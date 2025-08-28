Swipe to scroll horizontally Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France 2025 overview Date August 31, 2025 Start Plouay, France - 10:55 CET Finish Plouay, France 17:00 CET Distance 262km Classification UCI WorldTour Previous winner Marc Hirschi Previous edition 2024 Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France

Arnaud De Lie sprints to victory in Plouay

Arnaud de Lie (Lotto) timed his sprint perfectly, overtaking Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike) to win in Plouay. Emilien Jeannière (TotalEnergies) passed Kooij just before the line to snatch second place.

The aggressive racing on the 261.7km with 4,750 metres of elevation gain saw multiple attacks and breaks make it off the front, but in the end, the 70-rider peloton came back together with 1km to go for a sprint finish.

Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France 2025 information

The 94th edition of Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France, now known as the Bretagne Classic CIC, takes place on Sunday, August 31. First organised by the Comité des Fêtes de Plouay in 1904, this long-running event is part of the UCI WorldTour.

The course around Plouay includes 4,750 metres of climbing totalled from a series of small ascents along the 261.7 kilometre route.

Once the riders hit the 11.8-kilometre local circuit, they'll face the Côte du Lézot with 3.3km to go.

The route favours punchy riders able to withstand the relentless climbing and still have a powerful sprint for the finish. Last year, that man was Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates), who leapt away to win ahead of up-and-coming sprinter Paul Magnier (Soudal-Quickstep) and Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility).

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Other past winners include Valentin Madouas, Wout van Aert, Benoit Cosnefroy and Michael Matthews.

The start list for the Bretagne Classic-CIC includes all 18 WorldTour teams, as well as Hirschi's new team, Tudor Pro Cycling. Other wildcards include Uno-X Mobility, Israel-Premier Tech, Lotto, TotalEnergies, VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizané and Euskaltel-Euskadi.

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2025 Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France start list

Data powered by FirstCycling

Bretagne Classic route