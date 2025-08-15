UCI Mountain Bike World Championships 2025

Race-homes
By published
2022 MTB World Championships
Switzerland wins Team Relay, Italy with silver and USA bronze at 2022 MTB World Championships (Image credit: Rob Jones)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
UCI Mountain Bike World Championships 2025

Date

September 1-14

Location

Valais, Switzerland

Image 1 of 1
Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com - 01/09/2024 - Cycling - 2024 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships - Pal Arinsal, Arinsal, Andorra - Women Elite & Women Under 23 Cross-country Olympic Final - Puck Pieterse (Netherlands) celebrates winning the Women Elite Cross-country Olympic Final
Puck Pieterse won the elite women's title at the 2024 UCI MTB World Championships(Image credit: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

UCI Mountain Bike World Championships overview

The UCI MTB World Championships head to Valais, Switzerland for a full programme of title competitions.

The cross-country events take place on the familiar Crans-Montana course last used in the UCI MTB World Series in 2024 where Tom Pidcock and Loana Lecomte claimed the wins.

The racing for the cross-country titles across the team relay (XCR), short-track (XCC) and Olympic disciplines (XCO), with E-MTB and downhill titles also up for grabs.

The short track races are seven laps of a 1.2km circuit, while the cross-country course is 4.4km long with 110 metres of climbing per lap for a total of 35.2 kilometres.

UCI Mountain Bike World Championships 2025 schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Date

Event

Time (local)

Thursday, Sept. 4

E-MTB

16:00

Tuesday, Sept. 9

Short Track XCC

15:30

Thursday, Sept. 11

Team Relay

17:00

Friday, Sept. 12

Junior XCO

15:00

Saturday, Sept. 13

Men U23 XCO

11:00

Saturday, Sept. 13

Women Elite XCO

14:00

Sunday, Sept. 14

Women U23 XCO

10:30

Sunday, Sept. 14

Men Elite XCO

13:30

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.