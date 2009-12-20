Trending

Hermida outduels de Larrinaga in Valencia

Vazquez claims final podium position

José Antonio Hermida won the 14th edition of the Ciclocross International Ciudad de Valencia on Sunday, besting runner-up Javier Ruiz de Larrinaga by 11 seconds. Oscar Vazquez followed in third place 21 seconds later, out-sprinting his three chase-group companions.

Hermida, a two-time Spanish cyclo-cross champion, prevailed in a hard-fought race against current Spanish 'cross champion de Larrinaga. The duo separated themselves from the field early in the race on the fast parcours before Hermida finally dispatched his breakaway companion late in the race to take a solo victory, his fourth win this 'cross season.

Hermida, also a medalist as a mountain biker in the Olympics and world championships, used his technical skills to separate himself from de Larrinaga on the final lap.

"There was quite a high obstacle, of around half a meter, I think," said Hermida. "I had bunny-hopped it in training, but during the race my competitors were dismounting their bikes to get over it, so I decided to keep that card, just in case I would need it - and I needed it in the end.

"On the last lap, I arrived there in first position and jumped over the barrier. This allowed me to get some seconds on de Larrinaga and take the victory."

A chase group of four riders containing Vazquez, Spanish U23 champion David Lozano, Isaac Suarez and Unai Yus formed behind the two leaders. Vazquez's final burst of speed was too much for his fellow chasers to overcome as the Galician earned the finial podium position.

Results
1José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa)1:02:07
2Javier Ruiz de Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)0:00:11
3Oscar Vazquez Crespo (Spa)0:00:32
4David Lozano Riba (Spa)0:00:33
5Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Spa)
6Unai Yus Kerejeta (Spa)0:00:39
7David Seco Amundarain (Spa)0:00:56
8Santiago Armero Sanchez (Spa)0:00:57
9Antonio Suarez Fernandez (Spa)0:01:15
10Angelo de Clercq (Bel)0:01:41
11Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel)0:01:46
12Daniel Guerrero (Spa)0:01:57
13Carlos Hernandez Garcia (Spa)
14Daniel Ruiz Echeandia (Spa)0:02:17
15Francesco Xavier Carnicer (Spa)0:02:45
16Jose Antonio Diez Arriola (Spa)0:02:54
17Inigo Gomez Elorriaga (Spa)0:02:55
18Jordi Rene (Spa)0:03:20
19Isaka de la Fuente Raistrick (Spa)
20Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa)
21Hugo Rus (Spa)0:03:34
22Diego Martínez (Spa)0:03:37
23Luis Hurtado (Spa)0:04:13
24Alberto Sainz Ontalvill (Spa)0:04:52
25Gabriel Hernandez Rico (Spa)0:04:56
26Sergio Calatayud (Spa)0:05:07
27Jon Gomez Elorriaga (Spa)0:05:37
28Raúl Ballester (Spa)0:05:55
29Iñaki Gozálbez (Spa)0:05:59
30Diego Ramos (Spa)0:06:06
31Javier Angel Migueles (Spa)
32Eloy Antón (Spa)
33David Nadal (Spa)
34Carlos Gericó (Spa)
35Carlos Javier Gaspar (Spa)
36Jose Francisco Torres (Spa)
37Javier Garcia (Spa)
38Javier Martinez Barcelo (Spa)
39Sergey Sarkisov (Arm)
40Alberto Candelas Caballero (Spa)
41Jose Francisco Marques (Spa)
42Francisco Jose Gericó (Spa)
43Ander Gallastegi (Spa)
44Andres Pascual (Spa)
45Mario Martinez (Spa)
46Jose Antonio Calvo (Spa)
47Enrique Aguado (Spa)
48Michel Vuelta Izquierdo (Spa)
49David González (Spa)
50Fernando San Emeterio Gandiaga (Spa)
51Jose Andres (Spa)
52Jose Manuel Raga (Spa)

