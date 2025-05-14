Swipe to scroll horizontally USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships 2025 information Date May 20-26, 2025 Disciplines Individual Time Trial, Criterium, Road Race Divisions Junior 17-18 Men/Women; U23 Men/Women; Elite Men/Women Start location Charleston, West Virginia Finish location Charleston, West Virginia Last edition 2024 USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships

Nicole Stienmetz (left) won the women's U23 road race gold medal and Kristin Faulkner won the women's elite road race gold medal (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)

USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships overview

The USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships return to Charleston, West Virginia in 2025, adjusting the full week of individual time trial, criterium and road races for men and women a week later, now May 20-26. Para Road Race, Para Time Trial and Para Handcycle Relay competitions will also be held for men and women during the week.

A total of 18 national champions will be crowned among men and women competing across junior 17-18, U23 and elite divisions. This is the first year all three events for U23 women will be dedicated races, which aligns with new formats to be introduced at the 2025 UCI Road World Championships for the time trial and road race.

Charleston, the capital of the state, rests in a valley on the west side of the Appalachian Mountains, where the Elk River converges with the larger Kanawha River. It is along the scenic banks of the Kanawha where the start and finish lines will return for all races, next to Haddad Riverfront Park.

Individual time trial events will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, criterium races will take place on Thursday and Friday in evening hours, and the road races will be spread across the final three days, concluding with the elite races on Monday, May 26, which is Memorial Day in the US.

Live broadcasts will be provided on the subscription-based streaming provider FloBikes for the elite women's and men's criterium championships on Friday and for both elite road race championships on Monday.

USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships history

The USA Cycling Pro Road Race National Championship, or USPRO, has a long history that goes back to 1985 when Eric Heiden, a winner of five speedskating gold medals at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympic Games, captured the first road title in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In the early years, USPRO was anchored by the Manayunk Wall in Philadelphia, a major climb and spectator area in a popular neighbourhood on the city circuit.

The event moved from Philadelphia in 2006 and found homes in four other cities - Greenville, South Carolina; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Winston-Salem, North Carolina and Knoxville, Tennessee. In 2024, the event was moved to Charleston, West Virginia, with plans to remain there through 2028.

The USA Cycling Pro Time Trial National Championship was held for the first time in 2006 in Greenville for elite men. In 2013, USA Cycling added women’s championship events for the TT and road in Chattanooga. The pro criterium races were added to the Knoxville schedule in 2018.

USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships 2025 routes

In 2024, the USA Cycling Pro Road Championships debuted in Charleston, West Virginia, after a six-year run in Knoxville, Tennessee. All the routes for the time trial, criterium and road races included Haddad Riverfront Park in downtown Charleston as the anchor location for starts and finishes, and the courses will remain the same for 2025, making logistics easy for spectators and competitors alike.

The time trial and criterium courses will also be the same for juniors, under-23 and elite riders, with varying laps or times to be completed per division. The road races for juniors will remain on the north side of the Kanawha River, while the road races for U23 and elite athletes will replicate the additional roads and climbing on the south side of the river, using the South Side Bridge for access from downtown.

USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships 2025 schedule