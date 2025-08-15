UCI Mountain Bike World Championships 2025
Date
September 1-14
Location
Valais, Switzerland
UCI Mountain Bike World Championships overview
The UCI MTB World Championships head to Valais, Switzerland for a full programme of title competitions.
The cross-country events take place on the familiar Crans-Montana course last used in the UCI MTB World Series in 2024 where Tom Pidcock and Loana Lecomte claimed the wins.
The racing for the cross-country titles across the team relay (XCR), short-track (XCC) and Olympic disciplines (XCO), with E-MTB and downhill titles also up for grabs.
The short track races are seven laps of a 1.2km circuit, while the cross-country course is 4.4km long with 110 metres of climbing per lap for a total of 35.2 kilometres.
UCI Mountain Bike World Championships 2025 schedule
Date
Event
Time (local)
Thursday, Sept. 4
E-MTB
16:00
Tuesday, Sept. 9
Short Track XCC
15:30
Thursday, Sept. 11
Team Relay
17:00
Friday, Sept. 12
Junior XCO
15:00
Saturday, Sept. 13
Men U23 XCO
11:00
Saturday, Sept. 13
Women Elite XCO
14:00
Sunday, Sept. 14
Women U23 XCO
10:30
Sunday, Sept. 14
Men Elite XCO
13:30
