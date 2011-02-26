Verbist victorious at Beverbeek Classic
Hollanders, Jodts round out podium
|1
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|3:59:58
|2
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post-M. Donnelly-Grant Thornton-Sean Kelly Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|0:00:06
|4
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Tonissteiner
|5
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet - Tonissteiner
|6
|Wouter Wippert (Ned)
|7
|Niels Reynvoet (Bel)
|8
|Robin Steenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Crédit Agricole
|9
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Crédit Agricole
|10
|Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) An Post-M. Donnelly-Grant Thornton-Sean Kelly Team
|11
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|12
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|13
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|14
|Boris Dron (Bel) Bodysol-Euromillions-Pôle Continental Wallon
|15
|Bram Mertens (Bel)
|16
|Dimitri Fauville (Bel)
|17
|Zico Waeytens (Bel)
|18
|Jurgen Van Trijp (Ned)
|19
|Stig Broeckx (Bel)
|20
|Sven Nooytens (Bel)
|21
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel)
|22
|Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel)
|23
|Tanguy Latinne (Bel)
|24
|Tim Haex (Bel)
|25
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|26
|Kess Heytens (Bel) An Post-M. Donnelly-Grant Thornton-Sean Kelly Team
|27
|Laurent Donnay (Bel) Bodysol-Euromillions-Pôle Continental Wallon
|28
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet - Tonissteiner
|29
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|30
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|31
|Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post-M. Donnelly-Grant Thornton-Sean Kelly Team
|32
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Colba-Mercury
|33
|Kevin Van Acker (Bel)
|34
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|35
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|36
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|37
|Mathieu Selwa (Fra)
|38
|Tjarco Cuppens (Ned) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
|39
|Wade Mangham (NZl)
|40
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|41
|Jorne Carolus (Bel)
|42
|Jeroen Vrolijkx (Bel)
|43
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Crédit Agricole
|44
|Rob Vangenechten (Bel)
|45
|David Skrzypczak (Fra)
|46
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel)
|47
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|48
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|49
|Jochen Vankerckhoven (Bel)
|50
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|51
|Maarten Craeghs (Bel)
|52
|Kurt Geysen (Bel)
|53
|Kalle Sandell (Swe)
|54
|Wout Verbeek (Bel)
|55
|Florian Monreal (Ger) Team Kuota-Senges
|56
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post-M. Donnelly-Grant Thornton-Sean Kelly Team
|57
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Tonissteiner
|58
|Dennis Coenen (Bel)
|59
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post-M. Donnelly-Grant Thornton-Sean Kelly Team
|60
|Jonathan De Witte (Bel)
|61
|Patrick Bercz (Ger) Team Kuota-Senges
|62
|Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Tonissteiner
|63
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|64
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|65
|Wout Franssen (Bel)
|66
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Bodysol-Euromillions-Pôle Continental Wallon
|67
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Crédit Agricole
|68
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|69
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|70
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|71
|Ronald Winters (Bel)
|0:00:23
|72
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|73
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|0:00:44
|74
|Markus Eichler (Ger)
|0:00:52
|75
|Timothy Stevens (Bel)
|0:05:16
