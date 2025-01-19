Women's Tour Down Under stage 3 - LIVE
Don't miss all the action from the final stage in Stirling where the overall champion will be crowned
Josie Talbot (Liv AlUla Jayco) at the head of the peloton, speed is already high.
Flag drop and racing has started!
Race director Stuart O’Grady asking the riders to ease off in the short neutral zone, and he's waiting to drop the flag.
"I think it's a hard course to defend a jersey on," Amanda Spratt (Lidl-Trek) said. "I think that will be quite difficult. I expect to see very aggressive riding. I'm sure we're going to be aggressive, and I think it's going to be really exciting. I certainly think the gaps are not huge on GC so I don't think it's really set in stone yet."
Read more in Willunga is not necessarily the GC decider for the Women's Tour Down Under with all to play for in Stirling finale.
The final stage in Stirling is bound to be a cracker.
All the riders are tucked in their air-conditioned mini-buses before the start, and the ice vests are out. Temperature has already hit 35C in central Adelaide and while it may just be a little cooler among the hills of Stirling it still feels every bit of that with a sting in the morning sun.
Stage 3 of the Women's Tour Down Under is set to start in about 10 minutes On tap is constant undulation with barely a moment of flat terrain in the 25km circuit for a total of 105.9km stage in Stirling. The loop includes the Stirling climb, which stretches over two kilometres and reaches a maximum gradient of 11.1%, though its average is a far milder 3.7%. The riders will tackle the climb five times.
Race leader Noemi Rüegg signing in for the final day of racing, and it's a hot one!
Stage 2 winner Noemi Rüegg (EF Education-Oatley) tops the general classification with a 15-second lead on Silke Smulders (Liv AlUla Jayco) and 33 seconds on Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Uno-X Mobility). Polish champion Dominika Wlodarczyk (UAE Team ADQ) sits in fourth place, 36 seconds down and only one second ahead of trio Justine Ghekiere (AG Insurance-Soudal), Neve Bradbury (Canyon-Sram zondacrypto)and Elise Chabbey (FDJ-Suez).
Rüegg also leads the points classification, with 3 points on stage 1 winner Daniek Hengeveld (Ceratizit-WNT), and 8 points Ally Wollaston (FDJ-Suez). With two intermediate sprints and points at the finish, the battle for the Sprint jersey should be a hot one today.
Wlodarczyk tops the mountain classification, with a slim 1-point lead on Alyssa Polites (ARA Australia). Two QOM sprints on the menu in the final stage.
Eleonora Ciabocco (Picnic PostNL) leads the best young rider classification, with 10 seconds on Silke Smulders (Liv AlUla Jayco).
"At first, I thought, ‘Oh no, this was too early; I can’t keep going like this,’ but then I looked back, and I had a gap, so I had no other choice" – Noemi Rüegg explains her big Willunga Hill victory on stage 2.
Welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 3 of the Women's Tour Down Under.
