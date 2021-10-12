Ronde van Drenthe 2021

Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) won the Women's WorldTour Ronde van Drenthe, her thirteenth victory of the season, outsprinting second-place Elise Chabbey (Canyon SRAM Racing) and Eleonora Gasparrini (Valcar-Travel & Service) who finished third.

Team DSM had four riders in the seven riders that escaped on this final climb of the VAM Berg, 14km from the finish; Floortje Mackaij, Franziska Koch and Pfeiffer Georgi (all Team DSM women) rotated on the front of this group, while Wiebes sat protected in the wheels, gathering her strength for the sprint finish.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM 2 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Team SD Worx 3 Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 4 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing 5 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team DSM

Ronde van Drenthe

The Ronde van Drenthe returned to racing after being cancelled last year and in early spring due to covid-19. The one-day race normally held as part of the Spring Classics, this year, closed out the Women's WorldTour on October 23 in the Netherlands.

The sprinter-friendly route was 159 kilometres between Assen and Hoogeveen and made up of a series of loops over 10 cobbled sectors and four trips up the VAM Berg. Riders who have historically done well in this race are powerful one-day specialists on flatter terrain.

Ronde van Drenthe - History

Ronde van Drenthe is traditionally held in March as part of the Spring Classics. It is a one-day race that suits the powerful and fast finishers. The route includes cobbles sections during the race but the most decisive aspect of the route is the VAM Berg, he climb built over a former waste dump.

Dutch rider Adrie Visser was the first winner of the event back in 2007 her compatriots have won the race for nine of the previous 14 editions to include Chantal Beltman, Loes Gunnewijk, Marianne Vos three times, Chantal van den Broek-Blaak, Amy Pieters and Wiebes.

Other champions include Emma Johansson, Elizabeth Deignan, Jolien D'hoore, Amalie Dideriksen and Marta Bastianelli.