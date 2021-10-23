Trending

Lorena Wiebes wins Ronde van Drenthe

Team DSM rider wins breakaway sprint ahead of Elena Cecchini and Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini

Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) won the Ronde van Drenthe, her thirteenth victory of the season, outsprinting second-place Elise Chabbey (Canyon SRAM Racing) and Eleonora Gasparrini (Valcar-Travel & Service) who finished third.

Team DSM had pursued an aggressive strategy all day, culminating in a dominant performance on the final ascent of the VAM Berg; of the seven riders that escaped on this final climb, 14km from the finish, four represented Team DSM. Floortje Mackaij, Franziska Koch and Pfeiffer Georgi (all Team DSM women) rotated on the front of this group, while Wiebes sat protected in the wheels, gathering her strength for the sprint finish.

More to follow...

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM
2Elena Cecchini (Ita) Team SD Worx
3Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
4Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing
5Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team DSM
