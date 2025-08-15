Switzerland wins Team Relay, Italy with silver and USA bronze at 2022 MTB World Championships

Swipe to scroll horizontally UCI Mountain Bike World Championships 2025 Date September 1-14 Location Valais, Switzerland

Image 1 of 1 Puck Pieterse won the elite women's title at the 2024 UCI MTB World Championships (Image credit: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

UCI Mountain Bike World Championships overview

The UCI MTB World Championships head to Valais, Switzerland for a full programme of title competitions.

The cross-country events take place on the familiar Crans-Montana course last used in the UCI MTB World Series in 2024 where Tom Pidcock and Loana Lecomte claimed the wins.

The racing for the cross-country titles across the team relay (XCR), short-track (XCC) and Olympic disciplines (XCO), with E-MTB and downhill titles also up for grabs.

The short track races are seven laps of a 1.2km circuit, while the cross-country course is 4.4km long with 110 metres of climbing per lap for a total of 35.2 kilometres.

UCI Mountain Bike World Championships 2025 schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Event Time (local) Thursday, Sept. 4 E-MTB 16:00 Tuesday, Sept. 9 Short Track XCC 15:30 Thursday, Sept. 11 Team Relay 17:00 Friday, Sept. 12 Junior XCO 15:00 Saturday, Sept. 13 Men U23 XCO 11:00 Saturday, Sept. 13 Women Elite XCO 14:00 Sunday, Sept. 14 Women U23 XCO 10:30 Sunday, Sept. 14 Men Elite XCO 13:30