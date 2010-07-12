Miletta solos to victory
Zanco, Dzhebraylov complete podium
|1
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Gragnano
|4:16:37
|2
|Diego Zanco (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desirèe Fior
|0:00:10
|3
|Eldar Dzhebraylov (Ukr) Sammarinese Lupi
|0:00:24
|4
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Slovenia
|0:00:38
|5
|Daniele Troian (Ita) Ort Real Mutua
|6
|Alessandro Stocco (Ita) Trevigiani-Bottoli
|0:00:58
|7
|Derik Zampedri (Ita) Team Trentino
|0:01:03
|8
|Harald Starzengruber (Aut) Union Raiffeisen Radteam Tirol
|0:01:15
|9
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Zalf Desiree Fior
|10
|Luca Vaccari (Ita) Fwr Bata
|11
|Attilio Nichele (Ita) San Marco Concrete Imet Caneva
|12
|Matteo Collodel (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desirèe Fior
|13
|Gian Marco Di Francesco (Ita) Marco Pantani Caffe' Mocambo A.S.D.
|14
|Andrea Magrin (Ita)
|15
|Luca Benedetti (Ita) Team Trentino-Ballan
|16
|Manuel Bartoletti (Ita)
|17
|Dmitry Kholod (Rus) A.C.S. Gruppo Lupi
|18
|Marco Tapparello (Ita) U.S. Fausto Coppi
|19
|Diego Bernardi (Ita) G.S. Termopiave Mecc.-2P Cassolato C.
|20
|Nicola Martinello (Ita) U.S. Fausto Coppi
|0:01:43
|21
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
|22
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) U.C. Treviginani Dynamon Bottloli
|23
|Matteo Marcolini (Ita)
|0:02:10
|24
|Marco Canola (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desirèe Fior
|0:03:00
|25
|Roman Gredler (Aut) Union Raiffeisen Radteam Tirol
|0:03:45
|26
|Mario Sgrinzato (Ita) U.C. Treviginani Dynamon Bottloli
|0:04:00
|27
|Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Slovenia
