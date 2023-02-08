Muscat Classic 2023

2023 Muscat Classic race overview

Muscat Classic date: February 10, 2023

Muscat Classic category: UCI 1.1 elite men

Muscat Classic distance: 173.7 kilometres

The profile of the 2023 Muscat Classic (Image credit: ASO)

Thirteen years after the creation the Tour of Oman stage race, the Muscat Classic has been added to the international calendar on February 10 as a UCI 1.1-ranked one-day race for elite men.

On the eve of the 12th Tour of Oman, the one-day race route covers the demanding roads towards Al Bustan, where punchers and sprinters have regularly fought for victory. Peter Sagan, Alexey Lutsenko, Fabian Cancellara and André Greipel are among the stars who already claimed victory there.

2023 Muscat Classic race information

The Muscat Classic and the Tour of Oman has attracted 18 teams, including nine from the World Tour.

Six ProTeams team will also ride, including Lotto Dstny and Uno-X Pro Cycling Team, who shined on the Tour of Oman 2022 and are now preparing their first participation in the Tour de France.

Asian teams JCL Team Ukyo and Terengganu Polygon will also be in the peloton.

Mark Cavendish is set to make his 2023 debut with Astana Qazaqstan in Oman.

The 2023 Muscat Classic teams