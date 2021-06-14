USA Cycling Pro Road Championships 2021

2019 USA Cycling Pro Road Championships Time Trial podium (left to right): second Neilson Powless, winner Ian Garrison and third George Simpson (Image credit: Wil Matthews)

USA Cycling Pro Road Championships date: June 17 to 20, 2021

Start: Knoxville, Tennessee

Finish: Knoxville, Tennessee

Live streaming: Flobikes (North America) for pro criterium on June 19 and pro road race on June 20, start to finish both days

The USA Cycling Professional Road Championships return to Knoxville, Tennessee with six stars-and-stripes jerseys on the line for pro men and women in three disciplines, June 17 to 20, 2021. It is the fourth year for Knoxville, Tennessee to host the road race and individual time trial events, and the third year downtown Knoxville will host the pro criterium competitions. Races were cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

All three men’s champions from 2019 will return to defend their titles - Alex Howes (EF Education-First) in the road race, Ian Garrison (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the time trial, and Travis McCabe (Best Buddies Cycling) in the criterium. For the women, Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo) returns in the road race while Amber Neben will try for a fourth consecutive time trial title. The criterium crown is wide open, as 20129 winner Emma White (Rally Cycling) will focus on the road race.

The racing begins in Oak Ridge, Tennessee with the individual time trial on Thursday, June 17 on an 11.4km course. The men will cover three laps of the loop for 34.4km, while the women will compete over two laps for 22.9km.

On Friday the criterium events will be held in downtown Knoxville on a 1.77-kilometre circuit. The women race for 70 minutes starting at 6:00 p.m. (EDT) and the men will start at 7:25 p.m. (EDT) for an 80-minute race.

The road race course is unchanged from 2019, with riders again taking on a tricky 12.7km circuit with a pass over the Tennessee River on the Gay Street bridge to ascend the stiff one-kilometre climb up Sherrod Street that kicks up to 10 per cent. The women will race nine laps for 113.5km, starting at 9 a.m. (EDT) and the men race 15 laps for 190.7km beginning at 1:15 p.m. (EDT).



USA Cycling Pro Time Trial Championships

Distance: 22.8km, Laps: 2

Start Times: Approximately 10 a.m. (EDT) on Melton Lake Drive in Oak Ridge

Distance: 34.2km, Laps: 3

Start Times: Approximately 12:30 p.m. (EDT) on Melton Lake Drive in Oak Ridge

USA Cycling Pro Criterium Championships

Duration: 70 minutes on 1.77km circuit with start finish at Gay Street and Cumberland Avenue in downtown Knoxville

Starts: 6:15 p.m. (EDT)

Duration: 80 minutes on 1.77km circuit with start finish at Gay Street and Cumberland Avenue in downtown Knoxville

Starts: 7:45 p.m. (EDT)

USA Cycling Pro Road Race Championships

Distance: 113.5 k (71 mi), Laps: 9 laps

Race Start: 9:00 a.m. (EDT) on Gay Street at Cumberland Avenue in Knoxville

Race Finish: Approximately 12:10 p.m.

Distance: 190.7 k (118.5 mi), Laps: 15

Race Start: 1:15 p.m. (EDT) on Gay Street at Cumberland Avenue in Knoxville

Race Finish: Approximately 6:10 PM