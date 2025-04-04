De Brabantse Pijl Women 2025
|Date
|April 18, 2025
|Start location
|Lennik, Belgium
|Finish location
|Overijse, Belgium
|Length
|125.7km
|UCI class
|1.Pro
|Last edition
|2024 De Brabantse Pijl Women
|Previous winner
|Elisa Longo Borghini
De Brabantse Pijl is one of the last major Spring Classics for women of the season, coming after Paris-Roubaix and before the three Ardennes Classics that close out the early-season one-day races: Amstel Gold Race, La Flèche Wallonne, and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.
The women's race debuted in 2016, with Marianne Vos winning the inaugural edition. Until 2018 it was a separate race, and until 2022, it was on a separate course until Flanders Classics brought the women onto the men's course which finishes in Overijse.
Italian National Champion Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) followed up her victory in the Tour of Flanders by winning the 2024 edition, after dropping Demi Vollering (SD Worx) in the final ten kilometres and going solo to the finish.
2025 Brabantse Pijl Dames route
The 2025 Brabantse Pijl begins at Markt in Lennik and tackles 20 climbs in the 125.7km route which ends with four circuits in Overijse including the Hertstraat, Moskesstraat, Holstheide and S-bocht climbs. The finishing climb, the S-Bocht Overijse (1,300 metres, 4.2% average/5.7% max), was used in the 2021 edition of the UCI Road World Championships.
2025 Brabantse Pijl Dames climbs
|Climb
|Length
|Max Grade
|Avg Grade
|Km raced
|Km to go
|Beerselberg
|500 m
|10.10%
|7.90%
|12.2
|113.5
|Bruineput
|1200 m
|10.90%
|5.70%
|18.3
|107.4
|Eigenbrakelsesteenweg
|900 m
|6.10%
|4.90%
|24
|101.7
|Chemin dit le Bois
|1400 m
|5.70%
|3.60%
|30.4
|95.3
|Rue François Dubois
|900 m
|5.90%
|4.10%
|47.2
|78.5
|Holstheide
|1000 m
|11.50%
|5.30%
|59
|66.7
|S-Bocht Overijse
|1300 m
|5.70%
|4.20%
|66.1
|59.6
|Hertstraat
|700 m
|9.40%
|4.70%
|70.7
|55
|Moskesstraat
|500 m
|9.20%
|14.90%
|75.8
|49.9
|Holstheide
|1000 m
|11.50%
|5.30%
|78.8
|46.9
|S-Bocht Overijse
|1300 m
|5.70%
|4.20%
|85.9
|39.8
|Hertstraat
|700 m
|9.40%
|4.70%
|90.4
|35.3
|Moskesstraat
|500 m
|9.20%
|14.90%
|95.6
|30.1
|Holstheide
|1000 m
|11.50%
|5.30%
|98.6
|27.1
|S-Bocht Overijse
|1300 m
|5.70%
|4.20%
|105.7
|20
|Hertstraat
|700 m
|9.40%
|4.70%
|110.3
|15.4
|Moskesstraat
|500 m
|9.20%
|14.90%
|115.4
|10.3
|Holstheide
|1000 m
|11.50%
|5.30%
|118.4
|7.3
|S-Bocht Overijse
|1300 m
|5.70%
|4.20%
|125.5
|0.2
Brabantse Pijl Dames start list
Data powered by FirstCycling
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.