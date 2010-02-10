Trending

Costa claims Trofeo Deià

Two-man break narrowly fends off pursuers

Image 1 of 76

Rui Costa (Caisse d'Epargne) wins the Trofeo Deià, the fourth stage of the Challenge Mallorca.

Rui Costa (Caisse d'Epargne) wins the Trofeo Deià, the fourth stage of the Challenge Mallorca.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 76

Rui Costa (Caisse d'Epargne) celebrates his victory in the Trofeo Deià.

Rui Costa (Caisse d'Epargne) celebrates his victory in the Trofeo Deià.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 76

Joan Horrach (Team Katusha), a Mallorca native, finished second to Rui Costa in the two-man sprint.

Joan Horrach (Team Katusha), a Mallorca native, finished second to Rui Costa in the two-man sprint.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 76

Rui Costa (Caisse d'Epargne) receives his victor's flowers and trophy on the podium.

Rui Costa (Caisse d'Epargne) receives his victor's flowers and trophy on the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 76

Team Saxo Bank chasing a small breakaway up front.

Team Saxo Bank chasing a small breakaway up front.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 6 of 76

Rookie rider Marc Reynes (PSK Whirlpool-Author) from Deià and also younger brother of Vicente Reynes (HTC-Columbia), surrounded by the podium girls at the start of the stage.

Rookie rider Marc Reynes (PSK Whirlpool-Author) from Deià and also younger brother of Vicente Reynes (HTC-Columbia), surrounded by the podium girls at the start of the stage.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 7 of 76

Local hero Vicente Reynes (HTC-Columbia) from the town of Deià was in good spirits at the start of the stage.

Local hero Vicente Reynes (HTC-Columbia) from the town of Deià was in good spirits at the start of the stage.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 8 of 76

Another local hero Joan Horrach (Katusha), also from the town of Deià, talking about his plans at the start of today's stage.

Another local hero Joan Horrach (Katusha), also from the town of Deià, talking about his plans at the start of today's stage.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 9 of 76

Yesterday's winner Linus Gerdemann (Milram) already focused on today's mountain stage.

Yesterday's winner Linus Gerdemann (Milram) already focused on today's mountain stage.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 10 of 76

Due to the mountains early on the stage the peloton broke into three small groups. This is the leading group.

Due to the mountains early on the stage the peloton broke into three small groups. This is the leading group.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 11 of 76

The group behind trying to get organized and Milram guarding Linus Gerdemann.

The group behind trying to get organized and Milram guarding Linus Gerdemann.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 12 of 76

Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) kept safe and well guarded inside the peloton today.

Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) kept safe and well guarded inside the peloton today.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 13 of 76

Last group behind working hard to catch the peloton.

Last group behind working hard to catch the peloton.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 14 of 76

Track champion Sergi Escobar (Spanish National Team).

Track champion Sergi Escobar (Spanish National Team).
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 15 of 76

Bert Grabsch (HTC-Columbia), Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) and Tom Stansnisker (Rabobank).

Bert Grabsch (HTC-Columbia), Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) and Tom Stansnisker (Rabobank).
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 16 of 76

Team Van Vliet EBH Elshof riding the pace at the front.

Team Van Vliet EBH Elshof riding the pace at the front.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 17 of 76

Once again Erik Zabel trained by riding the entire stage behind the race.

Once again Erik Zabel trained by riding the entire stage behind the race.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 18 of 76

The peloton grouped now and heading towards Puerto de Pollensa's beach.

The peloton grouped now and heading towards Puerto de Pollensa's beach.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 19 of 76

Linus Gerdemann (Milram) staying safe in the middle of the pack.

Linus Gerdemann (Milram) staying safe in the middle of the pack.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 20 of 76

It was a good training ride for Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) today.

It was a good training ride for Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) today.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 21 of 76

Jaroslaw Marycz (Saxo Bank)

Jaroslaw Marycz (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 22 of 76

Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha)

Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha)
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 23 of 76

Team Katusha keeping it together for their leader Joan Horrach.

Team Katusha keeping it together for their leader Joan Horrach.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 24 of 76

A small break that included Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) formed but only lasted 8 kms together.

A small break that included Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) formed but only lasted 8 kms together.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 25 of 76

As the peloton exits Inca on their way to Puerto de Pollensa the attacks continue.

As the peloton exits Inca on their way to Puerto de Pollensa the attacks continue.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 26 of 76

Bastien Delrot (Netapp) attacking the peloton.

Bastien Delrot (Netapp) attacking the peloton.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 27 of 76

Tomas Rohregger (Milram) bridging up to Bastien

Tomas Rohregger (Milram) bridging up to Bastien
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 28 of 76

The peloton behind reacting to the attack.

The peloton behind reacting to the attack.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 29 of 76

Team Milram lets the other teams do the work.

Team Milram lets the other teams do the work.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 30 of 76

Xabier Zandio Echaide (Caisse d'Epargne)

Xabier Zandio Echaide (Caisse d'Epargne)
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 31 of 76

The peloton climbing the last hill before the downhill ride to the north coastline of the island.

The peloton climbing the last hill before the downhill ride to the north coastline of the island.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 32 of 76

Team Skil-Shimano showed a good effort today.

Team Skil-Shimano showed a good effort today.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 33 of 76

A rider from Skil-Shimano attacks the peloton.

A rider from Skil-Shimano attacks the peloton.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 34 of 76

The peloton didn't let this rider from Skil-Shimano get too far away.

The peloton didn't let this rider from Skil-Shimano get too far away.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 35 of 76

Team HTC-Columbia reached the top of the second category mountain still leading the peloton.

Team HTC-Columbia reached the top of the second category mountain still leading the peloton.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 36 of 76

As the race reaches the beach in Puerto de Pollensa, some riders came back to their team cars to get rid of extra clothing and get water.

As the race reaches the beach in Puerto de Pollensa, some riders came back to their team cars to get rid of extra clothing and get water.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 37 of 76

With lots of climbing ahead of him, this rider from Katusha gets rid of his gloves.

With lots of climbing ahead of him, this rider from Katusha gets rid of his gloves.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 38 of 76

The riders didn't get much time to appreciate the beautiful north coast of Mallorca, as they were nearing the mountains in just a few kms.

The riders didn't get much time to appreciate the beautiful north coast of Mallorca, as they were nearing the mountains in just a few kms.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 39 of 76

With 5kms to reach the mountains another trio tries to get away from the peloton.

With 5kms to reach the mountains another trio tries to get away from the peloton.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 40 of 76

The interests of the leading teams were not letting anyone get away before the mountains today.

The interests of the leading teams were not letting anyone get away before the mountains today.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 41 of 76

The tallest mountains of the island were awaiting the peloton.

The tallest mountains of the island were awaiting the peloton.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 42 of 76

As soon as the peloton reached the first mountain, team HTC-Columbia came to the front to try and set the stage for local rider Vicente Reynes.

As soon as the peloton reached the first mountain, team HTC-Columbia came to the front to try and set the stage for local rider Vicente Reynes.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 43 of 76

The entire HTC-Columbia team did a fantastic job pulling the peloton, as they dropped a large number of riders.

The entire HTC-Columbia team did a fantastic job pulling the peloton, as they dropped a large number of riders.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 44 of 76

As the kms pass, the HTC-Columbia team is seen continuing to thin out the peloton.

As the kms pass, the HTC-Columbia team is seen continuing to thin out the peloton.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 45 of 76

A rider from Omega Pharma-Lotto attacking the peloton at the foot of the last mountain.

A rider from Omega Pharma-Lotto attacking the peloton at the foot of the last mountain.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 46 of 76

What's left of the peloton getting a short break before the start of the second category mountain, the Puig Major.

What's left of the peloton getting a short break before the start of the second category mountain, the Puig Major.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 47 of 76

A rider from Euskaltel-Euskadi giving HTC-Columbia a break from leading the peloton.

A rider from Euskaltel-Euskadi giving HTC-Columbia a break from leading the peloton.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 48 of 76

Alexandr Botcharov (Katusha) attacking the peloton.

Alexandr Botcharov (Katusha) attacking the peloton.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 49 of 76

Botcharov is quickly joined by a rider from Footon-Servetto.

Botcharov is quickly joined by a rider from Footon-Servetto.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 50 of 76

After the treachorous weather yesterday, the riders woke up to snow covered mountains.

After the treachorous weather yesterday, the riders woke up to snow covered mountains.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 51 of 76

A rider from Cofidis joins the other two on a short lived break from the peloton.

A rider from Cofidis joins the other two on a short lived break from the peloton.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 52 of 76

The riders keep climbing to the top of the Serramuntana mountain range in Mallorca.

The riders keep climbing to the top of the Serramuntana mountain range in Mallorca.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 53 of 76

At the top of the mountains a beautiful sight of Lake Cuber, a natural reservoir.

At the top of the mountains a beautiful sight of Lake Cuber, a natural reservoir.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 54 of 76

The tiny peloton crossing the mountain range.

The tiny peloton crossing the mountain range.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 55 of 76

Joan Horrach (Katusha) saluting his local fans from the podium.

Joan Horrach (Katusha) saluting his local fans from the podium.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 56 of 76

Rui Alberto Costa (Caisse d'Epargne), Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) and local hero Joan Horrach (Katusha) riding on their way to the finish line.

Rui Alberto Costa (Caisse d'Epargne), Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) and local hero Joan Horrach (Katusha) riding on their way to the finish line.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 57 of 76

Rui Alberto Costa (Caisse d'Epargne) won the stage over his breakaway partner and local hero of Deià, Joan Horrach.

Rui Alberto Costa (Caisse d'Epargne) won the stage over his breakaway partner and local hero of Deià, Joan Horrach.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 58 of 76

Rui Alberto Costa (Caisse d'Epargne) crossing the finish line at the Trofeo Deià.

Rui Alberto Costa (Caisse d'Epargne) crossing the finish line at the Trofeo Deià.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 59 of 76

Joan Horrach (Katusha) was determined to win the stage today for his local fans, but could only manage second place.

Joan Horrach (Katusha) was determined to win the stage today for his local fans, but could only manage second place.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 60 of 76

Another local hero, Vicente Reynes, didn't have the legs to make an impact after the great work his HTC-Columbia team did at the beginning of the mountains.

Another local hero, Vicente Reynes, didn't have the legs to make an impact after the great work his HTC-Columbia team did at the beginning of the mountains.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 61 of 76

Rui Albert Costa (Caisse d'Epargne) was very happy with his first win of the season.

Rui Albert Costa (Caisse d'Epargne) was very happy with his first win of the season.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 62 of 76

Linus Gerdemann (Milram) leading the general classification.

Linus Gerdemann (Milram) leading the general classification.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 63 of 76

Vicente Reynes (HTC-Columbia) on the podium.

Vicente Reynes (HTC-Columbia) on the podium.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 64 of 76

Tomas Danacik gets a bit of attention from the podium girls.

Tomas Danacik gets a bit of attention from the podium girls.
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 65 of 76

Marc Reynes speaks with TV Mallorca before the stage.

Marc Reynes speaks with TV Mallorca before the stage.
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 66 of 76

PSK-Whirlpool-Author team bikes await their riders.

PSK-Whirlpool-Author team bikes await their riders.
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 67 of 76

There was plenty of maneouvring at the front of the peloton.

There was plenty of maneouvring at the front of the peloton.
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 68 of 76

Orange jerseys punctuate the peloton.

Orange jerseys punctuate the peloton.
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 69 of 76

Don't know about you, but that looks kinda cold to me...

Don't know about you, but that looks kinda cold to me...
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 70 of 76

Jens Voight doing his thing on the front.

Jens Voight doing his thing on the front.
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 71 of 76

Peter Velits (HTC Columbia)

Peter Velits (HTC Columbia)
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 72 of 76

Martin Mare

Martin Mare
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 73 of 76

Leopold K

Leopold K
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 74 of 76

Petr Bencik (PSK Whirlpool - Author).

Petr Bencik (PSK Whirlpool - Author).
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 75 of 76

Martin Mare

Martin Mare
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 76 of 76

Alberto Rui Costa (Caisse d'Epargne)

Alberto Rui Costa (Caisse d'Epargne)
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)

Rui Costa (Caisse d'Epargne) out-sprinted breakaway companion Joan Horrach (Team Katusha) to win the fourth stage of the Challenge Mallorca, the Trofeo Deià, on Wednesday. The two escapees narrowly held off a select 33-rider chase group led in by Costa's teammate José Iván Gutiérrez seven seconds later.

For the second consecutive day the category two Puig Major, Mallorca's highest mountain, proved decisive in the race's outcome. The previous day's winner and runner-up, Linus Gerdemann (Team Milram) and Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto), were the first two over the frigid summit lined with snow, followed by Rein Taaramae (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne), Alexandre Botcharov (Team Katusha), Markus Eibegger (Footon-Servetto) and Costa.

On the challenging descent Costa, Horrach and Taaramae went clear inside of 25 kilometres to the finish line.

The leading trio extended their lead to 30 seconds with 10 kilometres remaining, but a determined chase group steadily chipped into their lead.

Costa, Horrach and Taaramae still had to tackle the third category Coll de'n Bleda at five kilometres to go, and the trio reached its peak holding a narrow 12-second advantage.

Two kilometres later their lead dropped to 10 seconds and soon afterwards Taaramae was dropped from the escape. Costa and Horrach continued in their pursuit of victory in the 143km Trofeo Deià as their lead dipped under 10 seconds inside the flamme rouge.

The duo timed their efforts to perfection with Costa prevailing over Horrach in the two-man sprint, holding off their pursuers by seven seconds at the finish.

While the peloton enjoyed dry conditions, the Trofeo Deià's four categorized climbs and cold weather again wreaked havoc on the field with 87 riders finishing outside the time cut and a further 26 abandoning on the day.

The 2010 Challenge Mallorca concludes tomorrow with the 158.5km Trofeo Magaluf – Palmanova, another mountainous stage featuring five categorized climbs.

Full Results
1Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne3:27:21
2Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:02
3José Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:07
4Aitor Pérez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
5José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
6Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
7Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
8Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
9Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto
10Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
11Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
12Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
13Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
14Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
15Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
16Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
17Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
18Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
19Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
20Mikel Landa (Spa) Orbea
21Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
22Franck Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
23Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
24Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
25Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
26Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
27Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
28Rodrigo García (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
29Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
30Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
31Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
32Ángel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
33Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
34Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:17
35Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram0:00:21
36Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:00
37Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:07
38Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:20
39Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
40David Gutiérrez P (Spa) Footon-Servetto
41Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:53
42Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step0:02:00
43Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof0:02:29
44Carlos Torrent Tarres (Spa) Spanish National Team0:02:30
45Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp
46Raúl Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
47Iván Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:33
48Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
49Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
50Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
51Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
52Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
53Gregory Obando (CRc) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon0:03:00
54Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram0:03:25
55Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
56Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
57Serafín Martínez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
58Rubén Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
59Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
60Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
61Sylvian Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step0:04:30
62Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
63Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
64Pascual Orengo López (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon0:04:54
65Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
66Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
67Rasmus Guldhammer (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
68Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
69José Carlos Lara (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
70Tom Stansnisder (Ned) Rabobank
71Fco David Delgado (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
72David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:06:01
73Sergi Escobar (Spa) Spanish National Team
74Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
75Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:02
76Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof0:08:19
77Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:29
78Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:30
HDAntonio Miguel Parra (Spa) Spanish National Team0:10:55
HDJose Antonio De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
HDJuan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
HDSander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof0:12:57
HDManuel Calvente (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
HDTony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:13:00
HDJens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
HDMartin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
HDPeter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
HDJan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
HDTejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
HDDuyn Huub (Ned) Team Netapp
HDTristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
HDLeopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
HDAndoni Blazquez (Spa) Orbea
HDLaurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
HDAnders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
HDGrischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
HDImanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
HDAlberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
HDKoos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
HDJoost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
HDBauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
HDBastien Delrot (Fra) Team Netapp
HDChristophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
HDKevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
HDCraig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
HDKasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
HDNico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:13:06
HDLuis Mas (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon0:13:47
HDOscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
HDJosae Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:16:08
HDSergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:16:10
HDKurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
HDRamon Domene (Spa) Spanish National Team
HDJose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
HDRobin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
HDSjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
HDAirán Fernández (Spa) Spanish National Team
HDJakub Danacik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
HDDiego Gallego (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
HDMario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
HDEloy Teruel (Spa) Spanish National Team
HDMarzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
HDChristoph Pfingsten (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
HDDavid Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
HDMitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
HDBert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
HDIván Melero (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
HDTomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
HDFrantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
HDVladimir Isaychev (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
HDAlexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
HDPetr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
HDFrantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
HDGustavo Dominguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
HDMauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
HDStanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
HDTomas Danacik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
HDDelio Fernández (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
HDJakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
HDNicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
HDFrancesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
HDJaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
HDPiet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
HDNico Keinath (Ger) Team Netapp
HDLuke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
HDPedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto
HDAdrián Saez (Spa) Orbea
HDAndrés A Antuña (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
HDAitor Galdos (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
HDMatthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
HDAddy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
HDKai Reus (Ned) Rabobank0:19:10
HDBram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof0:23:22
HDPablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
HDCesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
HDBeñat Urain (Spa) Orbea
HDRobert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
HDBas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
HDNoel Martin (Spa) Orbea
HDCheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
HDAsier Maeztu (Spa) Spanish National Team
HDEugeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha0:23:27
HDTony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
HDJack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
HDJeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
DNSKanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
DNSDimitri Clayes (Bel) Team Netapp
DNFThomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
DNFBert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
DNFAlan Pérez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFAlberto Benítez Román (Spa) Footon-Servetto
DNFTom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFKalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFJulien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFJob Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
DNFJin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano
DNFAlbert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
DNFRobert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
DNFGustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
DNFCarlos Castaño (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
DNFGustavo Rodríguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
DNFJon Izagirre (Spa) Orbea
DNFJon Aberasturi (Spa) Orbea
DNFMikel Ilundain (Spa) Orbea
DNFAritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea
DNFXabier Zabalo (Spa) Orbea
DNFDaniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
DNFPablo Aitor Bernal (Spa) Spanish National Team
DNFRafael Serrano (Spa) Spanish National Team
DNFMarc Reynes (Spa) PSK Whirlpool - Author
DNFMartin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
DNFRune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
DNFAlbert Torres (Spa) Spanish National Team

Combination Competition
1Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne10pts
2Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank10
3Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha8
4José Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne7
5Aitor Pérez (Spa) Footon-Servetto6
6Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram6
7Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram6
8José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne5
9Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha4
10Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
11Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
12Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto3
13Rasmus Guldhammer (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia3
14Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur2
15Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Sprints
1Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank1

Sprints Special
1Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram3pts
2Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank1

Mountains
1Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram10pts
2Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
3Rasmus Guldhammer (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia10
4Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto7
5Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne7
6Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step7
7Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha6
8Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne5
9Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne5
10Franck Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank3
11Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha3
12Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto2
13Aitor Pérez (Spa) Footon-Servetto1
14Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Teams
1Caisse d'Epargne10:22:17
2Team Katusha0:00:02
3Footon-Servetto0:00:07
4Omega Pharma-Lotto
5Team Milram0:00:21
6Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:20
7Team Saxo Bank0:04:54
8Andalucia - Cajasur0:04:59
9Team HTC - Columbia0:05:54
10Quick Step0:06:23
11Rabobank0:07:20
12Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon0:10:10
13Xacobeo Galicia0:14:13
14Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:17:11
15Spanish National Team0:19:12
16Van Vliet Ebh Elshof0:23:31
17Team Netapp0:28:16
18Orbea0:29:03
19PSK Whirlpool - Author0:41:56
20Skil - Shimano0:48:16

