Image 1 of 59 Great Britain won gold in the women's team pursuit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 59 Katie Archibald, Laura Trott, Elinor Barker and Joanna Rowsell-Shand of Great Britain compete in the Women's Team Pursuit Track Cycling Qualifying Image 3 of 59 Great Britain's Rebecca James won the silver (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 59 The women's team pursuit squads listen to the British national anthem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 59 The sprint in the women's keirin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 59 The Canadian women's team pursuit quartet won the bronze medal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 59 The USA won the silver medal in the women's team pursuit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 59 The USA team in action in the women's team pursuit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 59 Great Britain celebrate another gold medal and another world record in the women's team pursuit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 59 Anna Meares (Australia) took another medal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 59 Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands) celebrates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 59 Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands) was suprised to win the gold medal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 59 Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands) lets out her emotions (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 59 Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands) leads the sprint to the line in the keirin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 59 Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands) shows off her gold medal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 59 Elis Ligtlee celebrates with the Netherlands fans in the velodrome (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 59 The women's keirin podium: Great Britain's Rebecca James, Elis Ligtlee of the Netherlands and Anna Meares of Australia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 59 Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 59 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) Image 20 of 59 Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands) wins gold in Rio Image 21 of 59 Rebecca James, Elis Ligtlee and Anna Meares on the podium Image 22 of 59 Rebecca James (Great Britain) wins silver in the women's keirin Image 23 of 59 Anna Meares (Australia) seals bronze Image 24 of 59 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) moves into the final of the keirin Image 25 of 59 Action from the men's keirin at the Rio Olympics Image 26 of 59 Image 27 of 59 Image 28 of 59 Katie Archibald, Laura Trott, Elinor Barker, Joanna Rowsell-Shand take gold in the women's team pursuit Image 29 of 59 Elinor Barker (Great Britain) Image 30 of 59 Katie Archibald, Laura Trott, Elinor Barker and Joanna Rowsell-Shand Image 31 of 59 USA ride to silver in the women's team pursuit at the Rio Olympics Image 32 of 59 Heading for gold in the women's team pursuit for Great Britain Image 33 of 59 USA start their team pursuit final in Rio against Great Britain Image 34 of 59 Gregory Bauge loses out to Denis Dmitriev Image 35 of 59 Australia's women's squad in the team pursuit Image 36 of 59 Italy in team pursuit action Image 37 of 59 The US women's team ride to silver in the team pursuit Image 38 of 59 The Great Britain women's team in full flight Image 39 of 59 Canada enjoy their bronze medal win in the team pursuit Image 40 of 59 The New Zealand women's team in the team pursuit Image 41 of 59 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) moves into the semi-finals Image 42 of 59 Callum Skinner (Great Britain) in action Image 43 of 59 Canada to compete in bronze-medal round in women's team pursuit Image 44 of 59 New Zealand waiting to start their team pursuit Image 45 of 59 Team USA pep talk ahead of first round team pursuit Image 46 of 59 Australia's Anna Meares in the keirin Image 47 of 59 Australia await their team pursuit ride in Rio - first round Image 48 of 59 Athletes compete in the Women's Keirin First Round repechages on Day 8 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games Image 49 of 59 Canada leads in the Keirin Image 50 of 59 Women's keirin heats kick off morning track session Day 8 Image 51 of 59 Gregory Bauge of France (R) and Jeffrey Hoogland of the Netherlands compete during the Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals on Day 8 Image 52 of 59 Tianshi Zhong of China prepares to compete in the Women's Keirin First Round on Day 8 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games Image 53 of 59 Callum Skinner of Great Britain prior to the Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals on Day 8 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games Image 54 of 59 Crash in the women's keirin heat 3 Image 55 of 59 Team USA await their women's team pursuit heat Image 56 of 59 Team USA await their women's team pursuit heat Image 57 of 59 Great Britian set a new world record during the morning heats Image 58 of 59 Laura Trott (Great Britain) Image 59 of 59 Team USA advance to gold-medal round in women's team pursuit

Great Britain wind Olympic gold, set new world record in women's team pursuit

There were huge roars from the crowds as Great Britain's Katie Archibald, Laura Trott, Elinor Barker and Joanna Roswell-Shand won the gold medal in the women's team pursuit to close out day 3 of track racing at the Olympic Games. The team also broke their own world record for the third time this week with a time of 4:10.236.

The USA went out strong to lead the race in the early phase with Sarah Hammer on the front pulling along Kelly Catlin, Chloe Dygert and Jennifer Valente. Great Britain took the lead for the first time gaining over a second ahead of the US team at the halfway point. The US lost a rider in the closing laps as Catlin fell off the back. Great Britain picked up another second and even though they lost a rider with a lap to go, they continued strong through the final lap to break their own world record and win the gold medal.

Canada faced New Zealand for the bronze-medal round and went out strong with an early lead. The Canadians with Allison Beveridge, Jasmin Glaesser, Kristi Lay and Georgia Simmerling kept their train tight and put pressure on the New Zealand team of Lauren Ellis, Raquel Sheath, Rushlee Buchanan and Jaime Nielsen, as their fourth rider began to fall off the back. Canada also lost a rider in the closing laps but went into the final lap with over two seconds of an advantage, and went on to secure the bronze medal for a second consecutive Olympic Games.

Italy and Australia lined up to contest the race for fifth and sixth. Australia with Georgia Baker, Annette Edmondson, Amy Cure and Melissa Hoskins, who had crashed earlier in the week, were hoping to finish in that fifth place and they started out much faster than the Italian team of Simona Frapporti, Tatiana Guderzo, Francesca Pattaro and Siliva Valsecchi. Both teams lost one rider early on, but Italy lost their third rider with two laps to go and Australia's Baker, Edmondson and Cure went on to secure fifth place.

China raced a formality in the round for 7th place, given that Poland had been relegated and then disqualified after the first round.

Great Britain continued their dominance in the women's team pursuit, from the previous day's qualifiers, during the morning session's first round heats, setting a world record of 4:12.152, before breaking it again in the gold-medal round. The quartet beat the Canadian team to advance to the gold-medal round against the USA. The US team won their heat against Australia's injured team.

The morning session set the stage for an exciting finale between Great Britain and the USA for the gold medal.

Dutchwoman Ligtlee wins gold medal in women's keirin

Elis Ligtlee took a surprise gold medal for the Netherlands in the women's keirin. The Dutch rider sprinted to the victory ahead of Great Britain's Rebecca James in silver, while Anna Meares of Australia took the bronze. World champion from Germany Kristina Vogel was forced to settle for sixth place.

Vogel rode the fastest time in the women's keirin first round with 11.209 during the morning session. She won the round ahead of Meares and both advanced to the second round along with six other riders; Rebecca James (Great Britain), Hyejin Lee (Korea), Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong), Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands), Tianshi Zhong (China) and Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania), who advanced from the remaining heats.

Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands) took to the trackside advertising hoardings in her heat 2 to avoid a high-speed crash that ended several riders’ chances but ended without serious injury. Lee won that heat.

Four other riders advanced through the first round repachages including Van Riessen, Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia), Liubov Basova (Ukraine) and Anastasiia Voinova (Russia).

Vogel and Meares kept their keirin success going during the second rounds of the discipline in the afternoon session on the track in Rio. Vogels won her second-round heat while Meares took top honours in hers, and both will advance to the the finals 1-6. Also progressing are Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands), Anastasiia Voinova (Russia), Liubov Basova (Ukraine) and Rebecca James (Great Britain). But it was Ligtlee who ended up going on to win the gold medal, leaving James with silver, Meares bronze, while Vogel was last in the final round.

Great Britain's Kenny and Skinner to race gold-medal round

Great Britain's sprinters Jason Kenny and Callum Skinner will face each other in the gold-medal round of the men's sprints on Sunday. Each won their respective heats in the semifinals and advanced through to the gold-medal round. The losers of each of those semifinal rounds; Dennis Dmitriev (Russia) and Matthew Glaetzer (New Zealand) will race against each other for the bronze medal.

Kenny and Skinner won their respective heats during the men's sprint quarterfinals in the afternoon session of day 3 at the track in Rio. The duo raced in heats 1 and 2, respectively, where they won and advanced to the semifinals, while Dmitriev and Glaetzer also advanced through to the semifinals.

Kenny and Skinner kicked off the men's sprints with strong performances in the morning's 1/8 final heats. Kenny won his heat against Colombia's Fabian Puerta Zapata with a time of 10.369, while Skinner won his heat against New Zealand's Patrick Constable with a time of 10.359.

The fastest sprint of the morning session, however, came from Dmitriev, who won his heat in 10.102, while France's Gregory Bauge won his heat in 10.103, making them the favourites for the next rounds but Dmitriev beat Bauge in the quarterfinals.

Olympic track racing will continue with day 4 on Sunday.

Full Results

Women's Keirin - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 2 Anna Meares (Australia) 3 Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia) 4 Anaststasila Voinova (Russia) 5 Jinjie Gong (China) 6 Monique Sullivan (Canada)

Women's Keirin - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong 2 Tianshi Zhong (China) 3 Daria Shmeleva (Russia) 4 Laurine Van Reissen (Netherlands) DNF Tania Calvo Barnero (Spain) DNF Virginie Cueff (France) DNF Olivia Podmore

Women's Keirin - Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Rebecca James (Great Britain) 2 Hyejin Lee (Korea) 3 Natasha Hansen (New Zealand) 4 Helena Casas Roige (Spain) 5 Stephanie Morton (Australia) 6 Kate O'Brien (Canada) 7 Miriam Welte (Germany)

Women's Keirinn - Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands) 2 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 3 Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba) 4 Olga Ismayilova (Azerbaijan) 5 Shannon McCurley (Ireland) 6 Sandie Clair (France) 7 Liubov Basova (Ukraine)

Women's Keirin - First Round Repechages, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia) 2 Stephanie Morton (Australia) 3 Virginiie Cueff (France) 4 Olga Ismayilova (Russia)

Women's Keirin - First Round Repechages, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Liubov Basova (Ukraine) 2 Daria Shmeleva (Russia) 3 Helena Casas Roige (Spain) 4 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain) 5 Monique Sullivan (Canada)

Women's Keirin - First Round Repechages, Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands) 2 Natasha Hansen (New Zealand) 3 Jinje Gong (China) 4 Sandie Clair (France) 5 Miriam Welte (Germany)

Women's Keirin - First Round Repechages, Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Anastasiia Voinova (Russia) 2 Kate O'Brien (Canada) 3 Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba) 4 Dhannon McCurley (Ireland) 5 Olivia Podmore (New Zealand)

Women's Keirin - Second round, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 2 Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands) 3 Anastasiia Voinov (Russia) 4 Hyejin Lee (Korea) REL Tianshi Zhong (China) DNF Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia

Women's Keirin - Second round, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Anna Meares (Australia) 2 Rebecca James (Great Britain) 3 Liubov Basova (Ukraine) 4 Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands) 5 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) DNF Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong)

Women's Keirin 7th-12th final # Rider Name (Country) Team 7 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong) 8 Hyejin Lee (Korea) 9 Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands) 10 Martha Boyona Pineda (Colombia) 11 Tianshi Zhong (China) 12 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)

Women's Keirin 1-6th final # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands) 2 Rebecca James (Great Britain) 3 Anna Meares (Australia) 4 Anastasiia Voinova (Russia) 5 Liubov Basova (Ukraine) 6 Kristina Vogel (Germany)

Men's Sprint - 1/8 finals, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 2 Fabian Puerta Zapata (Colombia)

Men's Sprint - 1/8 finals, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Callum Skinner (Great Britain) 2 Patrick Constable (Australia)

Men's Sprint - 1/8 finals, Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 2 Max Levy (Germany)

Men's Sprint - 1/8 finals, Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Denis Dmitriev (Russia) 2 Sam Webster (New Zealand)

Men's Sprint - 1/8 finals, Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Gregory Bauge (France) 2 Jeffrey Hofland (Netherlands)

Men's Sprint - 1/8 finals, Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Joachim Eilers (Germany) 2 Chao Xu (China)

Men's Sprint - 1/8 finals Repechages, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Chao Xu (China) 2 Sam Webster (New Zealand) 3 Fabian Puerta Zapata (Colombia

Men's Sprint - 1/8 finals Repechages, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Patrick Constable (Australia) 2 Max Levy (Germany) 3 Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)

Men's Sprint - Quarterfinals, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 2 Patrick Constable (New Zealand)

Men's Sprint - Quarterfinals, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Callum Skinner (Great Britain) 2 Chao Xu (China

Men's Sprint - Quarterfinals, Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 2 Joachim Eilers (Germany)

Men's Sprint - Quarterfinals, Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Denis Dmitriev (Russia) 2 Gregory Bauge (France)

Men's Sprint - 9th-12th finals # Rider Name (Country) Team 9 Max Levy (Germany) 10 Fabian Puerta Zapata (Colombia) 11 Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) 12 Sam Webster (New Zealand)

Men's Sprint 5th - 8th final # Rider Name (Country) Team 5 Joachim Eilers (Germany) 6 Chao XU (China) 7 Gregory Bauge (France) 8 Patrick Constable (Australia)

Men's Sprint - Semifinals, heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 2 Dennis Dmitriev (Russia)

Men's Sprint - Semifinals, heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Callum Skinner (Great Britain) 2 Matthew Glaetzer (New Zealand)

Women's Team Pursuit - First Round, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 2 Italy 0:04:22.964 Simona Frapporti Tatiana Guderzo Francesca Pattaro Siliva Valsecchi 1 China 0:04:23.678 Dongyan Huang Yali Jing Menglu Ma Baofang Zhao

Women's Team Pursuit - First Round, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 New Zealand 0:04:17.592 Lauren Ellis Raquel Sheath Rushlee Buchanan Jaime Nielsen 2 Poland Daria Pikulik Edyta Jasinska Justyna Kaczowska Natalia Rutkowska

Women's Team Pursuit - First Round, Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 United States 0:04:12.282 Sarah Hammer Kelly Catlin Chloe Dygert Jennifer Valente 2 Australia 0:04:20.262 Georgia Baker Annette Edmondson Amy Cure Melissa Hoskins

Women's Team Pursuit - First Round, Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:04:12.152 Katie Archibald Laura Trott Elinor Barker Joanna Roswell-Shand 2 Canada 0:04:15.636 Allison Beveridge Jasmin Glaesser Kristi Lay Georgia Simmerling

Women's Team Pursuit 7th-8th final # Rider Name (Country) Team 7 China Dongyan Huang Yali Jing Menglu Ma Baofang

Women's Team Pursuit 5-6 final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 5 Australia 0:04:21.232 Georgia Baker Annette Edmondson Amy Cure Melissa Hoskins 6 Italy 0:04:28.368 Simona Frapporti Tatiana Guderzo Francesca Pattaro Siliva Valsecchi

Women's Team Pursuit for bronze # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 Canada 0:04:14.627 Allison Beveridge Jasmin Glaesser Kristi Lay Georgia Simmerling 4 New Zealand 0:04:18.459 Lauren Ellis Raquel Sheath Rushlee Buchanan Jaime Nielsen