RideLondon Classique past winners
RideLondon Classique champions 2013-2022
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2022
|Lorena Wiebes (NED) Team DSM
|2021
|Cancelled
|2020
|Cancelled
|2019
|Lorena Wiebes (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|2018
|Kirsten Wild (NED) Wiggle High5
|2017
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb
|2016
|Kirsten Wild (NED) Team Hitec Products
|2015
|Barbara Guarischi (ITA) Velocio-SRAM
|2014
|Giorgia Bronzini (ITA) Wiggle Honda
|2013
|Laura Kenny (GBr) Wiggle Honda
