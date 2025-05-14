USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships 2025
|Date
|May 20-26, 2025
|Disciplines
|Individual Time Trial, Criterium, Road Race
|Divisions
|Junior 17-18 Men/Women; U23 Men/Women; Elite Men/Women
|Start location
|Charleston, West Virginia
|Finish location
|Charleston, West Virginia
|Last edition
|2024 USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships
USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships overview
The USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships return to Charleston, West Virginia in 2025, adjusting the full week of individual time trial, criterium and road races for men and women a week later, now May 20-26. Para Road Race, Para Time Trial and Para Handcycle Relay competitions will also be held for men and women during the week.
A total of 18 national champions will be crowned among men and women competing across junior 17-18, U23 and elite divisions. This is the first year all three events for U23 women will be dedicated races, which aligns with new formats to be introduced at the 2025 UCI Road World Championships for the time trial and road race.
Charleston, the capital of the state, rests in a valley on the west side of the Appalachian Mountains, where the Elk River converges with the larger Kanawha River. It is along the scenic banks of the Kanawha where the start and finish lines will return for all races, next to Haddad Riverfront Park.
Individual time trial events will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, criterium races will take place on Thursday and Friday in evening hours, and the road races will be spread across the final three days, concluding with the elite races on Monday, May 26, which is Memorial Day in the US.
Live broadcasts will be provided on the subscription-based streaming provider FloBikes for the elite women's and men's criterium championships on Friday and for both elite road race championships on Monday.
Join Cyclingnews for full reports, results, photo galleries, news and features of this year’s USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships.
USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships history
The USA Cycling Pro Road Race National Championship, or USPRO, has a long history that goes back to 1985 when Eric Heiden, a winner of five speedskating gold medals at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympic Games, captured the first road title in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
In the early years, USPRO was anchored by the Manayunk Wall in Philadelphia, a major climb and spectator area in a popular neighbourhood on the city circuit.
The event moved from Philadelphia in 2006 and found homes in four other cities - Greenville, South Carolina; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Winston-Salem, North Carolina and Knoxville, Tennessee. In 2024, the event was moved to Charleston, West Virginia, with plans to remain there through 2028.
The USA Cycling Pro Time Trial National Championship was held for the first time in 2006 in Greenville for elite men. In 2013, USA Cycling added women’s championship events for the TT and road in Chattanooga. The pro criterium races were added to the Knoxville schedule in 2018.
Read more here for the list of elite winners through the years of USPRO.
USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships 2025 routes
In 2024, the USA Cycling Pro Road Championships debuted in Charleston, West Virginia, after a six-year run in Knoxville, Tennessee. All the routes for the time trial, criterium and road races included Haddad Riverfront Park in downtown Charleston as the anchor location for starts and finishes, and the courses will remain the same for 2025, making logistics easy for spectators and competitors alike.
The time trial and criterium courses will also be the same for juniors, under-23 and elite riders, with varying laps or times to be completed per division. The road races for juniors will remain on the north side of the Kanawha River, while the road races for U23 and elite athletes will replicate the additional roads and climbing on the south side of the river, using the South Side Bridge for access from downtown.
More information on the courses are available on the Route page.
USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships 2025 schedule
|Date
|Event
|Distance
|Start Time
|Tuesday, May 20
|Junior Women ITT
|16.7km
|9:00 a.m. EDT
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|Junior Men ITT
|16.7km
|to follow
|Wednesday, May 21
|U23 Women ITT
|16.7km
|8:00 a.m. EDT
|Row 3 - Cell 0
|Elite Women ITT
|33.4km
|to follow
|Row 4 - Cell 0
|U23 Men ITT
|33.4km
|to follow
|Row 5 - Cell 0
|Elite Men ITT
|33.4km
|to follow
|Thursday, May 22
|Junior Women Criterium
|45 minutes
|6:30 p.m. EDT
|Row 7 - Cell 0
|Junior Men Criterium
|60 minutes
|7:30 p.m.
|Row 8 - Cell 0
|U23 Women Criterium
|50 minutes
|8:45 p.m.
|Row 9 - Cell 0
|U23 Men Criterium
|75 minutes
|9:50 p.m.
|Friday, May 23
|Elite Women Criterium
|75 minutes
|6:30 p.m. EDT
|Row 11 - Cell 0
|Elite Men Criterium
|90 minutes
|8:00 p.m.
|Saturday, May 24
|U23 Women Road Race
|92.6km
|9:00 a.m. EDT
|Row 13 - Cell 0
|U23 Men Road Race
|135km
|1:00 p.m.
|Sunday, May 25
|Junior Men Road Race
|87km
|8:00 a.m. EDT
|Row 15 - Cell 0
|Junior Women Road Race
|58km
|12:30 p.m.
|Monday, May 26
|Elite Women Road Race
|113.8km
|8:00 a.m. EDT
|Row 17 - Cell 0
|Elite Men Road Race
|198.6km
|1:00 p.m.
