Itzulia Women 2024
|Date
|May 10-12, 2024
|Start location
|Vitoria-Gasteiz
|Finish location
|Donostia
|Distance
|358.9 km
|Category
|Women’s WorldTour
|Previous edition
|2023 Itzulia Women
|(After race, Winner)
|Marlen Reusser (Sui) SD Worx
The three-day Itzulia Women made its debut in 2022. Taking in the mountainous terrain of the Basque Country in northern Spain, the event was organised by OCETA sports association which also runs the long-standing six-day Itzulia Basque Country men's stage race that is held in April.
Once again this year, Itzulia Women falls on the calendar in the middle of an important block of Spanish stage races, La Vuelta Femenina by carrefour.es taking place April 28-May 5 and then Vuelta a Burgos Feminas scheduled May 16-19. All three events are on the Women’s WorldTour.
In 2022, Demi Vollering (SD Worx) dominated the inaugural Itzulia Women by winning all three stages and the general classification. Pauliena Rooijakkers (Canyon-SRAM) was second and Kristen Faulkner (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) third.
Last year, Team SD Worx continued their domination of Itzulia Women with Vollering winning the first two stages but her teammate Marlen Reusser snatched the overall title with a solo attack to take the third stage. Vollering finished second overall and Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram) was third.
Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2024 Itzulia Women with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.
Itzulia Women route
The organisers have announced that 2024 Itzulia Women will be the most mountainous edition, delivering a challenging event suited to the best climbers in the Women's WorldTour.
The 358.9km route will travel through a trio of Euskadi territories in the Spanish Basque Country - Alava, Bizkaia and Gipuzkoa - with nine classified mountain passes.
Start list
Itzulia Women Schedule
|Date
|Stage
|Start time
|Finish time
|May 10, 2024
|Stage 1: Vitoria-Gasteiz - Elgoibar, 140km
|9:48 CEST
|13:18 CEST
|May 11, 2024
|Stage 2: ABasauri - Basauri, 104km
|10:45 CEST
|13:21 CEST
|May 12, 2024
|Stage 3: Donostia - Donostia, 114.9km
|10:18 CEST
|13:20 CEST
Itzulia Women teams
- Team SD Worx-Protime
- Lidl-Trek
- Canyon-SRAM Racing
- Team dsm-firmenich PostNL
- FDJ-SUEZ
- Fenix-Deceuninck
- Liv-AlUla Jayco
- Movistar
- Cofidis
- St Michel-Mavic-Auber93
- Lotto Dstny Ladies
- Roland Cycling
- Team Coop-Repsol
- Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
- BePink-Bongioani
- Eneicat-Cm Team
- Arkea-B&B Hotels Women
- Isolmant-Premac-Vittoria
- Winspace
- Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
