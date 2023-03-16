The pack rides during the first edition of the UCI Gravel World Championships 2022 between Vicenza and Cittadella northern Italy on October 9 2022 (Image credit: MASSIMO FULGENZI AFP via Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally 2023 USA Cycling Gravel National Championships Date September 9, 2023 Row 0 - Cell 2 Location Gering, Nebraska Row 1 - Cell 2 Categories Elite/Open, Men and Women Row 2 - Cell 2 Race website Gravel Nationals Row 3 - Cell 2

The first USA Cycling Gravel National Championships will take place on September 9, 2023 in Gering, Nebraska.

Men and women (elite/open) will race the same 131-mile course and compete for an even split of a $60,000 prize purse.

Registration opens July 14, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. MDT.