Olympic Games: Great Britain top medal table so far

Jason Kenny (Great Britain) on top of the world after his second gold in Rio

Great Britain are top of the Olympic Games cycling medal table following the completion of ten events in Rio. Gold medal success in the men and women's team pursuit, men's team sprint and men's sprint has catapulted Team GB to top of the standings with seven medals. The Netherlands are second on the table on two golds, the women's road race and women's Keirin, and four medals in total.

Jason Kenny is currently the most successful cyclists at the Rio Games so far with gold in both the men's sprint and team sprint with Great Britain. The 28-year-old now has five Olympic gold medals and could add to his tally in the men's Keirin on Tuesday to make him the most successful Great Britain Olympian in history.

Just as they did in Beijing eight years ago and London in 2012, Great Britain has dominated the track events with four of the six golds so far. The women's team sprint, won by Chinese duo Gong Jinjie and Zhong Tianshi, is the only even in which they haven't medalled.

Having won three medals in the road, the Netherlands picked up its first medal on the track in the women's Keirin via 22-year-old Elis Ligtlee with Great Britain's Rebecca James claiming the silver medal.

Australia picked up its first cycling medals in the men's team pursuit and women's keirin while Denmark and Canada also scored its first medals on the track in the men and women's team pursuit respectively.

New Zealand and France won its first medals in the men's team sprint, as did Russia and Germany in the women's while Denis Dmitriev's bronze in the men's sprint puts Russia into outright seventh.

After the four road events and six track events, 16 nations have won medals with six of those winning multiple medals. Following the conclusion of the track events Tuesday, the BMX gets underway from August 17-19 and finishes with the men and women's cross country on the weekend of August 20-21.