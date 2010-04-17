Image 1 of 5 Alberto Contador (Astana) on the charge during his individual time trial at the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon (Image credit: Vuelta a Castilla y León) Image 2 of 5 Alberto Contador (Astana) on the start ramp (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 5 Igor Antón (Euskaltel Euskadi) (Image credit: Vuelta a Castilla y León) Image 4 of 5 Alberto Contador (Astana) was on fire today (Image credit: Vuelta a Castilla y León) Image 5 of 5 Alberto Contador (Astana) shows some pride in his newfound ownership of the leader's jersey (Image credit: Vuelta a Castilla y León)

Alberto Contador (Astana) seized control of the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon on Saturday afternoon with yet another commanding individual time trial performance. The Spanish stage race star completed the 15.1 kilometre course more than 30 seconds faster than his nearest competitor, Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack). Now former-race leader Igor Antón (Euskaltel Euskadi) finished third, almost a minute behind Contador.

Along with his stage win on Saturday, Contador turned a 13 second overall deficit prior to the stage, into a 41 second lead over Antón. Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo Galicia) did enough to retain his third place position, but is now 1:20 behind Contador with only one stage to go.

It was the first individual time trial win of the season for the Spanish time trial Champion, however, It is the third time this season Contador has recorded a top-two position in an individual time trial, of the four he has competed in so far.

“I really wanted to do it well and try to get the win," said Contador. "I haven't won a time trial yet this year and that was the main objective. We have been working on improving the bike and we have achieved a very good result, because there were significant differences."

“I rode better than expected, because you always have doubts and it was a very tough time trial, very good for climbers like Igor Antón or Mosquera”.

Contador knows that even with a 41 second lead over the Euskaltel-Euskadi rider he will have to be on his guard on tomorrow's final stage.

“It will be a tough day, because some people will look for the escape and the team will have to do a great effort, but I hope we will pass the day without problems”.

Starting sixth, Jonathan Castroviejo (Euskaltel-Euskadi) had set an early benchmark of 22:17 for the 15.1 kilometre course. His time was surpassed by Cervelo's Ignatas Konovalovas, who was able to drag the standard down to a shade over 22 minutes, with 22:03.

The first to surpass the sub-22 minute barrier was Stef Clement (Rabobank), who completed his time trial ten seconds faster than Konovalovas. Clement's mark proved the most resilient. His teammate, Steven Kruijswijk, who had been on the attack regularly throughout the opening stages of the race, recorded 22:06, but was still 13 seconds shy.

Jose Mendes (La-Rota Dos Moveis) made use of his local knowledge to move ahead of Clement in the provisional standings with 21:51, but his time stood at the top for little more than a minute as Gustavo Cësar Veloso (Xacobeo Galicia) cut another 13 seconds off with his 21:38 effort.

With almost all of the nineteen riders left to finish out on course Veloso began the anxious wait to see if his time would hold firm. It didn't. Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack) gave an indication of what was to come as he finished in 21:03, a full 35 seconds faster than the Xacobeo Galicia man.

Contador was the next to register an improvement and it was yet another significant one. He tore 33 seconds off Brajkovic's time, with 20:30. With only Igor Antón (Euskaltel-Euskadi) left out on course, Contador only had to wait momentarily to find out his final position as the Euskaltel rider finished with the third fastest time, 21:24.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 0:20:30 2 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:00:33 3 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:54 4 Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:01:08 5 David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot-Siper 0:01:20 6 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 7 Jose Mendes (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 0:01:21 8 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:23 9 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo TestTeam 0:01:33 10 Jose Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:35 11 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:36 12 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam 0:01:37 13 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 14 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:01:43 15 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:01:45 16 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:47 17 Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana 0:01:48 18 Jose Rubiera (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:01:50 19 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 0:01:51 20 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 21 Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:53 22 Hernani Broco (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 0:01:56 23 Gregory Obando (CRc) Burgos 2016-Castilla 24 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:58 25 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 0:01:59 26 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 27 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 28 Mario Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:03 29 Alberto Losada (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:06 30 Edward King (USA) Cervelo TestTeam 31 Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 0:02:10 32 Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:11 33 Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam 0:02:12 34 Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea 0:02:16 35 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana 0:02:17 36 Gonzalo Rabuñal. (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:02:20 37 Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 38 Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot-Siper 39 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 0:02:21 40 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:22 41 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 42 Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Orbea 0:02:24 43 Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural 0:02:27 44 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Orbea 0:02:29 45 Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 0:02:30 46 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam 47 Michael Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural 0:02:32 48 Mikel Landa (Spa) Orbea 49 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:02:33 50 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:34 51 Edgar Pinto (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 0:02:36 52 Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 53 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 54 Markel Irizar (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:02:43 55 Francisco Perez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:44 56 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana 0:02:48 57 David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana 58 Hugo Sabido (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 0:02:50 59 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team RadioShack 60 Helder Oliveira (Por) Barbot-Siper 61 David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:02:51 62 Jose Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 63 Jose Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:02:52 64 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:02:56 65 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 66 Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:02:58 67 Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto 68 Benjamin Noval (Spa) Astana 0:03:01 69 Ruben Reig (Spa) Caja Rural 0:03:02 70 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 71 Jose Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:03:04 72 Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:03:06 73 Arturo Mora (Spa) Caja Rural 0:03:11 74 Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:03:13 75 Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:03:14 76 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 0:03:19 77 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 78 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 0:03:20 79 Virgilio Santos (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 80 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 81 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 0:03:24 82 Filipe Cardoso (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 83 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 0:03:25 84 Mikel Ilundain (Spa) Orbea 0:03:31 85 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:33 86 Xabier Zabalo (Spa) Orbea 87 Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 0:03:35 88 Ivan Melero (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 0:03:36 89 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:03:42 90 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 91 Joaquin Ortega (Spa) Barbot-Siper 0:03:46 92 David Francisco (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 0:03:47 93 Rui Sousa (Por) Barbot-Siper 0:03:48 94 Andoni Blazquez (Spa) Orbea 0:03:50 95 Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam 96 Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot-Siper 97 Sergio Ribeiro (Por) Barbot-Siper 0:03:59 98 Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 0:04:00 99 Ruben Calvo (Spa) La-Rota Dos Moveis 0:04:07 100 Tomas Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto 0:04:12 101 Mario Costa (Por) Barbot-Siper 0:04:15 102 Benat Urain (Spa) Orbea 0:04:17 103 Diego Gallego (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 0:04:21 104 Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo TestTeam 0:04:27 105 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 0:04:39

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 25 pts 2 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 20 3 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 16 4 Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 14 5 David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot-Siper 12 6 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 10 7 Jose Mendes (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 9 8 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank 8 9 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo TestTeam 7 10 Jose Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural 6 11 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 5 12 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam 4 13 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 3 14 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 2 15 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana 1:05:35 2 Team Radioshack 1:05:36 3 Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:06:10 4 Rabobank 1:06:14 5 Xacobeo Galicia 1:06:18 6 Cervelo Test Team 1:06:46 7 La- Rota Dos Moveis 1:07:23 8 Caisse d'Epargne 1:07:24 9 Andalucia-Cajasur 1:07:34 10 Caja Rural 1:07:54 11 Barbot-Siper 1:08:00 12 Burgos-Castilla Y Le Esp 1:08:06 13 Orbea 1:08:39 14 Footon-Servetto 1:10:47

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 13:05:55 2 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:41 3 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:01:20 4 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:01:30 5 David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot-Siper 0:02:30 6 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:02:51 7 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 8 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam 0:02:58 9 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:03:06 10 Jose Rubiera (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:03:17 11 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 0:03:23 12 Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 0:03:28 13 Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot-Siper 0:03:58 14 Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural 0:04:02 15 Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:04:20 16 Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 0:04:44 17 Jose Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural 0:04:54 18 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 0:05:03 19 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 0:05:11 20 Mario Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 0:05:15 21 Jose Mendes (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 0:05:17 22 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 0:05:37 23 Diego Gallego (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 0:07:33 24 Alberto Losada (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:07:54 25 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:08:08 26 Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 0:08:17 27 Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam 0:08:18 28 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:08:22 29 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana 0:08:34 30 Gregory Obando (CRc) Burgos 2016-Castilla 0:09:08 31 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:09:53 32 Edgar Pinto (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 0:10:41 33 Mikel Landa (Spa) Orbea 34 Jose Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:11:20 35 Francisco Perez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:11:26 36 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:11:36 37 David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:12:17 38 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 0:12:54 39 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Orbea 0:13:26 40 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 0:13:57 41 Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:14:19 42 Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana 0:16:45 43 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:16:48 44 Markel Irizar (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:17:40 45 Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:17:55 46 Arturo Mora (Spa) Caja Rural 0:18:16 47 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 0:18:17 48 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:18:30 49 Jose Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:18:41 50 Hugo Sabido (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 0:18:45 51 Virgilio Santos (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 0:19:12 52 Edward King (USA) Cervelo TestTeam 0:19:54 53 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:20:22 54 Sergio Ribeiro (Por) Barbot-Siper 0:20:48 55 Michael Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural 0:21:13 56 Ivan Melero (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 0:21:36 57 Andoni Blazquez (Spa) Orbea 0:22:04 58 Gonzalo Rabuñal. (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:23:04 59 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:23:34 60 Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Orbea 0:23:44 61 Hernani Broco (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 0:23:49 62 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 0:24:20 63 Rui Sousa (Por) Barbot-Siper 0:24:42 64 Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot-Siper 0:24:47 65 Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:25:07 66 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank 0:26:12 67 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:26:48 68 Helder Oliveira (Por) Barbot-Siper 0:27:29 69 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 0:28:08 70 Filipe Cardoso (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 0:28:13 71 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 0:28:14 72 Ruben Reig (Spa) Caja Rural 0:28:18 73 Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 0:28:24 74 Benjamin Noval (Spa) Astana 75 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:28:25 76 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana 0:29:06 77 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:29:25 78 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 0:29:28 79 Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:29:49 80 Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:30:00 81 Xabier Zabalo (Spa) Orbea 0:30:04 82 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 0:30:21 83 David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana 0:30:28 84 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:30:42 85 Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:30:53 86 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:31:00 87 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo TestTeam 0:31:17 88 Joaquin Ortega (Spa) Barbot-Siper 0:31:26 89 Ruben Calvo (Spa) La-Rota Dos Moveis 0:31:47 90 Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 0:32:17 91 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:32:36 92 Mikel Ilundain (Spa) Orbea 0:32:44 93 Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 0:32:54 94 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:33:39 95 Mario Costa (Por) Barbot-Siper 0:33:49 96 Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea 0:34:01 97 Jose Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:34:37 98 David Francisco (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 0:35:32 99 Tomas Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto 0:35:57 100 Benat Urain (Spa) Orbea 0:36:02 101 Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:36:09 102 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam 0:37:57 103 Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam 0:39:08 104 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team RadioShack 0:39:31 105 Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo TestTeam 0:41:08

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 50 pts 2 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 50 3 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 41 4 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 40 5 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 34 6 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 30 7 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 28 8 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 24 9 Filipe Cardoso (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 22 10 David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot-Siper 21 11 Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 20 12 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam 18 13 Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 16 14 Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 14 15 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 14 16 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 13 17 Jose Mendes (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 13 18 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 12 19 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 11 20 Jose Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural 9 21 Michael Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural 9 22 Edgar Pinto (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 8 23 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank 8 24 Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 7 25 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto 19 pts 2 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 11 3 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 4 Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 8 5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 6 6 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam 6 7 Jose Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 6 8 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 4 9 David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana 4 10 Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 11 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 3

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 5 pts 2 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 3 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 5 4 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 5 5 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam 5 6 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 5 7 Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 5 8 Jose Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural 5 9 David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot-Siper 4 10 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 4 11 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 4

Regional rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Diego Gallego (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 2 Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam 3 Ivan Melero (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 4 Ruben Calvo (Spa) La-Rota Dos Moveis 5 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 6 David Francisco (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 7 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam

Spanish rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 2 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 4 David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot-Siper 5 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 6 Jose Rubiera (Spa) Team RadioShack 7 Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 8 Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural 9 Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 10 Jose Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural 11 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank