Muscat Classic 2023
2023 Muscat Classic race overview
Muscat Classic date: February 10, 2023
Muscat Classic category: UCI 1.1 elite men
Muscat Classic distance: 173.7 kilometres
Thirteen years after the creation the Tour of Oman stage race, the Muscat Classic has been added to the international calendar on February 10 as a UCI 1.1-ranked one-day race for elite men.
On the eve of the 12th Tour of Oman, the one-day race route covers the demanding roads towards Al Bustan, where punchers and sprinters have regularly fought for victory. Peter Sagan, Alexey Lutsenko, Fabian Cancellara and André Greipel are among the stars who already claimed victory there.
2023 Muscat Classic race information
The Muscat Classic and the Tour of Oman has attracted 18 teams, including nine from the World Tour.
Six ProTeams team will also ride, including Lotto Dstny and Uno-X Pro Cycling Team, who shined on the Tour of Oman 2022 and are now preparing their first participation in the Tour de France.
Asian teams JCL Team Ukyo and Terengganu Polygon will also be in the peloton.
Mark Cavendish is set to make his 2023 debut with Astana Qazaqstan in Oman.
The 2023 Muscat Classic teams
- AG2R Citroën Team
- Astana-Qazaqstan
- Bora-Hansgrohe
- Cofidis
- Intermarché-Circus-Wanty
- Movistar Team
- Soudal Quick-Step
- Arkéa-Samsic
- UAE Team Emirates
- Bingoal WB
- Burgos-BH
- Equipo Kern Pharma
- Human Powered Health
- Lotto Dstny
- Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
- JCL Team Ukyo
- Terengganu Polygon
- Oman National Team
Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).