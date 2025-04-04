De Brabantse Pijl Women 2025

Elisa Longo Borghini wins De Brabantse Pijl in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Brabantse Pijl Dames overview Date April 18, 2025 Start location Lennik, Belgium Finish location Overijse, Belgium Length 125.7km UCI class 1.Pro Last edition 2024 De Brabantse Pijl Women Previous winner Elisa Longo Borghini

De Brabantse Pijl is one of the last major Spring Classics for women of the season, coming after Paris-Roubaix and before the three Ardennes Classics that close out the early-season one-day races: Amstel Gold Race, La Flèche Wallonne, and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

The women's race debuted in 2016, with Marianne Vos winning the inaugural edition. Until 2018 it was a separate race, and until 2022, it was on a separate course until Flanders Classics brought the women onto the men's course which finishes in Overijse.

Italian National Champion Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) followed up her victory in the Tour of Flanders by winning the 2024 edition, after dropping Demi Vollering (SD Worx) in the final ten kilometres and going solo to the finish.

2025 Brabantse Pijl Dames route

The 2025 Brabantse Pijl begins at Markt in Lennik and tackles 20 climbs in the 125.7km route which ends with four circuits in Overijse including the Hertstraat, Moskesstraat, Holstheide and S-bocht climbs. The finishing climb, the S-Bocht Overijse (1,300 metres, 4.2% average/5.7% max), was used in the 2021 edition of the UCI Road World Championships.

2025 Brabantse Pijl Dames climbs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Climb Length Max Grade Avg Grade Km raced Km to go Beerselberg 500 m 10.10% 7.90% 12.2 113.5 Bruineput 1200 m 10.90% 5.70% 18.3 107.4 Eigenbrakelsesteenweg 900 m 6.10% 4.90% 24 101.7 Chemin dit le Bois 1400 m 5.70% 3.60% 30.4 95.3 Rue François Dubois 900 m 5.90% 4.10% 47.2 78.5 Holstheide 1000 m 11.50% 5.30% 59 66.7 S-Bocht Overijse 1300 m 5.70% 4.20% 66.1 59.6 Hertstraat 700 m 9.40% 4.70% 70.7 55 Moskesstraat 500 m 9.20% 14.90% 75.8 49.9 Holstheide 1000 m 11.50% 5.30% 78.8 46.9 S-Bocht Overijse 1300 m 5.70% 4.20% 85.9 39.8 Hertstraat 700 m 9.40% 4.70% 90.4 35.3 Moskesstraat 500 m 9.20% 14.90% 95.6 30.1 Holstheide 1000 m 11.50% 5.30% 98.6 27.1 S-Bocht Overijse 1300 m 5.70% 4.20% 105.7 20 Hertstraat 700 m 9.40% 4.70% 110.3 15.4 Moskesstraat 500 m 9.20% 14.90% 115.4 10.3 Holstheide 1000 m 11.50% 5.30% 118.4 7.3 S-Bocht Overijse 1300 m 5.70% 4.20% 125.5 0.2

Brabantse Pijl Dames start list

