Verbist victorious at Beverbeek Classic

Hollanders, Jodts round out podium

Full Results
1Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent3:59:58
2Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post-M. Donnelly-Grant Thornton-Sean Kelly Team0:00:01
3Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen0:00:06
4Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Tonissteiner
5Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet - Tonissteiner
6Wouter Wippert (Ned)
7Niels Reynvoet (Bel)
8Robin Steenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Crédit Agricole
9Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Crédit Agricole
10Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) An Post-M. Donnelly-Grant Thornton-Sean Kelly Team
11Jesper Asselman (Ned) Rabobank Continental
12Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
13Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
14Boris Dron (Bel) Bodysol-Euromillions-Pôle Continental Wallon
15Bram Mertens (Bel)
16Dimitri Fauville (Bel)
17Zico Waeytens (Bel)
18Jurgen Van Trijp (Ned)
19Stig Broeckx (Bel)
20Sven Nooytens (Bel)
21Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel)
22Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel)
23Tanguy Latinne (Bel)
24Tim Haex (Bel)
25Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
26Kess Heytens (Bel) An Post-M. Donnelly-Grant Thornton-Sean Kelly Team
27Laurent Donnay (Bel) Bodysol-Euromillions-Pôle Continental Wallon
28Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet - Tonissteiner
29Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental
30Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
31Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post-M. Donnelly-Grant Thornton-Sean Kelly Team
32Tom Vermeer (Ned) Colba-Mercury
33Kevin Van Acker (Bel)
34Daan Olivier (Ned) Rabobank Continental
35Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental
36Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
37Mathieu Selwa (Fra)
38Tjarco Cuppens (Ned) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
39Wade Mangham (NZl)
40Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
41Jorne Carolus (Bel)
42Jeroen Vrolijkx (Bel)
43Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Crédit Agricole
44Rob Vangenechten (Bel)
45David Skrzypczak (Fra)
46Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel)
47Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental
48Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
49Jochen Vankerckhoven (Bel)
50Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental
51Maarten Craeghs (Bel)
52Kurt Geysen (Bel)
53Kalle Sandell (Swe)
54Wout Verbeek (Bel)
55Florian Monreal (Ger) Team Kuota-Senges
56Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post-M. Donnelly-Grant Thornton-Sean Kelly Team
57Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Tonissteiner
58Dennis Coenen (Bel)
59Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post-M. Donnelly-Grant Thornton-Sean Kelly Team
60Jonathan De Witte (Bel)
61Patrick Bercz (Ger) Team Kuota-Senges
62Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Tonissteiner
63Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental
64Ike Groen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
65Wout Franssen (Bel)
66Tom Dernies (Bel) Bodysol-Euromillions-Pôle Continental Wallon
67Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Crédit Agricole
68Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
69Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
70Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
71Ronald Winters (Bel)0:00:23
72Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
73Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen0:00:44
74Markus Eichler (Ger)0:00:52
75Timothy Stevens (Bel)0:05:16

