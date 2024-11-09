New women’s one-day race from Tour Down Under in January

In 2025, the women’s peloton will have an additional one-day race, the Schwalbe Women’s One-Day Classic in Australia, giving riders a valuable extra chance to secure crucial UCI points as they begin the season.

Organised by the Santos Tour Down Under, the Schwalbe Women’s One-Day Classic will be held on Sunday, January 26, on the same city route in Adelaide as the sixth and final stage of the men’s stage race, allowing fans to see the world’s best women’s and men’s riders in one location as Australia’s greatest cycling race celebrates its milestone 25th year.

