Image 1 of 54 World Champion Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) celebrates after winning the 2011 Liberty Classic (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 2 of 54 The women roll out of downtown Philly. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 54 A couple of the women start to walk as things get steep on "the wall". (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 54 Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) pulling the group along. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 54 Women get encouragement from fans on Lemon hill. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 54 The women go under one of the many overpasses along the course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 54 Cresting the top of the climb in Manayunk. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 54 HTC-Highroad comes to the front to bring in the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 54 The field bears down on the solo breakaway rider. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 54 HTC-Highroad puts some pressure on the group on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 54 Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) makes it up the climb for the last time. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 54 The women make their way up "the wall" for the last time. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 54 A couple of HTC-Highroad riders make their way back to the bunch. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 54 Things get a little crazy as the men and women criss-cross each other on the course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 54 Fans cheer the women climbing over Lemon Hill. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 54 The break heads into downtown Manayunk. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 54 Team Colavita Forno d'Asolo celebrates payday (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 18 of 54 Juvederm - Specialized's Lex Albrecht (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 54 HTC-Highroad on the front of the bunch (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 54 World Champion Giorgia Bronzini (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 54 Past the famous Rocky steps (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 54 Colavita Forno d'Asolo working to give Giorgia Bronzini the win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 54 The Manayunk Wall became a parking lot every lap (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 24 of 54 Judging from the number of PA State Police Liquor Enforcement officers dispatched to the Manayunk Wall, Philadelphia Major Nutter wasn't kidding when he announced that they would crack down on the consumption of alcohol" (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 25 of 54 Queen of the Mountain, Lex Albright climbs Lemon Hill (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 26 of 54 Colavita and TIBCO lead the charge up Lemon Hill (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 27 of 54 Lenore Pipes (Pure Energy) gets a wheel from Mavic support (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 28 of 54 Lex Albright (Juvederm) won the Queen of the Mountain and maintained a solo break for most of the race (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 29 of 54 Colavita and HTC-Highroad chase Lex Albright (Juvederm) who is off the front (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 30 of 54 At 2km to go, Team HTC-Highroad is in control of the race (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 31 of 54 World Champion Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) wins 2011 Liberty Classic (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 32 of 54 A UCI Chaperon hovers by the Mellow Mushroom tent (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 33 of 54 Winner of the Under 23 contest, Lindsay Myers (Danbury Audi), accepts the Miji Reoch Award check from Tracy Lea (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 34 of 54 Queen of the Mountain, Lex Albright (Juvederm) (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 35 of 54 Winner of the 2011 TD Bank International Liberty Classic, Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) " (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 36 of 54 The women's podium: Shelley Olds (Diadora Paste Zara), Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) and Jennifer Purcel (Danbury Audi) (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 37 of 54 Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten) climbs the wall will little visible strain (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 38 of 54 The Manayunk Wall put many riders into the red zone (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 39 of 54 Women's World Road Champion and winner of the 2011 Liberty Classic, Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) signs in (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 40 of 54 Shelley Olds (Diadora Paste Zara) at the sign in (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 41 of 54 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) signs in as Jeannie Longo (Human Zoom) waits in the wings (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 42 of 54 Jeannie Longo (Human Zoom) signs in at the 2011 TD Bank International Liberty Classic (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 43 of 54 Team HTC Highroad at the sign in (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 44 of 54 The man who started it all twenty_six years ago, Dave Chauner (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 45 of 54 Women's World Road Champion and winner of the 2011 Liberty Classic, Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) on the start line (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 46 of 54 The 2011 New Zealand National Road Champion, Cath Cheatley (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) on the start line (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 47 of 54 World Champion Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) and Cath Cheatley (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) have a last minute discussion before setting off (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 48 of 54 Jeannie Longo (Human Zoom) made her first ever appearance at the twenty_sixth annual Philadelphia International Championship (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 49 of 54 The women set off at the twenty_sixth running of the Philadelphia International Championship (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 50 of 54 Queen of the Mountain, Lex Albright (Juvederm) makes her way up the Manayunk Wall (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 51 of 54 Laurel Larson (XO Communications) goes for points on the Manayunk Wall (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 52 of 54 Team HTC Highroad keeps the pace steady on the Manayunk Wall (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 53 of 54 The Manayunk Wall is getting the best of Ally Stacher (HTC _ Highroad) (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 54 of 54 Giorgia Bronzini takes the win in the Liberty Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

World Champion Giorgia Bronzini continued the domination of foreign riders in the women's Liberty Classic in Philadelphia. The Italian sprinter bested American Shelley Olds (Diadora - Pasta Zara) in the bunch sprint. Coming third was Jennifer Purcell of the Connecticut-based Danbury Audi squad.

"This was a really big race for our team with our sponsors here from New Jersey," Bronzini said. "It is also one of the most important international races in the world and I have the world jersey. It was a pleasure to win this race in this jersey and to win in the USA, it was a good job."

The team had two powerful sprinters in the race, with Bronzini and teammate Theresa Cliff-Ryan, who was fresh off of a string of victories in the USA. Bronzini explained how the team decided to race the finish.

"I spoke with Theresa Cliff-Ryan during the race and we had two chances with my sprint and her sprint. We decided in the end to chose the best wheels on our own. I have to thank my team because the girls did the best work to achieve the best race for today."

The day's other star was Lex Albrecht (Juvederm-Specialized) who stayed away from the first lap until the last trip up the Manayunk wall, taking home the queen of the mountains prize.

"My main goal this year was to go after the QOM jersey," Albrecht said. "I went for it on the first climb and got it, I had a gap so I kept going and stayed away for the next 70 kilometres. I was caught right on the last lap. I wasn’t sure if I would have won the jersey because the points on the last lap were double, and I didn’t know who was gathering points behind me. But, I knew that I had a good chance to win it."

No US rider has ever won the country's sole remaining women's UCI event. Germans have dominated the past 15 years, with Petra Rossner claiming seven wins and HTC-Highroad's Ina Teutenberg four. Teutenberg chose the World Cup in Spain over the Liberty Classic this year, opening the door for a new team to take the top step.

It is a big coup for the Colavita Forno d'Asolo team, which formed from a merger of the American Colavita team and the Italian Forno d'Asolo squad this year.

Albrecht shines on Manayunk Wall

A high quality women’s field lined up for the 16th annual UCI 1.1 Liberty Classic prepared to contest four challenging 23.2km circuits for a total of 98km. The women’s race will start outside the famed Art Museum on Benjamin Franklin Parkway and headed out along Kelly Drive, passing the scenic Schuylkill River and college rowing houses on the way to the famed Manayunk Wall, a steep and decisive 800 metre ascent.

At the top of the ascent, the shattered peloton turned right to start "the fall off the wall," that leads back down to Kelly Drive and toward the two smaller ascents over Strawberry Mansion and Lemon Hill, before returning to the Logan Square finish line.

The women’s field was spread wide across the road, however, they were deceivingly traveling at speeds of more than 40kph along Kelly Drive. A quick tempo over Manayunk wall on the first lap caused major separations in the field. Lex Albrecht (Juvederm-Specialized) picked up first place points in the first QOM and opened up a 15 second gap off the fall from the wall and back down to Kelly Drive. Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno D’Asolo) took second place points in the bunch and Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad) took third.

The solo rider increased her lead to roughly 30 seconds through Strawberry Mansion and into Lemon Hill and around Logan Square at the start of lap two. She held a 45-second margin ahead of the peloton and grew to two minutes for the second time over Manayunk Wall. Chaser Laurel Larsen (BHC XO Communications) gained 40 seconds but was reabsorbed into the field after a few kilometres.

Albrecht picked up full points on Manayunk Wall and Lemon Hill during the first two laps of the race, and secured the QOM competition.

She maintained a one minute lead over the third Manayunk Wall. The field behind shattered over the ascent as teams started to put pressure on the front of the field to reduce the time margin. Albrecht was reabsorbed into field before the fourth and final climb over Manayunk Wall.

Manayunk Wall fans were wild as the women climbed over it for one last time. Eight emerged over the top of the wall, however, the field quickly came back together on the descent back down to Kelly Drive. HTC-Highroad, Colavita Forno D’Asolo and Diadora-Pasta Zara dominated the final kilometres of the race with their respective lead-out trains. In the end it was Bronzini who proved to be the fastest sprinter around Logan Square and up Benjamin Franklin Parkway to the finish line.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 2:28:28 2 Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora Pasta Zara 3 Jennifer Purcell (USA) Team Danbury Audi 4 Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To The Top 5 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC-Highroad 6 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO - To The Top 7 Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 8 Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom 9 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 10 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 11 Liza Rachetto (USA) Team Danbury Audi 12 Kate Chilcott (NZl) CRCA 13 Courteney Lowe (NZl) CRCA 14 Joanie Caron (Can) JUVEDERM - SPECIALIZED 15 Cath Cheatley (NZl) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 16 Emily Collins (NZl) Vanderkitten Racing 17 Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 18 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora Pasta Zara 19 Devon Gorry (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 20 Emily Thurston (USA) XO Communications/Battley Harley-Davidson 21 Leah Guloien (Can) Missing Link Coaching Systems/Specialized Elite 22 Laura Meadley (Aus) MVP Healthcare Cycling 23 Denise Ramsden (Can) JUVEDERM - SPECIALIZED 24 Genevieve Whitson (NZl) MVP Healthcare Cycling 25 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Danbury Audi 26 Lindsay Honaker (USA) XO Communications/Battley Harley-Davidson 27 Michelle Gauthier (Can) RE:FORM/Cyclepower 28 Fabienne Gerard (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA 29 Mary Zider (USA) JUVEDERM - SPECIALIZED 30 Erin Silliman (USA) Virginia Assets pb Artemis/Trek 31 Kristina Seley (USA) Missing Link Coaching Systems/Specialized Elite 32 Kristine Wander (USA) CAWES Cycling 33 Anna Young (USA) MVP Healthcare Cycling 34 Veronique Labonte (Can) JUVEDERM - SPECIALIZED 35 Anna Barensfeld (USA) Missing Link Coaching Systems/Specialized Elite 36 Emily Kachorek (USA) Team Danbury Audi 37 Lex Albrecht (Can) JUVEDERM - SPECIALIZED 38 Kristen Lasasso (USA) Mellow Mushroom 39 Erika Graves (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 40 Carmen Small (USA) TIBCO - To The Top 41 Ainhoa Diez (USA) ParCycles.com/Mix1 42 Monika Sattler (Ger) XO Communications/Battley Harley-Davidson 43 Cara Gillis (Can) Missing Link Coaching Systems/Specialized Elite 44 Patricia Buerkle (USA) Virginia Assets pb Artemis/Trek 45 Jeannie Longo (Fra) HumanZoom 46 Kacey Manderfield (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA 47 Kathleen Billington (USA) Team Danbury Audi 48 Sara Tussey (USA) ParCycles.com/Mix1 49 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Diadora Pasta Zara 50 Andrea Luebbe (USA) HumanZoom 51 Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top 52 Amber Neben (USA) HTC-Highroad 53 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 54 Kathryn Donovan (USA) CRCA 55 Ally Stacher (USA) HTC-Highroad 56 Meredith Miller (USA) TIBCO - To The Top 57 Pierce Amber (USA) Diadora Pasta Zara 58 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC-Highroad 59 Amanda Miller (USA) HTC-Highroad 60 Adriana Visser (Ned) HTC-Highroad 61 Lauren Robertson (USA) CRCA 62 Moriah MacGregor (Can) JUVEDERM - SPECIALIZED 63 Rachel Warner (USA) Missing Link Coaching Systems/Specialized Elite 64 Cynthia Nelson (Can) RE:FORM/Cyclepower 0:01:58 65 Laurel Larsen (USA) XO Communications/Battley Harley-Davidson 66 Bergen Watterson (USA) ParCycles.com/Mix1 67 Clara Kelly (USA) MVP Healthcare Cycling 68 Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top 0:02:10 69 Nicky Wangsgard (USA) Vanderkitten Racing 0:02:24 70 Arley Kemmerer (USA) CAWES Cycling 0:02:52 71 Andrea Myers (USA) HumanZoom 0:02:55 72 Cheri Fager (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA 73 Sally Annis (USA) Mellow Mushroom 74 Jocelyn Setter (USA) CAWES Cycling 0:03:35 75 Cinthia Lehner (USA) ParCycles.com/Mix1 76 Marianne Holt (USA) ParCycles.com/Mix1 77 Rebecca Wellons (USA) Team Danbury Audi 78 Vanessa Drigo (USA) Vanderkitten Racing 79 Audrey Scott (USA) Farm Team Elite 80 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 0:04:10 81 Starla Teddegreen (USA) Vanderkitten Racing 0:05:14 82 Lenore Pipes (Gum) Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA 0:05:38 83 Gray Patton (USA) CRCA 0:06:27