Life Time Grand Prix 2025
Collection of six off-road races in the US return for fourth year and $200,000 prize purse for top 10 elite women and elite men
Life Time Grand Prix 2025 overview
The Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda returns for a fourth edition in 2025, combining six US gravel and mountain bike races for an overall payout of $380,000 on offer.
The Life Time Grand Prix will have $200,000 dedicated solely to the top 10 overall men and women in the 2025 Life Time Grand Prix. Prize money will be split evenly between men and women, and awarded to the top 10 based on the highest cumulative points following the conclusion of the sixth and final race of the series. All six events will now offer individual prize money with $30,000 on offer at each stop for the top 5 women and men.
The invitation-only field size for 2025 will be reduced from 60 to 50, this year comprised of 25 women and 25 men competing in a best five out of six off-road events. From an application process, 22 women and 22 men will be selected for the initial series roster on November 7, 2024, with three women’s and three men’s wildcard spots confirmed after Unbound Gravel 200 has concluded on May 31, 2025. The wildcard spots will be selected from the original applicants and competed at the first two events in the series.
Life Time, a healthy lifestyle brand and athletic even producer owns all six events that comprise the 2025 series. The first event will be April 11 at the Life Time Sea Otter Classic presented by Continental in Monterey, California, but instead of the Fuego XL MTB race from previous years, a new gravel race will be in the lineup. Life Time Little Sugar MTB is the other new event, held in Bentonville, Arkansas on October 12, with the finale one week later in the same area for Life Time Big Sugar Gravel, which remains a mandatory, tie-breaker event. Gone from the calendar are Crusher in the Tushar and The Rad Dirt Fest.
Athletes score points at each event, with five of six event starts required. If all six events have been contested, the lowest points earned from one of those events can be dropped. Big Sugar Gravel is mandatory for all riders. All entry fees for events are paid by Life Time for these competitors.
The 2023 campaign saw a record $300,000 prize purse being split equally among the top 10 women and men, separate start times at each race, and a revised scoring system. Only three events offered separate prize money last year, with the Chequamegon MTB Festival offering the highest amount of $10,000. In 2025, each of the six races provided a $30,000 prize purse split evenly among men and women.
Life Time Grand Prix schedule 2025
Date
Event
Location
Distance
Women's winner
Men's winner
April 11
Sea Otter Classic Gravel
Monterey, California
90 miles
Haley Batten (Specialized Factory); top LTGP rider Sofia Gomez Villafañe (Specialized-Off Road)
Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz Bicycles)
May 31
Life Time Unbound Gravel 200
Emporia, Kansas
200 miles
Karolina Migoń (PAS Racing); top LTGP rider Cecily Decker (PAS Racing)
Cameron Jones (Scott-Shimano) - secured wildcard with win
August 9
Life Time Leadville Trail 100 MTB
Leadville, Colorado
100 miles
Kate Courtney (She Sends Racing); top LTGP rider Melisa Rollins (Liv Racing Collective)
Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz Bicycles)
September 13
Life Time Chequamegon MTB Festival
Cable, Wisconsin
40 miles
Melisa Rollins (Live Racing Collective)
Alexey Vermeulen (ENVE)
October 12
Life Time Little Sugar MTB
Bentonville, Arkansas
62 miles
Sofía Gómez Villafañe (Specialized Off-Road)
Cameron Jones (Scott-Shimano)
October 18
Life Time Big Sugar Gravel
Bentonville, Arkansas
reduced from 100 to 50 miles due to inclement weather
Sofía Gómez Villafañe (Specialized Off-Road)
Matt Beers (Specialized-Off road)
Life Time Grand Prix history
Sofia Gomez Villafañe (Specialized Off-road) and Cameron Jones (Scott-Shimano) won the series titles for 2025, which was a third overall win for Villafañe. Jones had to earn his way into the invitational-only field by earning a wildcard, which he did by winning Unbound Gravel 200, and he vaulted past defending Grand Prix champion Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz Bicycles-htSQD) in the final race at Big Sugar Classic.
Swenson and Villafañe dominated the 2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda series and defended the overall titles from the year before. For Swenson, he won the first three editions of the off-road collection of races.
In the second season of the series, Swenson swept wins in the first four events to earn a solid hold on the men's standings, which earned him a second title. Villafañe won three of the first four events outright on the women's side the second season.
Canadian Haley Smith (Maxxis Factory Racing) and Swenson went into the history books as the first pro champions of the Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda series in October 2022.
That first season, Smith pulled ahead in the elite women's rankings after the fourth event in the series, Leadville Trail 100 MTB. Swenson mathematically secured his victory at Chequamegon MTB Festival, the fifth stop in the series. Each rider earned a top prize of $25,000.
Place
Name
1
Sofia Gomez Villafañe
2
Cecily Decker
3
Melisa Rollins
4
Alexis Skarda
5
Cecile Lejeune
6
Lauren De Crescenzo
7
Hayley Preen
7
Courtney Sherwell
7
Hannah Otto
10
Sarah Lange
Place
Name
1
Cameron Jones
2
Simon Pellaud
3
Torbjørn Andre Røed
4
Keegan Swenson
5
Matthew Beers
6
Alexey Vermeulen
7
Bradyn Lange
7
Andrew L'Esperance
9
Brendan Johnston
10
Cole Paton
Pos.
Elite Women
Elite Men
1
Sofia Gomez Villafañe
Keegan Swenson
2
Melisa Rollins
Matthew Beers
3
Paige Onweller
Payson McElveen
4
Alexis Skarda
Brendan Johnston
5
Haley Smith
Cole Paton
6
Cecily Decker
Russell Finsterwald
7
Erin Huck
Alex Wild
8
Lauren De Crescenzo
Torbjørn Andre Røed
9
Hannah Otto
Peter Stetina
10
Michaela Thompson
Lachlan Morton
Pos.
Elite Women
Elite Men
1
Sofia Gomez Villafañe
Keegan Swenson
2
Alexis Skarda
Alexey Vermeulen
3
Haley Smith
Cole Paton
4
Sarah Sturm
Russell Finsterwald
5
Lauren De Crescenzo
Lachlan Morton
6
Jenna Rinehart
Peter Stetina
7
Paige Onweller
Brendan Johnston
8
Crystal Anthony
Alex Howes
9
Hannah Otto
Howard Grotts
10
Deanna Mayles
Konny Looser
Pos.
Elite Women
Elite Men
1
Haley Smith
Keegan Swenson
2
Sofia Gomez Villafañe
Alexey Vermeulen
3
Sarah Sturm
Russell Finsterwald
4
Rose Grant
Cole Paton
5
Emily Newsom
Peter Stetina
6
Alexis Skarda
Andrew L'Esperance
7
Hannah Otto
Rob Britton
8
Evelyn Dong
Adam Roberge
9
Paige Onweller
Alex Howes
10
Melisa Rollins
Lance Haidet
Sea Otter Classic Gravel 2025
New for 2025 was the gravel race at Life Time Sea Otter Classic presented by Continental in Monterey, California. This was held on Thursday, April 10 on a 30-plus mile circuit completed three times for the elites. Like the Fuego XL mountain bike event contest before, this gravel race also took in the rolling single-track at Fort Ord National Monument, near the Pacific Ocean in northern California.
Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz) won the opening men's round once again in 2025, scoring the top LTGP points and begin a fourth season at the top of the Grand Prix leaderboard for elite men. Haley Batten (Specialized Factory) soloed to the victory at the women's event but it was runner-up Sofia Gomez Villafañe (Specialized) who was the first Life Time Grand Prix Series rider over the line.
Unbound Gravel 200 2025
Located in the Flint Hills of Kansas, the Unbound Gravel 200 is the signature event for the Life Time Grand Prix. The demanding 200-mile event is the longest race in the Grand Prix. The course is renowned for sharp rocks, primitive roads and steep pitches in and out of gullies through the Tallgrass Prairie, with a start/finish in Emporia, Kansas. The 2025 route will roll north for a second consecutive year, this time on May 31.
In 2024 Lachlan Morton won the pro men's race at Unbound 200 while Rosa Klöser claimed the pro women's victory, with the first Life Time athlete Paige Onweller in third.
Leadville Trail 100 MTB 2025
The Life Time Leadville Trail 100 MTB took place on August 9 in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado.
Swenson dominated the race for a fifth consecutive year and finished 2:06 short of his all-time course record from two years ago, this time riding in 5:45:35. Former cross-country MTB World Champion Kate Courtney (She Sends Racing) was the one who set a new course record, winning in her debut at Leadville 100. She set a new best time of 6:48:55 to ride solo, 10:21 ahead of defending champion Melisa Rollins (Liv Racing Collective).
The challenging out-and-back, 104-mile course begins at 10,152 feet in elevation and uses rough forest service roads plus double and single track to pack in more than 12,000 feet of elevation gain. It is one of the most challenging, one-day mountain bike endurance events on the calendar.
Chequamegon MTB Festival
The second mountain bike competition in the series is the Life Time Chequamegon MTB Festival. The 40-mile point-to-point course across northern Wisconsin began with the traditional start in downtown Hayward and followed parts of the famed Birkie Cross-country Ski Trail across forest roads and snowmobile trails with short, punchy climbs to the finish line in Cable.
Melisa Rollins (Liv Racing Collective) and Alexey Vermeulen (ENVE) won elite titles on September 13, both going solo across the line.
Life Time Little Sugar MTB
Little Sugar MTB is not a new event, but new to the Grand Prix. The 100km race in northwest Arkansas is known for grinding climbs, tight descents and rough, rocky limestone surfaces. The scenery includes caves, waterfalls and ledges across the Ozark Mountains.
Cameron Jones (Scott-Shimano) and Sofía Gómez Villafañe (Specialized Off-Road) scored the victories, and top Life Time Grand Prix points, in 2025.
Big Sugar Gravel
The Life Time Grand Prix culminated for a fourth time at Big Sugar Classic in Bentonville. The 104-mile course in northwest Arkansas and southern Missouri was cut to 50 miles due to inclement weather in 2025.
Grand Prix riders Matt Beers (Specialized Off-road) and Villafañe scored victories, which confirmed Villafañe as the elite women's series winner for a third time. On the men's side, series leader Swenson was ousted from the overall by Cameron Jones, as they had been separated by a single point, with Jones finishing seven places better in Big Sugar than his rival.
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
