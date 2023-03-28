RideLondon Classique past winners

By Cyclingnews
published

RideLondon Classique champions 2013-2022

LONDON ENGLAND MAY 29 Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team DSM celebrates at podium as sprint jersey winner during the 5th RideLondon Classique 2022 Stage 3 a 835km stage from London to London RideLondon UCIWWT on May 29 2022 in London England Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images
2022 champion Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
RideLondon Classique past winners
Pos.Rider Name (Country) Team
2022Lorena Wiebes (NED) Team DSM
2021Cancelled
2020Cancelled
2019Lorena Wiebes (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
2018Kirsten Wild (NED) Wiggle High5
2017Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb
2016Kirsten Wild (NED) Team Hitec Products
2015Barbara Guarischi (ITA) Velocio-SRAM
2014Giorgia Bronzini (ITA) Wiggle Honda
2013Laura Kenny (GBr) Wiggle Honda

