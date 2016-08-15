Olympic Games: Viviani, Cavendish set for Omnium showdown

Image 1 of 13 Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) moved into third overall in the Omnium Image 2 of 13 Elia Viviani (Italy) moved into the Omnium lead with the third best kilo Image 3 of 13 Laura Trott (Great Britain) and Jolien D'hoore (Belgium) eye each other off (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 13 The women's elimination race mid-omnium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 13 Elia Viviani hugs his parents (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 13 The old medal went to Elia Viviani (Italy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 13 Silver medallist Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 13 The men's omnium podium: Mark Cavendish (Great Britain), Elia Viviani (Italy) and Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 13 Elia Viviani (Italy) celebrates gold (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 13 Elia Viviani (Italy) listens as the Italian national anthem plays (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 13 Elia Viviani (Italy) celebrates winning the Elimination race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 13 Fernando Gaviria (Colombia) riding high during the elimination race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 13 Roger Kluge (Germany) in the kilo

The Olympic Games men's Omnium is set for an epic showdown tonight that could look very similar to the intense three-way battle from the UCI Track World Championships in London.

In March, Italy's Elia Viviani was in the hot seat heading into the final points race, but was marked heavily by Colombian Fernando Gaviria. Britain's Mark Cavendish, who had sixth place secured, beat Viviani on the final point sprint. He was not pleased, as it meant he ended the race out of the medals in fourth.

The standings after the kilometer time trial in Rio this morning look quite similar to those in London, although instead of Gaviria it is Cavendish who stands to unseat the Italian.

The Manxman is sitting in third place overall, tied on points with Frenchman Thomas Boudat, 14 points behind Viviani. Defending Olympic Omnium champion Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) is in fourth at 118 points, 22 down, after being the first man out in the Elimination Race.

Cavendish has made great strides in his timed events since the Worlds in London. He dropped 11 seconds in his individual pursuit and two seconds in the kilometer time trial. Those strong results made up for a mistake in the Elimination Race that saw him out of the race in seventh place. Cavendish excels in the flying lap and points race.

While the flying lap is important, the points race will be an absolute critical event: lapping the field is worth 20 points and each of the 16 sprints are worth 5 and there are several very dangerous and cagey points racers in the field. Viviani is an experienced trackie with several European championships in the points race to his name. Roger Kluge (Germany) won silver in the last Olympic Games points race in Beijing. Boudat was a junior world champion in the discipline.

At Worlds, Kluge sailed from sixth place to second after lapping the field twice with Australian Glenn O'Shea. Tied at 36 points behind Viviani, the two will need to repeat that performance to be in gold medal contention.

The men's flying lap gets underway at 20:00 UK time, 15:00EDT, with the final points race starting at 21:23UK/16:23EDT. Also on tap is the Women's Omnium Elimination Race and Individual Pursuit.

Men's Omnium standings