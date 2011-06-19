Image 1 of 21 Final Overall: Bernardo Colex, Francisco Mancebo, Svein Tuft (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 21 Svein Tuft (SpiderTech p/b C10) celebrates his victory in the final stage of the Tour de Beauce. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 21 Spidertech powered by C10, top team (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 21 Tour de Neauce, commemorative bells (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 21 Francisco Mancebo's checklist (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 21 Fran (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 21 RealCyclist.com works to limit the gap (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 21 Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) is down to one helper (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 21 Amore & Vita sent a rider up to help with the chase (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 21 SpiderTech was glued to Francisco Mancebo all day (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 21 Svein Tuft (Spidertech powered by C10) driving the break (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 21 Howes kept the Red Jersey but lost third overall (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 21 Christian Meier (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 21 Bernardo Colex pushes the pace with two to go (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 21 Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) easily won the field sprint for second (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 21 Svein Tuft and Bernardo Colex relax after the race (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 21 Stage podium: Andrew Pinfold, Svein Tuft, Brett Tivers (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 21 Women (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 19 of 21 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) Top Climber (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 20 of 21 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) Points overall (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 21 of 21 SpiderTech p/b C10 riders won the team classification at the Tour de Beauce. (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Svein Tuft (SpiderTech p/b C10) won the sixth and final stage of the Tour de Beauce on the streets of Saint-Georges in Quebec on Sunday. The Canadian time trial champion won the race by 18 seconds ahead of a chase group sprint won by Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare) who placed second on the day with Brett Tivers (Garneau Club Chassures) rounding out the top three.

"We really wanted to break it apart today and see what we could do and we put everything into the first half," Tuft said. "In the end I just had to think about how I was going to win the stage. I'm happy with this week, we had high hopes to take the overall but, hey, it doesn't always pan out."

Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) won the overall title after a suspenseful finale in Saint-Georges. The Spaniard finished the race 25 seconds ahead of Bernardo Colex (Amore & Vita) in second while Tuft moved into the third spot on the podium ahead of Alex Howes (Chipotle Development), who placed fourth.

"I'm happy to have this win today," Mancebo said. "The team always had faith in me and they worked for me this whole race. This is sort of like a gift to them."

Mancebo also won the Points classification, Howes rode away with the event's Best Young Rider jersey and Scott Lyttle (PureBlack Racing) secured the King of the Mountains jersey. SpiderTech p/b C10 won the Best Overall Team competition.

Saint-Georges circuits offer exciting finale

The riders lined up for the sixth and final stage of the Tour de Beauce under cooler temperatures and overcast cloud cover. The field contested 10 laps of a 12.5km circuit for a total of 125km.

Mancebo started the day in the race lead with a 25-second advantage on Colex and 1:11 to Howes. One team that was prepared to risk it all to win the overall classification was SpiderTech p/b C10 who had three riders in the top ten with Tuft in sixth, Francois Parisien in ninth and Pat McCarty in tenth.

Howes earned a second place in the first intermediate time bonus and moved himself two seconds closer to the overall race lead. After several highly active opening laps, a breakaway emerged on the fourth lap. The move included Howes along with Tuft, Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia) and Philip Mamos (Amore & Vita).

"We really thought that we were going to crack ‘em," Tuft said. "We had Bernard riding really well and we were fully committed because it was our last crack at the race and the overall. We set out to put pressure on the race and that was a good move because if you can have other guys that are as motivated as you are..."

Howes won the second intermediate sprint and earned an additional three seconds toward the overall classification. Sulzberger placed second and earned two seconds and Tuft placed third for one second.

Mid-race, Howes became the virtual leader on the road when the four-man breakaway gained over one minute on the peloton that included Mancebo.

"The time bonuses were an extra bonus today, just in case," Howes said. "I wanted to win the overall. I was leader on the road for a while and I put everything out there. In the end I lost one place in the overall, to Svein, but if you don't try then you don't win. I figured Mancebo's team would turn it on eventually and I didn't have the legs that I needed to. Svein Tuft was really awesome today."

Back in the field, Mancebo's teammates did the bulk of the work in a desperate attempt to manage the time gap. However, on the sixth lap he only had one teammate left, Thomas Rabou, who helped him chase at the front of the field.

"Thomas was so impressive today," Mancebo said. "I'm sure that I could not have won this race today without him. He did so much work for me today, the whole team did, but he was really incredible today."

Mancebo and Rabou brought the time margin to the breakaway down to 50 seconds over the next two laps. Mancebo orbited the circuits with a fast-paced tempo to keep the breakaway in check. He further reduced the margin down to a mere 10 seconds on the circuit's climb with two and half laps to go.

Mancebo attacked at the top of the ascent and was followed by Bernardo Colex (Amore & Vita), Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare), Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy) and the riders bridged across to Howes, Tuft, Mamos and Sulzberger.

The diminished peloton was all back together, however, at the start of the ninth lap. Howes won the third intermediate sprint for time bonuses and gained an additional three seconds, for a total of eight seconds during the stage. He reduced his time in the overall to 1:03 minutes behind Mancebo.

The field still remained together with one lap to go with Rabou burying himself on the front of the field through the flat start-finish and onto the base of the ascent. Mancebo set a quick tempo over the climb and was followed by Colex and Arnaud Papillon (Garneau Club Chaussures).

The trio were then joined on the descent by Brett Tivers (Garneau Club Chaussures), Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development), Taylor Sheldon (V Australia), Chris Jones and Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare), Mike Northey (PureBlack Racing) Svein Tuft (SpiderTech p/b C10) and Liam Holohan (Raleigh).

Tuft attacked the group on the descent and gained a sizeable lead, winning the stage by nearly 20 seconds ahead of the chase group. Pinfold won the group sprint for second place ahead of Tivers in third.

"I know the top section of the course suited be and if there was any opportunity to attack it was there," Tuft said. "I jumped after the feedzone and I knew that if I hit them there and got a gap, it was downhill the rest of the way."

Full Results 1 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 3:02:05 2 Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:18 3 Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures 4 Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing 5 Arnaud Papillon (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 6 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh 7 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team 8 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 9 Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia 10 Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita 11 Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System 12 Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh 13 Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 14 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 15 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 16 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:39 17 Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada 0:00:49 18 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 19 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 20 Hayden Brooks (Aus) V Australia 21 Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia 22 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System 0:00:57 23 Robert Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:01:23 24 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 25 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 26 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 27 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia 28 Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team 29 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita 30 Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia 31 Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh 32 James Williamson (NZl) PureBlack Racing 33 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 34 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 35 Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:04:52 36 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 0:07:36 37 Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:09:56 38 Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 39 Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 40 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 41 Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team 42 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 43 Benjamin Martel (Can) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com 0:14:47 44 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 45 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Rocky Mountain HD Owen Harrison (Can) H&R Block 0:16:45 HD Pierrick Naud (Can) Rocky Mountain HD Jamie Riggs (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures HD Yutaka Omura (Jpn) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com HD Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita HD Shaun Mccarthy (Aus) Garneau Club Chaussures DNF James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder DNF Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder DNF Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder DNF Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 DNF Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 DNF Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 DNF Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis DNF Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis DNF Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis DNF Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling DNF Adam Thuss (Can) Canada DNF Cody Canning (Can) Canada DNF Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia DNF Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia DNF Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing DNF Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing DNF Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing DNF Shem Rodger (NZl) PureBlack Racing DNF Edgar Nohales Nieto DNF Rigo Raim (Est) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com DNF Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System DNF Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita DNF Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita DNF James Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh DNF Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh DNF Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team DNF Frank Travieso (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team DNF Cole House (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team DNF Yosvany Falcon (Cub) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team DNF Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team DNF Maxwell Stuart Durtschi (USA) Chipotle Development Team DNF Sebastian Salas (Can) H&R Block DNF Zack Garland (Can) H&R Block DNF Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures DNF Antoine Matteau (Can) Gaspésien

Points 1 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 15 pts 2 Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 14 3 Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures 13 4 Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing 12 5 Arnaud Papillon (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 11 6 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh 10 7 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team 9 8 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 8 9 Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia 7 10 Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita 6 11 Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System 5 12 Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh 4 13 Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 3 14 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 2 15 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 1

Sprint 1 1 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 3 pts 2 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 2 3 Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures 1

Sprint 2 1 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 3 pts 2 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia 2 3 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 1

Sprint 3 1 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 3 pts 2 Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 2 3 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 1

Mountain 1 1 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 7 pts 2 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 5 3 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia 3 4 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita 2 5 Robert Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 1

Mountain 2 1 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 7 pts 2 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia 5 3 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 3 4 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita 2 5 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 1 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 7 pts 2 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia 5 3 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 3 4 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita 2 5 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 1

Teams 1 Garneau Club Chaussures 9:07:40 2 V Australia 0:00:31 3 Chipotle Development Team 0:00:34 4 Team Raleigh 5 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:55 6 Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:01:05 7 Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:05:08 8 Team Spidertech P/B C10 0:09:54 9 PureBlack Racing 0:10:12

Final general classification 1 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 18:31:18 2 Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita 0:00:25 3 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:49 4 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:01:03 5 Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:01:11 6 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:01:15 7 Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures 0:01:18 8 Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:03:02 9 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:03:04 10 Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System 0:03:39 11 Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:03:53 12 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia 0:07:14 13 Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada 0:07:49 14 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:08:13 15 Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:11:07 16 Robert Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:11:30 17 Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:16:53 18 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:21:50 19 Arnaud Papillon (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 0:22:06 20 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:25:55 21 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 0:26:01 22 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 0:27:44 23 Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh 0:28:17 24 Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia 0:28:46 25 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:28:59 26 Hayden Brooks (Aus) V Australia 0:29:14 27 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:32:47 28 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:32:48 29 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita 0:33:16 30 Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia 0:34:19 31 James Williamson (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:34:28 32 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:35:18 33 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:37:57 34 Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:38:56 35 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:39:18 36 Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia 0:39:35 37 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:39:46 38 Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:40:07 39 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System 0:41:20 40 Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:43:19 41 Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:46:20 42 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:48:11 43 Benjamin Martel (Can) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com 0:48:56 44 Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:50:25 45 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Rocky Mountain 0:50:57

Points classification 1 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 50 pts 2 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 39 3 Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures 39 4 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 38 5 Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita 34 6 Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing 25 7 Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 25 8 Arnaud Papillon (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 25 9 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team 22 10 Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team 21 11 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 21 12 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 21 13 Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 21 14 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 20 15 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 18 16 Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada 17 17 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 17 18 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 17 19 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia 17 20 Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System 17 21 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 16 22 Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita 15 23 Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia 15 24 Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing 15 25 Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh 15 26 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 14 27 Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 13 28 Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing 13 29 Sebastian Salas (Can) H&R Block 13 30 Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing 13 31 Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia 12 32 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 11 33 Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team 10 34 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 10 35 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh 10 36 Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 37 Robert Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 8 38 Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System 8 39 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 8 40 Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 7 41 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 7 42 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System 6 43 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 6 44 Yosvany Falcon (Cub) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 5 45 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 4 46 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 47 Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia 3 48 Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita 3 49 Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 2 50 Adam Thuss (Can) Canada 2 51 Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 2 52 Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada 2 53 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 1 54 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita 1 55 Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh 1

Mountains classification 1 Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing 40 pts 2 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 38 3 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita 20 4 Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing 20 5 Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita 19 6 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 19 7 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia 18 8 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 17 9 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 17 10 Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh 14 11 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 14 12 Sebastian Salas (Can) H&R Block 13 13 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 13 14 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 11 15 Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team 10 16 Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 8 17 Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada 8 18 Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team 7 19 Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures 6 20 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 6 21 Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 6 22 Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 5 23 Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 5 24 Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita 5 25 Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 26 Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System 3 27 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 3 28 Shem Rodger (NZl) PureBlack Racing 3 29 Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System 2 30 James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 2 31 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 2 32 Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing 2 33 Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia 2 34 Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia 2 35 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 1 36 Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia 1 37 Yutaka Omura (Jpn) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com 1 38 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 1 39 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 1