Image 1 of 5 The peloton early in the race. (Image credit: Spiros Papagiannis) Image 2 of 5 Schafer takes the applause from the crowd. (Image credit: Spiros Papagiannis) Image 3 of 5 The points jersery holder looking good in blue. (Image credit: Spiros Papagiannis) Image 4 of 5 Race orgainsers at the presentation. (Image credit: Spiros Papagiannis) Image 5 of 5 The stage winner talks to the press. (Image credit: Spiros Papagiannis)

Stefan Schafer was able to conquer the elements on a rainy day in Marathon to take the fourth stage of the Tour of Helias . With the bonus seconds he took the in the final sprint the LKT Brandeburg also moved in front of Ioannis Tamouridis in the general classification.

Speaking after the race Schafer said,

“It was very hard to catch the escapees but just a few meters before the finish line we made it. I had to finish just in front of Tamouridis and I did it. So, I took the bonus seconds and now the light blue jersey is in my shoulders. This is my first time with this jersey. It’s a marvellous race here in Greece despite the weather condition of this stage. I want to thank my teammates for their job in front of the peloton”.

Local rider Tamouridis sits five seconds behind in GC and Marcus Fothen of Team NSP was at 56’’, remains in third place.

In the points’ classification Dean Podgornik of Manisaspor will wear the green jersey in the final stage. Periklis Ilias (SP Tableware) reamins in the red jersey of mountains’ classification and the white jersey (youth classification) stayed in the shoulders of Polichronis Tzortzakis (national team of Greece).



Stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Schafer (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 4:13:03 2 Florian Bissinger (Ger) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 3 Iannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware 4 Andreas Graf (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 5 Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen 6 Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor 7 Emanuele Bindi (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen 8 Ahmet Akdelek (Tur) Manisaspor 9 Martin Riska (Svk) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 10 Pous Jaume Rovira (Spa) KTM Murcia Kastro 11 Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) National Team of Greece 12 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor 13 Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor 14 Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware 15 Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor 16 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP 17 Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong 18 Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 19 Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 20 Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team 21 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 22 Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 23 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 24 Stefan Stadler (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 25 Mart Ojevee (Est) Champion System-Hong Kong 0:00:12 26 Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 0:00:15 27 Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor 0:00:37 28 Ruud Kooijmans (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo 0:00:57 29 Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 0:01:03 30 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong 31 Kenny Van Der Schueren (Bel) Worldofbike.gr 32 Zbigneiw Gucwa (Pol) Equipe CMI/BST 33 Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen 0:01:09 34 Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen 35 Andreas Keuser (Ger) Worldofbike.gr 0:01:23 36 Van Der Berg (Ned) OWC Global Team 0:01:31 37 Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 38 Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Partizan Powermove 39 Anastasios Kourmpetis (Gre) National Team of Greece 40 Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team 41 Periklis Ilias (Gre) SP Tableware 42 Mark O'Brien (Aus) SP Tableware 43 Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen 44 Werner Riebenbauer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 45 Jacob Fiedler (Fra) Team NSP 0:01:41 46 Tino Thomel (Ger) Team NSP 47 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Champion System-Hong Kong 0:02:06 48 Jacob Arnold (USA) Equipe CMI/BST 0:02:33 49 Konstantinos Konstantinidis (Gre) National Team of Greece 50 Petros Gkazonis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr 0:02:39 51 Benjamin Hoeber (Ger) Profiline 52 Nieck Busser (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo 53 Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre) National Team of Greece 54 Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 55 Marko Stankovic (Srb) National Team of Serbia 56 Sven Forberger (Ger) Team NSP 57 Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 58 Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 59 Dragan Spasic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 60 Darko Blazevic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen 61 Gernot Auer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 62 Georgi Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team 63 Michael Weicht (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 64 Thijs Poelstra (Ned) OWC Global Team 65 Ferry Bruckner (Aut) Profiline 66 Harmen Mijnen (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo 0:03:54 67 Harald Gruber (Aut) Profiline 0:04:07 68 Csicsaky Tamas (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest 0:04:21 69 Marien Wallink (Ned) OWC Global Team 0:04:56 70 Stavros Papadimitrakis (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 0:06:12 71 Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 72 Pavlos Chalkiopoulos (Gre) National Team of Greece 73 Neof Sakellaridis-Magkouras (Gre) SP Tableware 74 Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware 75 Wouter Groot (Ned) OWC Global Team 76 Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 77 Rene Obst (Ger) Team NSP 78 Tobias Barkschat (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 0:06:58 79 Daniel Reiter (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 80 Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) National Team of Serbia 81 Tino Meier (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 82 Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Team NSP 83 Lars Pria (Rom) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 84 Julien Schick (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST 0:09:05 85 Stafano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 86 Sebastiaan Kamphuis (Ned) OWC Global Team 0:09:15 87 Guillaume Soula (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST 0:10:41 88 Benjamin Trouche (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST 89 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 0:11:03 90 Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest 0:11:43 91 Dejan Maric (Srb) National Team of Serbia 0:12:32 HD Marian Frunzeanu (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest HD Mihai Varabiev (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest HD Predrag Prokic (Srb) National Team of Serbia HD Goran Smelcerovic (Srb) National Team of Serbia HD Alexandros Papaderos (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro HD Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Partizan Powermove HD Pavlin Balinski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo HD Sebastiaan Beens (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo HD Simeon Green (GBr) Equipe CMI/BST DNS Zsolt Der (Srb) National Team of Serbia DNS Job Smit (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo DNF Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) National Team of Greece DNF Mihail Rusu (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest DNF Carol Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team DNF Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team DNF Nandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team DNF Konstatntinos Efstathiou (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro DNF Peter Agtmaal (Ned) OWC Global Team DNF Chistos Katrakis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr

Teams Classifcation # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 MANISASPOR 12:39:09 2 RC ARBO WELS GOURMETFEIN 3 MERIDIANA - KAMEN 4 ARBO GEBRUDER WEISS 5 CHAMPION SYSTEM-Hong Kong 0:01:15 6 SP TABLEWARE 0:01:31 7 PARTIZAN POWERMOVE SEBIA 0:01:46 8 KONYA TORKU SEKER-VIVELO 0:02:34 9 LKT-TEAM-BRANDENBURG 0:02:39 10 TEAM NSP 0:03:22 11 NATIONAL TEAM OF GREECE 0:04:04 12 TUSNAD CYCLING TEAM 0:04:01 13 WORLDOFBIKE.GR 0:05:05 14 BABYDUMP-LEMMERS-WILVO 0:07:03 15 KTM MURCIA KASTRO 0:08:51 16 OWC GLOBAL TEAM 0:09:06 17 PROFILINE 0:09:25 18 EQUIPE CMI/BST 0:12:41 19 NATIONAL TEAM OF SERBIA 0:22:09

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor 3 pts 2 Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen 2 3 Mart Ojevee (Est) Champion System-Hong Kong 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor 3 pts 2 Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen 2 3 Mart Ojevee (Est) Champion System-Hong Kong 1

Mountains 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Periklis Ilias (Gre) SP Tableware 7 pts 2 Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen 5 3 Iannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware 3 4 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor 2 5 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 1

Mountains 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen 5 pts 2 Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor 3 3 Mart Ojevee (Est) Champion System-Hong Kong 2 4 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP 1

Young Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) National Team of Greece 4:13:03 2 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor 3 Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Schafer (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 14:25:14 2 Iannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware 0:00:05 3 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP 0:00:56 4 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 0:01:34 5 Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 0:01:46 6 Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) National Team of Greece 0:01:54 7 Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 0:02:08 8 Pous Jaume Rovira (Spa) KTM Murcia Kastro 0:02:16 9 Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 0:02:19 10 Florian Bissinger (Ger) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 0:02:33 11 Martin Riska (Svk) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 0:02:39 12 Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen 0:02:53 13 Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor 0:02:54 14 Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team 0:03:04 15 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 0:03:14 16 Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware 0:03:22 17 Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor 0:03:31 18 Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong 0:03:42 19 Ruud Kooijmans (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo 0:03:59 20 Emanuele Bindi (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen 0:04:03 21 Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor 0:04:07 22 Stefan Stadler (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 0:04:23 23 Periklis Ilias (Gre) SP Tableware 0:04:38 24 Andreas Keuser (Ger) Worldofbike.gr 0:04:39 25 Jacob Fiedler (Fra) Team NSP 0:04:44 26 Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen 0:04:51 27 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong 0:04:59 28 Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 29 Ahmet Akdelek (Tur) Manisaspor 0:05:00 30 Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 0:05:15 31 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor 0:05:30 32 Michael Weicht (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 0:06:00 33 Kenny Van Der Schueren (Bel) Worldofbike.gr 0:06:08 34 Anastasios Kourmpetis (Gre) National Team of Greece 35 Van Der Berg (Ned) OWC Global Team 0:06:13 36 Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen 0:06:18 37 Konstantinos Konstantinidis (Gre) National Team of Greece 0:06:41 38 Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team 0:06:58 39 Georgi Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team 0:07:04 40 Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Partizan Powermove 0:07:08 41 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Champion System-Hong Kong 0:07:14 42 Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 0:07:42 43 Benjamin Hoeber (Ger) Profiline 0:08:47 44 Marko Stankovic (Srb) National Team of Serbia 0:08:54 45 Dragan Spasic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 0:09:09 46 Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre) National Team of Greece 0:09:22 47 Jacob Arnold (USA) Equipe CMI/BST 0:09:29 48 Zbigneiw Gucwa (Pol) Equipe CMI/BST 0:10:08 49 Petros Gkazonis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr 0:10:58 50 Andreas Graf (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 0:11:04 51 Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 0:11:14 52 Nieck Busser (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo 0:11:21 53 Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 0:11:36 54 Werner Riebenbauer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 0:11:37 55 Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor 0:11:58 56 Mart Ojevee (Est) Champion System-Hong Kong 0:12:53 57 Neof Sakellaridis-Magkouras (Gre) SP Tableware 0:13:11 58 Ferry Bruckner (Aut) Profiline 0:13:23 59 Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) National Team of Serbia 0:13:31 60 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 0:13:40 61 Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 0:13:41 62 Csicsaky Tamas (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest 0:13:42 63 Pavlos Chalkiopoulos (Gre) National Team of Greece 0:13:59 64 Harald Gruber (Aut) Profiline 0:14:24 65 Daniel Reiter (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 0:15:07 66 Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 0:15:27 67 Tino Thomel (Ger) Team NSP 0:15:28 68 Mark O'Brien (Aus) SP Tableware 0:15:45 69 Stafano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 0:16:05 70 Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen 0:16:30 71 Lars Pria (Rom) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 0:17:26 72 Darko Blazevic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen 0:17:50 73 Julien Schick (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST 0:18:04 74 Sebastiaan Kamphuis (Ned) OWC Global Team 0:18:19 75 Gernot Auer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 0:18:34 76 Rene Obst (Ger) Team NSP 0:20:01 77 Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware 0:20:54 78 Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest 0:21:27 79 Tobias Barkschat (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 0:22:24 80 Tino Meier (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 0:23:19 81 Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Team NSP 0:23:29 82 Harmen Mijnen (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo 0:23:39 83 Dejan Maric (Srb) National Team of Serbia 0:26:22 84 Guillaume Soula (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST 0:27:02 85 Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 0:28:22 86 Sven Forberger (Ger) Team NSP 0:30:13 87 Benjamin Trouche (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST 0:36:10 88 Stavros Papadimitrakis (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 0:38:12 89 Thijs Poelstra (Ned) OWC Global Team 0:38:35 90 Wouter Groot (Ned) OWC Global Team 0:40:08 91 Marien Wallink (Ned) OWC Global Team 0:46:06

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 SP TABLEWARE 43:23:28 2 ARBO GEBRUDER WEISS 0:00:54 3 LKT-TEAM-BRANDENBURG 0:01:03 4 MANISASPOR 0:01:10 5 MERIDIANA - KAMEN 0:01:15 6 KONYA TORKU SEKER-VIVELO 0:02:37 7 RC ARBO WELS GOURMETFEIN 0:05:02 8 CHAMPION SYSTEM-Hong Kong 0:05:20 9 PARTIZAN POWERMOVE SEBIA 10 NATIONAL TEAM OF GREECE 0:05:27 11 TUSNAD CYCLING TEAM 0:07:55 12 TEAM NSP 0:11:55 13 WORLDOFBIKE.GR 0:12:15 14 KTM MURCIA KASTRO 0:16:49 15 BABYDUMP-LEMMERS-WILVO 0:21:52 16 OWC GLOBAL TEAM 0:27:50 17 NATIONAL TEAM OF SERBIA 0:28:11 18 EQUIPE CMI/BST 0:28:13 19 PROFILINE 0:28:48

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor 15 pts 2 Mart Ojevee (Est) Champion System-Hong Kong 8 3 Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 6 4 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor 5 5 Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen 4 6 Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen 4 7 Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 3 8 Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 2

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Periklis Ilias (Gre) SP Tableware 14 pts 2 Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen 12 3 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor 11 4 Iannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware 8 5 Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen 5 6 Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor 5 7 Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor 3 8 Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 3 9 Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 3 10 Andreas Keuser (Ger) Worldofbike.gr 2 11 Mart Ojevee (Est) Champion System-Hong Kong 2 12 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP 1 13 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 1 14 Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen 1 15 Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 1 16 Gernot Auer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 1