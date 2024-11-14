Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's Tour Down Under 2025 overview Date January 17-19, 2025 Distance 322.8km Start location Brighton Finish location Stirling Category Women's WorldTour Previous edition winnner Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance-Soudal)

Noemi Ruegg wins the Women's Tour Down Under 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Noemi Rüegg wins Women's Tour Down Under as Chloé Dygert sprints to stage 3 victory / As it happened: Swiss champion wins Women's Tour Down Under as stage 3 ends in sprint

Swiss racer Noemi Rüegg (EF Education-Oatly) captured the overall victory at the 2025 Women's Tour Down Under. The 23-year-old scored her first career Women's WorldTour win with the triumph, setting it up on stage 2 up Willunga Hill.

Having finished sixth on the opening stage, she soloed home inside the final kilometre on Willunga to beat SIlke Smulders (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) by 10 seconds. On the third and final stage in Stirling, she finished among the lead group to secure the overall win, 13 seconds up on Smulders, as Chloe Dygert (Canyon-SRAM Zondacrypto) took the stage win.

2025 Women's Tour Down Under Information

Riders line up at the Women's Tour Down Under (Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under)

The Women's Tour Down Under was the opening event of the Women's WorldTour, this year held from January 17-19 in Australia.

The race in and around Adelaide during the Australian summer traditionally delivers short but varied stages in sweltering conditions and has proved a popular target for the home-nation riders as they get a rare opportunity to race in front of family and friends.

Australians have dominated the winners list, with Sarah Gigante winning the overall title in 2024, Grace Brown taking the leader's ochre jersey in 2023 and Amanda Spratt claiming the win from 2017 to 2019. Ruth Edwards (nee Winder), however, proved an exception in 2020 with the American taking the top step.

2025 Women's Tour Down Under start list

2025 Women's Tour Down Under Route

The iconic Willunga Hill, which has traditionally been used in the men's race, was added to the women's parcours in 2024. The climb will return in the 2025 edition but will feature at the end of the second stage of the three-day event held from January 17-19.

The racing will begin with a 101.9km race from Brighton to Snapper Point. The second day of the race will be the most decisive of the three days as the peloton tackles 115km from Unley to the top of Willunga Hill. The stage race will conclude with a 105.9km stage in Stirling.

Newly added to the menu of racing this year is the Schwalbe Women’s One-Day Classic, which will be held on January 26, giving riders a valuable extra chance to secure crucial UCI points as they begin the season. The route will be 20 laps of a 4.5km circuit around King William Street, War Memorial Drive and Montefiore Hill. The city skyline is set to provide a sparkling backdrop for this fast-paced women's classic.

2025 Women's Tour Down Under Schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Stage Start time (ACDT) Finish time (ACDT) Friday January 17, 2025 Stage 1 11:10 14:08 Saturday January 18, 2025 Stage 2 11:10 14:45 Sunday January 19, 2025 Stage 3 11:10 14:07 Sunday, January 26, 2025 Schwalbe Women's One-Day Classic 10:00 12:30