Vuelta a San Juan 2023 race overview

When is the Vuelta a San Juan: Seven stages from January 22-29

How long is the Vuelta a San Juan: 1,143.7km

Where does the Vuelta a San Juan start: San Juan, Argentina

Where does the Vuelta a San Juan finish: San Juan, Argentina

The latest results from the Vuelta a San Juan

Miguel Angel López of Team Medellin-EPM won the overall title of the 2023 Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images)

Colombian Miguel Angel López (Medellín-EPM) finished safely in the peloton to seal the overall victory of the Vuelta a San Juan on Sunday, after he had taken the race lead two days before on the Alto Colorado on stage 5.

The 112km final stage came down to a bunch sprint, won by Australian Sam Welsford (DSM), his second victory in as many days. He came off the wheel of Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel Premier Tech) in the closing metres to secure his second victory in as many days. Nizzolo settled for third as Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal-QuickStep) finished second.

López's 30-second margin for the GC victory was never jeopordised by second-placed Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) as well as the additional 14 seconds to Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) in third overall.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Defending champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) made a last-minute attack with Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo) 14.5km to go on the final San Juan circuit, but both were reeled back with 3km remaining. Evenepoel finished 1:19 back for seventh overall.

Results powered by FirstCycling

Stage 7: López wins Vuelta a San Juan Internacional overall

Stage 6: Sam Welsford comes out on top in tight stage 6 Vuelta a San Juan sprint

Stage 5: Miguel Ángel López strikes gold atop Alto del Colorado at stage 5

Stage 4: Fernando Gaviria outsprints Peter Sagan

Stage 3: Quinn Simmons surges to surprise stage 3 win

Stage 2: Fabio Jakobsen scorches final sprint to win

Stage 1: Sam Bennett sprints to victory in opening stage

Vuelta a San Juan 2023 information

After a two-year absence, the Vuelta a San Juan is back, offering riders an Argentinean introduction to the 2023 season.

The week-long race is held in the region of San Juan, over towards the Andes in the west, which is famed for being the heartland of cycling in the South American country.

The race was first held in 1982 but expanded to an international, professional-level event in 2017, when Bauke Mollema claimed overall victory.

Following on from the Vuelta a San Luis, it has given riders the opportunity to get some racing in the legs in warm - and sometimes very hot - conditions before the start of the European season.

Vuelta a San Juan 2023 fact Date: January 22-29



Location: San Juan, Argentina



Category: 2.Pro



Previous Edition

The Tour Down Under is a popular non-European excursion, and a big WorldTour race in its own right, but there are always some big names present in Argentina, with current world champion Remco Evenepoel the winner of the last edition in 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic has prevented the Vuelta a San Juan from being held in the past two years, but it's back in 2023, running from January 22-29.

Ineos Grenadiers' Egan Bernal and Filippo Ganna already on the start list, with several more top teams and names set to be announced as riders finalise their seasons schedules at December training camps.

The route for the 2023 Vuelta a San Juan has yet to be fully revealed but is expected to follow a familiar format, with several sprint opportunities, plus a short time trial and the marquee race-defining summit finish atop the Alto Colorado.

Vuelta a San Juan 2023 start list

Data powered by FirstCycling