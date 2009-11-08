Image 1 of 30 The elite women's front row gets final instructions from the officials (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 30 Natasha Elliot (Garneau Club Chaussure Ogilvy) leads McConneloug and Van Gilder through the first sand pit. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 30 Laura Van Gilder (C3 Athletes Serving Athletes) hot on Elliot's wheel. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 30 Andrea Smith (Minuteman Road Club) having a spectacular outing. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 30 Anna Milkowski (Bikereg.com) descending the steepest hill. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 30 Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) was poetry in motion today. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 30 Laura Van Gilder (C3 Athletes Serving Athletes) streaking through the woods with Elliot. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 30 Natasha Elliot (Garneau Club Chaussure Ogilvy). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 30 Andrea Smith (Minuteman Road Club) was not far behind Elliot. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 30 Sara Bresnick-Zocci (Pedalpower coaching-Landry's) is no stranger to riding singletrack. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 30 Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 30 Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) leading Van Gilder on the pavement. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 30 Rebecca Wellons (Ridley) in a group of three on the pavement. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 30 The elite women's podium (l-r): Laura Van Gilder (C3 Athletes Serving Athletes), Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes), Natasha Elliot (Garneau Club Chaussure Ogilvy). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 30 Mo Bruno-Roy (M&M Racing-Seven Cycles) puts on another Verge New England leader's jersey. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 30 Laura Van Gilder (C3 Athletes Serving Athletes) leads Elliot over the barriers. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 30 Olympian mountain biker Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) is quite comfortable on steep climbs. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 30 Natasha Elliot (Garneau Club Chaussure Ogilvy) on the steep hill behind McConneloug. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 30 Laura Van Gilder (C3 Athletes Serving Athletes) rode the steep hill every lap. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 30 Rebecca Wellons (Ridley) climbing out of the saddle. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 30 Sally Annis (Hub Racing) chose to run the hill. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 30 Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) descending in first place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 30 Natasha Elliot (Garneau Club Chaussure Ogilvy) sat 10 seconds behind McConneloug. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 30 Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) swept the weekend with her win today. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 30 Elliot and Van Gilder gave chase all race but couldn't stop McConneloug. (Image credit: Paul Weiss) Image 26 of 30 Natasha Elliot (Garneau Club Chaussure Ogilvy) on the steep hill behind McConneloug.Natasha Elliot (Garneau Club Chaussure Ogilvy) leads Van Gilder up the steep climb. (Image credit: Paul Weiss) Image 27 of 30 Mary McConneloug climbs en route to victory. (Image credit: Paul Weiss) Image 28 of 30 Mary McConneloug can't believe it as she crosses the line as the victor. (Image credit: Paul Weiss) Image 29 of 30 Laura Van Gilder demonstrates her power on the climb. (Image credit: Paul Weiss) Image 30 of 30 Laura Van Gilder trails Natasha Elliot as they chase McConneloug. (Image credit: Paul Weiss)

Mary McConneloug has swept all before her in Northampton following the mountain biker’s second victory of the weekend in the Cycle Smart International. The elite women’s race featured a tough battle between McConneloug (Kenda/Seven/NoTubes), Laura Van Gilder (C3/Athletes Serving Athletes), Natasha Elliott (Garneau/Club Chaussure/Ogilvy) and Andrea Smith (Minuteman Road Club).

On the first lap, McConneloug used the mountain biking prowess that took her to the Olympics to begin pulling away on the ride-up; once she went clear, she never looked back and soloed to another victory in front of an enthusiastic home crowd.

Behind her, Van Gilder and Elliott were neck-and-neck the whole race, each using their different strengths to good advantage, with Van Gilder taking the lead on the power sections and Elliott leading through the sinuous roots on the upper level of the course.

Elliott’s tactic of keeping the pressure up in hopes of forcing her competition to make a mistake didn’t work, as Van Gilder was able to hold tight until the last lap. The final pass through the sand pit with a quarter lap remaining saw Van Gilder launch an attack, pulling clear and crossing the line second. Elliott was close behind in third while Andrea Smith came through alone for fourth.

Series leader Maureen Bruno-Roy (MM Racing) came onto the finishing straight with Rebecca Wellons (Team Plan C) and Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (pedalpowercoaching.com/Landry’s Bicycles) but wasn’t able to match their acceleration, finishing seventh and holding onto the series lead.