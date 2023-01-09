Paris-Nice 2023
|Date
|March 5-12, 2023
|Distance
|1201.1 kilometres
|Start
|La Verrière
|Finish
|Nice
|Previous edition
|Paris-Nice 2022
|Overall Winner
|Tadej Pogacar
|Points classification winner
|Tadej Pogacar
|Mountains classification winner
|Jonas Gregaard
|Best young rider
|Tadej Pogacar
|Best team
|Jayco-AlUla
Paris-Nice 2023 Results
Stage 1: Tim Merlier (Soudal-Quickstep) won the first stage of the 2023 Paris-Nice in a bunch sprint, taking his fourth sprint victory of the season in the process.
Tadej Pogacar gained a vital six-second time bonus on a minor climb of the Côte de Milon-la-Chapelle, continuing his Tour de France rivalry with Jonas Vingegaard by starting the race in fourth place in the general classification.
Stage 2: A crash disrupted the lead-out trains of what should have been a stage for the pure sprinters. Instead, Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) powered to the stage win and leader's jersey.
Stage 3: A new format for the team time trial failed in its goal of breaking up the Jumbo-Visma team's dominance on stage 3 of Paris-Nice. The Dutch superteam kept three riders together, with leader Jonas Vingegaard crossing the line first to stop the clock at 33:55.
However, coming in as the last team, EF Education-EasyPost blew out their time trial specialists to launch Magnus Cort into the finishing stretch and the Dane gained just enough time to snatch the race lead, with Jumbo-Visma stacking the top 10.
Stage 4: Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) made his statement on the stage 4 summit finish at Paris-Nice. He outsprinted David Gaudu atop the 6.7% climb atop La Loge des Gardes and moved into the overall lead by 10 seconds over the Frenchman. Vingegaard is in third place but some 44 seconds down.
Stage 5: Pogačar remained in the race lead after the sprint stage to Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux, where Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) powered past Pedersen to take the win.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Stage 6: High winds forced organisers to cancel the stage from Tourves to La Colle-sur-Loup
Stage 7: Pogačar extended his race lead, out-sprinting David Gaudu and Jonas Vingegaard on the queen stage to the Col de la Couillole.
Stage 8: Tadej Pogačar completed his utter domination of the 2023 Paris-Nice, escaping on the final climb of the last stage, the Col d'Èze, and soloing in for the stage win and sealing the overall victory.
|Stage
|Stage Winner
|GC Leader
|Stage 1
|Tim Merlier
|Tim Merlier
|Stage 2
|Mads Pedersen
|Mads Pedersen
|Stage 3
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|Magnus Cort
|Stage 4
|Tadej Pogacar
|Tadej Pogacar
|Stage 5
|Olav Kooij
|Tadej Pogacar
|Stage 6
|Row 5 - Cell 1
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|Stage 7
|Tadej Pogacar
|Tadej Pogacar
|Stage 8
|Tadej Pogacar
|Tadej Pogacar
|Stage
|Points
|Mountains
|Youth
|Team
|Combativity
|Stage 1
|Tim Merlier
|Neilson Powless
|Tadej Pogacar
|Trek-Segafredo
|Paul Ourselin
|Stage 2
|Mads Pedersen
|Jonas Gregaard
|Tadej Pogacar
|EF Education-EasyPost
|Jonas Gregaard
|Stage 3
|Mads Pedersen
|Jonas Gregaard
|Kelland O'Brien
|Jumbo-Visma
|Row 2 - Cell 5
|Stage 4
|Tadej Pogacar
|Jonas Gregaard
|Tadej Pogacar
|Jayco-AlUla
|Lilian Calmejane
|Stage 5
|Tadej Pogacar
|Jonas Gregaard
|Tadej Pogacar
|Jayco-AlUla
|Sandy Dujardin
|Stage 6
|Row 5 - Cell 1
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|Row 5 - Cell 3
|Row 5 - Cell 4
|Row 5 - Cell 5
|Stage 7
|Tadej Pogacar
|Jonas Gregaard
|Tadej Pogacar
|Jayco-AlUla
|Kobe Goossens
|Stage 8
|Tadej Pogacar
|Jonas Gregaard
|Tadej Pogacar
|Jayco-AlUla
|Wout Poels
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.