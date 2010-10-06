Trending

Meyer wins men's points race

Gold rush continues for Australia on day two

Image 1 of 18

Cameron Meyer (Australia) on the podium for his points race victory.

Cameron Meyer (Australia) on the podium for his points race victory.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 18

Australia's Anna Meares and Kaarle Mcculloch en route to gold in the team sprint.

Australia's Anna Meares and Kaarle Mcculloch en route to gold in the team sprint.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 18

Scotland's Jenny Davis and Charline Joiner earned the silver medal in the team sprint.

Scotland's Jenny Davis and Charline Joiner earned the silver medal in the team sprint.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 18

Australia's Anna Meares and Kaarle Mcculloch take a victory lap after winning the team sprint.

Australia's Anna Meares and Kaarle Mcculloch take a victory lap after winning the team sprint.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 5 of 18

Cameron Meyer in action during the men's points race final.

Cameron Meyer in action during the men's points race final.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 6 of 18

Cameron Meyer (Australia) has won the men's 40km points race.

Cameron Meyer (Australia) has won the men's 40km points race.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 7 of 18

Josiah Ng (Malaysia) celebrates his keirin victory.

Josiah Ng (Malaysia) celebrates his keirin victory.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 8 of 18

The sprint for gold in the men's keirin final.

The sprint for gold in the men's keirin final.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 9 of 18

Men's keirin podium (l-r): David Daniell (England), 2nd; Josiah Ng (Malaysia), 1st; Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand), 3rd

Men's keirin podium (l-r): David Daniell (England), 2nd; Josiah Ng (Malaysia), 1st; Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand), 3rd
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 10 of 18

Men's keirin gold medalist Josiah Ng (Malaysia)

Men's keirin gold medalist Josiah Ng (Malaysia)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 11 of 18

Women's team sprint podium (l-r): Scotland's Jenny Davis and Charline Joiner, 2nd; Australia's Anna Meares and Kaarle Mcculloch, 1st; Canada's Monique Sullivan and Tara Whitten, 3rd.

Women's team sprint podium (l-r): Scotland's Jenny Davis and Charline Joiner, 2nd; Australia's Anna Meares and Kaarle Mcculloch, 1st; Canada's Monique Sullivan and Tara Whitten, 3rd.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 12 of 18

Men's points race podium (l-r): George Atkins (England), 2nd; Cameron Meyer (Australia), 1st; Mark Peter Christian (Isle of Man), 3rd

Men's points race podium (l-r): George Atkins (England), 2nd; Cameron Meyer (Australia), 1st; Mark Peter Christian (Isle of Man), 3rd
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 13 of 18

Women's points race podium (l-r): Lauren Ellis (New Zealand), 2nd; Megan Dunn (Australia), 1st; Tara Whitten (Canada), 3rd

Women's points race podium (l-r): Lauren Ellis (New Zealand), 2nd; Megan Dunn (Australia), 1st; Tara Whitten (Canada), 3rd
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 14 of 18

Australia's Anna Meares and Kaarle Mcculloch show off their gold medals from the team sprint.

Australia's Anna Meares and Kaarle Mcculloch show off their gold medals from the team sprint.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 15 of 18

Points race gold medalist Megan Dunn (Australia)

Points race gold medalist Megan Dunn (Australia)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 16 of 18

Megan Dunn (Australia) celebrates her victory in the 25km points race.

Megan Dunn (Australia) celebrates her victory in the 25km points race.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 17 of 18

Canada's Monique Sullivan and Tara Whitten power to a bronze medal in the team sprint.

Canada's Monique Sullivan and Tara Whitten power to a bronze medal in the team sprint.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 18 of 18

Action in the women's points race final.

Action in the women's points race final.
(Image credit: AFP)

On the second day of track racing at the Commonwealth Games, Australia added three more gold medals to the three earned on the opening day. Australia won the women's team sprint as well as both the men's and women's points race events. Malaysia's Josiah Ng, however, prevented a clean sweep by Australia with his victory in the men's keirin competition.

The men's keirin opened with Shane Perkins (Australia), Josiah Ng (Malaysia), David Daniell (England) and Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand) winning their respective opening round heats.

Van Velthooven won his second round heat and would be joined in the final by Jason Niblett (Australia) and David Daniell (England) who finished second and third respectively.

Josiah Ng won the other second round heat in which Shane Perkins was relegated for moving down the track into a position already held by a fellow competitor. Ng would be joined by Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) and Peter Mitchell (England) in the final.

In the keirin final Malaysia's Azizulhasni Awang and Josiah Ng finished one-two, but Awang was relegated for not holding his line in the final 200m. As a result Ng earned gold, while David Daniell (England) and Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand) captured silver and bronze.

In the women's team sprint competition Australia's Anna Meares and Kaarle Mcculloch qualified fastest with a time of 34.115 seconds. Scotland qualified second with a time of 36.057, while Canada stopped the clock in third for 36.481.

The Australian duo, reigning world champions and world record holders, topped Scotland's Jenny Davis and Charline Joiner in the gold medal round with a winning time of 33.811, while Canada's Monique Sullivan and Tara Alice Whitten bested India's Ch. Rameshwori Devi and Rejani Vijaya Kumari for bronze.

19-year-old Megan Dunn (Australia) won the women's 25km points race, scoring 45 points en route to gold. One of five riders to take a lap on the field, Dunn finished five points clear of New Zealand's Lauren Ellis (40 points) with the reigning points race world champion, Canada's Tara Whitten, a further four points behind (36) claiming the bronze medal.

Australia's Cameron Meyer, the reigning points race world champion, dominated the men's 40km points race to claim gold. Taking three laps, and adding a further 29 sprint points including four wins for a total of 89, the 22-year-old finished 37 points ahead of England's George Atkins (52 points) with the Isle of Man's Mark Peter Christian (37 points) in third place.

Shane Perkins (Australia) qualified fastest in the men's sprint competition, clocking 10.058 seconds for his flying 200m effort to set a new Commonwealth Games record while compatriot Anna Meares topped all qualifiers in the women's sprint competition with her time of 11.140 seconds. The men's and women's sprint competition will conclude tomorrow.

Australia's men's 4,000m team pursuit squad of Jack Bobridge, Michael Freiberg, Michael Hepburn and Dale Parker qualified fastest with a time of 4:00.285. New Zealand qualified second in 4:03.443 and will meet Australia in tomorrow's final. Northern Ireland qualified third with an effort of 4:22.669 and will vie for the bronze medal against India, who stopped the clock in 4:31.259.

Men's Keirin Round 1 - Heat 1
1Shane Perkins (Australia)
2Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
3Njisane Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago)
4Lewis Oliva (Wales)
5Ross Edgar (Scotland)
6Peter Mitchell (England)
7Amrit Singh (India)

Men's Keirin Round 1 - Heat 2
1Josiah Ng (Malaysia)
2Jason Niblett (Australia)
3Barry Ricardo Forde (Barbados)
4Bernard Pierre Esterhuizen (South Africa)
5Haseem Jamaal McLean (Trinidad and Tobago)
6Chris Pritchard (Scotland)
7Prince Hylem (India)

Men's Keirin Round 1 - Heat 3
1David Daniell (England)
2Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand)
3Travis Smith (Canada)
4Mohd Rizal Tisin (Malaysia)
5Kevin David Stewart (Scotland)
6Thireef Smart (Trinidad and Tobago)
7Rajesh Chandrashekhar (India)

Men's Keirin Round 2 - Heat 1
1Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand)
2Jason Niblett (Australia)
3David Daniell (England)
4Njisane Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago)
5Travis Smith (Canada)
6Mohd Rizal Tisin (Malaysia)

Men's Keirin Round 2 - Heat 2
1Josiah Ng (Malaysia)
2Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
3Peter Mitchell (England)
DNFBernard Pierre Esterhuizen (South Africa)
DNFRoss Edgar (Scotland)
RELShane Perkins (Australia)

Men's Keirin Final - 7th-12th place
7Shane Perkins (Australia)
8Travis Smith (Canada)
9Ross Edgar (Scotland)
10Njisane Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago)
11Mohd Rizal Tisin (Malaysia)
DNSBernard Pierre Esterhuizen (South Africa)

Men's Keirin Final - 1st-6th place
1Josiah Ng (Malaysia)
2David Daniell (England)
3Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand)
4Jason Niblett (Australia)
5Peter Mitchell (England)
RELAzizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)

Women's Team Sprint - Qualifying
1Australia0:00:34.115
Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
Anna Meares (Australia)
2Scotland0:00:36.057
Jenny Davis (Scotland)
Charline Joiner (Scotland)
3Canada0:00:36.481
Monique Sullivan (Canada)
Tara Alice Whitten (Canada)
4India0:00:38.339
Ch. Rameshwori Devi (India)
Rejani Vijaya Kumari (India)

Women's Team Sprint - Bronze Medal Round
3Canada0:00:37.094
Monique Sullivan (Canada)
Tara Alice Whitten (Canada)
4India0:00:38.344
Ch. Rameshwori Devi (India)
Rejani Vijaya Kumari (India)

Women's Team Sprint - Gold Medal Round
1Australia0:00:33.811
Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
Anna Meares (Australia)
2Scotland0:00:35.908
Jenny Davis (Scotland)
Charline Joiner (Scotland)

Women's 25km Points Race Final
1Megan Dunn (Australia)45pts
2Lauren Ellis (New Zealand)40
3Tara Alice Whitten (Canada)36
4Katie Amanda Colclough (England)24
5Heather Wilson (Northern Ireland)22
6Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)14
7Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand)9
8Belinda Goss (Australia)8
9Laura Trott (England)5
10Josephine Tomic (Australia)2
11Mahitha Mohan (India)1
12Lucy Martin (England)1
13Alex Greenfield (Wales)1
14Hannah Rich (Wales)
15Kate Cullen (Scotland)
DNFDevi K. Suchitr (India)
DNFRejani Vijaya Kumari (India)
DNFEileen Roe (Scotland)

Men's 40km Points Race Final
1Cameron Meyer (Australia)89pts
2George Atkins (England)52
3Mark Peter Christian (Isle of Man)37
4Sam Harrison (Wales)37
5Aaron Gate (New Zealand)24
6Evan Oliphant (Scotland)23
7Martyn Irvine (Northern Ireland)13
8Muhamad Adiq Othman (Malaysia)11
9Peter David Latham (New Zealand)8
10Dean Sean Edwards (South Africa)7
11Luke Durbridge (Australia)3
12Mohd Harrif Salleh (Malaysia)3
13Erick Rowsell (England)1
14Darren David Matthews (Barbados)
15Zach Bell (Canada)-11
16Simon Yates (England)-15
17Philip Lavery (Northern Ireland)-19
DNFChristopher Whorrall (Isle of Man)
DNFShane William Archbold (New Zealand)
DNFChristoffel Van Heerden (South Africa)
DNFDavid Lines (Scotland)
DNFJames McCallum (Scotland)
DNFJon Mould (Wales)
DNFLuke Rowe (Wales)

Men's Sprint Qualifying
1Shane Perkins (Australia)0:00:10.058
2Scott Sunderland (Australia)0:00:10.151
3Ross Edgar (Scotland)0:00:10.367
4Sam Michael Webster (New Zealand)0:00:10.390
5Daniel Ellis (Australia)0:00:10.429
6Edward James Dawkins (New Zealand)0:00:10.430
7Ethan John Francis Mitchell (New Zealand)0:00:10.440
8Travis Smith (Canada)0:00:10.445
9David Daniell (England)0:00:10.459
10Njisane Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago)0:00:10.517
11Peter Mitchell (England)0:00:10.542
12Chris Pritchard (Scotland)0:00:10.633
13Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)0:00:10.651
14Muhammad  Edrus Md Yunos (Malaysia)0:00:10.659
15Lewis Oliva (Wales)0:00:10.677
16John Paul (Scotland)0:00:10.750
17Christopher Sellier (Trinidad and Tobago)0:00:10.912
18Haseem Jamaal McLean (Trinidad and Tobago)0:00:11.101
19O. Bikra Singh (India)0:00:11.594
20Prince Hylem (India)0:00:11.892
21Amrit Singh (India)0:00:12.174
DNSBarry Ricardo Forde (Barbados)
DNSJosiah Ng (Malaysia)
DNSBernard Pierre Esterhuizen (South Africa)

Women's Sprint Qualifying
1Anna Meares (Australia)0:00:11.140
2Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)0:00:11.440
3Becky James (Wales)0:00:11.458
4Emily Rosemond (Australia)0:00:11.504
5Monique Sullivan (Canada)0:00:11.949
6Jenny Davis (Scotland)0:00:12.353
7Charline Joiner (Scotland)0:00:12.435
8Mahitha Mohan (India)0:00:12.635
9Ch. Rameshwori Devi (India)0:00:13.398
10Rejani Vijaya Kumari (India)0:00:13.917

Men's 4,000m Team Pursuit Qualifying
1Australia0:04:00.285
Jack Bobridge (Australia)
Michael Freiberg (Australia)
Michael Hepburn (Australia)
Dale Parker (Australia)
2New Zealand0:04:03.443
Sam Bewley (New Zealand)
Westley Marc Gough (New Zealand)
Marc Ryan (New Zealand)
Jesse Harold Sergent (New Zealand)
3Northern Ireland0:04:22.669
Sean Downey (Northern Ireland)
Martyn Irvine (Northern Ireland)
Philip Lavery (Northern Ireland)
David Mccann (Northern Ireland)
4India0:04:31.259
Vinod Malik (India)
Dayala Ram Saran (India)
Satbir Singh (India)
Sombi (India)
DSQWales
Sam Harrison (Wales)
Jon Mould (Wales)
Luke Rowe (Wales)
Rhys Llyod (Wales)

