Ruth Corset (Holden Cycling) proved her form and class in climbing to both the stage and Mersey Valley Tour leader’s jersey on stage two of the Subaru National Road Series event in Sheffield. Corset ended the day ten seconds ahead of Tessa Fabry (VIS) while sixteen-year-old Anna-Leeza Hull (Racing Kangaroos) impressed with a time just 18 seconds slower than the stage winner.

"It was a tough day, but I wouldn't have been able to do it with out my team mates," said Corset who was the 2012 NRS champion.

"We had planned to keep it together until the final climb, and for me to be as fresh as possible at this point and for me to attack there. My team did such a great job to get me there."

The 43-rider field which assembled in Sheffield for the lumpy 80.5km were treated to spectacular scenery with picturesque rolling hills of the region hiding two tough laps of the Weegena loop featuring the Queen of the Mountain (QOM) climb.

After twenty kilometres, Lisa Antill (Boss Racing) broke clear of the peloton mid-way up the first QOM climb and steadily built a lead which at its maximum, was a touch over two minutes and ensured she claimed the QOM jersey.

With attacks coming thick and fast on the second QOM climb, Corset managed to break free on her own and catch Antill before the final five-kilometre climb and rode away to claim the stage win.

"We knew that Lisa (Antill) was two minutes down on GC, so if we could see her, we weren't too worried," Corset explained. "But later, my team mates got on the front, and we kept the attacks under control. (My team) was fantastic today.

"It is great now being in yellow heading into the last day. I am pretty confident my team mates will give everything and work together just as well tomorrow," said Corset of her ten second lead over Fabry.

Lisa Antill, a former triathlete who switched to cycling following a shoulder injury, was ecstatic with her first podium appearance in just her second NRS event.

"Before the race we thought we might have a bit of a dig, I was hoping for some help, but ended up on my own," said 31-year-old Antill who after dropping her chain on the push up the final climb, finished 23rd on the stage, three and a half minutes behind Corset.

"When the pace dropped off at the top of the first climb, and thought this was a good a time as any. For just my second NRS race, I am pretty happy to have had some fun, it was a good day out."

For sixteen-year-old Anna-Leeza Hull who a NRS podium appearance on her debut at this level, it as day to remember.

"I am very excited, I watch these riders on TV all the time, they are my idols, I can't believe it," said Hull. "I was a little edgy at the beginning, not being used to being in such large bunches. But once I got to the climb, I felt more comfortable and then the last bit I felt right at home, and went for it."

Results

Stage two # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Corset (Holden Women's Cycling Team) 2:30:09 2 Tessa Fabry (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 0:00:10 3 Anna- Leeza Hull 0:00:18 4 Lizzie Williams (Specialized Securitor) 0:00:23 5 Jenelle Crooks (Holden Women's Cycling Team) 0:00:25 6 Alexandra Manly 0:00:30 7 Rebecca Heath (Bicycle Superstore) 0:01:16 8 Sophie Mackay (Specialized Securitor) 0:01:24 9 Elizabeth Doueal (BikeBug-NextGen Racing) 0:01:30 10 Kristy Glover (Bicycle Superstore) 0:01:45 11 Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore) 12 Ruby Livingstone (Boss Racing Team) 0:01:50 13 Kendelle Hodges (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 0:01:54 14 Alexandria Nicholls (Suzuki Brumby's) 0:02:00 15 Jessica Pratt 0:02:01 16 Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor) 0:02:15 17 Emma Viotto (Suzuki Brumby's) 0:02:28 18 Laura Darlington (Suzuki Brumby's) 19 Rachel Ward (Boss Racing Team) 0:02:49 20 Bridie O'Donnell 0:02:55 21 Kathryn Woolston 0:03:09 22 Belamie Flint 0:03:26 23 Lisa Antill (Boss Racing Team) 0:03:31 24 Macey Stewart 0:04:38 25 Gina Ricardo (Boss Racing Team) 0:05:35 26 Bethany Dunne (Boss Racing Team) 0:05:37 27 Shannon Malseed (Holden Women's Cycling Team) 28 Lauren Perry 0:05:45 29 Georgina Beech (BikeBug-NextGen Racing) 0:09:05 30 Victoria Luxton-Bain (Bicycle Superstore) 0:09:18 31 Justyna Lubkowski (BikeBug-NextGen Racing) 0:10:17 32 Allison Rice (Suzuki Brumby's) 0:10:29 33 Penny Brown (BikeBug-NextGen Racing) 0:11:13 34 Jemma Brown (Holden Women's Cycling Team) 0:11:19 35 Shannon Sherwin 0:11:46 36 Hollee Simons 0:12:23 37 Joanne Tralaggan (Holden Women's Cycling Team) 0:12:58 38 Danielle Mckinnirey 0:13:28 39 Prudence Rothwell (BikeBug-NextGen Racing) 0:13:51 40 Brittany Lindores (Bicycle Superstore) 0:16:59 41 Josie Talbot (Specialized Securitor) 0:17:22 42 Kellie Schouten 0:19:17 43 Amy Cundy 0:30:41

Hill Climbs - Weegena Road 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisa Antill (Boss Racing Team) 5 pts 2 Elizabeth Doueal (BikeBug-NextGen Racing) 3 3 Anna- Leeza Hull 2 4 Lauren Perry 1

Hill Climbs - Weegena Road 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisa Antill (Boss Racing Team) 5 pts 2 Anna- Leeza Hull 3 3 Alexandra Manly 2 4 Alexandria Nicholls (Suzuki Brumby's) 1

Hill Climbs - Bridle Track Rd (Stage Finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Corset (Holden Women's Cycling Team) 5 pts 2 Tessa Fabry (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 3 3 Anna- Leeza Hull 2 4 Lizzie Williams (Specialized Securitor) 1

Teams Stage Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Specialized Securitor 7:34:29 2 Bicycle Superstore 0:00:44 3 Holden Women's Cycling Team 0:02:00 4 Suzuki Brumby's 0:02:54 5 Boss Racing Team 0:04:08 6 BikeBug-NextGen Racing 0:16:50

General classification after stage two # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Corset (Holden Women's Cycling Team) 2:53:42 2 Tessa Fabry (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 0:00:10 3 Anna- Leeza Hull 0:00:57 4 Jenelle Crooks (Holden Women's Cycling Team) 0:01:06 5 Alexandra Manly 0:01:11 6 Kendelle Hodges (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 0:01:51 7 Sophie Mackay (Specialized Securitor) 0:02:07 8 Lizzie Williams (Specialized Securitor) 0:02:08 9 Rebecca Heath (Bicycle Superstore) 0:02:11 10 Bridie O'Donnell 0:02:24 11 Alexandria Nicholls (Suzuki Brumby's) 0:02:40 12 Emma Viotto (Suzuki Brumby's) 0:03:05 13 Ruby Livingstone (Boss Racing Team) 0:03:11 14 Kristy Glover (Bicycle Superstore) 0:03:16 15 Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore) 0:03:27 16 Elizabeth Doueal (BikeBug-NextGen Racing) 0:03:28 17 Jessica Pratt 0:03:31 18 Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor) 0:03:53 19 Rachel Ward (Boss Racing Team) 0:04:26 20 Laura Darlington (Suzuki Brumby's) 0:04:37 21 Macey Stewart 0:04:54 22 Kathryn Woolston 0:05:32 23 Lisa Antill (Boss Racing Team) 0:05:56 24 Belamie Flint 0:06:15 25 Shannon Malseed (Holden Women's Cycling Team) 0:06:56 26 Lauren Perry 0:07:09 27 Bethany Dunne (Boss Racing Team) 0:07:47 28 Gina Ricardo (Boss Racing Team) 0:09:01 29 Victoria Luxton-Bain (Bicycle Superstore) 0:11:40 30 Georgina Beech (BikeBug-NextGen Racing) 0:11:44 31 Justyna Lubkowski (BikeBug-NextGen Racing) 0:12:14 32 Allison Rice (Suzuki Brumby's) 0:12:45 33 Penny Brown (BikeBug-NextGen Racing) 0:13:42 34 Hollee Simons 0:13:55 35 Jemma Brown (Holden Women's Cycling Team) 0:14:37 36 Joanne Tralaggan (Holden Women's Cycling Team) 0:15:18 37 Shannon Sherwin 0:15:29 38 Danielle Mckinnirey 0:15:58 39 Prudence Rothwell (BikeBug-NextGen Racing) 0:16:53 40 Brittany Lindores (Bicycle Superstore) 0:19:33 41 Josie Talbot (Specialized Securitor) 0:19:40 42 Kellie Schouten 0:23:59 43 Amy Cundy 0:33:09

Hill climb classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisa Antill (Boss Racing Team) 10 pts 2 Anna- Leeza Hull 7 3 Ruth Corset (Holden Women's Cycling Team) 5 4 Tessa Fabry (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 3 5 Elizabeth Doueal (BikeBug-NextGen Racing) 3 6 Alexandra Manly 2 7 Lizzie Williams (Specialized Securitor) 1 8 Alexandria Nicholls (Suzuki Brumby's) 1 9 Lauren Perry 1