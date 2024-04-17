Live coverage

La Flèche Wallonne Femmes - LIVE

By Amy Jones
last updated

The peloton race 143.5 kilometres from the start at the Grand-Place in Huy and the finish atop the Mur de Huy

La Fleche Wallonne Femmes 2024 route

La Fleche Wallonne Femmes 2024 route (Image credit: ASO)

La Flèche Wallonne Femmes 2024 overview

This is the 27th edition of the race, one of the oldest classics for the women.  The race was won a record 7 times by Anna van der Breggen, and last year Demi Vollering continued the trend for SD Worx by taking the win on her way to an impressive Ardennes triple.

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of Flèche Wallonne Femmes.

