De Brabantse Pijl 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally Brabantse Pijl overview Date April 10, 2024 Start location Leuven Finish location Overijse Distance 195.2km 2024 winner Benoît Cosnefroy (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale)

Benoît Cosnefroy of Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team celebrates victory at 2024 De Brabantse Pijl (Image credit: Getty Images)

Benoît Cosnefroy (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team) surged to the front of a seven-rider breakaway group in Overijse and won 2024 De Brabantse Pijl.

The Frenchman had room to spare as he crossed the line, trailed by Dylan Teuns (Israel-Premier Tech) in second and former winner Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates) in third.

The peloton remained together for most of the 195.2km mid-week Belgian Classic, the front group of seven forming just before the final climb of 22 short punchy ascents approached. Marijn van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost) attacked for a solo effort, but was caught 500 metres from the line, which set up the small group sprint.

Brabantse Pijl hills

Chaussée d'Alsemberg (1,600m, 2.8% average/6.4% max) Bruineput (1,200m, 5.7% average/10.9% max) Elgenbrakelsesteenweg (900m, 4.9% average/6.1% max) Rue de Nivelles (2,000m, 4% average/6.2% max) Rue François Dubois (900m, 4.1% average/5.9% max) Hertstraat (700m, 4.7% average/9.4% max) Moskesstraat (500m, 9.2% average/14.9% max) Holstheide (1,000m, 5.3% average/11.5% max) S-Bocht Overijse (1,300m, 4.2% average/5.7% max) Hertstraat (2) Moskesstraat (2) Holstheide (2) S-Bocht Overijse (2) Hertstraat (3) Moskesstraat (3) Holstheide (3) S-Bocht Overijse (3) Hertstraat (4) Moskesstraat (4) Holstheide (4) S-Bocht Overijse (4)

Brabantse Pijl 2024 teams

Alpecin-Deceuninck

Arkéa-B&B Hotels

Bahrain Victorious

Cofidis

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team

EF Education-EasyPost

Intermarché-Wanty

Soudal-QuickStep

Team DSM-Firmenich PostNL

Team Jayco AlUla

UAE Team Emirates

Bingoal WB

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Israel-Premier Tech

Lotto Dstny

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

TDT-Unibet

Team Flanders-Baloise

Team Novo Nordisk

TotalEnergies

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

Uno-X Mobility