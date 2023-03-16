2023 USA Cycling Gravel National Championships
|Date
|September 9, 2023
|Location
|Gering, Nebraska
|Categories
|Elite/Open, Men and Women
|Race website
|Gravel Nationals
The first USA Cycling Gravel National Championships will take place on September 9, 2023 in Gering, Nebraska.
Men and women (elite/open) will race the same 131-mile course and compete for an even split of a $60,000 prize purse.
Registration opens July 14, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. MDT.
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.