De Brabantse Pijl Women 2025

The Italian champion celebrates with arms raised crossing the line

Elisa Longo Borghini wins De Brabantse Pijl in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Brabantse Pijl Dames overview
DateApril 18, 2025
Start locationLennik, Belgium
Finish locationOverijse, Belgium
Length125.7km
UCI class1.Pro
Last edition2024 De Brabantse Pijl Women
Previous winnerElisa Longo Borghini

De Brabantse Pijl is one of the last major Spring Classics for women of the season, coming after Paris-Roubaix and before the three Ardennes Classics that close out the early-season one-day races: Amstel Gold Race, La Flèche Wallonne, and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

The women's race debuted in 2016, with Marianne Vos winning the inaugural edition. Until 2018 it was a separate race, and until 2022, it was on a separate course until Flanders Classics brought the women onto the men's course which finishes in Overijse.

Italian National Champion Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) followed up her victory in the Tour of Flanders by winning the 2024 edition, after dropping Demi Vollering (SD Worx) in the final ten kilometres and going solo to the finish.

2025 Brabantse Pijl Dames route

The 2025 Brabantse Pijl begins at Markt in Lennik and tackles 20 climbs in the 125.7km route which ends with four circuits in Overijse including the Hertstraat, Moskesstraat, Holstheide and S-bocht climbs. The finishing climb, the S-Bocht Overijse (1,300 metres, 4.2% average/5.7% max), was used in the 2021 edition of the UCI Road World Championships.

2025 Brabantse Pijl Dames climbs

ClimbLengthMax GradeAvg GradeKm racedKm to go
Beerselberg500 m10.10%7.90%12.2113.5
Bruineput1200 m10.90%5.70%18.3107.4
Eigenbrakelsesteenweg900 m6.10%4.90%24101.7
Chemin dit le Bois1400 m5.70%3.60%30.495.3
Rue François Dubois900 m5.90%4.10%47.278.5
Holstheide1000 m11.50%5.30%5966.7
S-Bocht Overijse1300 m5.70%4.20%66.159.6
Hertstraat700 m9.40%4.70%70.755
Moskesstraat500 m9.20%14.90%75.849.9
Holstheide1000 m11.50%5.30%78.846.9
S-Bocht Overijse1300 m5.70%4.20%85.939.8
Hertstraat700 m9.40%4.70%90.435.3
Moskesstraat500 m9.20%14.90%95.630.1
Holstheide1000 m11.50%5.30%98.627.1
S-Bocht Overijse1300 m5.70%4.20%105.720
Hertstraat700 m9.40%4.70%110.315.4
Moskesstraat500 m9.20%14.90%115.410.3
Holstheide1000 m11.50%5.30%118.47.3
S-Bocht Overijse1300 m5.70%4.20%125.50.2

Brabantse Pijl Dames start list

