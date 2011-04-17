Schafer makes it two from two.
LKT rider also moves into leaders jersey
Stefan Schafer was able to conquer the elements on a rainy day in Marathon to take the fourth stage of the Tour of Helias . With the bonus seconds he took the in the final sprint the LKT Brandeburg also moved in front of Ioannis Tamouridis in the general classification.
Speaking after the race Schafer said,
“It was very hard to catch the escapees but just a few meters before the finish line we made it. I had to finish just in front of Tamouridis and I did it. So, I took the bonus seconds and now the light blue jersey is in my shoulders. This is my first time with this jersey. It’s a marvellous race here in Greece despite the weather condition of this stage. I want to thank my teammates for their job in front of the peloton”.
Local rider Tamouridis sits five seconds behind in GC and Marcus Fothen of Team NSP was at 56’’, remains in third place.
In the points’ classification Dean Podgornik of Manisaspor will wear the green jersey in the final stage. Periklis Ilias (SP Tableware) reamins in the red jersey of mountains’ classification and the white jersey (youth classification) stayed in the shoulders of Polichronis Tzortzakis (national team of Greece).
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Schafer (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|4:13:03
|2
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|3
|Iannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|4
|Andreas Graf (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|5
|Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
|6
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor
|7
|Emanuele Bindi (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
|8
|Ahmet Akdelek (Tur) Manisaspor
|9
|Martin Riska (Svk) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|10
|Pous Jaume Rovira (Spa) KTM Murcia Kastro
|11
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) National Team of Greece
|12
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor
|13
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor
|14
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
|15
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor
|16
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP
|17
|Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong
|18
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|19
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|20
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|21
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|22
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|23
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|24
|Stefan Stadler (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|25
|Mart Ojevee (Est) Champion System-Hong Kong
|0:00:12
|26
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|0:00:15
|27
|Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor
|0:00:37
|28
|Ruud Kooijmans (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|0:00:57
|29
|Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|0:01:03
|30
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong
|31
|Kenny Van Der Schueren (Bel) Worldofbike.gr
|32
|Zbigneiw Gucwa (Pol) Equipe CMI/BST
|33
|Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen
|0:01:09
|34
|Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
|35
|Andreas Keuser (Ger) Worldofbike.gr
|0:01:23
|36
|Van Der Berg (Ned) OWC Global Team
|0:01:31
|37
|Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|38
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|39
|Anastasios Kourmpetis (Gre) National Team of Greece
|40
|Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|41
|Periklis Ilias (Gre) SP Tableware
|42
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) SP Tableware
|43
|Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen
|44
|Werner Riebenbauer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|45
|Jacob Fiedler (Fra) Team NSP
|0:01:41
|46
|Tino Thomel (Ger) Team NSP
|47
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Champion System-Hong Kong
|0:02:06
|48
|Jacob Arnold (USA) Equipe CMI/BST
|0:02:33
|49
|Konstantinos Konstantinidis (Gre) National Team of Greece
|50
|Petros Gkazonis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr
|0:02:39
|51
|Benjamin Hoeber (Ger) Profiline
|52
|Nieck Busser (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|53
|Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre) National Team of Greece
|54
|Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|55
|Marko Stankovic (Srb) National Team of Serbia
|56
|Sven Forberger (Ger) Team NSP
|57
|Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|58
|Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|59
|Dragan Spasic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|60
|Darko Blazevic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen
|61
|Gernot Auer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|62
|Georgi Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team
|63
|Michael Weicht (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|64
|Thijs Poelstra (Ned) OWC Global Team
|65
|Ferry Bruckner (Aut) Profiline
|66
|Harmen Mijnen (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|0:03:54
|67
|Harald Gruber (Aut) Profiline
|0:04:07
|68
|Csicsaky Tamas (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
|0:04:21
|69
|Marien Wallink (Ned) OWC Global Team
|0:04:56
|70
|Stavros Papadimitrakis (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:06:12
|71
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|72
|Pavlos Chalkiopoulos (Gre) National Team of Greece
|73
|Neof Sakellaridis-Magkouras (Gre) SP Tableware
|74
|Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
|75
|Wouter Groot (Ned) OWC Global Team
|76
|Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|77
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team NSP
|78
|Tobias Barkschat (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|0:06:58
|79
|Daniel Reiter (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|80
|Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) National Team of Serbia
|81
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|82
|Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Team NSP
|83
|Lars Pria (Rom) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|84
|Julien Schick (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST
|0:09:05
|85
|Stafano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|86
|Sebastiaan Kamphuis (Ned) OWC Global Team
|0:09:15
|87
|Guillaume Soula (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST
|0:10:41
|88
|Benjamin Trouche (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST
|89
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|0:11:03
|90
|Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
|0:11:43
|91
|Dejan Maric (Srb) National Team of Serbia
|0:12:32
|HD
|Marian Frunzeanu (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
|HD
|Mihai Varabiev (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
|HD
|Predrag Prokic (Srb) National Team of Serbia
|HD
|Goran Smelcerovic (Srb) National Team of Serbia
|HD
|Alexandros Papaderos (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|HD
|Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Partizan Powermove
|HD
|Pavlin Balinski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|HD
|Sebastiaan Beens (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|HD
|Simeon Green (GBr) Equipe CMI/BST
|DNS
|Zsolt Der (Srb) National Team of Serbia
|DNS
|Job Smit (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|DNF
|Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) National Team of Greece
|DNF
|Mihail Rusu (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
|DNF
|Carol Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|DNF
|Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|DNF
|Konstatntinos Efstathiou (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|DNF
|Peter Agtmaal (Ned) OWC Global Team
|DNF
|Chistos Katrakis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|MANISASPOR
|12:39:09
|2
|RC ARBO WELS GOURMETFEIN
|3
|MERIDIANA - KAMEN
|4
|ARBO GEBRUDER WEISS
|5
|CHAMPION SYSTEM-Hong Kong
|0:01:15
|6
|SP TABLEWARE
|0:01:31
|7
|PARTIZAN POWERMOVE SEBIA
|0:01:46
|8
|KONYA TORKU SEKER-VIVELO
|0:02:34
|9
|LKT-TEAM-BRANDENBURG
|0:02:39
|10
|TEAM NSP
|0:03:22
|11
|NATIONAL TEAM OF GREECE
|0:04:04
|12
|TUSNAD CYCLING TEAM
|0:04:01
|13
|WORLDOFBIKE.GR
|0:05:05
|14
|BABYDUMP-LEMMERS-WILVO
|0:07:03
|15
|KTM MURCIA KASTRO
|0:08:51
|16
|OWC GLOBAL TEAM
|0:09:06
|17
|PROFILINE
|0:09:25
|18
|EQUIPE CMI/BST
|0:12:41
|19
|NATIONAL TEAM OF SERBIA
|0:22:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor
|3
|pts
|2
|Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
|2
|3
|Mart Ojevee (Est) Champion System-Hong Kong
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor
|3
|pts
|2
|Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
|2
|3
|Mart Ojevee (Est) Champion System-Hong Kong
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Periklis Ilias (Gre) SP Tableware
|7
|pts
|2
|Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
|5
|3
|Iannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|3
|4
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor
|2
|5
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
|5
|pts
|2
|Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor
|3
|3
|Mart Ojevee (Est) Champion System-Hong Kong
|2
|4
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) National Team of Greece
|4:13:03
|2
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor
|3
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Schafer (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|14:25:14
|2
|Iannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:00:05
|3
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP
|0:00:56
|4
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|0:01:34
|5
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|0:01:46
|6
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) National Team of Greece
|0:01:54
|7
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|0:02:08
|8
|Pous Jaume Rovira (Spa) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:02:16
|9
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|0:02:19
|10
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|0:02:33
|11
|Martin Riska (Svk) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|0:02:39
|12
|Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
|0:02:53
|13
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor
|0:02:54
|14
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:03:04
|15
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|0:03:14
|16
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
|0:03:22
|17
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor
|0:03:31
|18
|Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong
|0:03:42
|19
|Ruud Kooijmans (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|0:03:59
|20
|Emanuele Bindi (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
|0:04:03
|21
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor
|0:04:07
|22
|Stefan Stadler (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|0:04:23
|23
|Periklis Ilias (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:04:38
|24
|Andreas Keuser (Ger) Worldofbike.gr
|0:04:39
|25
|Jacob Fiedler (Fra) Team NSP
|0:04:44
|26
|Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
|0:04:51
|27
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong
|0:04:59
|28
|Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|29
|Ahmet Akdelek (Tur) Manisaspor
|0:05:00
|30
|Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|0:05:15
|31
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor
|0:05:30
|32
|Michael Weicht (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|0:06:00
|33
|Kenny Van Der Schueren (Bel) Worldofbike.gr
|0:06:08
|34
|Anastasios Kourmpetis (Gre) National Team of Greece
|35
|Van Der Berg (Ned) OWC Global Team
|0:06:13
|36
|Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen
|0:06:18
|37
|Konstantinos Konstantinidis (Gre) National Team of Greece
|0:06:41
|38
|Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:06:58
|39
|Georgi Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:07:04
|40
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|0:07:08
|41
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Champion System-Hong Kong
|0:07:14
|42
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|0:07:42
|43
|Benjamin Hoeber (Ger) Profiline
|0:08:47
|44
|Marko Stankovic (Srb) National Team of Serbia
|0:08:54
|45
|Dragan Spasic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|0:09:09
|46
|Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre) National Team of Greece
|0:09:22
|47
|Jacob Arnold (USA) Equipe CMI/BST
|0:09:29
|48
|Zbigneiw Gucwa (Pol) Equipe CMI/BST
|0:10:08
|49
|Petros Gkazonis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr
|0:10:58
|50
|Andreas Graf (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|0:11:04
|51
|Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|0:11:14
|52
|Nieck Busser (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|0:11:21
|53
|Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:11:36
|54
|Werner Riebenbauer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|0:11:37
|55
|Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor
|0:11:58
|56
|Mart Ojevee (Est) Champion System-Hong Kong
|0:12:53
|57
|Neof Sakellaridis-Magkouras (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:13:11
|58
|Ferry Bruckner (Aut) Profiline
|0:13:23
|59
|Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) National Team of Serbia
|0:13:31
|60
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|0:13:40
|61
|Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|0:13:41
|62
|Csicsaky Tamas (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
|0:13:42
|63
|Pavlos Chalkiopoulos (Gre) National Team of Greece
|0:13:59
|64
|Harald Gruber (Aut) Profiline
|0:14:24
|65
|Daniel Reiter (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|0:15:07
|66
|Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|0:15:27
|67
|Tino Thomel (Ger) Team NSP
|0:15:28
|68
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) SP Tableware
|0:15:45
|69
|Stafano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|0:16:05
|70
|Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen
|0:16:30
|71
|Lars Pria (Rom) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|0:17:26
|72
|Darko Blazevic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen
|0:17:50
|73
|Julien Schick (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST
|0:18:04
|74
|Sebastiaan Kamphuis (Ned) OWC Global Team
|0:18:19
|75
|Gernot Auer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|0:18:34
|76
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team NSP
|0:20:01
|77
|Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:20:54
|78
|Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
|0:21:27
|79
|Tobias Barkschat (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|0:22:24
|80
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|0:23:19
|81
|Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Team NSP
|0:23:29
|82
|Harmen Mijnen (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|0:23:39
|83
|Dejan Maric (Srb) National Team of Serbia
|0:26:22
|84
|Guillaume Soula (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST
|0:27:02
|85
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:28:22
|86
|Sven Forberger (Ger) Team NSP
|0:30:13
|87
|Benjamin Trouche (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST
|0:36:10
|88
|Stavros Papadimitrakis (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:38:12
|89
|Thijs Poelstra (Ned) OWC Global Team
|0:38:35
|90
|Wouter Groot (Ned) OWC Global Team
|0:40:08
|91
|Marien Wallink (Ned) OWC Global Team
|0:46:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|SP TABLEWARE
|43:23:28
|2
|ARBO GEBRUDER WEISS
|0:00:54
|3
|LKT-TEAM-BRANDENBURG
|0:01:03
|4
|MANISASPOR
|0:01:10
|5
|MERIDIANA - KAMEN
|0:01:15
|6
|KONYA TORKU SEKER-VIVELO
|0:02:37
|7
|RC ARBO WELS GOURMETFEIN
|0:05:02
|8
|CHAMPION SYSTEM-Hong Kong
|0:05:20
|9
|PARTIZAN POWERMOVE SEBIA
|10
|NATIONAL TEAM OF GREECE
|0:05:27
|11
|TUSNAD CYCLING TEAM
|0:07:55
|12
|TEAM NSP
|0:11:55
|13
|WORLDOFBIKE.GR
|0:12:15
|14
|KTM MURCIA KASTRO
|0:16:49
|15
|BABYDUMP-LEMMERS-WILVO
|0:21:52
|16
|OWC GLOBAL TEAM
|0:27:50
|17
|NATIONAL TEAM OF SERBIA
|0:28:11
|18
|EQUIPE CMI/BST
|0:28:13
|19
|PROFILINE
|0:28:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor
|15
|pts
|2
|Mart Ojevee (Est) Champion System-Hong Kong
|8
|3
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|6
|4
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor
|5
|5
|Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
|4
|6
|Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
|4
|7
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|3
|8
|Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Periklis Ilias (Gre) SP Tableware
|14
|pts
|2
|Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
|12
|3
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor
|11
|4
|Iannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|8
|5
|Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
|5
|6
|Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor
|5
|7
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor
|3
|8
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|3
|9
|Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|3
|10
|Andreas Keuser (Ger) Worldofbike.gr
|2
|11
|Mart Ojevee (Est) Champion System-Hong Kong
|2
|12
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP
|1
|13
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|1
|14
|Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen
|1
|15
|Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|1
|16
|Gernot Auer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) National Team of Greece
|14:27:08
|2
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|0:00:25
|3
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor
|0:03:36
|4
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|0:05:14
|5
|Jacob Arnold (USA) Equipe CMI/BST
|0:07:35
|6
|Petros Gkazonis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr
|0:09:04
|7
|Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:09:42
|8
|Neof Sakellaridis-Magkouras (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:11:17
|9
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|0:11:46
|10
|Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|0:11:47
|11
|Daniel Reiter (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|0:13:13
|12
|Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|0:13:33
|13
|Gernot Auer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|0:16:40
|14
|Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:19:00
|15
|Tobias Barkschat (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|0:20:30
|16
|Dejan Maric (Srb) National Team of Serbia
|0:24:28
|17
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:26:28
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy