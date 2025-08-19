Swipe to scroll horizontally Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal 2025 details Date Sunday, September 14, 2025 Start location Montréal Finish location Montréal Distance 209.1km Previous edition Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal 2024 Previous winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)

Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal overview

The Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal, along with its sister race the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec, are the only two WorldTour races held in North America this season. The Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal, on September 14, the harder of the two races, takes place two days after the Québec race.

Last year, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) had plenty of time to savour the victory when he crossed the line solo after launching the winning move on the penultimate lap, taking advantage of the circuit's main ascent, Côte Camilien-Houde. Pello Bilbao attacked the chase group to secure second while it was then Julian Alaphilippe in third.

In 2023, Adam Yates outsprinted Pavel Sivakov while in 2022 Pogačar outpowered a five-man breakaway to beat Wout van Aert and Andrea Bagioli.

The race was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the global pandemic. It was In 2019 that Greg Van Avermaet shot out of a reduced bunch late on the climb up the Avenue du Parc to overhaul Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) for the victory, with Ivan Garcia (Bahrain-Merida) in third.

The 2026 UCI Road World Championships will be held in Montreal, and will be organised by Événements GPCQM, who have run the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec and Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal races since 2010. Those races will serve as an obvious build-up to the 2026 Worlds, which will take place in late September.

Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal 2025 route

Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal 2025 course map and profile (Image credit: Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal 2025)

The 2025 Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal will once again take place on a tough 12.3km circuit in the Parc du Mont-Royal. The circuit has a considerable heritage, as well as hosting Merckx and Geneviève Gambillon’s rainbow jersey triumphs of 1974, it was also the site of Bernt Johansson’s victory over Giuseppe Martinelli at the Olympic Games two years later.

In this edition, the peloton will face 17 laps of the circuit, for a distance of 209.1km

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Each lap includes 269 metres of elevation across three short climbs, creating a total of 4,573 metres of climbing. First up is the Côte Camillien-Houde (1.8km at 8%), followed by the Côte de la Polytechnique (780m at 6%, including a 200m portion of 11%).

The last climb, Pagnuelo (534 metres at 7.5%) comes just under three kilometres from the finish line. The race then drops down to the Avenue du Parc, where the field negotiates a U-turn before the final uphill drag to the finish line.

Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal 2025 start list

Data powered by FirstCycling

Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal schedule