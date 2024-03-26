La Flèche Wallonne Femmes 2024

La Flèche Wallonne Femmes overview
DateApril 17, 2024
Start locationHuy
Finish locationHuy
Distance143.5km
CategoryWomen’s WorldTour
Previous edition2023 La Flèche Wallonne Femmes
2024 winnerKasia Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM

HUY BELGIUM APRIL 17 LR Demi Vollering of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime on second place race winner Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland and Team CanyonSRAM Racing and Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Lidl Trek on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 27th La Fleche Wallonne Feminine 2024 a 146km one day race from Huy to Huy UCIWWT on April 17 2024 in Huy Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Demi Vollering, winner Polish Kasia Niewiadoma, and Elisa Longo Borghini on the podium at Fleche Wallonne (Image credit: Getty Images)

In was a cold, wet and snowy edition of La Flèche Wallonne, Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) made a late attack on the Mur de Huy to take the victory beating Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek). 

Niewiadoma made her powerful, winning attack just outside of 200 metres to go, and quickly pulled ahead and opened a gap on the other two, and although Vollering came closer again on the final metres, Niewiadoma raised her right arm as she crossed the line first.

Results

