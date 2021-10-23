Lorena Wiebes wins Ronde van Drenthe

Image 1 of 18 Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) wins Ronde van Drenthe 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 18 Lieke Nooijen at Ronde van Drenthe 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 18 Ella Harris racing Ronde van Drenthe 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 18 Demi Vollering at Ronde van Drenthe 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 18 Sarah Roy and Alice Barnes at Ronde van Drenthe 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 18 Alison Jackson at Ronde van Drenthe 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 18 Janneke Ensing on the attack at Ronde van Drenthe 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 18 Franziska Koch at Ronde van Drenthe 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 18 Lieke Nooijen, Janneke Ensing off the front at Ronde van Drenthe 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 18 The peloton cresting a cobbled climb at Ronde van Drenthe 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 18 Pfeiffer Georgi and Femke Markus at Ronde van Drenthe 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 18 Teniel Campbell at Ronde van Drenthe 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 18 Janneke Ensing leading the race at Ronde van Drenthe (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 18 Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) wins Ronde van Drenthe 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 18 Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) wins Ronde van Drenthe 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 18 Janneke Ensing, Teniel Campbell, Maaike Boogaard cross the finish line at Ronde van Drenthe 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 18 Lorena Wiebes sprints to the victory at Ronde van Drenthe 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 18 Canadian Champion Alison Jackson at Ronde van Drenthe 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) won the Ronde van Drenthe, her thirteenth victory of the season, outsprinting second-place Elise Chabbey (Canyon SRAM Racing) and Eleonora Gasparrini (Valcar-Travel & Service) who finished third.

Team DSM had pursued an aggressive strategy all day, culminating in a dominant performance on the final ascent of the VAM Berg; of the seven riders that escaped on this final climb, 14km from the finish, four represented Team DSM. Floortje Mackaij, Franziska Koch and Pfeiffer Georgi (all Team DSM women) rotated on the front of this group, while Wiebes sat protected in the wheels, gathering her strength for the sprint finish.

More to follow...