Mourey outsprints Zlámalík in Belgium
De Knegt takes third ahead of Page
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|0:54:03
|2
|Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|0:00:01
|3
|Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team
|0:00:12
|4
|Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike
|0:00:45
|5
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|6
|Tom van den Bosch (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|7
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|8
|Kenneth van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|9
|Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|10
|Romain Lejeune (Fra) UV Aube
|0:00:58
|11
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:01:20
|12
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:01:36
|13
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
|0:02:04
|14
|Marco Bianco (Ita)
|15
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|16
|Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned)
|0:02:13
|17
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|18
|Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|0:02:39
|19
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|0:02:43
|20
|Kevin Cant (Bel)
|0:02:57
|21
|Mitchell Huenders (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:03:39
|22
|Bjorn Rondelez (Bel) Lingier Versluys Team
|0:04:05
|23
|Romain Villa (Fra)
|0:04:21
|24
|Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|0:04:27
|25
|Matteo Trentin (Ita)
|0:04:46
|26
|Alberto Candelas Caballero (Spa)
|0:04:53
|27
|Carlos Hernandez Garcia (Spa)
|28
|Davy Commeyne (Bel)
|29
|Wilant van Gils (Ned) CX Nederland
|30
|Yu Takenouchi (Jpn)
|31
|Hugo Rus (Spa)
|32
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Nogent Sur Oise
|33
|Jorge Rodriguez Garcia (Spa)
|34
|Adrien Pascal (Fra)
|35
|Diego Martínez (Spa)
|36
|David Boucher (FRA )
|37
|Frédéric Amorison (BEL )
|38
|Jorge Cantalicio (Spa)
|39
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra)
|40
|Jean-Baptiste Taleux (Fra)
|41
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel)
|42
|Javier Hernández (Spa)
|43
|Daniel Alejandro Moreno (Spa)
