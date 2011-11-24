Trending

Ankudinoff tops Cure in pursuit omnium

Archbold extends lead in men's competition

The records kept tumbling on the final morning of qualifying at the Oceania Track Cycling Championships in Invercargill today.

It was the chance for the sprinters to shine, with four New Zealand records broken at the ILT Velodrome.

New Zealand's Natasha Hansen, the former Cantabrian now living in Southland, not only celebrated a new national and allcomers record in qualifying, but heads into the sprint final tonight where she will meet Australian Stephanie Morton, after both won their semifinals in two straight rides.

Auckland's Sam Webster, like Hansen, set a new national and allcomers record in qualifying and forced his way through to the final where he will meet the Commonwealth Games kilo gold medallist, Scott Sunderland (Australia).

Keirin champion Simon Van Velthooven set things alight in the early stages with a New Zealand record performance, clocking 10.217 in qualifying, inside his previous best of 10.35. Australian Andrew Taylor went quicker at 10.181 - to be close to the previous quickest time on the track of 10.154 set by compatriot Mark French.

The starter in New Zealand's team sprint combination, Ethan Mitchell set a personal best 10.287 to continue his strong form, with Eddie Dawkins clocking 10.232.

It took to the second last rider to set the morning alight when top kiwi sprinter Webster set a stunning 10.106s, which broke the record Van Velthooven had set early, as well as the all-comers record for the track.

Young kiwi sprinter Katie Schofield from Dunedin set the tone in the women's sprint qualifying with a personal best 11.790, which was her first time under the 12 second barrier.

The big move came from world junior sprint silver medallist Stephanie McKenzie from Auckland who set a superb 11.616, faster than her medal winning performance in Moscow and under the previous New Zealand record held by Hansen.

But Hansen answered the call when she produced a sensational 11.366 which lowered the national record as well as the allcomers record for the track.

The 2010 team pursuit world champion Ashlee Ankudinoff (Australia) produced a strong 3:38.649 to claim the win in the fourth event of the women's omnium, the 3000m individual pursuit. She led home compatriot Amy Cure, the 2010 junior world champion and record holder who clocked 3:39.984.

Co-leader in the competition overnight, Joanne Kiesanowski (NZL) felt unwell today and accordingly did not have a strong performance, finishing sixth fastest to slip down the overall leaderboard behind the two Australians with two events remaining tonight.

Hawkes Bay rider Westley Gough produced a world class time of 4:19.720 to be fastest in the 4000m individual pursuit.

Shane Archbold (4:25.840) was second fastest and has extended his lead in the competition to five points over Gough with Jason Allen (4:27.496) third on 15 points.

Results

Men Sprint Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Webster (NZl)0:00:10.106
2Scott Sunderland (Aus)0:00:10.164
3Andrew Taylor (Aus)0:00:10.181
4Simon Van Velthooven (NZl)0:00:10.217
5Peter Lewis (Aus)0:00:10.227
6Edward Dawkins (NZl)0:00:10.232
7Ethan Mitchell (NZl)0:00:10.287
8Jason Niblett (Aus)0:00:10.323
9Dan Ellis (Aus)0:00:10.337
10Mitchell Bullen (Aus)0:00:10.420
11James Glasspool (Aus)0:00:10.494
12Matthew Archibald (NZl)0:00:10.500
13Willie Trew (NZl)0:00:11.118
14Sean Fox (NZl)0:00:11.175
15Karl Watson (NZl)0:00:11.190
16James Vercoe (NZl)0:00:11.355

Women Sprint Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Natasha Hansen (NZl)0:00:11.366
2Stephanie Morton (Aus)0:00:11.415
3Stephanie Mckenzie (NZl)0:00:11.616
4Katie Schofield (NZl)0:00:11.790
5Cassandra Kell (Aus)0:00:11.897
6Rikki Belder (Aus)0:00:12.203
7Maddison Law (Aus)0:00:12.356
8Vanessa Quinn (NZl)0:00:12.537

Men Sprint 1/8 Finals
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Webster (NZl)0:00:10.988
2Matthew Archibald (NZl)

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Sunderland (Aus)0:00:10.857
2James Glasspool (Aus)

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchell Bullen (Aus)0:00:10.822
2Andrew Taylor (Aus)

Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dan Ellis (Aus)0:00:10.831
2Simon Van Velthooven (NZl)

Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Lewis (Aus)0:00:10.664
2Jason Niblett (Aus)

Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Dawkins (NZl)0:00:10.681
2Ethan Mitchell (NZl)

Men's Sprint Repecharge 1/8 Finals
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthew Archibald (NZl)
2Ethan Mitchell (NZl)
3Simon Van Velthooven (NZl)

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1James Glasspool (Aus)
2Andrew Taylor (Aus)
3Jason Niblett (Aus)

Women Omnium - Individual Pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus)0:03:38.700
2Amy Cure (Aus)0:03:40.000
3Katherine Bates (Aus)0:03:43.400
4Racquel Sheath (NZl)0:03:48.800
5Sequoia Cooper (NZl)0:03:48.900
6Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl)0:03:49.200
7Alexandra Neems (NZl)0:03:50.700
8Elizabeth Steel (NZl)0:03:53.400
9Kathryn Jones (NZl)0:03:54.000
10Brie Dutton (Aus)0:03:56.300
11Hannah Latta (NZl)0:03:59.200
12Stacey Riedel (Aus)0:04:00.100
13Holly Takos (Aus)0:04:00.500
14Holly Hefernan (Aus)0:04:03.600
15Aimee Burns (NZl)0:04:11.100

Women Sprint Quarter Finals
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Natasha Hansen (NZl)0:00:12.441
2Vanessa Quinn (NZl)

Heat 2
Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
Natasha Hansen (NZl)0:00:12.339
Vanessa Quinn (NZl)

Race #2 Heat 1
Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
Stephanie Morton (Aus)0:00:12.374
Maddison Law (Aus)

Heat 2
Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
Stephanie Morton (Aus)0:00:12.357
Maddison Law (Aus)

Race #3 Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephanie Mckenzie (NZl)0:00:12.432
2Rikki Belder (Aus)

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephanie Mckenzie (NZl)0:00:13.023
2Rikki Belder (Aus)

Race #4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cassandra Kell (Aus)0:00:12.240
2Katie Schofield (NZl)

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cassandra Kell (Aus)0:00:11.980
2Katie Schofield (NZl)

Men Sprint Quarter Finals
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Webster (NZl)0:00:10.556
2James Glasspool (Aus)

Heat 2
Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
Sam Webster (NZl)0:00:10.710
James Glasspool (Aus)

Race #2 Heat 1
Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
Scott Sunderland (Aus)0:00:10.780
Matthew Archibald (NZl)

Heat 2
Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
Scott Sunderland (Aus)0:00:10.824
Matthew Archibald (NZl)

Race #3 Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Dawkins (NZl)0:00:10.984
2Mitchell Bullen (Aus)

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchell Bullen (Aus)0:00:10.865
2Edward Dawkins (NZl)

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchell Bullen (Aus)0:00:10.849
2Edward Dawkins (NZl)

Race #4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Lewis (Aus)0:00:11.168
2Dan Ellis (Aus)

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dan Ellis (Aus)0:00:11.230
2Peter Lewis (Aus)

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Lewis (Aus)0:00:10.698
2Dan Ellis (Aus)

Men's Omnium
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wes Gough (NZl)0:04:19.700
2Shane Archbold (NZl)0:04:25.800
3Jason Allen (NZl)0:04:27.500
4Myron Simpson (NZl)0:04:30.200
5Edward Bissaker (Aus)0:04:32.900
6Cameron Karwowski (NZl)0:04:33.400
7Scott Law (Aus)0:04:38.000
8Andrew Van Der Heyden (NZl)0:04:40.100
9Matiu Kaihau (NZl)0:04:45.600
10Regan Sheath (NZl)0:04:47.400
11Brad Tuhi (NZl)0:04:47.900

Women's Sprint Semifinals
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Natasha Hansen (NZl)
2Cassandra Kell (Aus)

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Natasha Hansen (NZl)
2Cassandra Kell (Aus)

Race #2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Stephanie Morton (Aus)
2Stephanie Mckenzie (NZl)

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Stephanie Morton (Aus)
2Stephanie Mckenzie (NZl)

Men Sprint Semifinals
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Webster (NZl)0:00:10.555
2Peter Lewis (Aus)

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sam Webster (NZl)
2Peter Lewis (Aus)

Semifinals #2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchell Bullen (Aus)0:00:10.847
2Scott Sunderland (Aus)

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Sunderland (Aus)0:00:11.011
2Mitchell Bullen (Aus)

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Sunderland (Aus)0:00:12.093
2Mitchell Bullen (Aus)

