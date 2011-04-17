Trending

Schafer makes it two from two.

LKT rider also moves into leaders jersey

Image 1 of 5

The peloton early in the race.

The peloton early in the race.
(Image credit: Spiros Papagiannis)
Image 2 of 5

Schafer takes the applause from the crowd.

Schafer takes the applause from the crowd.
(Image credit: Spiros Papagiannis)
Image 3 of 5

The points jersery holder looking good in blue.

The points jersery holder looking good in blue.
(Image credit: Spiros Papagiannis)
Image 4 of 5

Race orgainsers at the presentation.

Race orgainsers at the presentation.
(Image credit: Spiros Papagiannis)
Image 5 of 5

The stage winner talks to the press.

The stage winner talks to the press.
(Image credit: Spiros Papagiannis)

Stefan Schafer was able to conquer the elements on a rainy day in Marathon to take the fourth stage of the Tour of Helias . With the bonus seconds he took the in the final sprint the  LKT Brandeburg also moved in front of Ioannis Tamouridis in the general classification.

Speaking after the race Schafer said,

“It was very hard to catch the escapees but just a few meters before the finish line we made it. I had to finish just in front of Tamouridis and I did it. So, I took the bonus seconds and now the light blue jersey is in my shoulders. This is my first time with this jersey. It’s a marvellous race here in Greece despite the weather condition of this stage. I want to thank my teammates for their job in front of the peloton”.

Local rider Tamouridis sits five seconds behind in GC and Marcus Fothen of Team NSP was at 56’’, remains in third place.

In the points’ classification Dean Podgornik of Manisaspor will wear the green jersey in the final stage. Periklis Ilias (SP Tableware) reamins in the red jersey of mountains’ classification and the white jersey (youth classification) stayed in the shoulders of Polichronis Tzortzakis (national team of Greece).
 

Stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Schafer (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg4:13:03
2Florian Bissinger (Ger) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
3Iannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
4Andreas Graf (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
5Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
6Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor
7Emanuele Bindi (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
8Ahmet Akdelek (Tur) Manisaspor
9Martin Riska (Svk) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
10Pous Jaume Rovira (Spa) KTM Murcia Kastro
11Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) National Team of Greece
12Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor
13Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor
14Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
15Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor
16Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP
17Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong
18Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
19Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
20Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
21Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
22Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
23Christoph Sokoll (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
24Stefan Stadler (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
25Mart Ojevee (Est) Champion System-Hong Kong0:00:12
26Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove0:00:15
27Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor0:00:37
28Ruud Kooijmans (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo0:00:57
29Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo0:01:03
30Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong
31Kenny Van Der Schueren (Bel) Worldofbike.gr
32Zbigneiw Gucwa (Pol) Equipe CMI/BST
33Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen0:01:09
34Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
35Andreas Keuser (Ger) Worldofbike.gr0:01:23
36Van Der Berg (Ned) OWC Global Team0:01:31
37Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
38Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Partizan Powermove
39Anastasios Kourmpetis (Gre) National Team of Greece
40Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
41Periklis Ilias (Gre) SP Tableware
42Mark O'Brien (Aus) SP Tableware
43Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen
44Werner Riebenbauer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
45Jacob Fiedler (Fra) Team NSP0:01:41
46Tino Thomel (Ger) Team NSP
47Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Champion System-Hong Kong0:02:06
48Jacob Arnold (USA) Equipe CMI/BST0:02:33
49Konstantinos Konstantinidis (Gre) National Team of Greece
50Petros Gkazonis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr0:02:39
51Benjamin Hoeber (Ger) Profiline
52Nieck Busser (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
53Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre) National Team of Greece
54Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
55Marko Stankovic (Srb) National Team of Serbia
56Sven Forberger (Ger) Team NSP
57Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
58Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
59Dragan Spasic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
60Darko Blazevic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen
61Gernot Auer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
62Georgi Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team
63Michael Weicht (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
64Thijs Poelstra (Ned) OWC Global Team
65Ferry Bruckner (Aut) Profiline
66Harmen Mijnen (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo0:03:54
67Harald Gruber (Aut) Profiline0:04:07
68Csicsaky Tamas (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest0:04:21
69Marien Wallink (Ned) OWC Global Team0:04:56
70Stavros Papadimitrakis (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro0:06:12
71Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
72Pavlos Chalkiopoulos (Gre) National Team of Greece
73Neof Sakellaridis-Magkouras (Gre) SP Tableware
74Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
75Wouter Groot (Ned) OWC Global Team
76Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
77Rene Obst (Ger) Team NSP
78Tobias Barkschat (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg0:06:58
79Daniel Reiter (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
80Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) National Team of Serbia
81Tino Meier (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
82Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Team NSP
83Lars Pria (Rom) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
84Julien Schick (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST0:09:05
85Stafano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
86Sebastiaan Kamphuis (Ned) OWC Global Team0:09:15
87Guillaume Soula (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST0:10:41
88Benjamin Trouche (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST
89Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo0:11:03
90Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest0:11:43
91Dejan Maric (Srb) National Team of Serbia0:12:32
HDMarian Frunzeanu (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
HDMihai Varabiev (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
HDPredrag Prokic (Srb) National Team of Serbia
HDGoran Smelcerovic (Srb) National Team of Serbia
HDAlexandros Papaderos (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
HDCharalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Partizan Powermove
HDPavlin Balinski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
HDSebastiaan Beens (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
HDSimeon Green (GBr) Equipe CMI/BST
DNSZsolt Der (Srb) National Team of Serbia
DNSJob Smit (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
DNFDimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) National Team of Greece
DNFMihail Rusu (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
DNFCarol Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
DNFMarcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
DNFNandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
DNFKonstatntinos Efstathiou (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
DNFPeter Agtmaal (Ned) OWC Global Team
DNFChistos Katrakis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr

Teams Classifcation
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1MANISASPOR12:39:09
2RC ARBO WELS GOURMETFEIN
3MERIDIANA - KAMEN
4ARBO GEBRUDER WEISS
5CHAMPION SYSTEM-Hong Kong0:01:15
6SP TABLEWARE0:01:31
7PARTIZAN POWERMOVE SEBIA0:01:46
8KONYA TORKU SEKER-VIVELO0:02:34
9LKT-TEAM-BRANDENBURG0:02:39
10TEAM NSP0:03:22
11NATIONAL TEAM OF GREECE0:04:04
12TUSNAD CYCLING TEAM0:04:01
13WORLDOFBIKE.GR0:05:05
14BABYDUMP-LEMMERS-WILVO0:07:03
15KTM MURCIA KASTRO0:08:51
16OWC GLOBAL TEAM0:09:06
17PROFILINE0:09:25
18EQUIPE CMI/BST0:12:41
19NATIONAL TEAM OF SERBIA0:22:09

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor3pts
2Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen2
3Mart Ojevee (Est) Champion System-Hong Kong1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor3pts
2Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen2
3Mart Ojevee (Est) Champion System-Hong Kong1

Mountains 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Periklis Ilias (Gre) SP Tableware7pts
2Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen5
3Iannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware3
4Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor2
5Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebruder Weiss1

Mountains 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen5pts
2Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor3
3Mart Ojevee (Est) Champion System-Hong Kong2
4Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP1

Young Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) National Team of Greece4:13:03
2Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor
3Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Schafer (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg14:25:14
2Iannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware0:00:05
3Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP0:00:56
4Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebruder Weiss0:01:34
5Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo0:01:46
6Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) National Team of Greece0:01:54
7Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove0:02:08
8Pous Jaume Rovira (Spa) KTM Murcia Kastro0:02:16
9Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg0:02:19
10Florian Bissinger (Ger) Arbo Gebruder Weiss0:02:33
11Martin Riska (Svk) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein0:02:39
12Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen0:02:53
13Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor0:02:54
14Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team0:03:04
15Christoph Sokoll (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein0:03:14
16Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware0:03:22
17Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor0:03:31
18Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong0:03:42
19Ruud Kooijmans (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo0:03:59
20Emanuele Bindi (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen0:04:03
21Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor0:04:07
22Stefan Stadler (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss0:04:23
23Periklis Ilias (Gre) SP Tableware0:04:38
24Andreas Keuser (Ger) Worldofbike.gr0:04:39
25Jacob Fiedler (Fra) Team NSP0:04:44
26Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen0:04:51
27Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong0:04:59
28Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
29Ahmet Akdelek (Tur) Manisaspor0:05:00
30Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo0:05:15
31Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor0:05:30
32Michael Weicht (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg0:06:00
33Kenny Van Der Schueren (Bel) Worldofbike.gr0:06:08
34Anastasios Kourmpetis (Gre) National Team of Greece
35Van Der Berg (Ned) OWC Global Team0:06:13
36Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen0:06:18
37Konstantinos Konstantinidis (Gre) National Team of Greece0:06:41
38Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team0:06:58
39Georgi Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team0:07:04
40Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Partizan Powermove0:07:08
41Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Champion System-Hong Kong0:07:14
42Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove0:07:42
43Benjamin Hoeber (Ger) Profiline0:08:47
44Marko Stankovic (Srb) National Team of Serbia0:08:54
45Dragan Spasic (Srb) Partizan Powermove0:09:09
46Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre) National Team of Greece0:09:22
47Jacob Arnold (USA) Equipe CMI/BST0:09:29
48Zbigneiw Gucwa (Pol) Equipe CMI/BST0:10:08
49Petros Gkazonis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr0:10:58
50Andreas Graf (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein0:11:04
51Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove0:11:14
52Nieck Busser (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo0:11:21
53Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro0:11:36
54Werner Riebenbauer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein0:11:37
55Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor0:11:58
56Mart Ojevee (Est) Champion System-Hong Kong0:12:53
57Neof Sakellaridis-Magkouras (Gre) SP Tableware0:13:11
58Ferry Bruckner (Aut) Profiline0:13:23
59Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) National Team of Serbia0:13:31
60Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo0:13:40
61Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg0:13:41
62Csicsaky Tamas (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest0:13:42
63Pavlos Chalkiopoulos (Gre) National Team of Greece0:13:59
64Harald Gruber (Aut) Profiline0:14:24
65Daniel Reiter (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss0:15:07
66Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein0:15:27
67Tino Thomel (Ger) Team NSP0:15:28
68Mark O'Brien (Aus) SP Tableware0:15:45
69Stafano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo0:16:05
70Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen0:16:30
71Lars Pria (Rom) Arbo Gebruder Weiss0:17:26
72Darko Blazevic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen0:17:50
73Julien Schick (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST0:18:04
74Sebastiaan Kamphuis (Ned) OWC Global Team0:18:19
75Gernot Auer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein0:18:34
76Rene Obst (Ger) Team NSP0:20:01
77Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware0:20:54
78Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest0:21:27
79Tobias Barkschat (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg0:22:24
80Tino Meier (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg0:23:19
81Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Team NSP0:23:29
82Harmen Mijnen (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo0:23:39
83Dejan Maric (Srb) National Team of Serbia0:26:22
84Guillaume Soula (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST0:27:02
85Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro0:28:22
86Sven Forberger (Ger) Team NSP0:30:13
87Benjamin Trouche (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST0:36:10
88Stavros Papadimitrakis (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro0:38:12
89Thijs Poelstra (Ned) OWC Global Team0:38:35
90Wouter Groot (Ned) OWC Global Team0:40:08
91Marien Wallink (Ned) OWC Global Team0:46:06

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1SP TABLEWARE43:23:28
2ARBO GEBRUDER WEISS0:00:54
3LKT-TEAM-BRANDENBURG0:01:03
4MANISASPOR0:01:10
5MERIDIANA - KAMEN0:01:15
6KONYA TORKU SEKER-VIVELO0:02:37
7RC ARBO WELS GOURMETFEIN0:05:02
8CHAMPION SYSTEM-Hong Kong0:05:20
9PARTIZAN POWERMOVE SEBIA
10NATIONAL TEAM OF GREECE0:05:27
11TUSNAD CYCLING TEAM0:07:55
12TEAM NSP0:11:55
13WORLDOFBIKE.GR0:12:15
14KTM MURCIA KASTRO0:16:49
15BABYDUMP-LEMMERS-WILVO0:21:52
16OWC GLOBAL TEAM0:27:50
17NATIONAL TEAM OF SERBIA0:28:11
18EQUIPE CMI/BST0:28:13
19PROFILINE0:28:48

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor15pts
2Mart Ojevee (Est) Champion System-Hong Kong8
3Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove6
4Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor5
5Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen4
6Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen4
7Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove3
8Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein2

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Periklis Ilias (Gre) SP Tableware14pts
2Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen12
3Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor11
4Iannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware8
5Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen5
6Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor5
7Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor3
8Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove3
9Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein3
10Andreas Keuser (Ger) Worldofbike.gr2
11Mart Ojevee (Est) Champion System-Hong Kong2
12Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP1
13Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebruder Weiss1
14Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen1
15Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove1
16Gernot Auer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein1

Young Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) National Team of Greece14:27:08
2Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg0:00:25
3Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor0:03:36
4Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Partizan Powermove0:05:14
5Jacob Arnold (USA) Equipe CMI/BST0:07:35
6Petros Gkazonis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr0:09:04
7Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro0:09:42
8Neof Sakellaridis-Magkouras (Gre) SP Tableware0:11:17
9Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo0:11:46
10Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg0:11:47
11Daniel Reiter (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss0:13:13
12Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein0:13:33
13Gernot Auer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein0:16:40
14Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware0:19:00
15Tobias Barkschat (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg0:20:30
16Dejan Maric (Srb) National Team of Serbia0:24:28
17Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro0:26:28

