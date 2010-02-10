Costa claims Trofeo Deià
Two-man break narrowly fends off pursuers
Rui Costa (Caisse d'Epargne) out-sprinted breakaway companion Joan Horrach (Team Katusha) to win the fourth stage of the Challenge Mallorca, the Trofeo Deià, on Wednesday. The two escapees narrowly held off a select 33-rider chase group led in by Costa's teammate José Iván Gutiérrez seven seconds later.
For the second consecutive day the category two Puig Major, Mallorca's highest mountain, proved decisive in the race's outcome. The previous day's winner and runner-up, Linus Gerdemann (Team Milram) and Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto), were the first two over the frigid summit lined with snow, followed by Rein Taaramae (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne), Alexandre Botcharov (Team Katusha), Markus Eibegger (Footon-Servetto) and Costa.
On the challenging descent Costa, Horrach and Taaramae went clear inside of 25 kilometres to the finish line.
The leading trio extended their lead to 30 seconds with 10 kilometres remaining, but a determined chase group steadily chipped into their lead.
Costa, Horrach and Taaramae still had to tackle the third category Coll de'n Bleda at five kilometres to go, and the trio reached its peak holding a narrow 12-second advantage.
Two kilometres later their lead dropped to 10 seconds and soon afterwards Taaramae was dropped from the escape. Costa and Horrach continued in their pursuit of victory in the 143km Trofeo Deià as their lead dipped under 10 seconds inside the flamme rouge.
The duo timed their efforts to perfection with Costa prevailing over Horrach in the two-man sprint, holding off their pursuers by seven seconds at the finish.
While the peloton enjoyed dry conditions, the Trofeo Deià's four categorized climbs and cold weather again wreaked havoc on the field with 87 riders finishing outside the time cut and a further 26 abandoning on the day.
The 2010 Challenge Mallorca concludes tomorrow with the 158.5km Trofeo Magaluf – Palmanova, another mountainous stage featuring five categorized climbs.
|1
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|3:27:21
|2
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:02
|3
|José Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:07
|4
|Aitor Pérez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|5
|José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
|7
|Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|9
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|10
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|11
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|13
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|14
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|15
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|17
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|18
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|19
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|20
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Orbea
|21
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|22
|Franck Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|23
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|24
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|25
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|26
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|27
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|28
|Rodrigo García (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|29
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|30
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|31
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|32
|Ángel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|33
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|34
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:17
|35
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:21
|36
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:00
|37
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:07
|38
|Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:20
|39
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|40
|David Gutiérrez P (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|41
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:53
|42
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:02:00
|43
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|0:02:29
|44
|Carlos Torrent Tarres (Spa) Spanish National Team
|0:02:30
|45
|Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp
|46
|Raúl Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|47
|Iván Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:33
|48
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|49
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|50
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|51
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|52
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|53
|Gregory Obando (CRc) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|0:03:00
|54
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|0:03:25
|55
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|56
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|57
|Serafín Martínez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|58
|Rubén Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|59
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|60
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|61
|Sylvian Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|0:04:30
|62
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|63
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|64
|Pascual Orengo López (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|0:04:54
|65
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|66
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|67
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|68
|Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|69
|José Carlos Lara (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|70
|Tom Stansnisder (Ned) Rabobank
|71
|Fco David Delgado (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|72
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:06:01
|73
|Sergi Escobar (Spa) Spanish National Team
|74
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|75
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:02
|76
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|0:08:19
|77
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:29
|78
|Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:30
|HD
|Antonio Miguel Parra (Spa) Spanish National Team
|0:10:55
|HD
|Jose Antonio De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|HD
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|HD
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|0:12:57
|HD
|Manuel Calvente (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|HD
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:13:00
|HD
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|HD
|Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|HD
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|HD
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|HD
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|HD
|Duyn Huub (Ned) Team Netapp
|HD
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|HD
|Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|HD
|Andoni Blazquez (Spa) Orbea
|HD
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|HD
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|HD
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|HD
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|HD
|Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|HD
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|HD
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|HD
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|HD
|Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team Netapp
|HD
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|HD
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|HD
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|HD
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|HD
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:13:06
|HD
|Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|0:13:47
|HD
|Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|HD
|Josae Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:16:08
|HD
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:16:10
|HD
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
|HD
|Ramon Domene (Spa) Spanish National Team
|HD
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|HD
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|HD
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|HD
|Airán Fernández (Spa) Spanish National Team
|HD
|Jakub Danacik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|HD
|Diego Gallego (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|HD
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|HD
|Eloy Teruel (Spa) Spanish National Team
|HD
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|HD
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|HD
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|HD
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|HD
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|HD
|Iván Melero (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|HD
|Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|HD
|Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|HD
|Vladimir Isaychev (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|HD
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|HD
|Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|HD
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|HD
|Gustavo Dominguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|HD
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|HD
|Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|HD
|Tomas Danacik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|HD
|Delio Fernández (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|HD
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|HD
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|HD
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|HD
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|HD
|Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|HD
|Nico Keinath (Ger) Team Netapp
|HD
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|HD
|Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|HD
|Adrián Saez (Spa) Orbea
|HD
|Andrés A Antuña (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|HD
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|HD
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|HD
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|HD
|Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
|0:19:10
|HD
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|0:23:22
|HD
|Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|HD
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|HD
|Beñat Urain (Spa) Orbea
|HD
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|HD
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|HD
|Noel Martin (Spa) Orbea
|HD
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|HD
|Asier Maeztu (Spa) Spanish National Team
|HD
|Eugeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:23:27
|HD
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|HD
|Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|HD
|Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|DNS
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|DNS
|Dimitri Clayes (Bel) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|DNF
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|DNF
|Alan Pérez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Alberto Benítez Román (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|DNF
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|DNF
|Carlos Castaño (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|DNF
|Gustavo Rodríguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|DNF
|Jon Izagirre (Spa) Orbea
|DNF
|Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Orbea
|DNF
|Mikel Ilundain (Spa) Orbea
|DNF
|Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea
|DNF
|Xabier Zabalo (Spa) Orbea
|DNF
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Pablo Aitor Bernal (Spa) Spanish National Team
|DNF
|Rafael Serrano (Spa) Spanish National Team
|DNF
|Marc Reynes (Spa) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|DNF
|Martin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|DNF
|Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|DNF
|Albert Torres (Spa) Spanish National Team
|1
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|10
|pts
|2
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|3
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|8
|4
|José Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|7
|5
|Aitor Pérez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|6
|6
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|6
|7
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|6
|8
|José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|5
|9
|Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
|4
|10
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|11
|Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|12
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|3
|13
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|14
|Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|2
|15
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|1
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|1
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|3
|pts
|2
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|1
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|10
|pts
|2
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|3
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|10
|4
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|7
|5
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|6
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|7
|7
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|6
|8
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|5
|9
|Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|5
|10
|Franck Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|11
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|12
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|2
|13
|Aitor Pérez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1
|14
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|1
|Caisse d'Epargne
|10:22:17
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:00:02
|3
|Footon-Servetto
|0:00:07
|4
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|Team Milram
|0:00:21
|6
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:20
|7
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:54
|8
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:04:59
|9
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:05:54
|10
|Quick Step
|0:06:23
|11
|Rabobank
|0:07:20
|12
|Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|0:10:10
|13
|Xacobeo Galicia
|0:14:13
|14
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:17:11
|15
|Spanish National Team
|0:19:12
|16
|Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|0:23:31
|17
|Team Netapp
|0:28:16
|18
|Orbea
|0:29:03
|19
|PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:41:56
|20
|Skil - Shimano
|0:48:16
