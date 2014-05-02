Trending

Ruth Corset climbs to stage win and into the lead at Mersey Valley

Tessa Fabry moves into second overall

Image 1 of 7

Ruth Corset cresting the hill at the finish line

Ruth Corset cresting the hill at the finish line
(Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)
Image 2 of 7

Anna-Leeza Hull (Racing Kangaroos)

Anna-Leeza Hull (Racing Kangaroos)
(Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)
Image 3 of 7

Lisa Antill (Boss Racing)

Lisa Antill (Boss Racing)
(Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)
Image 4 of 7

Lisa Antill (Boss Racing) leads during a QOM climb

Lisa Antill (Boss Racing) leads during a QOM climb
(Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)
Image 5 of 7

The peloton during stage two

The peloton during stage two
(Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)
Image 6 of 7

Anna-Leeza Hull (Racing Kangaroos)

Anna-Leeza Hull (Racing Kangaroos)
(Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)
Image 7 of 7

Ruth Corset with media after the stage

Ruth Corset with media after the stage
(Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)

Ruth Corset (Holden Cycling) proved her form and class in climbing to both the stage and Mersey Valley Tour leader’s jersey on stage two of the Subaru National Road Series event in Sheffield. Corset ended the day ten seconds ahead of Tessa Fabry (VIS) while sixteen-year-old Anna-Leeza Hull (Racing Kangaroos) impressed with a time just 18 seconds slower than the stage winner.

"It was a tough day, but I wouldn't have been able to do it with out my team mates," said Corset who was the 2012 NRS champion.

"We had planned to keep it together until the final climb, and for me to be as fresh as possible at this point and for me to attack there. My team did such a great job to get me there."

The 43-rider field which assembled in Sheffield for the lumpy 80.5km were treated to spectacular scenery with picturesque rolling hills of the region hiding two tough laps of the Weegena loop featuring the Queen of the Mountain (QOM) climb.

After twenty kilometres, Lisa Antill (Boss Racing) broke clear of the peloton mid-way up the first QOM climb and steadily built a lead which at its maximum, was a touch over two minutes and ensured she claimed the QOM jersey.

With attacks coming thick and fast on the second QOM climb, Corset managed to break free on her own and catch Antill before the final five-kilometre climb and rode away to claim the stage win.

"We knew that Lisa (Antill) was two minutes down on GC, so if we could see her, we weren't too worried," Corset explained.  "But later, my team mates got on the front, and we kept the attacks under control. (My team) was fantastic today.

"It is great now being in yellow heading into the last day. I am pretty confident my team mates will give everything and work together just as well tomorrow," said Corset of her ten second lead over Fabry.

Lisa Antill, a former triathlete who switched to cycling following a shoulder injury, was ecstatic with her first podium appearance in just her second NRS event.

"Before the race we thought we might have a bit of a dig, I was hoping for some help, but ended up on my own," said 31-year-old Antill who after dropping her chain on the push up the final climb, finished 23rd on the stage, three and a half minutes behind Corset.

"When the pace dropped off at the top of the first climb, and thought this was a good a time as any. For just my second NRS race, I am pretty happy to have had some fun, it was a good day out."

For sixteen-year-old Anna-Leeza Hull who a NRS podium appearance on her debut at this level, it as day to remember.

"I am very excited, I watch these riders on TV all the time, they are my idols, I can't believe it," said Hull. "I was a little edgy at the beginning, not being used to being in such large bunches. But once I got to the climb, I felt more comfortable and then the last bit I felt right at home, and went for it."

Results

Stage two
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (Holden Women's Cycling Team)2:30:09
2Tessa Fabry (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)0:00:10
3Anna- Leeza Hull0:00:18
4Lizzie Williams (Specialized Securitor)0:00:23
5Jenelle Crooks (Holden Women's Cycling Team)0:00:25
6Alexandra Manly0:00:30
7Rebecca Heath (Bicycle Superstore)0:01:16
8Sophie Mackay (Specialized Securitor)0:01:24
9Elizabeth Doueal (BikeBug-NextGen Racing)0:01:30
10Kristy Glover (Bicycle Superstore)0:01:45
11Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)
12Ruby Livingstone (Boss Racing Team)0:01:50
13Kendelle Hodges (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)0:01:54
14Alexandria Nicholls (Suzuki Brumby's)0:02:00
15Jessica Pratt0:02:01
16Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)0:02:15
17Emma Viotto (Suzuki Brumby's)0:02:28
18Laura Darlington (Suzuki Brumby's)
19Rachel Ward (Boss Racing Team)0:02:49
20Bridie O'Donnell0:02:55
21Kathryn Woolston0:03:09
22Belamie Flint0:03:26
23Lisa Antill (Boss Racing Team)0:03:31
24Macey Stewart0:04:38
25Gina Ricardo (Boss Racing Team)0:05:35
26Bethany Dunne (Boss Racing Team)0:05:37
27Shannon Malseed (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
28Lauren Perry0:05:45
29Georgina Beech (BikeBug-NextGen Racing)0:09:05
30Victoria Luxton-Bain (Bicycle Superstore)0:09:18
31Justyna Lubkowski (BikeBug-NextGen Racing)0:10:17
32Allison Rice (Suzuki Brumby's)0:10:29
33Penny Brown (BikeBug-NextGen Racing)0:11:13
34Jemma Brown (Holden Women's Cycling Team)0:11:19
35Shannon Sherwin0:11:46
36Hollee Simons0:12:23
37Joanne Tralaggan (Holden Women's Cycling Team)0:12:58
38Danielle Mckinnirey0:13:28
39Prudence Rothwell (BikeBug-NextGen Racing)0:13:51
40Brittany Lindores (Bicycle Superstore)0:16:59
41Josie Talbot (Specialized Securitor)0:17:22
42Kellie Schouten0:19:17
43Amy Cundy0:30:41

Hill Climbs - Weegena Road 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Antill (Boss Racing Team)5pts
2Elizabeth Doueal (BikeBug-NextGen Racing)3
3Anna- Leeza Hull2
4Lauren Perry1

Hill Climbs - Weegena Road 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Antill (Boss Racing Team)5pts
2Anna- Leeza Hull3
3Alexandra Manly2
4Alexandria Nicholls (Suzuki Brumby's)1

Hill Climbs - Bridle Track Rd (Stage Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (Holden Women's Cycling Team)5pts
2Tessa Fabry (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)3
3Anna- Leeza Hull2
4Lizzie Williams (Specialized Securitor)1

Teams Stage Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Specialized Securitor7:34:29
2Bicycle Superstore0:00:44
3Holden Women's Cycling Team0:02:00
4Suzuki Brumby's0:02:54
5Boss Racing Team0:04:08
6BikeBug-NextGen Racing0:16:50

General classification after stage two
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (Holden Women's Cycling Team)2:53:42
2Tessa Fabry (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)0:00:10
3Anna- Leeza Hull0:00:57
4Jenelle Crooks (Holden Women's Cycling Team)0:01:06
5Alexandra Manly0:01:11
6Kendelle Hodges (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)0:01:51
7Sophie Mackay (Specialized Securitor)0:02:07
8Lizzie Williams (Specialized Securitor)0:02:08
9Rebecca Heath (Bicycle Superstore)0:02:11
10Bridie O'Donnell0:02:24
11Alexandria Nicholls (Suzuki Brumby's)0:02:40
12Emma Viotto (Suzuki Brumby's)0:03:05
13Ruby Livingstone (Boss Racing Team)0:03:11
14Kristy Glover (Bicycle Superstore)0:03:16
15Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)0:03:27
16Elizabeth Doueal (BikeBug-NextGen Racing)0:03:28
17Jessica Pratt0:03:31
18Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)0:03:53
19Rachel Ward (Boss Racing Team)0:04:26
20Laura Darlington (Suzuki Brumby's)0:04:37
21Macey Stewart0:04:54
22Kathryn Woolston0:05:32
23Lisa Antill (Boss Racing Team)0:05:56
24Belamie Flint0:06:15
25Shannon Malseed (Holden Women's Cycling Team)0:06:56
26Lauren Perry0:07:09
27Bethany Dunne (Boss Racing Team)0:07:47
28Gina Ricardo (Boss Racing Team)0:09:01
29Victoria Luxton-Bain (Bicycle Superstore)0:11:40
30Georgina Beech (BikeBug-NextGen Racing)0:11:44
31Justyna Lubkowski (BikeBug-NextGen Racing)0:12:14
32Allison Rice (Suzuki Brumby's)0:12:45
33Penny Brown (BikeBug-NextGen Racing)0:13:42
34Hollee Simons0:13:55
35Jemma Brown (Holden Women's Cycling Team)0:14:37
36Joanne Tralaggan (Holden Women's Cycling Team)0:15:18
37Shannon Sherwin0:15:29
38Danielle Mckinnirey0:15:58
39Prudence Rothwell (BikeBug-NextGen Racing)0:16:53
40Brittany Lindores (Bicycle Superstore)0:19:33
41Josie Talbot (Specialized Securitor)0:19:40
42Kellie Schouten0:23:59
43Amy Cundy0:33:09

Hill climb classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Antill (Boss Racing Team)10pts
2Anna- Leeza Hull7
3Ruth Corset (Holden Women's Cycling Team)5
4Tessa Fabry (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)3
5Elizabeth Doueal (BikeBug-NextGen Racing)3
6Alexandra Manly2
7Lizzie Williams (Specialized Securitor)1
8Alexandria Nicholls (Suzuki Brumby's)1
9Lauren Perry1

Team standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Holden Women's Cycling Team8:49:08
2Specialized Securitor0:00:06
3Bicycle Superstore0:00:52
4Suzuki Brumby's0:02:20
5Boss Racing Team0:05:16
6BikeBug-NextGen Racing0:19:14

Latest on Cyclingnews