Olympic Games: Viviani wins gold in Omnium, Cavendish silver
Norman Hansen wins bronze; Meares eliminated in sprint
Elia Viviani gave Italy a richly deserved gold medal after getting up from a crash in the points race to resume his flawless Olympic performance. The Italian dissolved into tears after taking a victory so long in the making.
“I’ve won the most important race of my life, I’ve been thinking about this medal for four years,” Viviani told Gazzetta dello Sport after proudly singing the Italian national anthem.
“That’s why I cried so much. I’ve worked so much for this but also suffered a lot of disappointment. I had to work to get over it all but now it’s been worth it all."
Cavendish fought off the challenge of defending champion Lasse Norman Hansen to finally gain the Olympic medal he missed in Beijing.
"I have got my Olympic medal. It is really nice, but gold would've finished the collection. I did a pursuit yesterday and was unhappy I didn't break the Olympic record, that's just me," Cavendish said.
"People are forgetting the team we have got behind us. It is incredible how they have worked. Without those guys I wouldn't be here."
Norman Hansen put in a brilliant performance, lapping the field early in the race, but fell short of overcoming the 26 point deficit which resulted in part from his last place in the Elimination Race. He did enough to take the bronze medal despite a late surge by world champion Fernando Gaviria (Colombia).
Norman Hansen attacked early in the proceedings and claimed two five-point sprints en route to lapping the field. The 30 points gained pushed him into second in the standings. Soon Roger Kluge would join him in taking a lap, but while the German was off the front, disaster nearly struck Viviani.
Cavendish sparked a crash when he moved down the track and took out Korea's Park Sanghoon's front wheel. Viviani and Glenn O'Shea (Australia) were unable to avoid the fallen Korean.
In the chaos, Gaviria escaped and took a lap before the officials neutralised the race to attend to Park, who was taken away on a stretcher. They would later rescind Gaviria's 20 point bonus for the lap, denying him the bronze medal.
"It was my fault, I should have been looking where I was going a bit more," said Cavendish. "I hope he [Park] is all right, really. I apologised to Elia when he went down."
O'Shea and Viviani remounted and rejoined the race. After the racing resumed, the race turned into a series of attacks by Norman Hansen and Viviani - clearly the strongest two riders in the race. But Cavendish had enough speed on his side to take important points in the last three sprints while the Dane clearly struggled after his previous efforts.
None could overtake Viviani, who celebrated his victory with his family trackside.
Cavendish into second after Flying Lap
Elia Viviani (Italy) continued his consistently strong performance in the Men's Omnium with a second place finish in the flying lap. The Italian was 0.16 seconds slower than New Zealand's Dylan Kennett, who won the kilometer in the morning.
Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) put some daylight between himself and Frenchman Thomas Boudat with a third place in the sprint, while Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) continued his upward trajectory after a disaster in the Elimination Race. The defending Olympic champion was fourth fastest.
Going into the points race, Viviani enjoyed a 16 point lead over Cavendish, with Norman Hansen in third at 26 points. Boudat faded to fifth, tied on points with Kennett at 150 points, 28 behind Viviani.
Viviani takes lead after Men's Omnium Kilometer Time Trial
The morning session of day 5 of track cycling at the Olympic Games in Rio saw the men's omnium kilometer time trial shuffle the overall standings. Dylan Kennett (New Zealand) posted the fastest time, coming close to Chris Hoy's Olympic record with a 1:00.9 to top Glenn O'Shea (Australia). But the third quickest time from Elia Viviani put the Italian in the lead of the standings.
Thomas Boudat (France), the overnight leader, finished 11th and dropped down to second in the rankings, while Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) remained in third overall with sixth place finish. He is tied on points with Boudat at 126, with Viviani on 140 heading into the final two events.
Meares eliminated in Women's Sprint 1/8 Final
In the 1/8 final, Britons Rebecca James and Katy Marchant sailed through their heats to move on to the quarterfinals. James pushed French woman Virginie Cueff to repechage, while Marchant took the win over German Miriam Welte.
Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong) pushed the defending champion Anna Meares to repechage, and unfortunately for the Australian, she faced Zhong Tianshi (China), who was too formidable in the three-up race with Welte. Meares was eliminated from the competition and finished out her Olympic Games with a 10th place in the final after taking the bronze medal in the keirin.
Keirin gold medalist Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands) moved on as did Anastasiia Voinova (Russia), Kristina Vogel (Germany) and Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania).
Trott leads Omnium after winning Individual Pursuit, Elimination Race
Defending Omnium champion Laura Trott resumed her place at the top of the leaderboard after winning the Omnium Individual Pursuit. Trott topped USA's Sarah Hammer, the silver medalist in London, by almost two seconds, while Jolien D'Hoore was third.
Trott led Hammer by six points, with 78 points after two events. D'Hoore was tied on points with Hammer at 72. Scratch race winner Tatsiana Sharakova was a distant 10 points from Hammer and D'Hoore in fourth.
The three favourites were again the top three in the Elimination Race, with Hammer racing from the back to make it to the final three, but was pushed out by D'Hoore. Trott handily dispatched the Belgian to win and surge to a 8 point lead on D'Hoore with Hammer third at 10 points.
Sharakova wins Women's Omnium Scratch Race
Laura Trott (Great Britain), the defending Olympic champion in the Omnium, got her competition off to a strong start with a solid second place in the scratch race after Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) lapped the field solo.
Trott led the sprint out for the entire final lap and then easily beat Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium) to the line, with Sarah Hammer (USA), the silver medalist from London, coming in third.
There was a minor crash in the field as Sharakova made her way around to take a lap. Canada's Allison Beveridge tangled with Anna Knauer (Germany) and went down, but both were able to finish the race.
Results
Men's Omnium Final Standings
|1
|Elia Viviani (Italy)
|207
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (Great Britain)
|194
|3
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)
|192
|4
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)
|181
|5
|Thomas Boudat (France)
|172
|6
|Roger Kluge (Germany)
|167
|7
|Glenn O'Shea (Australia)
|144
|8
|Dylan Kennett (New Zealand)
|143
|9
|Tim Veldt (Netherlands)
|111
|10
|Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan)
|111
|11
|Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)
|105
|12
|Gael Suter (Switzerland)
|95
|13
|Gideoni Monteiro (Brazil)
|94
|14
|Kazushige Kuboki (Japan)
|81
|15
|Ignacio Prado (Mexico)
|73
|DNF
|Sanghoon Park (Korea)
|DNF
|Bobby Lea (United States of America)
|DNF
|Jasper De Buyst (Belgium)
Points Race
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)
|41
|pts
|2
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)
|40
|3
|Roger Kluge (Germany)
|33
|4
|Mark Cavendish (Great Britain)
|32
|5
|Elia Viviani (Italy)
|29
|6
|Thomas Boudat (France)
|22
|7
|Tim Veldt (Netherlands)
|7
|8
|Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan)
|7
|9
|Gideoni Monteiro (Brazil)
|4
|10
|Ignacio Prado (Mexico)
|3
|11
|Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)
|1
|12
|Kazushige Kuboki (Japan)
|1
|13
|Gael Suter (Switzerland)
|1
|14
|Glenn O'Shea (Australia)
|15
|Dylan Kennett (New Zealand)
|-7
|DNF
|Sanghoon Park (Korea)
|DNF
|Bobby Lea (United States of America)
Men's Omnium Flying Lap
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Kennett (New Zealand)
|0:00:12.506
|2
|Elia Viviani (Italy)
|0:00:12.660
|3
|Mark Cavendish (Great Britain)
|0:00:12.793
|4
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)
|0:00:12.832
|5
|Gael Suter (Switzerland)
|0:00:12.981
|6
|Glenn O'Shea (Australia)
|0:00:13.053
|7
|Tim Veldt (Netherlands)
|0:00:13.170
|8
|Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:13.265
|9
|Thomas Boudat (France)
|0:00:13.272
|10
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)
|0:00:13.273
|11
|Roger Kluge (Germany)
|0:00:13.332
|12
|Bobby Lea (United States of America)
|0:00:13.416
|13
|Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan)
|0:00:13.446
|14
|Sanghoon Park (Korea)
|0:00:13.489
|15
|Gideoni Monteiro (Brazil)
|0:00:13.569
|16
|Kazushige Kuboki (Japan)
|0:00:13.587
|17
|Ignacio Prado (Mexico)
|0:00:14.046
Men's Omnium Standings after five events
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Italy)
|178
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (Great Britain)
|162
|3
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)
|152
|4
|Dylan Kennett (New Zealand)
|150
|5
|Thomas Boudat (France)
|150
|6
|Glenn O'Shea (Australia)
|144
|7
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)
|140
|8
|Roger Kluge (Germany)
|134
|9
|Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan)
|104
|10
|Tim Veldt (Netherlands)
|104
|11
|Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)
|104
|12
|Gael Suter (Switzerland)
|94
|13
|Gideoni Monteiro (Brazil)
|90
|14
|Sanghoon Park (Korea)
|88
|15
|Bobby Lea (United States of America)
|86
|16
|Kazushige Kuboki (Japan)
|80
|17
|Ignacio Prado (Mexico)
|70
|DNF
|Jasper De Buyst (Belgium)
Men's Omnium Kilometer Time Trial
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Kennett (New Zealand)
|0:01:00.923
|2
|Glenn O'Shea (Australia)
|0:01:02.332
|3
|Elia Viviani (Italy)
|0:01:02.338
|4
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)
|0:01:02.469
|5
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)
|0:01:02.538
|6
|Mark Cavendish (Great Britain)
|0:01:02.868
|7
|Tim Veldt (Netherlands)
|0:01:03.464
|8
|Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)
|0:01:03.730
|9
|Roger Kluge (Germany)
|0:01:03.797
|10
|Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan)
|0:01:03.941
|11
|Thomas Boudat (France)
|0:01:04.227
|12
|Sanghoon Park (Korea)
|0:01:04.231
|13
|Gael Suter (Switzerland)
|0:01:04.433
|14
|Bobby Lea (United States of America)
|0:01:05.339
|15
|Kazushige Kuboki (Japan)
|0:01:05.498
|16
|Gideoni Monteiro (Brazil)
|0:01:05.505
|17
|Ignacio Prado (Mexico)
|0:01:05.839
|DNS
|Jasper De Buyst (Belgium)
Women's Sprint 1/8 Final
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca James (Great Britain)
|0:00:11.375
|2
|Virginie Cueff (France)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
|0:00:12.247
|2
|Miriam Welte (Germany)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:11.551
|2
|Anna Meares (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)
|0:00:11.360
|2
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
|0:00:11.271
|2
|Tianshi Zhong (People's Republic of China)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Germany)
|0:00:11.197
|2
|Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|0:00:11.614
|2
|Virginie Cueff (France)
|3
|Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tianshi Zhong (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:11.557
|2
|Anna Meares (Australia)
|3
|Miriam Welte (Germany)
Women's Sprint 9-10th Final
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|9
|Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
|0:00:11.795
|10
|Anna Meares (Australia)
|11
|Miriam Welte (Germany)
|12
|Virginie Cueff (France)
Women's Omnium standings after three races
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Trott (Great Britain)
|118
|pts
|2
|Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)
|110
|3
|Sarah Hammer (United States of America)
|108
|4
|Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
|92
|5
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
|90
|6
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|90
|7
|Annette Edmondson (Australia)
|90
|8
|Lauren Ellis (New Zealand)
|82
|9
|Laurie Berthon (France)
|68
|10
|Anna Knauer (Germany)
|52
|11
|Daria Pikulik (Poland)
|52
|12
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)
|50
|13
|Allison Beveridge (Canada)
|50
|14
|Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China)
|48
|15
|Xiaoling Luo (People's Republic of China)
|46
|16
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)
|38
|17
|Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Venezuela)
|32
|18
|Sakura Tsukagoshi (Japan)
|26
Women's Omnium Elimination Race
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Trott (Great Britain)
|40
|pts
|2
|Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)
|38
|3
|Sarah Hammer (United States of America)
|36
|4
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|34
|5
|Annette Edmondson (Australia)
|32
|6
|Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
|30
|7
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
|28
|8
|Anna Knauer (Germany)
|26
|9
|Laurie Berthon (France)
|24
|10
|Xiaoling Luo (People's Republic of China)
|22
|11
|Lauren Ellis (New Zealand)
|20
|12
|Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Venezuela)
|18
|13
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)
|16
|14
|Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China)
|14
|15
|Allison Beveridge (Canada)
|12
|16
|Daria Pikulik (Poland)
|10
|17
|Sakura Tsukagoshi (Japan)
|8
|18
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)
|6
Women's Omnium Individual Pursuit
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Trott (Great Britain)
|0:03:25.054
|2
|Sarah Hammer (United States of America)
|0:03:26.988
|3
|Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)
|0:03:30.202
|4
|Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
|0:03:30.264
|5
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|0:03:31.941
|6
|Lauren Ellis (New Zealand)
|0:03:33.221
|7
|Annette Edmondson (Australia)
|0:03:33.818
|8
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)
|0:03:34.034
|9
|Allison Beveridge (Canada)
|0:03:36.938
|10
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
|0:03:37.204
|11
|Daria Pikulik (Poland)
|0:03:39.880
|12
|Laurie Berthon (France)
|0:03:40.180
|13
|Anna Knauer (Germany)
|0:03:42.987
|14
|Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China)
|0:03:44.455
|15
|Xiaoling Luo (People's Republic of China)
|0:03:45.186
|16
|Sakura Tsukagoshi (Japan)
|0:03:46.842
|17
|Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Venezuela)
|0:03:47.161
|18
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)
|0:03:58.713
Women's Omnium Scratch Race
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
|40
|pts
|2 (-1 lap)
|Laura Trott (Great Britain)
|38
|3
|Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)
|36
|4
|Sarah Hammer (United States of America)
|34
|5
|Lauren Ellis (New Zealand)
|32
|6
|Annette Edmondson (Australia)
|30
|7
|Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
|28
|8
|Laurie Berthon (France)
|26
|9
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|24
|10
|Daria Pikulik (Poland)
|22
|11
|Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China)
|20
|12
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)
|18
|13
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)
|16
|14
|Allison Beveridge (Canada)
|14
|15
|Xiaoling Luo (People's Republic of China)
|12
|16
|Anna Knauer (Germany)
|10
|17
|Sakura Tsukagoshi (Japan)
|8
|18
|Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Venezuela)
|6
