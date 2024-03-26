Swipe to scroll horizontally La Flèche Wallonne Femmes overview Date April 17, 2024 Start location Huy Finish location Huy Distance 143.5km Category Women’s WorldTour Previous edition 2023 La Flèche Wallonne Femmes 2024 winner Kasia Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM

Demi Vollering, winner Polish Kasia Niewiadoma, and Elisa Longo Borghini on the podium at Fleche Wallonne (Image credit: Getty Images)

As it happened: Kasia Niewiadoma breaks streak to take first victory since 2019 at La Flèche Wallonne Fèminine

In was a cold, wet and snowy edition of La Flèche Wallonne, Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) made a late attack on the Mur de Huy to take the victory beating Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek).

Niewiadoma made her powerful, winning attack just outside of 200 metres to go, and quickly pulled ahead and opened a gap on the other two, and although Vollering came closer again on the final metres, Niewiadoma raised her right arm as she crossed the line first.

Results

Data powered by FirstCycling