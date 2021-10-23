Lorena Wiebes wins Ronde van Drenthe
By Issy Ronald
Team DSM rider wins breakaway sprint ahead of Elena Cecchini and Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini
Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) won the Ronde van Drenthe, her thirteenth victory of the season, outsprinting second-place Elise Chabbey (Canyon SRAM Racing) and Eleonora Gasparrini (Valcar-Travel & Service) who finished third.
Team DSM had pursued an aggressive strategy all day, culminating in a dominant performance on the final ascent of the VAM Berg; of the seven riders that escaped on this final climb, 14km from the finish, four represented Team DSM. Floortje Mackaij, Franziska Koch and Pfeiffer Georgi (all Team DSM women) rotated on the front of this group, while Wiebes sat protected in the wheels, gathering her strength for the sprint finish.
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM
|2
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Team SD Worx
|3
|Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|4
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|5
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team DSM
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Issy Ronald has just graduated from the London School of Economics where she studied for an undergraduate and masters degree in History and International Relations. Since doing an internship at Procycling magazine, she has written reports for races like the Tour of Britain, Bretagne Classic and World Championships, as well as news items, recaps of the general classification at the Grand Tours and some features for Cyclingnews. Away from cycling, she enjoys reading, attempting to bake, going to the theatre and watching a probably unhealthy amount of live sport.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Lorena Wiebes wins Ronde van DrentheTeam DSM rider wins breakaway sprint ahead of Elena Cecchini and Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini
-
Iserbyt wins men's Superprestige RuddervoordeBelgian beats Hermans and Aerts for sixth win of season
-
Betsema wins women's Superprestige RuddervoordeDutchwoman beats Worst and Van der Heijden to take third win of season
-
Italy suffer bike theft at Track World Championships20 bikes valued at several hundred thousand Euros stolen from team hotel in Lille
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.