Live coverage
La Flèche Wallonne Femmes - LIVE
The peloton race 143.5 kilometres from the start at the Grand-Place in Huy and the finish atop the Mur de Huy
La Flèche Wallonne 2024 - Analysing the contenders
La Flèche Wallonne Femmes 2024 overview
La Flèche Wallonne Femmes 2024 route
Race Situation
The peloton race 143.5 kilometres from the start at the Grand-Place in Huy and the finish atop the Mur de Huy.
Refresh
This is the 27th edition of the race, one of the oldest classics for the women. The race was won a record 7 times by Anna van der Breggen, and last year Demi Vollering continued the trend for SD Worx by taking the win on her way to an impressive Ardennes triple.
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of Flèche Wallonne Femmes.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
La Flèche Wallonne Femmes - LIVEThe peloton race 143.5 kilometres from the start at the Grand-Place in Huy and the finish atop the Mur de Huy
-
La Flèche Wallonne men LIVE - Can Tom Pidcock repeat his Amstel Gold success?The peloton tackle 199.1km and four times up the famed Mur de Huy
-
'Front derailleur killer' Classified launches most premium partnership to dateEnve rolling chassis options now available for all bike models, plus suite of wheels too
-
Best cycling clothing brands: Our pick of the top companies making great products and a positive impactIncredibly high-performance products and companies you can feel good about supporting
-
Best lightweight electric bikes 2024: E-bike power without the heftThe best lightweight electric bikes offer an advantage without the added weight of some e-bikes
-
'The goal is to win the Tour de France' - Jai Hindley and new role with Primoz RoglicTeam sports director says Hindley is 'a champion in cycling', 'sometimes too nice' and talks about a different kind of season with a different kind of leader
-
Lack of communication and bad timing create nightmare for former NCL ridersRiders say 'the delivery was cold' with a 2-minute Zoom call from league Monday to cancel season
-
Anna Shackley forced to retire due to heart irregularities'We are very sorry to see Anna's cycling career end like this' says sports manager Danny Stam
-
'Riders like me are rare' - Alessandro De Marchi produces vintage breakaway win at 37Italian veteran takes first win since Tre Valli Varesine 2021