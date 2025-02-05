Strade Bianche Women 2025
|Date
|March 8, 2025
|Start location
|Siena, Italy
|Finish location
|Siena, Italy
|Category
|Women's WorldTour
|Distance
|136km
|Previous edition
|2024 Strade Bianche Women
|2024 Winner
|Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime)
Strade Bianche Women 2025 Results
Demi Vollering (FDJ-SUEZ) beat a resurgent Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-ProTime) to win Strade Bianche for the second time. Pauline Ferrand Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike) was third in her return to road racing.
Strade Bianche Women 2025 information
Strade Bianche Women is a relatively young race, with its inaugural edition in 2015, but has gained popularity for its trek across the scenic white gravel roads of Tuscany, in its seven editions. The event has been part of the Women's WorldTour since the series' inception in 2016.
Organized by Giro d'Italia organisers RCS Sport, the Strade Bianche Women will take place on March 8, held on the same day as the men's Strade Bianche.
Lotte Kopecky was the winner of the 2024 edition, succeeding teammate Demi Vollering as the champion from the previous year.
Previous winners also include Annemiek van Vleuten, who won two editions of Strade Bianche, and other past winners Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx), Lizzie Deignan and Elisa Longo Borghini of Trek-Segafredo, and Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans).
Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2025 Strade Bianche Women with live coverage, race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.
Strade Bianche Women 2025 route
The Strade Bianche organizers added more gravel sectors to the route for 2025, with 13 sectors totalling 50.3km of gravel - find out more about the 2025 Strade Bianche Women route.
Strade Bianche 2025 Contenders
Cyclingnews highlights the favourites for one of the most popular one-day races of the Spring Classics season including Demi Vollering.
