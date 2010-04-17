Trending

Contador back on top in TT

Spaniard assumes overall lead with strong performance

Image 1 of 5

Alberto Contador (Astana) on the charge during his individual time trial at the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon

Alberto Contador (Astana) on the charge during his individual time trial at the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon
(Image credit: Vuelta a Castilla y León)
Image 2 of 5

Alberto Contador (Astana) on the start ramp

Alberto Contador (Astana) on the start ramp
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 3 of 5

Igor Antón (Euskaltel Euskadi)

Igor Antón (Euskaltel Euskadi)
(Image credit: Vuelta a Castilla y León)
Image 4 of 5

Alberto Contador (Astana) was on fire today

Alberto Contador (Astana) was on fire today
(Image credit: Vuelta a Castilla y León)
Image 5 of 5

Alberto Contador (Astana) shows some pride in his newfound ownership of the leader's jersey

Alberto Contador (Astana) shows some pride in his newfound ownership of the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Vuelta a Castilla y León)

Alberto Contador (Astana) seized control of the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon on Saturday afternoon with yet another commanding individual time trial performance. The Spanish stage race star completed the 15.1 kilometre course more than 30 seconds faster than his nearest competitor, Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack). Now former-race leader Igor Antón (Euskaltel Euskadi) finished third, almost a minute behind Contador.

Along with his stage win on Saturday, Contador turned a 13 second overall deficit prior to the stage, into a 41 second lead over Antón. Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo Galicia) did enough to retain his third place position, but is now 1:20 behind Contador with only one stage to go.

It was the first individual time trial win of the season for the Spanish time trial Champion, however, It is the third time this season Contador has recorded a top-two position in an individual time trial, of the four he has competed in so far.

“I really wanted to do it well and try to get the win," said Contador. "I haven't won a time trial yet this year and that was the main objective. We have been working on improving the bike and we have achieved a very good result, because there were significant differences."

“I rode better than expected, because you always have doubts and it was a very tough time trial, very good for climbers like Igor Antón or Mosquera”.

Contador knows that even with a 41 second lead over the Euskaltel-Euskadi rider he will have to be on his guard on tomorrow's final stage.

“It will be a tough day, because some people will look for the escape and the team will have to do a great effort, but I hope we will pass the day without problems”.

Starting sixth, Jonathan Castroviejo (Euskaltel-Euskadi) had set an early benchmark of 22:17 for the 15.1 kilometre course. His time was surpassed by Cervelo's Ignatas Konovalovas, who was able to drag the standard down to a shade over 22 minutes, with 22:03.

The first to surpass the sub-22 minute barrier was Stef Clement (Rabobank), who completed his time trial ten seconds faster than Konovalovas. Clement's mark proved the most resilient. His teammate, Steven Kruijswijk, who had been on the attack regularly throughout the opening stages of the race, recorded 22:06, but was still 13 seconds shy.

Jose Mendes (La-Rota Dos Moveis) made use of his local knowledge to move ahead of Clement in the provisional standings with 21:51, but his time stood at the top for little more than a minute as Gustavo Cësar Veloso (Xacobeo Galicia) cut another 13 seconds off with his 21:38 effort.

With almost all of the nineteen riders left to finish out on course Veloso began the anxious wait to see if his time would hold firm. It didn't. Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack) gave an indication of what was to come as he finished in 21:03, a full 35 seconds faster than the Xacobeo Galicia man.

Contador was the next to register an improvement and it was yet another significant one. He tore 33 seconds off Brajkovic's time, with 20:30. With only Igor Antón (Euskaltel-Euskadi) left out on course, Contador only had to wait momentarily to find out his final position as the Euskaltel rider finished with the third fastest time, 21:24.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana0:20:30
2Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:00:33
3Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:54
4Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:01:08
5David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot-Siper0:01:20
6Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
7Jose Mendes (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis0:01:21
8Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank0:01:23
9Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo TestTeam0:01:33
10Jose Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:35
11Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank0:01:36
12Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam0:01:37
13Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
14Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:01:43
15Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:01:45
16Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:47
17Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana0:01:48
18Jose Rubiera (Spa) Team RadioShack0:01:50
19Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank0:01:51
20Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
21Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:53
22Hernani Broco (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis0:01:56
23Gregory Obando (CRc) Burgos 2016-Castilla
24Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:58
25Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank0:01:59
26Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
27Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
28Mario Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:03
29Alberto Losada (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:06
30Edward King (USA) Cervelo TestTeam
31Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla0:02:10
32Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:11
33Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam0:02:12
34Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea0:02:16
35Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana0:02:17
36Gonzalo Rabuñal. (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:02:20
37Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
38Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot-Siper
39Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana0:02:21
40Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:22
41Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
42Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Orbea0:02:24
43Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural0:02:27
44Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Orbea0:02:29
45Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla0:02:30
46Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam
47Michael Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural0:02:32
48Mikel Landa (Spa) Orbea
49Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:02:33
50Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:34
51Edgar Pinto (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis0:02:36
52Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
53Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
54Markel Irizar (Spa) Team RadioShack0:02:43
55Francisco Perez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:44
56Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana0:02:48
57David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana
58Hugo Sabido (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis0:02:50
59Jason Mccartney (USA) Team RadioShack
60Helder Oliveira (Por) Barbot-Siper
61David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:02:51
62Jose Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
63Jose Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:02:52
64Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:02:56
65Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
66Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:02:58
67Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto
68Benjamin Noval (Spa) Astana0:03:01
69Ruben Reig (Spa) Caja Rural0:03:02
70Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
71Jose Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:03:04
72Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:03:06
73Arturo Mora (Spa) Caja Rural0:03:11
74Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:03:13
75Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:03:14
76Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural0:03:19
77Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
78Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack0:03:20
79Virgilio Santos (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
80David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
81Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana0:03:24
82Filipe Cardoso (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
83Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank0:03:25
84Mikel Ilundain (Spa) Orbea0:03:31
85Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:33
86Xabier Zabalo (Spa) Orbea
87Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla0:03:35
88Ivan Melero (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla0:03:36
89Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:03:42
90Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
91Joaquin Ortega (Spa) Barbot-Siper0:03:46
92David Francisco (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla0:03:47
93Rui Sousa (Por) Barbot-Siper0:03:48
94Andoni Blazquez (Spa) Orbea0:03:50
95Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam
96Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot-Siper
97Sergio Ribeiro (Por) Barbot-Siper0:03:59
98Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla0:04:00
99Ruben Calvo (Spa) La-Rota Dos Moveis0:04:07
100Tomas Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto0:04:12
101Mario Costa (Por) Barbot-Siper0:04:15
102Benat Urain (Spa) Orbea0:04:17
103Diego Gallego (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla0:04:21
104Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo TestTeam0:04:27
105Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam0:04:39

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana25pts
2Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack20
3Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi16
4Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia14
5David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot-Siper12
6Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia10
7Jose Mendes (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis9
8Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank8
9Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo TestTeam7
10Jose Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural6
11Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank5
12Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam4
13Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur3
14Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack2
15Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana1:05:35
2Team Radioshack1:05:36
3Euskaltel-Euskadi1:06:10
4Rabobank1:06:14
5Xacobeo Galicia1:06:18
6Cervelo Test Team1:06:46
7La- Rota Dos Moveis1:07:23
8Caisse d'Epargne1:07:24
9Andalucia-Cajasur1:07:34
10Caja Rural1:07:54
11Barbot-Siper1:08:00
12Burgos-Castilla Y Le Esp1:08:06
13Orbea1:08:39
14Footon-Servetto1:10:47

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana13:05:55
2Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:41
3Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:01:20
4Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:01:30
5David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot-Siper0:02:30
6Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:02:51
7Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
8Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam0:02:58
9Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:03:06
10Jose Rubiera (Spa) Team RadioShack0:03:17
11Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank0:03:23
12Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla0:03:28
13Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot-Siper0:03:58
14Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural0:04:02
15Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:04:20
16Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Caisse d'Epargne0:04:44
17Jose Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural0:04:54
18Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank0:05:03
19Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank0:05:11
20Mario Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne0:05:15
21Jose Mendes (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis0:05:17
22Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural0:05:37
23Diego Gallego (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla0:07:33
24Alberto Losada (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:07:54
25Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:08:08
26Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne0:08:17
27Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam0:08:18
28Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:08:22
29Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana0:08:34
30Gregory Obando (CRc) Burgos 2016-Castilla0:09:08
31Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:09:53
32Edgar Pinto (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis0:10:41
33Mikel Landa (Spa) Orbea
34Jose Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:11:20
35Francisco Perez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:11:26
36Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:11:36
37David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:12:17
38Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana0:12:54
39Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Orbea0:13:26
40Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana0:13:57
41Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:14:19
42Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana0:16:45
43Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:16:48
44Markel Irizar (Spa) Team RadioShack0:17:40
45Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:17:55
46Arturo Mora (Spa) Caja Rural0:18:16
47Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack0:18:17
48Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:18:30
49Jose Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:18:41
50Hugo Sabido (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis0:18:45
51Virgilio Santos (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis0:19:12
52Edward King (USA) Cervelo TestTeam0:19:54
53Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:20:22
54Sergio Ribeiro (Por) Barbot-Siper0:20:48
55Michael Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural0:21:13
56Ivan Melero (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla0:21:36
57Andoni Blazquez (Spa) Orbea0:22:04
58Gonzalo Rabuñal. (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:23:04
59Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:23:34
60Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Orbea0:23:44
61Hernani Broco (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis0:23:49
62Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank0:24:20
63Rui Sousa (Por) Barbot-Siper0:24:42
64Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot-Siper0:24:47
65Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:25:07
66Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank0:26:12
67Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:26:48
68Helder Oliveira (Por) Barbot-Siper0:27:29
69Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank0:28:08
70Filipe Cardoso (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis0:28:13
71Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank0:28:14
72Ruben Reig (Spa) Caja Rural0:28:18
73Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla0:28:24
74Benjamin Noval (Spa) Astana
75Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:28:25
76Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana0:29:06
77Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:29:25
78Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam0:29:28
79Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:29:49
80Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:30:00
81Xabier Zabalo (Spa) Orbea0:30:04
82Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural0:30:21
83David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana0:30:28
84Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:30:42
85Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:30:53
86David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:31:00
87Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo TestTeam0:31:17
88Joaquin Ortega (Spa) Barbot-Siper0:31:26
89Ruben Calvo (Spa) La-Rota Dos Moveis0:31:47
90Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla0:32:17
91Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:32:36
92Mikel Ilundain (Spa) Orbea0:32:44
93Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla0:32:54
94Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:33:39
95Mario Costa (Por) Barbot-Siper0:33:49
96Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea0:34:01
97Jose Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:34:37
98David Francisco (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla0:35:32
99Tomas Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto0:35:57
100Benat Urain (Spa) Orbea0:36:02
101Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:36:09
102Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam0:37:57
103Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam0:39:08
104Jason Mccartney (USA) Team RadioShack0:39:31
105Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo TestTeam0:41:08

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam50pts
2Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana50
3Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi41
4Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank40
5Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack34
6Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi30
7Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack28
8Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia24
9Filipe Cardoso (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis22
10David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot-Siper21
11Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Caisse d'Epargne20
12Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam18
13Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla16
14Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia14
15Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne14
16Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank13
17Jose Mendes (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis13
18Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto12
19Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur11
20Jose Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural9
21Michael Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural9
22Edgar Pinto (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis8
23Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank8
24Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla7
25Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi7

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto19pts
2Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur11
3Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
4Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Caisse d'Epargne8
5Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana6
6Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam6
7Jose Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur6
8Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia4
9David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana4
10Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
11Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack3

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana5pts
2Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
3Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia5
4Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack5
5Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam5
6Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack5
7Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Caisse d'Epargne5
8Jose Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural5
9David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot-Siper4
10Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur4
11Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank4

Regional rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Diego Gallego (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
2Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam
3Ivan Melero (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
4Ruben Calvo (Spa) La-Rota Dos Moveis
5Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
6David Francisco (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
7Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam

Spanish rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
2Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
3Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
4David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot-Siper
5Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
6Jose Rubiera (Spa) Team RadioShack
7Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
8Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural
9Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
10Jose Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural
11Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Radioshack39:25:23
2Rabobank39:28:26
3Caisse d'Epargne39:30:06
4Caja Rural39:30:26
5Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon39:33:12
6Xacobeo Galicia39:33:50
7Astana39:38:09
8Barbot - Siper39:42:40
9Cervelo Test Team39:45:25
10Andalucia - Cajasur39:48:29
11Los Rota Dos Moveis39:50:36
12Euskaltel - Euskadi39:52:06
13Orbea40:00:03
14Footon-Servetto40:10:33

 

