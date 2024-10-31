Jump to:

Life Time Grand Prix 2025

Collection of six off-road races in the US return for fourth year and $200,000 prize purse for top 10 elite women and elite men

2024 Life Time Grand Prix overall winners - Keegan Swenson and Sofia Gomez Villafañe - share the podium after Big Sugar Gravel
2024 Life Time Grand Prix overall winners - Keegan Swenson and Sofia Gomez Villafañe - share the podium after Big Sugar Gravel(Image credit: Life Time / @chaseincolor)

Life Time Grand Prix 2025 overview

The invitation-only field size for 2025 will be reduced from 60 to 50, this year comprised of 25 women and 25 men competing in a best five out of six off-road events. From an application process, 22 women and 22 men will be selected for the initial series roster on November 7, 2024, with three women’s and three men’s wildcard spots confirmed after Unbound Gravel 200 has concluded on May 31, 2025. The wildcard spots will be selected from the original applicants and competed at the first two events in the series.

Life Time, a healthy lifestyle brand and athletic even producer owns all six events that comprise the 2025 series. The first event will be April 11 at the Life Time Sea Otter Classic presented by Continental in Monterey, California, but instead of the Fuego XL MTB race from previous years, a new gravel race will be in the lineup. Life Time Little Sugar MTB is the other new event, held in Bentonville, Arkansas on October 12, with the finale one week later in the same area for Life Time Big Sugar Gravel, which remains a mandatory, tie-breaker event. Gone from the calendar are Crusher in the Tushar and The Rad Dirt Fest.

Athletes score points at each event, with five of six event starts required. If all six events have been contested, the lowest points earned from one of those events can be dropped. Big Sugar Gravel is mandatory for all riders. All entry fees for events are paid by Life Time for these competitors.

The 2023 campaign saw a record $300,000 prize purse being split equally among the top 10 women and men, separate start times at each race, and a revised scoring system. Only three events offered separate prize money last year, with the Chequamegon MTB Festival offering the highest amount of $10,000. In 2025, each of the six races provided a $30,000 prize purse split evenly among men and women.

Life Time Grand Prix schedule 2025

Date

Event

Location

Distance

Women's winner

Men's winner

April 11

Sea Otter Classic Gravel

Monterey, California

90 miles

Haley Batten (Specialized Factory); top LTGP rider Sofia Gomez Villafañe (Specialized-Off Road)

Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz Bicycles)

May 31

Life Time Unbound Gravel 200

Emporia, Kansas

200 miles

Karolina Migoń (PAS Racing); top LTGP rider Cecily Decker (PAS Racing)

Cameron Jones (Scott-Shimano) - secured wildcard with win

August 9

Life Time Leadville Trail 100 MTB

Leadville, Colorado

100 miles

Kate Courtney (She Sends Racing); top LTGP rider Melisa Rollins (Liv Racing Collective)

Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz Bicycles)

September 13

Life Time Chequamegon MTB Festival

Cable, Wisconsin

40 miles

Melisa Rollins (Live Racing Collective)

Alexey Vermeulen (ENVE)

October 12

Life Time Little Sugar MTB

Bentonville, Arkansas

62 miles

Sofía Gómez Villafañe (Specialized Off-Road)

Cameron Jones (Scott-Shimano)

October 18

Life Time Big Sugar Gravel

Bentonville, Arkansas

reduced from 100 to 50 miles due to inclement weather

Sofía Gómez Villafañe (Specialized Off-Road)

Matt Beers (Specialized-Off road)

Life Time Grand Prix history

Sofia Gomez Villafañe (Specialized Off-road) and Cameron Jones (Scott-Shimano) won the series titles for 2025, which was a third overall win for Villafañe. Jones had to earn his way into the invitational-only field by earning a wildcard, which he did by winning Unbound Gravel 200, and he vaulted past defending Grand Prix champion Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz Bicycles-htSQD) in the final race at Big Sugar Classic.

Swenson and Villafañe dominated the 2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda series and defended the overall titles from the year before. For Swenson, he won the first three editions of the off-road collection of races.

In the second season of the series, Swenson swept wins in the first four events to earn a solid hold on the men's standings, which earned him a second title. Villafañe won three of the first four events outright on the women's side the second season.

Canadian Haley Smith (Maxxis Factory Racing) and Swenson went into the history books as the first pro champions of the Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda series in October 2022.

That first season, Smith pulled ahead in the elite women's rankings after the fourth event in the series, Leadville Trail 100 MTB. Swenson mathematically secured his victory at Chequamegon MTB Festival, the fifth stop in the series. Each rider earned a top prize of $25,000.

2025 top 10 - elite women

Place

Name

1

Sofia Gomez Villafañe

2

Cecily Decker

3

Melisa Rollins

4

Alexis Skarda

5

Cecile Lejeune

6

Lauren De Crescenzo

7

Hayley Preen

7

Courtney Sherwell

7

Hannah Otto

10

Sarah Lange

2025 top 10 - elite men

Place

Name

1

Cameron Jones

2

Simon Pellaud

3

Torbjørn Andre Røed

4

Keegan Swenson

5

Matthew Beers

6

Alexey Vermeulen

7

Bradyn Lange

7

Andrew L'Esperance

9

Brendan Johnston

10

Cole Paton

2024 top 10

Pos.

Elite Women

Elite Men

1

Sofia Gomez Villafañe

Keegan Swenson

2

Melisa Rollins

Matthew Beers

3

Paige Onweller

Payson McElveen

4

Alexis Skarda

Brendan Johnston

5

Haley Smith

Cole Paton

6

Cecily Decker

Russell Finsterwald

7

Erin Huck

Alex Wild

8

Lauren De Crescenzo

Torbjørn Andre Røed

9

Hannah Otto

Peter Stetina

10

Michaela Thompson

Lachlan Morton

2023 top 10

Pos.

Elite Women

Elite Men

1

Sofia Gomez Villafañe

Keegan Swenson

2

Alexis Skarda

Alexey Vermeulen

3

Haley Smith

Cole Paton

4

Sarah Sturm

Russell Finsterwald

5

Lauren De Crescenzo

Lachlan Morton

6

Jenna Rinehart

Peter Stetina

7

Paige Onweller

Brendan Johnston

8

Crystal Anthony

Alex Howes

9

Hannah Otto

Howard Grotts

10

Deanna Mayles

Konny Looser

2022 top 10

Pos.

Elite Women

Elite Men

1

Haley Smith

Keegan Swenson

2

Sofia Gomez Villafañe

Alexey Vermeulen

3

Sarah Sturm

Russell Finsterwald

4

Rose Grant

Cole Paton

5

Emily Newsom

Peter Stetina

6

Alexis Skarda

Andrew L'Esperance

7

Hannah Otto

Rob Britton

8

Evelyn Dong

Adam Roberge

9

Paige Onweller

Alex Howes

10

Melisa Rollins

Lance Haidet

Sea Otter Classic Gravel 2025

The women's Sea Otter Gravel podium, 1st Haley Batten, 2nd Sofia Gomez Villafañe, 3rd Cecily Decker, 4th Hayley Preen and 5th Alexis Skarda
The women's Sea Otter Gravel podium, with Haley Batten on the top step in first, Sofia Gomez Villafañe in second, Cecily Decker third, Hayley Preen fourth and Alexis Skarda fifth(Image credit: Life Time)

New for 2025 was the gravel race at Life Time Sea Otter Classic presented by Continental in Monterey, California. This was held on Thursday, April 10 on a 30-plus mile circuit completed three times for the elites. Like the Fuego XL mountain bike event contest before, this gravel race also took in the rolling single-track at Fort Ord National Monument, near the Pacific Ocean in northern California.

Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz) won the opening men's round once again in 2025, scoring the top LTGP points and begin a fourth season at the top of the Grand Prix leaderboard for elite men. Haley Batten (Specialized Factory) soloed to the victory at the women's event but it was runner-up Sofia Gomez Villafañe (Specialized) who was the first Life Time Grand Prix Series rider over the line.

Unbound Gravel 200 2025

Lachlan Morton celebrates his win in the 2024 Unbound Gravel
Lachlan Morton celebrates his win in the 2024 Unbound Gravel(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)

Located in the Flint Hills of Kansas, the Unbound Gravel 200 is the signature event for the Life Time Grand Prix. The demanding 200-mile event is the longest race in the Grand Prix. The course is renowned for sharp rocks, primitive roads and steep pitches in and out of gullies through the Tallgrass Prairie, with a start/finish in Emporia, Kansas. The 2025 route will roll north for a second consecutive year, this time on May 31.

In 2024 Lachlan Morton won the pro men's race at Unbound 200 while Rosa Klöser claimed the pro women's victory, with the first Life Time athlete Paige Onweller in third.

Leadville Trail 100 MTB 2025

Keegan Swenson wins fifth consecutive Life Time Leadville Trail 100 MTB race in Colorado

Keegan Swenson wins fifth consecutive Life Time Leadville Trail 100 MTB race in Colorado in 2025 (Image credit: Life Time)

The Life Time Leadville Trail 100 MTB took place on August 9 in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado.

Swenson dominated the race for a fifth consecutive year and finished 2:06 short of his all-time course record from two years ago, this time riding in 5:45:35. Former cross-country MTB World Champion Kate Courtney (She Sends Racing) was the one who set a new course record, winning in her debut at Leadville 100. She set a new best time of 6:48:55 to ride solo, 10:21 ahead of defending champion Melisa Rollins (Liv Racing Collective).

The challenging out-and-back, 104-mile course begins at 10,152 feet in elevation and uses rough forest service roads plus double and single track to pack in more than 12,000 feet of elevation gain. It is one of the most challenging, one-day mountain bike endurance events on the calendar.

Chequamegon MTB Festival

Alexey Vermeulen (ENVE) sprints ahead of large men&#039;s lead group to win 2025 Chequamegon MTB Festival

Alexey Vermeulen (ENVE) sprints to victory at 2025 Life Time Chequamegon MTB Festival (Image credit: Life Time)

The second mountain bike competition in the series is the Life Time Chequamegon MTB Festival. The 40-mile point-to-point course across northern Wisconsin began with the traditional start in downtown Hayward and followed parts of the famed Birkie Cross-country Ski Trail across forest roads and snowmobile trails with short, punchy climbs to the finish line in Cable.

Melisa Rollins (Liv Racing Collective) and Alexey Vermeulen (ENVE) won elite titles on September 13, both going solo across the line.

Life Time Little Sugar MTB

Sofia Gomez Villafa&amp;ntilde;e rides to win at 2025 Little Sugar MTB

Sofia Gomez Villafañe rides to win at 2025 Little Sugar MTB (Image credit: Life Time)

Little Sugar MTB is not a new event, but new to the Grand Prix. The 100km race in northwest Arkansas is known for grinding climbs, tight descents and rough, rocky limestone surfaces. The scenery includes caves, waterfalls and ledges across the Ozark Mountains.

Cameron Jones (Scott-Shimano) and Sofía Gómez Villafañe (Specialized Off-Road) scored the victories, and top Life Time Grand Prix points, in 2025.

Big Sugar Gravel

Matt Beers (Specialized Off-road) wins 2025 Big Sugar Classic with long-range effort

Matt Beers (Specialized Off-road) wins 2025 Big Sugar Classic with long-range effort (Image credit: Life Time)

The Life Time Grand Prix culminated for a fourth time at Big Sugar Classic in Bentonville. The 104-mile course in northwest Arkansas and southern Missouri was cut to 50 miles due to inclement weather in 2025.

Grand Prix riders Matt Beers (Specialized Off-road) and Villafañe scored victories, which confirmed Villafañe as the elite women's series winner for a third time. On the men's side, series leader Swenson was ousted from the overall by Cameron Jones, as they had been separated by a single point, with Jones finishing seven places better in Big Sugar than his rival.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

