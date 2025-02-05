Swipe to scroll horizontally Strade Bianche overview Date March 8, 2025 Start location Siena, Italy Finish location Siena, Italy Category Women's WorldTour Distance 136km Previous edition 2024 Strade Bianche Women 2024 Winner Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime)

Demi Vollering won the 2025 edition of Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)

Strade Bianche Women 2025 Results

Demi Vollering (FDJ-SUEZ) beat a resurgent Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-ProTime) to win Strade Bianche for the second time. Pauline Ferrand Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike) was third in her return to road racing.

Strade Bianche Women 2025 information

Strade Bianche Women is a relatively young race, with its inaugural edition in 2015, but has gained popularity for its trek across the scenic white gravel roads of Tuscany, in its seven editions. The event has been part of the Women's WorldTour since the series' inception in 2016.

Organized by Giro d'Italia organisers RCS Sport, the Strade Bianche Women will take place on March 8, held on the same day as the men's Strade Bianche.

Lotte Kopecky was the winner of the 2024 edition, succeeding teammate Demi Vollering as the champion from the previous year.

Previous winners also include Annemiek van Vleuten, who won two editions of Strade Bianche, and other past winners Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx), Lizzie Deignan and Elisa Longo Borghini of Trek-Segafredo, and Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans).

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2025 Strade Bianche Women with live coverage, race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

Strade Bianche Women 2025 route

Image 1 of 2 Map of the women's Strade Bianche 2025 (Image credit: RCS Sport) Profile of the 2025 women's Strade Bianche (Image credit: RCS Sport)

The Strade Bianche organizers added more gravel sectors to the route for 2025, with 13 sectors totalling 50.3km of gravel - find out more about the 2025 Strade Bianche Women route.

Strade Bianche 2025 Contenders

Demi Vollering (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cyclingnews highlights the favourites for one of the most popular one-day races of the Spring Classics season including Demi Vollering.