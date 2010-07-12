Trending

Miletta solos to victory

Zanco, Dzhebraylov complete podium

Full Results
1Luigi Miletta (Ita) Gragnano4:16:37
2Diego Zanco (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desirèe Fior0:00:10
3Eldar Dzhebraylov (Ukr) Sammarinese Lupi0:00:24
4Andi Bajc (Slo) Slovenia0:00:38
5Daniele Troian (Ita) Ort Real Mutua
6Alessandro Stocco (Ita) Trevigiani-Bottoli0:00:58
7Derik Zampedri (Ita) Team Trentino0:01:03
8Harald Starzengruber (Aut) Union Raiffeisen Radteam Tirol0:01:15
9Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Zalf Desiree Fior
10Luca Vaccari (Ita) Fwr Bata
11Attilio Nichele (Ita) San Marco Concrete Imet Caneva
12Matteo Collodel (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desirèe Fior
13Gian Marco Di Francesco (Ita) Marco Pantani Caffe' Mocambo A.S.D.
14Andrea Magrin (Ita)
15Luca Benedetti (Ita) Team Trentino-Ballan
16Manuel Bartoletti (Ita)
17Dmitry Kholod (Rus) A.C.S. Gruppo Lupi
18Marco Tapparello (Ita) U.S. Fausto Coppi
19Diego Bernardi (Ita) G.S. Termopiave Mecc.-2P Cassolato C.
20Nicola Martinello (Ita) U.S. Fausto Coppi0:01:43
21Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
22Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) U.C. Treviginani Dynamon Bottloli
23Matteo Marcolini (Ita)0:02:10
24Marco Canola (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desirèe Fior0:03:00
25Roman Gredler (Aut) Union Raiffeisen Radteam Tirol0:03:45
26Mario Sgrinzato (Ita) U.C. Treviginani Dynamon Bottloli0:04:00
27Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Slovenia

