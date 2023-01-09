Paris-Nice 2023

Paris-Nice 2023
DateMarch 5-12, 2023
Distance1201.1 kilometres
StartLa Verrière
FinishNice
Previous editionParis-Nice 2022
Overall WinnerTadej Pogacar
Points classification winnerTadej Pogacar
Mountains classification winnerJonas Gregaard
Best young riderTadej Pogacar
Best teamJayco-AlUla

Paris-Nice 2023 Results

Image 1 of 7
Paris-Nice 2023 podium: Tadej Pogacar wins ahead of David Gaudu and Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 1: Tim Merlier (Soudal-Quickstep) won the first stage of the 2023 Paris-Nice in a bunch sprint, taking his fourth sprint victory of the season in the process.

Tadej Pogacar gained a vital six-second time bonus on a minor climb of the Côte de Milon-la-Chapelle, continuing his Tour de France rivalry with Jonas Vingegaard by starting the race in fourth place in the general classification.

Stage 2: A crash disrupted the lead-out trains of what should have been a stage for the pure sprinters. Instead, Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) powered to the stage win and leader's jersey.

Stage 3: A new format for the team time trial failed in its goal of breaking up the Jumbo-Visma team's dominance on stage 3 of Paris-Nice. The Dutch superteam kept three riders together, with leader Jonas Vingegaard crossing the line first to stop the clock at 33:55.

However, coming in as the last team, EF Education-EasyPost blew out their time trial specialists to launch Magnus Cort into the finishing stretch and the Dane gained just enough time to snatch the race lead, with Jumbo-Visma stacking the top 10. 

Stage 4: Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) made his statement on the stage 4 summit finish at Paris-Nice. He outsprinted David Gaudu atop the 6.7% climb atop La Loge des Gardes and moved into the overall lead by 10 seconds over the Frenchman.  Vingegaard is in third place but some 44 seconds down.

Stage 5: Pogačar remained in the race lead after the sprint stage to Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux, where Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) powered past Pedersen to take the win.

Stage 6: High winds forced organisers to cancel the stage from Tourves to La Colle-sur-Loup

Stage 7: Pogačar extended his race lead, out-sprinting David Gaudu and Jonas Vingegaard on the queen stage to the Col de la Couillole.

Stage 8: Tadej Pogačar completed his utter domination of the 2023 Paris-Nice, escaping on the final climb of the last stage, the Col d'Èze, and soloing in for the stage win and sealing the overall victory.

Paris-Nice 2023 stage winners, race leaders
StageStage WinnerGC Leader
Stage 1Tim MerlierTim Merlier
Stage 2Mads PedersenMads Pedersen
Stage 3Team Jumbo-VismaMagnus Cort
Stage 4Tadej PogacarTadej Pogacar
Stage 5Olav KooijTadej Pogacar
Stage 6Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2
Stage 7Tadej PogacarTadej Pogacar
Stage 8Tadej PogacarTadej Pogacar
Other classifications
StagePointsMountainsYouthTeamCombativity
Stage 1Tim MerlierNeilson PowlessTadej PogacarTrek-SegafredoPaul Ourselin
Stage 2Mads PedersenJonas GregaardTadej PogacarEF Education-EasyPostJonas Gregaard
Stage 3Mads PedersenJonas GregaardKelland O'BrienJumbo-VismaRow 2 - Cell 5
Stage 4Tadej PogacarJonas GregaardTadej PogacarJayco-AlUlaLilian Calmejane
Stage 5Tadej PogacarJonas GregaardTadej PogacarJayco-AlUlaSandy Dujardin
Stage 6Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 5 - Cell 3 Row 5 - Cell 4 Row 5 - Cell 5
Stage 7Tadej PogacarJonas GregaardTadej PogacarJayco-AlUlaKobe Goossens
Stage 8Tadej PogacarJonas GregaardTadej PogacarJayco-AlUlaWout Poels
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.