Swipe to scroll horizontally Paris-Nice 2023 Date March 5-12, 2023 Distance 1201.1 kilometres Start La Verrière Finish Nice Previous edition Paris-Nice 2022 Overall Winner Tadej Pogacar Points classification winner Tadej Pogacar Mountains classification winner Jonas Gregaard Best young rider Tadej Pogacar Best team Jayco-AlUla

Paris-Nice 2023 Results

Image 1 of 7 Paris-Nice 2023 podium: Tadej Pogacar wins ahead of David Gaudu and Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard (Image credit: Getty Images) Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) was unbeatable on stage 7 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Olav Kooij wins stage 5 of Paris-Nice 2023 (Image credit: Getty) Tadej Pogačar wins stage 4 atop La Loges des Gardes and takes over race lead at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty) Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) sprinted in solo to gain enough time to take the race lead in the new-format TTT (Image credit: Getty Images) Mads Pedersen took the lead on stage 2 of Paris-Nice 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images) Tim Merlier won the opening stage of the 2023 Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 1: Tim Merlier (Soudal-Quickstep) won the first stage of the 2023 Paris-Nice in a bunch sprint, taking his fourth sprint victory of the season in the process.

Tadej Pogacar gained a vital six-second time bonus on a minor climb of the Côte de Milon-la-Chapelle, continuing his Tour de France rivalry with Jonas Vingegaard by starting the race in fourth place in the general classification.

Stage 2: A crash disrupted the lead-out trains of what should have been a stage for the pure sprinters. Instead, Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) powered to the stage win and leader's jersey.

Stage 3: A new format for the team time trial failed in its goal of breaking up the Jumbo-Visma team's dominance on stage 3 of Paris-Nice. The Dutch superteam kept three riders together, with leader Jonas Vingegaard crossing the line first to stop the clock at 33:55.

However, coming in as the last team, EF Education-EasyPost blew out their time trial specialists to launch Magnus Cort into the finishing stretch and the Dane gained just enough time to snatch the race lead, with Jumbo-Visma stacking the top 10.

Stage 4: Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) made his statement on the stage 4 summit finish at Paris-Nice. He outsprinted David Gaudu atop the 6.7% climb atop La Loge des Gardes and moved into the overall lead by 10 seconds over the Frenchman. Vingegaard is in third place but some 44 seconds down.

Stage 5: Pogačar remained in the race lead after the sprint stage to Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux, where Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) powered past Pedersen to take the win.

Stage 6: High winds forced organisers to cancel the stage from Tourves to La Colle-sur-Loup

Stage 7: Pogačar extended his race lead, out-sprinting David Gaudu and Jonas Vingegaard on the queen stage to the Col de la Couillole.

Stage 8: Tadej Pogačar completed his utter domination of the 2023 Paris-Nice, escaping on the final climb of the last stage, the Col d'Èze, and soloing in for the stage win and sealing the overall victory.