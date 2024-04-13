Vuelta a Burgos Féminas 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally Vuelta a Burgos Féminas overview Date May 16-19, 2024 Start location Villagonzalo Pedernales, Spain Finish location Canicosa de la Sierra, Spain Distance 490km Category Women’s WorldTour Previous edition 2023 Vuelta a Burgos Féminas Previous winner Demi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx

Stage 4: Demi Vollering solos to final stage win and secures the overall title at Vuelta a Burgos Féminas

Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) defended her purple leader's jersey in style on the fourth and final stage of the Vuelta a Burgos Féminas, attacking on the steep climb to the Alto de Rozavientos and soloing to the finish to win 51 seconds ahead of Lucinda Brand (Lidl-Trek) and 1:14 minutes ahead of Évita Muzic (FDJ-SUEZ).

Stage 3: Lorena Wiebes sprints to stage 3 victory in crash-marred finale

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 3 of the Vuelta a Burgos Féminas, sprinting to victory in Melgar de Fernamental more than two bike lengths ahead of Clara Copponi (Lidl-Trek) and Maike van der Duin (Canyon-SRAM).

Stage 2: Demi Vollering smashes uphill finish to take race lead

Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos Féminas, attacking from a reduced peloton on the final kilometre of the 3.8-kilometre climb to the Alto de Rosales. The Dutch Champion moved into the overall race lead ahead of final stage 3.

Stage 1: Lotta Henttala wins sprint ahead of crash



Lotta Henttala (EF Education-Cannondale) won stage 1 of the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas, sprinting past late attacker Carina Schrempf (Fenix-Deceuninck) on the final metres to win a crash-marred sprint that resulted in Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) and Sofia Bertizzolo (UAE Team ADQ) treated for injuries in hospital.

Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2024 overview

Vuelta a Burgos Féminas will host its ninth edition from May 16-19, 2024 for the top women's teams. The race is part of the Women's WorldTour for the fourth year in a row, having started as a national level race in 2015, and jumping up to ProSeries status before joining the WorldTour in 2019. The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, a dominant Demi Vollering (SD Worx) dropped all her rivals to win the queen stage which also sealed the overall race win. Shirin van Anrooij (Trek-Segafredo) was second overall, over two minutes down with Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep), third a further four seconds back.

In 2022, Juliette Labous (Team DSM) won the overall title on the final day of racing.

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2024 Vuelta a Burgos Féminas with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

Vuelta a Burgos Féminas route

The route for the ninth edition includes two flat stages and two medium mountain stages which the organizers hope will ensure that there is no clear favourite until the end.

The 490 km race begins in Villagonzalo Pedernales on May 16 and ends in Canicosa de la Sierra on May 19.

Vuelta a Burgos Féminas start list

Vuelta a Burgos Féminas Schedule