Mourey outsprints Zlámalík in Belgium

De Knegt takes third ahead of Page

Elite men's podium (l-r): Martin Zlámalík (Sunweb - Revor), 2nd; Francis Mourey (FDJ), 1st; Gerben De Knegt (Rabobank - Giant Off Road Team), 3rd

(Image credit: Hugues Pablo GIllard)

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:54:03
2Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Sunweb - Revor0:00:01
3Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team0:00:12
4Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike0:00:45
5Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:49
6Tom van den Bosch (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team0:00:51
7Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
8Kenneth van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
9Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team0:00:56
10Romain Lejeune (Fra) UV Aube0:00:58
11Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:01:20
12Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:01:36
13Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team0:02:04
14Marco Bianco (Ita)
15Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
16Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned)0:02:13
17Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
18Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team0:02:39
19Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing0:02:43
20Kevin Cant (Bel)0:02:57
21Mitchell Huenders (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus0:03:39
22Bjorn Rondelez (Bel) Lingier Versluys Team0:04:05
23Romain Villa (Fra)0:04:21
24Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team0:04:27
25Matteo Trentin (Ita)0:04:46
26Alberto Candelas Caballero (Spa)0:04:53
27Carlos Hernandez Garcia (Spa)
28Davy Commeyne (Bel)
29Wilant van Gils (Ned) CX Nederland
30Yu Takenouchi (Jpn)
31Hugo Rus (Spa)
32Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Nogent Sur Oise
33Jorge Rodriguez Garcia (Spa)
34Adrien Pascal (Fra)
35Diego Martínez (Spa)
36David Boucher (FRA )
37Frédéric Amorison (BEL )
38Jorge Cantalicio (Spa)
39Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra)
40Jean-Baptiste Taleux (Fra)
41Baptiste Plackaert (Bel)
42Javier Hernández (Spa)
43Daniel Alejandro Moreno (Spa)

