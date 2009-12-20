Hermida outduels de Larrinaga in Valencia
Vazquez claims final podium position
José Antonio Hermida won the 14th edition of the Ciclocross International Ciudad de Valencia on Sunday, besting runner-up Javier Ruiz de Larrinaga by 11 seconds. Oscar Vazquez followed in third place 21 seconds later, out-sprinting his three chase-group companions.
Hermida, a two-time Spanish cyclo-cross champion, prevailed in a hard-fought race against current Spanish 'cross champion de Larrinaga. The duo separated themselves from the field early in the race on the fast parcours before Hermida finally dispatched his breakaway companion late in the race to take a solo victory, his fourth win this 'cross season.
Hermida, also a medalist as a mountain biker in the Olympics and world championships, used his technical skills to separate himself from de Larrinaga on the final lap.
"There was quite a high obstacle, of around half a meter, I think," said Hermida. "I had bunny-hopped it in training, but during the race my competitors were dismounting their bikes to get over it, so I decided to keep that card, just in case I would need it - and I needed it in the end.
"On the last lap, I arrived there in first position and jumped over the barrier. This allowed me to get some seconds on de Larrinaga and take the victory."
A chase group of four riders containing Vazquez, Spanish U23 champion David Lozano, Isaac Suarez and Unai Yus formed behind the two leaders. Vazquez's final burst of speed was too much for his fellow chasers to overcome as the Galician earned the finial podium position.
|1
|José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa)
|1:02:07
|2
|Javier Ruiz de Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)
|0:00:11
|3
|Oscar Vazquez Crespo (Spa)
|0:00:32
|4
|David Lozano Riba (Spa)
|0:00:33
|5
|Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Spa)
|6
|Unai Yus Kerejeta (Spa)
|0:00:39
|7
|David Seco Amundarain (Spa)
|0:00:56
|8
|Santiago Armero Sanchez (Spa)
|0:00:57
|9
|Antonio Suarez Fernandez (Spa)
|0:01:15
|10
|Angelo de Clercq (Bel)
|0:01:41
|11
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel)
|0:01:46
|12
|Daniel Guerrero (Spa)
|0:01:57
|13
|Carlos Hernandez Garcia (Spa)
|14
|Daniel Ruiz Echeandia (Spa)
|0:02:17
|15
|Francesco Xavier Carnicer (Spa)
|0:02:45
|16
|Jose Antonio Diez Arriola (Spa)
|0:02:54
|17
|Inigo Gomez Elorriaga (Spa)
|0:02:55
|18
|Jordi Rene (Spa)
|0:03:20
|19
|Isaka de la Fuente Raistrick (Spa)
|20
|Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa)
|21
|Hugo Rus (Spa)
|0:03:34
|22
|Diego Martínez (Spa)
|0:03:37
|23
|Luis Hurtado (Spa)
|0:04:13
|24
|Alberto Sainz Ontalvill (Spa)
|0:04:52
|25
|Gabriel Hernandez Rico (Spa)
|0:04:56
|26
|Sergio Calatayud (Spa)
|0:05:07
|27
|Jon Gomez Elorriaga (Spa)
|0:05:37
|28
|Raúl Ballester (Spa)
|0:05:55
|29
|Iñaki Gozálbez (Spa)
|0:05:59
|30
|Diego Ramos (Spa)
|0:06:06
|31
|Javier Angel Migueles (Spa)
|32
|Eloy Antón (Spa)
|33
|David Nadal (Spa)
|34
|Carlos Gericó (Spa)
|35
|Carlos Javier Gaspar (Spa)
|36
|Jose Francisco Torres (Spa)
|37
|Javier Garcia (Spa)
|38
|Javier Martinez Barcelo (Spa)
|39
|Sergey Sarkisov (Arm)
|40
|Alberto Candelas Caballero (Spa)
|41
|Jose Francisco Marques (Spa)
|42
|Francisco Jose Gericó (Spa)
|43
|Ander Gallastegi (Spa)
|44
|Andres Pascual (Spa)
|45
|Mario Martinez (Spa)
|46
|Jose Antonio Calvo (Spa)
|47
|Enrique Aguado (Spa)
|48
|Michel Vuelta Izquierdo (Spa)
|49
|David González (Spa)
|50
|Fernando San Emeterio Gandiaga (Spa)
|51
|Jose Andres (Spa)
|52
|Jose Manuel Raga (Spa)
