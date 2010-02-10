Image 1 of 76 Rui Costa (Caisse d'Epargne) wins the Trofeo Deià, the fourth stage of the Challenge Mallorca. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 76 Rui Costa (Caisse d'Epargne) celebrates his victory in the Trofeo Deià. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 76 Joan Horrach (Team Katusha), a Mallorca native, finished second to Rui Costa in the two-man sprint. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 76 Rui Costa (Caisse d'Epargne) receives his victor's flowers and trophy on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 76 Team Saxo Bank chasing a small breakaway up front. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 6 of 76 Rookie rider Marc Reynes (PSK Whirlpool-Author) from Deià and also younger brother of Vicente Reynes (HTC-Columbia), surrounded by the podium girls at the start of the stage. Rui Costa (Caisse d'Epargne) out-sprinted breakaway companion Joan Horrach (Team Katusha) to win the fourth stage of the Challenge Mallorca, the Trofeo Deià, on Wednesday. The two escapees narrowly held off a select 33-rider chase group led in by Costa's teammate José Iván Gutiérrez seven seconds later.

For the second consecutive day the category two Puig Major, Mallorca's highest mountain, proved decisive in the race's outcome. The previous day's winner and runner-up, Linus Gerdemann (Team Milram) and Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto), were the first two over the frigid summit lined with snow, followed by Rein Taaramae (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne), Alexandre Botcharov (Team Katusha), Markus Eibegger (Footon-Servetto) and Costa.

On the challenging descent Costa, Horrach and Taaramae went clear inside of 25 kilometres to the finish line.

The leading trio extended their lead to 30 seconds with 10 kilometres remaining, but a determined chase group steadily chipped into their lead.

Costa, Horrach and Taaramae still had to tackle the third category Coll de'n Bleda at five kilometres to go, and the trio reached its peak holding a narrow 12-second advantage.

Two kilometres later their lead dropped to 10 seconds and soon afterwards Taaramae was dropped from the escape. Costa and Horrach continued in their pursuit of victory in the 143km Trofeo Deià as their lead dipped under 10 seconds inside the flamme rouge.

The duo timed their efforts to perfection with Costa prevailing over Horrach in the two-man sprint, holding off their pursuers by seven seconds at the finish.

While the peloton enjoyed dry conditions, the Trofeo Deià's four categorized climbs and cold weather again wreaked havoc on the field with 87 riders finishing outside the time cut and a further 26 abandoning on the day.

The 2010 Challenge Mallorca concludes tomorrow with the 158.5km Trofeo Magaluf – Palmanova, another mountainous stage featuring five categorized climbs.

Full Results 1 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 3:27:21 2 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:02 3 José Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:07 4 Aitor Pérez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 5 José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 6 Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha 7 Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 9 Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto 10 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 11 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 13 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 14 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 15 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 17 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 18 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 19 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 20 Mikel Landa (Spa) Orbea 21 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 22 Franck Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 23 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 24 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 25 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 26 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 27 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 28 Rodrigo García (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 29 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 30 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 31 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 32 Ángel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 33 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 34 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:17 35 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:21 36 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:00 37 Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:07 38 Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:20 39 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 40 David Gutiérrez P (Spa) Footon-Servetto 41 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:53 42 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 0:02:00 43 Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof 0:02:29 44 Carlos Torrent Tarres (Spa) Spanish National Team 0:02:30 45 Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp 46 Raúl Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon 47 Iván Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:33 48 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 49 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 50 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 51 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 52 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 53 Gregory Obando (CRc) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon 0:03:00 54 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 0:03:25 55 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 56 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 57 Serafín Martínez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 58 Rubén Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 59 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 60 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 61 Sylvian Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 0:04:30 62 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 63 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 64 Pascual Orengo López (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon 0:04:54 65 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 66 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 67 Rasmus Guldhammer (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 68 Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 69 José Carlos Lara (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon 70 Tom Stansnisder (Ned) Rabobank 71 Fco David Delgado (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon 72 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:06:01 73 Sergi Escobar (Spa) Spanish National Team 74 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 75 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:02 76 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof 0:08:19 77 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:29 78 Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:30 HD Antonio Miguel Parra (Spa) Spanish National Team 0:10:55 HD Jose Antonio De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia HD Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur HD Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof 0:12:57 HD Manuel Calvente (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur HD Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:13:00 HD Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne HD Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author HD Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia HD Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp HD Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia HD Duyn Huub (Ned) Team Netapp HD Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne HD Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author HD Andoni Blazquez (Spa) Orbea HD Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank HD Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank HD Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank HD Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne HD Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia HD Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank HD Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank HD Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank HD Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team Netapp HD Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto HD Kevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne HD Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia HD Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank HD Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:13:06 HD Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon 0:13:47 HD Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon HD Josae Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:16:08 HD Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:16:10 HD Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step HD Ramon Domene (Spa) Spanish National Team HD Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur HD Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano HD Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof HD Airán Fernández (Spa) Spanish National Team HD Jakub Danacik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author HD Diego Gallego (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon HD Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto HD Eloy Teruel (Spa) Spanish National Team HD Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne HD Christoph Pfingsten (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof HD David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano HD Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano HD Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano HD Iván Melero (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon HD Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author HD Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author HD Vladimir Isaychev (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia HD Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp HD Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author HD Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia HD Gustavo Dominguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia HD Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step HD Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author HD Tomas Danacik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author HD Delio Fernández (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia HD Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank HD Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank HD Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step HD Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank HD Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano HD Nico Keinath (Ger) Team Netapp HD Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram HD Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto HD Adrián Saez (Spa) Orbea HD Andrés A Antuña (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon HD Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi HD Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram HD Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step HD Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank 0:19:10 HD Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof 0:23:22 HD Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur HD Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp HD Beñat Urain (Spa) Orbea HD Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram HD Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof HD Noel Martin (Spa) Orbea HD Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano HD Asier Maeztu (Spa) Spanish National Team HD Eugeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:23:27 HD Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia HD Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof HD Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof DNS Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia DNS Dimitri Clayes (Bel) Team Netapp DNF Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram DNF Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia DNF Alan Pérez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi DNF Alberto Benítez Román (Spa) Footon-Servetto DNF Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano DNF Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano DNF Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano DNF Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano DNF Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia DNF Carlos Castaño (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia DNF Gustavo Rodríguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia DNF Jon Izagirre (Spa) Orbea DNF Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Orbea DNF Mikel Ilundain (Spa) Orbea DNF Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea DNF Xabier Zabalo (Spa) Orbea DNF Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp DNF Pablo Aitor Bernal (Spa) Spanish National Team DNF Rafael Serrano (Spa) Spanish National Team DNF Marc Reynes (Spa) PSK Whirlpool - Author DNF Martin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author DNF Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof DNF Albert Torres (Spa) Spanish National Team

Combination Competition 1 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 10 pts 2 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 10 3 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 8 4 José Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 7 5 Aitor Pérez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 6 6 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 6 7 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 6 8 José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 5 9 Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha 4 10 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 11 Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 12 Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto 3 13 Rasmus Guldhammer (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 3 14 Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 2 15 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Sprints 1 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 1

Sprints Special 1 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 3 pts 2 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 1

Mountains 1 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 10 pts 2 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 3 Rasmus Guldhammer (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 10 4 Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto 7 5 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 6 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 7 7 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 6 8 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 5 9 Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 5 10 Franck Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 3 11 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 12 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 2 13 Aitor Pérez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1 14 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1