Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France 2025
Date
August 31, 2025
Start
Plouay, France - 10:55 CET
Finish
Plouay, France 17:00 CET
Distance
262km
Classification
UCI WorldTour
Previous winner
Marc Hirschi
Previous edition
Arnaud De Lie sprints to victory in Plouay
Arnaud de Lie (Lotto) timed his sprint perfectly, overtaking Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike) to win in Plouay. Emilien Jeannière (TotalEnergies) passed Kooij just before the line to snatch second place.
The aggressive racing on the 261.7km with 4,750 metres of elevation gain saw multiple attacks and breaks make it off the front, but in the end, the 70-rider peloton came back together with 1km to go for a sprint finish.
Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France 2025 information
The 94th edition of Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France, now known as the Bretagne Classic CIC, takes place on Sunday, August 31. First organised by the Comité des Fêtes de Plouay in 1904, this long-running event is part of the UCI WorldTour.
The course around Plouay includes 4,750 metres of climbing totalled from a series of small ascents along the 261.7 kilometre route.
Once the riders hit the 11.8-kilometre local circuit, they'll face the Côte du Lézot with 3.3km to go.
The route favours punchy riders able to withstand the relentless climbing and still have a powerful sprint for the finish. Last year, that man was Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates), who leapt away to win ahead of up-and-coming sprinter Paul Magnier (Soudal-Quickstep) and Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility).
Other past winners include Valentin Madouas, Wout van Aert, Benoit Cosnefroy and Michael Matthews.
The start list for the Bretagne Classic-CIC includes all 18 WorldTour teams, as well as Hirschi's new team, Tudor Pro Cycling. Other wildcards include Uno-X Mobility, Israel-Premier Tech, Lotto, TotalEnergies, VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizané and Euskaltel-Euskadi.
Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2025 Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.
Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France start list
Bretagne Classic route
