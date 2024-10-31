Image 1 of 1 2024 Life Time Grand Prix overall winners - Keegan Swenson and Sofia Gomez Villafañe - share the podium after Big Sugar Gravel (Image credit: Life Time / @chaseincolor)

Life Time Grand Prix 2025 overview

The Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda returns for a fourth edition in 2025, combining six US gravel and mountain bike races for an overall payout of $380,000 on offer.

The Life Time Grand Prix will have $200,000 dedicated solely to the top 10 overall men and women in the 2025 Life Time Grand Prix. Prize money will be split evenly between men and women, and awarded to the top 10 based on the highest cumulative points following the conclusion of the sixth and final race of the series. All six events will now offer individual prize money with $30,000 on offer at each stop for the top 5 women and men.

The invitation-only field size for 2025 will be reduced from 60 to 50, this year comprised of 25 women and 25 men competing in a best five out of six off-road events. From an application process, 22 women and 22 men will be selected for the initial series roster on November 7, 2024, with three women’s and three men’s wildcard spots confirmed after Unbound Gravel 200 has concluded on May 31, 2025. The wildcard spots will be selected from the original applicants and competed at the first two events in the series.

Life Time, a healthy lifestyle brand and athletic even producer owns all six events that comprise the 2025 series. The first event will be April 11 at the Life Time Sea Otter Classic presented by Continental in Monterey, California, but instead of the Fuego XL MTB race from previous years, a new gravel race will be in the lineup. Life Time Little Sugar MTB is the other new event, held in Bentonville, Arkansas on October 12, with the finale one week later in the same area for Life Time Big Sugar Gravel, which remains a mandatory, tie-breaker event. Gone from the calendar are Crusher in the Tushar and The Rad Dirt Fest.

Athletes score points at each event, with five of six event starts required. If all six events have been contested, the lowest points earned from one of those events can be dropped. Big Sugar Gravel is mandatory for all riders. All entry fees for events are paid by Life Time for these competitors.

The 2023 campaign saw a record $300,000 prize purse being split equally among the top 10 women and men, separate start times at each race, and a revised scoring system. Only three events offered separate prize money last year, with the Chequamegon MTB Festival offering the highest amount of $10,000. In 2025, each of the six races provided a $30,000 prize purse split evenly among men and women.

Life Time Grand Prix schedule 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Event Location Distance Women's winner Men's winner April 11 Sea Otter Classic Gravel Monterey, California 90 miles Haley Batten (Specialized Factory); top LTGP rider Sofia Gomez Villafañe (Specialized-Off Road) Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz Bicycles) May 31 Life Time Unbound Gravel 200 Emporia, Kansas 200 miles Karolina Migoń (PAS Racing); top LTGP rider Cecily Decker (PAS Racing) Cameron Jones (Scott-Shimano) - secured wildcard with win August 9 Life Time Leadville Trail 100 MTB Leadville, Colorado 100 miles Kate Courtney (She Sends Racing); top LTGP rider Melisa Rollins (Liv Racing Collective) Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz Bicycles) September 13 Life Time Chequamegon MTB Festival Cable, Wisconsin 40 miles Melisa Rollins (Live Racing Collective) Alexey Vermeulen (ENVE) October 12 Life Time Little Sugar MTB Bentonville, Arkansas 62 miles Sofía Gómez Villafañe (Specialized Off-Road) Cameron Jones (Scott-Shimano) October 18 Life Time Big Sugar Gravel Bentonville, Arkansas reduced from 100 to 50 miles due to inclement weather Sofía Gómez Villafañe (Specialized Off-Road) Matt Beers (Specialized-Off road)

Life Time Grand Prix history

Sofia Gomez Villafañe (Specialized Off-road) and Cameron Jones (Scott-Shimano) won the series titles for 2025, which was a third overall win for Villafañe. Jones had to earn his way into the invitational-only field by earning a wildcard, which he did by winning Unbound Gravel 200, and he vaulted past defending Grand Prix champion Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz Bicycles-htSQD) in the final race at Big Sugar Classic.

Swenson and Villafañe dominated the 2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda series and defended the overall titles from the year before. For Swenson, he won the first three editions of the off-road collection of races.

In the second season of the series, Swenson swept wins in the first four events to earn a solid hold on the men's standings, which earned him a second title. Villafañe won three of the first four events outright on the women's side the second season.

Canadian Haley Smith (Maxxis Factory Racing) and Swenson went into the history books as the first pro champions of the Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda series in October 2022.

That first season, Smith pulled ahead in the elite women's rankings after the fourth event in the series, Leadville Trail 100 MTB. Swenson mathematically secured his victory at Chequamegon MTB Festival, the fifth stop in the series. Each rider earned a top prize of $25,000.

Swipe to scroll horizontally 2025 top 10 - elite women Place Name 1 Sofia Gomez Villafañe 2 Cecily Decker 3 Melisa Rollins 4 Alexis Skarda 5 Cecile Lejeune 6 Lauren De Crescenzo 7 Hayley Preen 7 Courtney Sherwell 7 Hannah Otto 10 Sarah Lange

Swipe to scroll horizontally 2025 top 10 - elite men Place Name 1 Cameron Jones 2 Simon Pellaud 3 Torbjørn Andre Røed 4 Keegan Swenson 5 Matthew Beers 6 Alexey Vermeulen 7 Bradyn Lange 7 Andrew L'Esperance 9 Brendan Johnston 10 Cole Paton

Swipe to scroll horizontally 2024 top 10 Pos. Elite Women Elite Men 1 Sofia Gomez Villafañe Keegan Swenson 2 Melisa Rollins Matthew Beers 3 Paige Onweller Payson McElveen 4 Alexis Skarda Brendan Johnston 5 Haley Smith Cole Paton 6 Cecily Decker Russell Finsterwald 7 Erin Huck Alex Wild 8 Lauren De Crescenzo Torbjørn Andre Røed 9 Hannah Otto Peter Stetina 10 Michaela Thompson Lachlan Morton

Swipe to scroll horizontally 2023 top 10 Pos. Elite Women Elite Men 1 Sofia Gomez Villafañe Keegan Swenson 2 Alexis Skarda Alexey Vermeulen 3 Haley Smith Cole Paton 4 Sarah Sturm Russell Finsterwald 5 Lauren De Crescenzo Lachlan Morton 6 Jenna Rinehart Peter Stetina 7 Paige Onweller Brendan Johnston 8 Crystal Anthony Alex Howes 9 Hannah Otto Howard Grotts 10 Deanna Mayles Konny Looser

Swipe to scroll horizontally 2022 top 10 Pos. Elite Women Elite Men 1 Haley Smith Keegan Swenson 2 Sofia Gomez Villafañe Alexey Vermeulen 3 Sarah Sturm Russell Finsterwald 4 Rose Grant Cole Paton 5 Emily Newsom Peter Stetina 6 Alexis Skarda Andrew L'Esperance 7 Hannah Otto Rob Britton 8 Evelyn Dong Adam Roberge 9 Paige Onweller Alex Howes 10 Melisa Rollins Lance Haidet

Sea Otter Classic Gravel 2025

Image 1 of 2 The women's Sea Otter Gravel podium, with Haley Batten on the top step in first, Sofia Gomez Villafañe in second, Cecily Decker third, Hayley Preen fourth and Alexis Skarda fifth (Image credit: Life Time) Elite men's podium - on the top step Keegan Swenson as the winner, Matthew Beers second, Alexey Vermeulen third, Petr Vakoč fourth, Brendan Johnston fifth (Image credit: Life Time)

New for 2025 was the gravel race at Life Time Sea Otter Classic presented by Continental in Monterey, California. This was held on Thursday, April 10 on a 30-plus mile circuit completed three times for the elites. Like the Fuego XL mountain bike event contest before, this gravel race also took in the rolling single-track at Fort Ord National Monument, near the Pacific Ocean in northern California.

Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz) won the opening men's round once again in 2025, scoring the top LTGP points and begin a fourth season at the top of the Grand Prix leaderboard for elite men. Haley Batten (Specialized Factory) soloed to the victory at the women's event but it was runner-up Sofia Gomez Villafañe (Specialized) who was the first Life Time Grand Prix Series rider over the line.

Unbound Gravel 200 2025

Image 1 of 2 Lachlan Morton celebrates his win in the 2024 Unbound Gravel (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Rosa Klöser crosses the line in Emporia to claim victory in the pro women's Unbound Gravel 200, 2024 (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)

Located in the Flint Hills of Kansas, the Unbound Gravel 200 is the signature event for the Life Time Grand Prix. The demanding 200-mile event is the longest race in the Grand Prix. The course is renowned for sharp rocks, primitive roads and steep pitches in and out of gullies through the Tallgrass Prairie, with a start/finish in Emporia, Kansas. The 2025 route will roll north for a second consecutive year, this time on May 31.



In 2024 Lachlan Morton won the pro men's race at Unbound 200 while Rosa Klöser claimed the pro women's victory, with the first Life Time athlete Paige Onweller in third.

Leadville Trail 100 MTB 2025

Keegan Swenson wins fifth consecutive Life Time Leadville Trail 100 MTB race in Colorado in 2025 (Image credit: Life Time)

The Life Time Leadville Trail 100 MTB took place on August 9 in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado.

Swenson dominated the race for a fifth consecutive year and finished 2:06 short of his all-time course record from two years ago, this time riding in 5:45:35. Former cross-country MTB World Champion Kate Courtney (She Sends Racing) was the one who set a new course record, winning in her debut at Leadville 100. She set a new best time of 6:48:55 to ride solo, 10:21 ahead of defending champion Melisa Rollins (Liv Racing Collective).

The challenging out-and-back, 104-mile course begins at 10,152 feet in elevation and uses rough forest service roads plus double and single track to pack in more than 12,000 feet of elevation gain. It is one of the most challenging, one-day mountain bike endurance events on the calendar.

Chequamegon MTB Festival

Alexey Vermeulen (ENVE) sprints to victory at 2025 Life Time Chequamegon MTB Festival (Image credit: Life Time)

The second mountain bike competition in the series is the Life Time Chequamegon MTB Festival. The 40-mile point-to-point course across northern Wisconsin began with the traditional start in downtown Hayward and followed parts of the famed Birkie Cross-country Ski Trail across forest roads and snowmobile trails with short, punchy climbs to the finish line in Cable.

Melisa Rollins (Liv Racing Collective) and Alexey Vermeulen (ENVE) won elite titles on September 13, both going solo across the line.

Life Time Little Sugar MTB

Sofia Gomez Villafañe rides to win at 2025 Little Sugar MTB (Image credit: Life Time)

Little Sugar MTB is not a new event, but new to the Grand Prix. The 100km race in northwest Arkansas is known for grinding climbs, tight descents and rough, rocky limestone surfaces. The scenery includes caves, waterfalls and ledges across the Ozark Mountains.

Cameron Jones (Scott-Shimano) and Sofía Gómez Villafañe (Specialized Off-Road) scored the victories, and top Life Time Grand Prix points, in 2025.

Big Sugar Gravel

Matt Beers (Specialized Off-road) wins 2025 Big Sugar Classic with long-range effort (Image credit: Life Time)

The Life Time Grand Prix culminated for a fourth time at Big Sugar Classic in Bentonville. The 104-mile course in northwest Arkansas and southern Missouri was cut to 50 miles due to inclement weather in 2025.

Grand Prix riders Matt Beers (Specialized Off-road) and Villafañe scored victories, which confirmed Villafañe as the elite women's series winner for a third time. On the men's side, series leader Swenson was ousted from the overall by Cameron Jones, as they had been separated by a single point, with Jones finishing seven places better in Big Sugar than his rival.