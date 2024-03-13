De Brabantse Pijl 2024
|Date
|April 10, 2024
|Start location
|Leuven
|Finish location
|Overijse
|Distance
|195.2km
|2024 winner
|Benoît Cosnefroy (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale)
Benoît Cosnefroy turns podium performances into victory in Overijse
Benoît Cosnefroy (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team) surged to the front of a seven-rider breakaway group in Overijse and won 2024 De Brabantse Pijl.
The Frenchman had room to spare as he crossed the line, trailed by Dylan Teuns (Israel-Premier Tech) in second and former winner Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates) in third.
The peloton remained together for most of the 195.2km mid-week Belgian Classic, the front group of seven forming just before the final climb of 22 short punchy ascents approached. Marijn van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost) attacked for a solo effort, but was caught 500 metres from the line, which set up the small group sprint.
Brabantse Pijl hills
- Chaussée d'Alsemberg (1,600m, 2.8% average/6.4% max)
- Bruineput (1,200m, 5.7% average/10.9% max)
- Elgenbrakelsesteenweg (900m, 4.9% average/6.1% max)
- Rue de Nivelles (2,000m, 4% average/6.2% max)
- Rue François Dubois (900m, 4.1% average/5.9% max)
- Hertstraat (700m, 4.7% average/9.4% max)
- Moskesstraat (500m, 9.2% average/14.9% max)
- Holstheide (1,000m, 5.3% average/11.5% max)
- S-Bocht Overijse (1,300m, 4.2% average/5.7% max)
- Hertstraat (2)
- Moskesstraat (2)
- Holstheide (2)
- S-Bocht Overijse (2)
- Hertstraat (3)
- Moskesstraat (3)
- Holstheide (3)
- S-Bocht Overijse (3)
- Hertstraat (4)
- Moskesstraat (4)
- Holstheide (4)
- S-Bocht Overijse (4)
Brabantse Pijl 2024 teams
- Alpecin-Deceuninck
- Arkéa-B&B Hotels
- Bahrain Victorious
- Cofidis
- Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
- EF Education-EasyPost
- Intermarché-Wanty
- Soudal-QuickStep
- Team DSM-Firmenich PostNL
- Team Jayco AlUla
- UAE Team Emirates
- Bingoal WB
- Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
- Israel-Premier Tech
- Lotto Dstny
- Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
- TDT-Unibet
- Team Flanders-Baloise
- Team Novo Nordisk
- TotalEnergies
- Tudor Pro Cycling Team
- Uno-X Mobility
