
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|13
|14
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|11
|15
|Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|10
|16
|Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|8
|17
|Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada
|8
|18
|Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|7
|19
|Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures
|6
|20
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|6
|21
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|6
|22
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|5
|23
|Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|5
|24
|Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|5
|25
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|26
|Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System
|3
|27
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|3
|28
|Shem Rodger (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|3
|29
|Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System
|2
|30
|James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|2
|31
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|2
|32
|Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|2
|33
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia
|2
|34
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia
|2
|35
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|1
|36
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
|1
|37
|Yutaka Omura (Jpn) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
|1
|38
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|1
|39
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|1
|1
|Team Spidertech P/B C10
|55:42:37
|2
|Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:06:55
|3
|Chipotle Development Team
|0:26:47
|4
|V Australia
|0:27:46
|5
|PureBlack Racing
|0:30:08
|6
|Garneau Club Chaussures
|0:39:30
|7
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:43:39
|8
|Team Raleigh
|0:43:55
|9
|Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis
|0:45:12
