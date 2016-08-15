Trending

Olympic Games: Viviani wins gold in Omnium, Cavendish silver

Norman Hansen wins bronze; Meares eliminated in sprint

Elia Viviani gave Italy a richly deserved gold medal after getting up from a crash in the points race to resume his flawless Olympic performance. The Italian dissolved into tears after taking a victory so long in the making.

“I’ve won the most important race of my life, I’ve been thinking about this medal for four years,” Viviani told Gazzetta dello Sport after proudly singing the Italian national anthem.

“That’s why I cried so much. I’ve worked so much for this but also suffered a lot of disappointment. I had to work to get over it all but now it’s been worth it all."

Cavendish fought off the challenge of defending champion Lasse Norman Hansen to finally gain the Olympic medal he missed in Beijing.

"I have got my Olympic medal. It is really nice, but gold would've finished the collection. I did a pursuit yesterday and was unhappy I didn't break the Olympic record, that's just me," Cavendish said.

"People are forgetting the team we have got behind us. It is incredible how they have worked. Without those guys I wouldn't be here."

Norman Hansen put in a brilliant performance, lapping the field early in the race, but fell short of overcoming the 26 point deficit which resulted in part from his last place in the Elimination Race. He did enough to take the bronze medal despite a late surge by world champion Fernando Gaviria (Colombia).

Norman Hansen attacked early in the proceedings and claimed two five-point sprints en route to lapping the field. The 30 points gained pushed him into second in the standings. Soon Roger Kluge would join him in taking a lap, but while the German was off the front, disaster nearly struck Viviani.

Cavendish sparked a crash when he moved down the track and took out Korea's Park Sanghoon's front wheel. Viviani and Glenn O'Shea (Australia) were unable to avoid the fallen Korean.

In the chaos, Gaviria escaped and took a lap before the officials neutralised the race to attend to Park, who was taken away on a stretcher. They would later rescind Gaviria's 20 point bonus for the lap, denying him the bronze medal.

"It was my fault, I should have been looking where I was going a bit more," said Cavendish. "I hope he [Park] is all right, really. I apologised to Elia when he went down."

O'Shea and Viviani remounted and rejoined the race. After the racing resumed, the race turned into a series of attacks by Norman Hansen and Viviani - clearly the strongest two riders in the race. But Cavendish had enough speed on his side to take important points in the last three sprints while the Dane clearly struggled after his previous efforts.

None could overtake Viviani, who celebrated his victory with his family trackside.

Cavendish into second after Flying Lap

Elia Viviani (Italy) continued his consistently strong performance in the Men's Omnium with a second place finish in the flying lap. The Italian was 0.16 seconds slower than New Zealand's Dylan Kennett, who won the kilometer in the morning.

Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) put some daylight between himself and Frenchman Thomas Boudat with a third place in the sprint, while Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) continued his upward trajectory after a disaster in the Elimination Race. The defending Olympic champion was fourth fastest.

Going into the points race, Viviani enjoyed a 16 point lead over Cavendish, with Norman Hansen in third at 26 points. Boudat faded to fifth, tied on points with Kennett at 150 points, 28 behind Viviani.

Viviani takes lead after Men's Omnium Kilometer Time Trial

The morning session of day 5 of track cycling at the Olympic Games in Rio saw the men's omnium kilometer time trial shuffle the overall standings. Dylan Kennett (New Zealand) posted the fastest time, coming close to Chris Hoy's Olympic record with a 1:00.9 to top Glenn O'Shea (Australia). But the third quickest time from Elia Viviani put the Italian in the lead of the standings.

Thomas Boudat (France), the overnight leader, finished 11th and dropped down to second in the rankings, while Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) remained in third overall with sixth place finish. He is tied on points with Boudat at 126, with Viviani on 140 heading into the final two events.

Meares eliminated in Women's Sprint 1/8 Final

In the 1/8 final, Britons Rebecca James and Katy Marchant sailed through their heats to move on to the quarterfinals. James pushed French woman Virginie Cueff to repechage, while Marchant took the win over German Miriam Welte.

Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong) pushed the defending champion Anna Meares to repechage, and unfortunately for the Australian, she faced Zhong Tianshi (China), who was too formidable in the three-up race with Welte. Meares was eliminated from the competition and finished out her Olympic Games with a 10th place in the final after taking the bronze medal in the keirin.

Keirin gold medalist Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands) moved on as did Anastasiia Voinova (Russia), Kristina Vogel (Germany) and Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania).

Trott leads Omnium after winning Individual Pursuit, Elimination Race

Defending Omnium champion Laura Trott resumed her place at the top of the leaderboard after winning the Omnium Individual Pursuit. Trott topped USA's Sarah Hammer, the silver medalist in London, by almost two seconds, while Jolien D'Hoore was third.

Trott led Hammer by six points, with 78 points after two events. D'Hoore was tied on points with Hammer at 72. Scratch race winner Tatsiana Sharakova was a distant 10 points from Hammer and D'Hoore in fourth.

The three favourites were again the top three in the Elimination Race, with Hammer racing from the back to make it to the final three, but was pushed out by D'Hoore. Trott handily dispatched the Belgian to win and surge to a 8 point lead on D'Hoore with Hammer third at 10 points.

Sharakova wins Women's Omnium Scratch Race

Laura Trott (Great Britain), the defending Olympic champion in the Omnium, got her competition off to a strong start with a solid second place in the scratch race after Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) lapped the field solo.

Trott led the sprint out for the entire final lap and then easily beat Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium) to the line, with Sarah Hammer (USA), the silver medalist from London, coming in third.

There was a minor crash in the field as Sharakova made her way around to take a lap. Canada's Allison Beveridge tangled with Anna Knauer (Germany) and went down, but both were able to finish the race.

Results

Men's Omnium Final Standings

1Elia Viviani (Italy)207pts
2Mark Cavendish (Great Britain)194
3Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)192
4Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)181
5Thomas Boudat (France)172
6Roger Kluge (Germany)167
7Glenn O'Shea (Australia)144
8Dylan Kennett (New Zealand)143
9Tim Veldt (Netherlands)111
10Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan)111
11Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)105
12Gael Suter (Switzerland)95
13Gideoni Monteiro (Brazil)94
14Kazushige Kuboki (Japan)81
15Ignacio Prado (Mexico)73
DNFSanghoon Park (Korea)
DNFBobby Lea (United States of America)
DNFJasper De Buyst (Belgium)

Points Race

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)41pts
2Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)40
3Roger Kluge (Germany)33
4Mark Cavendish (Great Britain)32
5Elia Viviani (Italy)29
6Thomas Boudat (France)22
7Tim Veldt (Netherlands)7
8Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan)7
9Gideoni Monteiro (Brazil)4
10Ignacio Prado (Mexico)3
11Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)1
12Kazushige Kuboki (Japan)1
13Gael Suter (Switzerland)1
14Glenn O'Shea (Australia)
15Dylan Kennett (New Zealand)-7
DNFSanghoon Park (Korea)
DNFBobby Lea (United States of America)

Men's Omnium Flying Lap

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Kennett (New Zealand)0:00:12.506
2Elia Viviani (Italy)0:00:12.660
3Mark Cavendish (Great Britain)0:00:12.793
4Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)0:00:12.832
5Gael Suter (Switzerland)0:00:12.981
6Glenn O'Shea (Australia)0:00:13.053
7Tim Veldt (Netherlands)0:00:13.170
8Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)0:00:13.265
9Thomas Boudat (France)0:00:13.272
10Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)0:00:13.273
11Roger Kluge (Germany)0:00:13.332
12Bobby Lea (United States of America)0:00:13.416
13Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan)0:00:13.446
14Sanghoon Park (Korea)0:00:13.489
15Gideoni Monteiro (Brazil)0:00:13.569
16Kazushige Kuboki (Japan)0:00:13.587
17Ignacio Prado (Mexico)0:00:14.046

Men's Omnium Standings after five events

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Italy)178pts
2Mark Cavendish (Great Britain)162
3Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)152
4Dylan Kennett (New Zealand)150
5Thomas Boudat (France)150
6Glenn O'Shea (Australia)144
7Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)140
8Roger Kluge (Germany)134
9Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan)104
10Tim Veldt (Netherlands)104
11Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)104
12Gael Suter (Switzerland)94
13Gideoni Monteiro (Brazil)90
14Sanghoon Park (Korea)88
15Bobby Lea (United States of America)86
16Kazushige Kuboki (Japan)80
17Ignacio Prado (Mexico)70
DNFJasper De Buyst (Belgium)

Men's Omnium Kilometer Time Trial

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Kennett (New Zealand)0:01:00.923
2Glenn O'Shea (Australia)0:01:02.332
3Elia Viviani (Italy)0:01:02.338
4Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)0:01:02.469
5Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)0:01:02.538
6Mark Cavendish (Great Britain)0:01:02.868
7Tim Veldt (Netherlands)0:01:03.464
8Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)0:01:03.730
9Roger Kluge (Germany)0:01:03.797
10Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan)0:01:03.941
11Thomas Boudat (France)0:01:04.227
12Sanghoon Park (Korea)0:01:04.231
13Gael Suter (Switzerland)0:01:04.433
14Bobby Lea (United States of America)0:01:05.339
15Kazushige Kuboki (Japan)0:01:05.498
16Gideoni Monteiro (Brazil)0:01:05.505
17Ignacio Prado (Mexico)0:01:05.839
DNSJasper De Buyst (Belgium)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final

Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca James (Great Britain)0:00:11.375
2Virginie Cueff (France)

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katy Marchant (Great Britain)0:00:12.247
2Miriam Welte (Germany)

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)0:00:11.551
2Anna Meares (Australia)

Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)0:00:11.360
2Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)

Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)0:00:11.271
2Tianshi Zhong (People's Republic of China)

Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristina Vogel (Germany)0:00:11.197
2Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)

Repechage Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)0:00:11.614
2Virginie Cueff (France)
3Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)

Repechage Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tianshi Zhong (People's Republic of China)0:00:11.557
2Anna Meares (Australia)
3Miriam Welte (Germany)

Women's Sprint 9-10th Final

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
9Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)0:00:11.795
10Anna Meares (Australia)
11Miriam Welte (Germany)
12Virginie Cueff (France)

Women's Omnium standings after three races

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Trott (Great Britain)118pts
2Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)110
3Sarah Hammer (United States of America)108
4Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)92
5Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)90
6Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)90
7Annette Edmondson (Australia)90
8Lauren Ellis (New Zealand)82
9Laurie Berthon (France)68
10Anna Knauer (Germany)52
11Daria Pikulik (Poland)52
12Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)50
13Allison Beveridge (Canada)50
14Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China)48
15Xiaoling Luo (People's Republic of China)46
16Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)38
17Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Venezuela)32
18Sakura Tsukagoshi (Japan)26

Women's Omnium Elimination Race

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Trott (Great Britain)40pts
2Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)38
3Sarah Hammer (United States of America)36
4Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)34
5Annette Edmondson (Australia)32
6Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)30
7Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)28
8Anna Knauer (Germany)26
9Laurie Berthon (France)24
10Xiaoling Luo (People's Republic of China)22
11Lauren Ellis (New Zealand)20
12Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Venezuela)18
13Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)16
14Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China)14
15Allison Beveridge (Canada)12
16Daria Pikulik (Poland)10
17Sakura Tsukagoshi (Japan)8
18Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)6

Women's Omnium Individual Pursuit

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Trott (Great Britain)0:03:25.054
2Sarah Hammer (United States of America)0:03:26.988
3Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)0:03:30.202
4Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)0:03:30.264
5Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)0:03:31.941
6Lauren Ellis (New Zealand)0:03:33.221
7Annette Edmondson (Australia)0:03:33.818
8Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)0:03:34.034
9Allison Beveridge (Canada)0:03:36.938
10Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)0:03:37.204
11Daria Pikulik (Poland)0:03:39.880
12Laurie Berthon (France)0:03:40.180
13Anna Knauer (Germany)0:03:42.987
14Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China)0:03:44.455
15Xiaoling Luo (People's Republic of China)0:03:45.186
16Sakura Tsukagoshi (Japan)0:03:46.842
17Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Venezuela)0:03:47.161
18Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)0:03:58.713

Women's Omnium Scratch Race

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)40pts
2 (-1 lap)Laura Trott (Great Britain)38
3Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)36
4Sarah Hammer (United States of America)34
5Lauren Ellis (New Zealand)32
6Annette Edmondson (Australia)30
7Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)28
8Laurie Berthon (France)26
9Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)24
10Daria Pikulik (Poland)22
11Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China)20
12Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)18
13Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)16
14Allison Beveridge (Canada)14
15Xiaoling Luo (People's Republic of China)12
16Anna Knauer (Germany)10
17Sakura Tsukagoshi (Japan)8
18Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Venezuela)6

 

