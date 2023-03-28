Swipe to scroll horizontally RideLondon Classique 2023 overview Date May 26-28, 2023 Start location Saffron Walden Finish location London Distance 378.8km Previous edition 2022 RideLondon-Classique

RideLondon Classique 2023 Results

Stage 3: RideLondon Classique: Charlotte Kool wins London sprint, claims overall title

Charlotte Kool (Team DSM) won the final stage 3 in a bunch sprint on the streets of London. The Dutch sprinter also secured the overall title ahead of Chloé Dygert (Canyon-SRAM) and Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo).

Stage 2: Chloé Dygert wins stage 2 as Charlotte Kool crashes in final kilometre

Chloé Dygert (Canyon-SRAM) was the fastest of a reduced group to win the uphill sprint on stage 2 in Maldon. Overnight leader Charlotte Kool (Team DSM) crashed just outside the final kilometre but finished and maintained her lead in the overall classification.

Stage 1: Charlotte Kool wins reduced bunch sprint on stage 1

Charlotte Kool (Team DSM) won stage 1 of the RideLondon Classique from Saffron Walden to Colchester to earn the first leader's jersey of the three-day Women’s WorldTour stage race. Clara Copponi (FDJ-SUEZ) finished second and Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) third as the podium as a group of 16 riders contested the bunch sprint after 149.7km.

For a second consecutive season, the Ford RideLondon Classique returns to the Women’s WorldTour calendar as a three-day race, May 26-28, 2023.

The Classique began as a one-day race with a circuit in central London in 2013, founded as a legacy event from the 2012 London Olympic Games. It was added to the inaugural Women’s WorldTour calendar in 2016, and offered a €100,000 prize purse, oneof the richest one-day races for women. After cancellation in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the race returned for a three-day format.

In 2022, Team DSM’s Lorena Wiebes swept all three stages to secure the overall title of the RideLondon Classique in dominant fashion. On the final stage 3, a criterium-like course through the centre of London, Wiebes won the sprint ahead of Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) and Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx).

Wiebes had also won the most previous edition in 2019, the final year of the one-day format, and Balsamo was second again. Dutch compatriot Kirsten Wild is the only other rider to date who has won the RideLondon event twice, doing so in 2016 and 2018. Other winners include Laura Trott (2013), Giorgia Bronzini (2014), Barbara Guarischi (2015) and Coryn Rivera (2017).

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2023 RideLondon Classique with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

RideLondon Classique 2023 route

The first two stages of RideLondon Classique will take place across the rolling hills in Essex, a formula that proved successful last year.

Stage 1 begins in Saffron Walden for 149.7 kilometres for a finish in Colchester, with an uphill finish in front of Colchester Castle. Stage 2 covers the east coast of Essex with the start and finish in Maldon, with the final 22km of the 137.1km route navigating three climbs over three finishing circuits.

The race concludes on the third day in the heart of London with circuits that start and finish along The Mall, one of the world’s most famous stretches of road that runs from Buckingham Palace to Trafalgar Square, for a total of 92km.

Read more about the route details for 2023 RideLondon Classique.

RideLondon Classique 2023 Schedule