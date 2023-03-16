2023 USA Cycling Gravel National Championships

Race-homes
By published

The pack rides during the first edition of the UCI Gravel World Championships 2022 between Vicenza and Cittadella northern Italy on October 9 2022

The pack rides during the first edition of the UCI Gravel World Championships 2022 between Vicenza and Cittadella northern Italy on October 9 2022  (Image credit: MASSIMO FULGENZI AFP via Getty Images)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
2023 USA Cycling Gravel National Championships
DateSeptember 9, 2023Row 0 - Cell 2
LocationGering, NebraskaRow 1 - Cell 2
CategoriesElite/Open, Men and WomenRow 2 - Cell 2
Race websiteGravel NationalsRow 3 - Cell 2

Registration opens July 14, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. MDT.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.