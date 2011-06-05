Trending

Image 1 of 54

World Champion Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) celebrates after winning the 2011 Liberty Classic

World Champion Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) celebrates after winning the 2011 Liberty Classic
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 2 of 54

The women roll out of downtown Philly.

The women roll out of downtown Philly.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 54

A couple of the women start to walk as things get steep on "the wall".

A couple of the women start to walk as things get steep on "the wall".
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 54

Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) pulling the group along.

Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) pulling the group along.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 54

Women get encouragement from fans on Lemon hill.

Women get encouragement from fans on Lemon hill.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 54

The women go under one of the many overpasses along the course.

The women go under one of the many overpasses along the course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 54

Cresting the top of the climb in Manayunk.

Cresting the top of the climb in Manayunk.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 54

HTC-Highroad comes to the front to bring in the break.

HTC-Highroad comes to the front to bring in the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 54

The field bears down on the solo breakaway rider.

The field bears down on the solo breakaway rider.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 54

HTC-Highroad puts some pressure on the group on the climb.

HTC-Highroad puts some pressure on the group on the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 54

Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) makes it up the climb for the last time.

Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) makes it up the climb for the last time.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 54

The women make their way up "the wall" for the last time.

The women make their way up "the wall" for the last time.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 54

A couple of HTC-Highroad riders make their way back to the bunch.

A couple of HTC-Highroad riders make their way back to the bunch.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 54

Things get a little crazy as the men and women criss-cross each other on the course.

Things get a little crazy as the men and women criss-cross each other on the course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 54

Fans cheer the women climbing over Lemon Hill.

Fans cheer the women climbing over Lemon Hill.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 54

The break heads into downtown Manayunk.

The break heads into downtown Manayunk.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 54

Team Colavita Forno d'Asolo celebrates payday

Team Colavita Forno d'Asolo celebrates payday
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 18 of 54

Juvederm - Specialized's Lex Albrecht

Juvederm - Specialized's Lex Albrecht
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 54

HTC-Highroad on the front of the bunch

HTC-Highroad on the front of the bunch
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 54

World Champion Giorgia Bronzini

World Champion Giorgia Bronzini
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 54

Past the famous Rocky steps

Past the famous Rocky steps
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 54

Colavita Forno d'Asolo working to give Giorgia Bronzini the win

Colavita Forno d'Asolo working to give Giorgia Bronzini the win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 54

The Manayunk Wall became a parking lot every lap

The Manayunk Wall became a parking lot every lap
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 24 of 54

Judging from the number of PA State Police Liquor Enforcement officers dispatched to the Manayunk Wall, Philadelphia Major Nutter wasn't kidding when he announced that they would crack down on the consumption of alcohol"

Judging from the number of PA State Police Liquor Enforcement officers dispatched to the Manayunk Wall, Philadelphia Major Nutter wasn't kidding when he announced that they would crack down on the consumption of alcohol"
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 25 of 54

Queen of the Mountain, Lex Albright climbs Lemon Hill

Queen of the Mountain, Lex Albright climbs Lemon Hill
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 26 of 54

Colavita and TIBCO lead the charge up Lemon Hill

Colavita and TIBCO lead the charge up Lemon Hill
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 27 of 54

Lenore Pipes (Pure Energy) gets a wheel from Mavic support

Lenore Pipes (Pure Energy) gets a wheel from Mavic support
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 28 of 54

Lex Albright (Juvederm) won the Queen of the Mountain and maintained a solo break for most of the race

Lex Albright (Juvederm) won the Queen of the Mountain and maintained a solo break for most of the race
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 29 of 54

Colavita and HTC-Highroad chase Lex Albright (Juvederm) who is off the front

Colavita and HTC-Highroad chase Lex Albright (Juvederm) who is off the front
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 30 of 54

At 2km to go, Team HTC-Highroad is in control of the race

At 2km to go, Team HTC-Highroad is in control of the race
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 31 of 54

World Champion Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) wins 2011 Liberty Classic

World Champion Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) wins 2011 Liberty Classic
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 32 of 54

A UCI Chaperon hovers by the Mellow Mushroom tent

A UCI Chaperon hovers by the Mellow Mushroom tent
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 33 of 54

Winner of the Under 23 contest, Lindsay Myers (Danbury Audi), accepts the Miji Reoch Award check from Tracy Lea

Winner of the Under 23 contest, Lindsay Myers (Danbury Audi), accepts the Miji Reoch Award check from Tracy Lea
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 34 of 54

Queen of the Mountain, Lex Albright (Juvederm)

Queen of the Mountain, Lex Albright (Juvederm)
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 35 of 54

Winner of the 2011 TD Bank International Liberty Classic, Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) "

Winner of the 2011 TD Bank International Liberty Classic, Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) "
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 36 of 54

The women's podium: Shelley Olds (Diadora Paste Zara), Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) and Jennifer Purcel (Danbury Audi)

The women's podium: Shelley Olds (Diadora Paste Zara), Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) and Jennifer Purcel (Danbury Audi)
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 37 of 54

Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten) climbs the wall will little visible strain

Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten) climbs the wall will little visible strain
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 38 of 54

The Manayunk Wall put many riders into the red zone

The Manayunk Wall put many riders into the red zone
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 39 of 54

Women's World Road Champion and winner of the 2011 Liberty Classic, Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) signs in

Women's World Road Champion and winner of the 2011 Liberty Classic, Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) signs in
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 40 of 54

Shelley Olds (Diadora Paste Zara) at the sign in

Shelley Olds (Diadora Paste Zara) at the sign in
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 41 of 54

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) signs in as Jeannie Longo (Human Zoom) waits in the wings

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) signs in as Jeannie Longo (Human Zoom) waits in the wings
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 42 of 54

Jeannie Longo (Human Zoom) signs in at the 2011 TD Bank International Liberty Classic

Jeannie Longo (Human Zoom) signs in at the 2011 TD Bank International Liberty Classic
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 43 of 54

Team HTC Highroad at the sign in

Team HTC Highroad at the sign in
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 44 of 54

The man who started it all twenty_six years ago, Dave Chauner

The man who started it all twenty_six years ago, Dave Chauner
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 45 of 54

Women's World Road Champion and winner of the 2011 Liberty Classic, Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) on the start line

Women's World Road Champion and winner of the 2011 Liberty Classic, Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) on the start line
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 46 of 54

The 2011 New Zealand National Road Champion, Cath Cheatley (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) on the start line

The 2011 New Zealand National Road Champion, Cath Cheatley (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) on the start line
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 47 of 54

World Champion Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) and Cath Cheatley (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) have a last minute discussion before setting off

World Champion Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) and Cath Cheatley (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) have a last minute discussion before setting off
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 48 of 54

Jeannie Longo (Human Zoom) made her first ever appearance at the twenty_sixth annual Philadelphia International Championship

Jeannie Longo (Human Zoom) made her first ever appearance at the twenty_sixth annual Philadelphia International Championship
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 49 of 54

The women set off at the twenty_sixth running of the Philadelphia International Championship

The women set off at the twenty_sixth running of the Philadelphia International Championship
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 50 of 54

Queen of the Mountain, Lex Albright (Juvederm) makes her way up the Manayunk Wall

Queen of the Mountain, Lex Albright (Juvederm) makes her way up the Manayunk Wall
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 51 of 54

Laurel Larson (XO Communications) goes for points on the Manayunk Wall

Laurel Larson (XO Communications) goes for points on the Manayunk Wall
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 52 of 54

Team HTC Highroad keeps the pace steady on the Manayunk Wall

Team HTC Highroad keeps the pace steady on the Manayunk Wall
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 53 of 54

The Manayunk Wall is getting the best of Ally Stacher (HTC _ Highroad)

The Manayunk Wall is getting the best of Ally Stacher (HTC _ Highroad)
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 54 of 54

Giorgia Bronzini takes the win in the Liberty Classic

Giorgia Bronzini takes the win in the Liberty Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

World Champion Giorgia Bronzini continued the domination of foreign riders in the women's Liberty Classic in Philadelphia. The Italian sprinter bested American Shelley Olds (Diadora - Pasta Zara) in the bunch sprint. Coming third was Jennifer Purcell of the Connecticut-based Danbury Audi squad.

"This was a really big race for our team with our sponsors here from New Jersey," Bronzini said. "It is also one of the most important international races in the world and I have the world jersey. It was a pleasure to win this race in this jersey and to win in the USA, it was a good job."

The team had two powerful sprinters in the race, with Bronzini and teammate Theresa Cliff-Ryan, who was fresh off of a string of victories in the USA. Bronzini explained how the team decided to race the finish.

"I spoke with Theresa Cliff-Ryan during the race and we had two chances with my sprint and her sprint. We decided in the end to chose the best wheels on our own. I have to thank my team because the girls did the best work to achieve the best race for today."

The day's other star was Lex Albrecht (Juvederm-Specialized) who stayed away from the first lap until the last trip up the Manayunk wall, taking home the queen of the mountains prize.

"My main goal this year was to go after the QOM jersey," Albrecht said. "I went for it on the first climb and got it, I had a gap so I kept going and stayed away for the next 70 kilometres. I was caught right on the last lap. I wasn’t sure if I would have won the jersey because the points on the last lap were double, and I didn’t know who was gathering points behind me. But, I knew that I had a good chance to win it."

No US rider has ever won the country's sole remaining women's UCI event. Germans have dominated the past 15 years, with Petra Rossner claiming seven wins and HTC-Highroad's Ina Teutenberg four. Teutenberg chose the World Cup in Spain over the Liberty Classic this year, opening the door for a new team to take the top step.

It is a big coup for the Colavita Forno d'Asolo team, which formed from a merger of the American Colavita team and the Italian Forno d'Asolo squad this year.

Albrecht shines on Manayunk Wall

A high quality women’s field lined up for the 16th annual UCI 1.1 Liberty Classic prepared to contest four challenging 23.2km circuits for a total of 98km. The women’s race will start outside the famed Art Museum on Benjamin Franklin Parkway and headed out along Kelly Drive, passing the scenic Schuylkill River and college rowing houses on the way to the famed Manayunk Wall, a steep and decisive 800 metre ascent.

At the top of the ascent, the shattered peloton turned right to start "the fall off the wall," that leads back down to Kelly Drive and toward the two smaller ascents over Strawberry Mansion and Lemon Hill, before returning to the Logan Square finish line.

The women’s field was spread wide across the road, however, they were deceivingly traveling at speeds of more than 40kph along Kelly Drive. A quick tempo over Manayunk wall on the first lap caused major separations in the field. Lex Albrecht (Juvederm-Specialized) picked up first place points in the first QOM and opened up a 15 second gap off the fall from the wall and back down to Kelly Drive. Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno D’Asolo) took second place points in the bunch and Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad) took third.

The solo rider increased her lead to roughly 30 seconds through Strawberry Mansion and into Lemon Hill and around Logan Square at the start of lap two. She held a 45-second margin ahead of the peloton and grew to two minutes for the second time over Manayunk Wall. Chaser Laurel Larsen (BHC XO Communications) gained 40 seconds but was reabsorbed into the field after a few kilometres.

Albrecht picked up full points on Manayunk Wall and Lemon Hill during the first two laps of the race, and secured the QOM competition.

She maintained a one minute lead over the third Manayunk Wall. The field behind shattered over the ascent as teams started to put pressure on the front of the field to reduce the time margin. Albrecht was reabsorbed into field before the fourth and final climb over Manayunk Wall.

Manayunk Wall fans were wild as the women climbed over it for one last time. Eight emerged over the top of the wall, however, the field quickly came back together on the descent back down to Kelly Drive. HTC-Highroad, Colavita Forno D’Asolo and Diadora-Pasta Zara dominated the final kilometres of the race with their respective lead-out trains. In the end it was Bronzini who proved to be the fastest sprinter around Logan Square and up Benjamin Franklin Parkway to the finish line.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo2:28:28
2Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora Pasta Zara
3Jennifer Purcell (USA) Team Danbury Audi
4Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To The Top
5Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC-Highroad
6Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO - To The Top
7Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
8Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom
9Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
10Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
11Liza Rachetto (USA) Team Danbury Audi
12Kate Chilcott (NZl) CRCA
13Courteney Lowe (NZl) CRCA
14Joanie Caron (Can) JUVEDERM - SPECIALIZED
15Cath Cheatley (NZl) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
16Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten Racing
17Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
18Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora Pasta Zara
19Devon Gorry (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
20Emily Thurston (USA) XO Communications/Battley Harley-Davidson
21Leah Guloien (Can) Missing Link Coaching Systems/Specialized Elite
22Laura Meadley (Aus) MVP Healthcare Cycling
23Denise Ramsden (Can) JUVEDERM - SPECIALIZED
24Genevieve Whitson (NZl) MVP Healthcare Cycling
25Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Danbury Audi
26Lindsay Honaker (USA) XO Communications/Battley Harley-Davidson
27Michelle Gauthier (Can) RE:FORM/Cyclepower
28Fabienne Gerard (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA
29Mary Zider (USA) JUVEDERM - SPECIALIZED
30Erin Silliman (USA) Virginia Assets pb Artemis/Trek
31Kristina Seley (USA) Missing Link Coaching Systems/Specialized Elite
32Kristine Wander (USA) CAWES Cycling
33Anna Young (USA) MVP Healthcare Cycling
34Veronique Labonte (Can) JUVEDERM - SPECIALIZED
35Anna Barensfeld (USA) Missing Link Coaching Systems/Specialized Elite
36Emily Kachorek (USA) Team Danbury Audi
37Lex Albrecht (Can) JUVEDERM - SPECIALIZED
38Kristen Lasasso (USA) Mellow Mushroom
39Erika Graves (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
40Carmen Small (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
41Ainhoa Diez (USA) ParCycles.com/Mix1
42Monika Sattler (Ger) XO Communications/Battley Harley-Davidson
43Cara Gillis (Can) Missing Link Coaching Systems/Specialized Elite
44Patricia Buerkle (USA) Virginia Assets pb Artemis/Trek
45Jeannie Longo (Fra) HumanZoom
46Kacey Manderfield (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA
47Kathleen Billington (USA) Team Danbury Audi
48Sara Tussey (USA) ParCycles.com/Mix1
49Rachel Neylan (Aus) Diadora Pasta Zara
50Andrea Luebbe (USA) HumanZoom
51Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top
52Amber Neben (USA) HTC-Highroad
53Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
54Kathryn Donovan (USA) CRCA
55Ally Stacher (USA) HTC-Highroad
56Meredith Miller (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
57Pierce Amber (USA) Diadora Pasta Zara
58Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC-Highroad
59Amanda Miller (USA) HTC-Highroad
60Adriana Visser (Ned) HTC-Highroad
61Lauren Robertson (USA) CRCA
62Moriah MacGregor (Can) JUVEDERM - SPECIALIZED
63Rachel Warner (USA) Missing Link Coaching Systems/Specialized Elite
64Cynthia Nelson (Can) RE:FORM/Cyclepower0:01:58
65Laurel Larsen (USA) XO Communications/Battley Harley-Davidson
66Bergen Watterson (USA) ParCycles.com/Mix1
67Clara Kelly (USA) MVP Healthcare Cycling
68Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top0:02:10
69Nicky Wangsgard (USA) Vanderkitten Racing0:02:24
70Arley Kemmerer (USA) CAWES Cycling0:02:52
71Andrea Myers (USA) HumanZoom0:02:55
72Cheri Fager (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA
73Sally Annis (USA) Mellow Mushroom
74Jocelyn Setter (USA) CAWES Cycling0:03:35
75Cinthia Lehner (USA) ParCycles.com/Mix1
76Marianne Holt (USA) ParCycles.com/Mix1
77Rebecca Wellons (USA) Team Danbury Audi
78Vanessa Drigo (USA) Vanderkitten Racing
79Audrey Scott (USA) Farm Team Elite
80Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:04:10
81Starla Teddegreen (USA) Vanderkitten Racing0:05:14
82Lenore Pipes (Gum) Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA0:05:38
83Gray Patton (USA) CRCA0:06:27

Queen Of The Mountain
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lex Albrecht (Can) JUVEDERM - SPECIALIZED30pts
2Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC-Highroad12
3Adriana Visser (Ned) HTC-Highroad10
4Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO - To The Top6
5Amber Neben (USA) HTC-Highroad6
6Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top6
7Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo6
8Amanda Miller (USA) HTC-Highroad4
9Laurel Larsen (USA) XO Communications/Battley Harley-Davidson3
10Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora Pasta Zara2
11Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To The Top2
12Jeannie Longo (Fra) HumanZoom1
13Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top1
14Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita Forno d'Asolo1

