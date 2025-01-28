Swipe to scroll horizontally Tour of Flanders Women 2025 overview Date April 6, 2025 Start location Oudenaarde, Belgium Finish location Oudenaarde, Belgium Distance 168.8km Start time 13:10 CET Finish time 17:16 CET Category Women’s World Tour Previous edition 2024 Tour of Flanders Women 2024 winner Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek)

World champion Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) made history with record third victory at Tour of Flanders 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

2025 Tour of Flanders Women report / As it happened

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) made history by becoming the first rider to take three victories at the Tour of Flanders Women. The world champion took the win in a four-rider sprint in Oudenaarde.

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike) took second, Liane Lippert (Movistar), third and Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) was fourth as the elite lead group sped to the finish line.

Tour of Flanders Women information

The Tour of Flanders Women will mark the 10th round of the 2025 Women's WorldTour taking place on April 6 in Oudenaarde, Belgium.

One of the hallmark events of the Spring Classics, the Tour of Flanders Women takes the peloton on a challenging race across cobblestones and sharp ascents in and around Oudenaarde. Climbs include Kruisberg/Hotond, Oude Kwaremont, and the Paterberg – before the finish line in Oudenaarde.

Last year, Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) triumphed in a rainy Tour of Flanders, winning her second edition after her 2015 victory.

Tour of Flanders Women history

Russia's Zoulfia Zabirova captured the inaugural Tour of Flanders victory in 2004. Since the first edition, organisers have included more climbs and extended the race from 94km to over 150km.

Following in Zabirova's footsteps and winning the Tour of Flanders was Dutchwoman Mirjam Melchers-Van Poppel, who won in 2005 and 2006. Great Britain's Nicole Cooke was the winner in the 2007 edition, followed by Germany's Judith Arndt, also a two-time winner, having taken titles in 2008 and 2012. Her compatriot Ina-Yoko Teutenberg stormed to a sprint victory in 2009.

The first Belgian rider to have won the Tour of Flanders was Grace Verbeke in 2010. Her victory was followed by Dutch riders Annemiek van Vleuten (2011), Marianne Vos (2013) and Ellen van Dijk (2014).

Italy's Elisa Longo Borghini won solo in the 2015 edition, while Britain's Lizzie Deignan was fastest in a two-up sprint in 2016. American Coryn Rivera won a reduced bunch sprint in 2017, and remains the only American to have won the Tour of Flanders.

Anna van der Breggen won the race after a solo breakaway in the 2018 edition, while Italy's Marta Bastianelli won in 2019. Chantal van den Broek Blaak took a solo win 2020. Her compatriot Annemiek van Vleuten won the race in 2021, exactly 10 years after her first victory in 2011.

The second Belgian rider to win the women's race was Lotte Kopecky in 2022, who secured the victory while wearing the Belgian Champion's jersey on home soil, and she won again in the 2023 edition.

Tour of Flanders Women route

Just as in the previous editions, Oudenaarde will be the epicentre of the Tour of Flanders for women, hosting both the start and the finish.

As 168.8km, the Tour of Flanders Women 2025 route, includes once again the Koppenberg as well as the duo of Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg.

Tour of Flanders Women Start list

Tour of Flanders Women Teams