La Flèche Wallonne Femmes 2024
|Date
|April 17, 2024
|Start location
|Huy
|Finish location
|Huy
|Distance
|143.5km
|Category
|Women’s WorldTour
|Previous edition
|2023 La Flèche Wallonne Femmes
|2024 winner
|Kasia Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
La Flèche Wallonne: Powerful attack nets Kasia Niewiadoma victory atop Mur de Huy
As it happened: Kasia Niewiadoma breaks streak to take first victory since 2019 at La Flèche Wallonne Fèminine
In was a cold, wet and snowy edition of La Flèche Wallonne, Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) made a late attack on the Mur de Huy to take the victory beating Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek).
Niewiadoma made her powerful, winning attack just outside of 200 metres to go, and quickly pulled ahead and opened a gap on the other two, and although Vollering came closer again on the final metres, Niewiadoma raised her right arm as she crossed the line first.
Results
